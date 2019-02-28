4 Best Papers for Making Art Prints at Home Today

Let’s take a moment to appreciate the wonder-workings of art printing papers. Thanks to these carefully-formulated papers, we get the best quality of art prints, even by doing it ourselves.

Anyway, not all art-printing papers can produce prints of superior quality.

Therefore, after a long search for the best printing papers, we have come down to a total of 4 today. According to seasoned artists, these 4 are simply the best papers for making art prints at home today.

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s go ahead and take a look at the list!

Best Art Paper for Art Prints

This Hahnemuhle pack contains 25 sheets of printing papers. All the sheets are 100% rag and acid-free.

These particular ones are 8.5” x 11” in size and made ideal for producing vibrant photo prints. They receive both inkjet and pigment dye processes.

Experience

First of all, the surface of the paper is soundly smooth. It can project all your prints and make them appear flawless – no harsh lines; nothing.

The colors on the print will last for a pretty long time because the sheets are rag-based. Moreover, they are acid-free, which means your art will not face discoloration or abrasion for a long period of time.

With these, you will be able to produce images with a matte finish print.

Pros Very smooth surface

Very smooth surface Acid-free sheets Cons A potential frail surface can happen after printing

We have here another Hahnemuhle pack of art-printing paper. These sheets are also 8.5” x 11” each and are rag-based as well.

The paper wonderfully accepts inkjets and other dye-based inks and is OBA-free.

This pack also comes with 25 sheets of printing papers.

Experience

The paper produces high-quality classic photo prints.

Once printing is done, the paper yields a matte-coverage finish. If you prefer matte to gloss finish, then this would be ideal for your projects.

Similar to the display you get from glossy papers, this matte sheet can also blend together vibrant saturations with adequate highlights.

The sheets are also created to be OBA-free (optical brightening agents). This truly provides the “long-lasting” feature to your prints.

Pros Superior quality prints

Superior quality prints OBA-free papers Cons Expensive

If you’re looking for heavyweight tracing papers, we have the Epson Ultra Premium Presentation Paper.

The package contains 50 sheets of printing papers of 8.5” x 11” each.

This paper gives prints a matte texture and it accepts all sorts of inks.

Experience

Epson has come up with these papers to target professional photographers and artists to create an extraordinary digital matte effect on paper.

Yes, the papers work with any sort of ink and still produce high-quality images. Its receptibility is super incredible. From experience, they also work marvelously with Epson Archival inks.

Pros Has great ink receptibility

Has great ink receptibility A large number of sheets Cons Consumes a lot of time to dry

Now we have one that is made purely from cotton, hence, the name “Moab Entrada Rag Natural 300”.

They are acid and lignin-free and allow a clean blend of different picture effects to all projects.

There are 25 sheets of 8.5” x 11” inches inside the package.

Experience

The Moab Entrada Rag Natural 300 is smooth and produces crisp and fine photos. This is perfect if you want to create sharp and professional images all the way!

Inks such as pigment and dye-based inks can be used on the paper. The outcome will still be as anticipated.

We like that the paper is lignin-free (lignin is an element present in wood that can cause discoloration of paper in the long haul). Therefore, there is no need to worry about the colors fading or the paper developing blemishes. It will stay fresh for a lifetime.

Pros Lignin-free

Lignin-free 100% cotton Cons Require extra care because it’s made of cotton

How to Pick the Best Art Paper

OBA/Acid/Lignin-free: Of course, everybody wants their hard-worked art to possess the original colors for a long time. Normal papers contain OBA or lignin which can discolor and age the paper as time passes by.

However, the papers we have listed above contain no such substances. They are well-formulated for the sole purpose of maintaining the original color of both the paper and colors.

This ensures a longer lifetime of your photo.

Different weights for different prints: When trying to find out the best quality of printing paper for your photos, consider these three variations first:

For normal photograph prints, use lightweight papers. Papers starting with 210 gsm will be perfect for your preferences.

Normally, papers that are single-sided with a matte surface will produce excellent results for presentation.

A heavyweight printing paper like the Hahnemuhle Etching Paper is 310 gsm and features a sleek surface which is acid-free.

Such papers are suitable for very detailed photo prints that need high photographic effects.

Finally, there are the thickest printing papers that are above 310 gsm.

For instance, the Hahnemuhle Rag provides a smooth etching platform that allows even the smallest and finest details to be printed on. Print results that you’ll get from such paper are sharp and of gallery-quality.

Besides the stated points, we also want to remind you that from all different types of printing processes, giclee printing is much favorable for these papers.

The reason being they can produce larger prints than others and they use the 12-color process (unlike a normal 4-color process) to ensure more pigments as well as to match with the artist’s original colors.

Final Words

We have come to the end of our printing paper journey and we hope that you found this review helpful. We also hope you find the best printing paper for your masterpieces!

