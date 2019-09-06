19 Best Pedestal Fans of 2019 | Reviews & Buyer’s Guide

We’ve often been part of a steaming debate on air conditioners over pedestal fans. But, we can’t deny that pedestal fans are a cost-effective way to stay comfortable and relaxed.

This electric, detachable stand is a reliable source to cool the indoor air. Even if you’re using the pedestal fan throughout the day, you’ll be saving a hefty amount from your electricity bill when compared to the use of an AC unit.

Nowadays you can find pedestal fans with innovative features that won’t just captivate but also surprise you. Irrespective of where you’re seated at home, you can set it in any direction.

Moreover, if your room has a lot of people, you can select the oscillation mode so that everyone can enjoy the cool breeze. Also, some pedestal fans have the height-adjustable feature, which is useful to direct the air above the ground level. To make this selection process way simpler, we’ve compiled an informative guide to help you figure out the right model for your home.

So, without further adieu, let’s get started!

Best Pedestal Fans

This pedestal fan is known for its superior quality performance and it’s priced under $50. The lightweight design makes it easy to move it around. And its three energy-efficient fan speeds give out an impressive amount of air. It comes with a wide oscillation feature so it can cover quite a good amount of space. You can direct the cooling air as per your requirements with its tilt-back feature and adjustable height.

Moreover, it has an uncomplicated assembly that doesn’t require any tool to set up the entire fan. It’s an 18-inch pedestal fan, which is suitable for your bedroom, living space or it can be placed beside your desk. Plus, it comes with a patented safety fuse plug which cuts off the electricity as it detects a potential safety hazard.

Pros The best pedestal fan under $50

It’s portable and lightweight

It has an easy tool-free assembly

It has a wide oscillation

It circulates air with powerful speed Cons It comes with a short cord

Most of the fan parts are made from plastic

This is one of the finest products of German engineering. If you want a quality pedestal fan, this product is not going to disappoint you. For people who don’t prefer to have fans that produce a disturbing sound, this is an ideal option. The noise level is between 40 and 56 decibels, which are decent even for the light sleepers.

The manufacturers claim that this fan can move about 2000 cubic feet of air or higher, which makes it suitable for a large space. It comes along with remote control and four variable speed options, so you won’t have to set the speed with your hands. Furthermore, it has a sophisticated design that will blend easily with your home decor.

Pros The fan head oscillates up to 90-degrees

It’s a 16-inch pedestal fan

It has an adjustable height Cons It is an expensive product

This is a powerful fan, and it comes with a set of advantages. It’s a heavy-duty pedestal fan that operates quietly, as the name suggests.

Honeywell HS-1655 QuietSet 16" Stand Fan - Black Powerful, Quiet whole room cooling

5 Speeds/Levels of Quiet Control including "White... Sale

The five different speed levels makes it a user-friendly product. Plus, it comes with a timer so you won’t have to wake up in the middle of the night to turn off the fan. You have the added advantage to set the timer for 1, 2, 4, and even 8 hours.

Moreover, this fan has the oscillation feature, and an adjustable height, which makes it a suitable option for a bedroom or small spaces.

Pros It has five different speed settings

It comes with four timer settings

It’s an affordable pedestal fan

It has a quiet operation Cons It has a loud, beeping sound

If you’re a light sleeper, the LED can be quite disturbing

It’s not a very durable product

The overall aesthetics of this fan is eye-catching and unique with exceptional functionality. With a distinctive signature grill and well-pitched propeller its strong contender to other quality pedestal fans.

Sale Vornado 683 Medium Pedestal Whole Room Air Circulator Fan Utilizes Vornado signature Vortex action for whole...

Superior performance through deep-pitched blades...

It’s a compact product which doesn’t require much space, and it can move air to almost 75 square feet. It has three-speed settings, with a very low noise level making it the best purchase for your bedroom space.

It comes with a tilt-head feature that offers multidirectional flow. And the adjustable height is between 32 and 38 inches so you can adjust the level according to your needs. What makes it unbeatable is the tool-free assembly and the 5-years warranty period.

Pros The sturdy built and superior design

It has a compact size

The deep-pitched blades can move air up to a level 80 feet Cons It doesn’t oscillate

There is no remote control feature

It’s an expensive fan

For cooling a large living room or industrial space, this is the most suitable option amongst the other pedestal fans. It features a powerful lubricated motor of ⅙-horsepower with three 20-inch blades. You can set this fan on three different speed levels of 2940, 3330, and 3670 CFM. When tuned to the maximum fan speed it has a noise level of around 62 decibels.

But, it’s not very disturbing when we consider the fact that you can use it in places like garages, workshops, and even offices. Each of these speed levels is powerful, and it will provide you with great comfort. And, it’s a bulky product which makes it difficult to move it from one place to another.

Pros It’s a durable product with powder-coated steel

It’s easy to assemble

It’s perfect for a large space Cons The blades are not appropriately balanced

It can get pretty noisy

It’s hefty, which makes it challenging to move it around

You might find some similar features with the earlier product and the Lasko 1843 model which include- adjustable height with tilt-back feature and the tool-free easy assembly. Now the unique characteristics of this pedestal fan are the remote control that comes with three-speed settings and auto on/off.

It’s also equipped with a programmable timer, which allows you to set the time (1 hour, 2 hours and 4 hours) for the fan to operate. But, to assess the oscillation feature, you need to turn it on/off manually. Even though it’s a very powerful fan, it has a reasonable noise level which can be disturbing at times. It comes with a lower price tag because most parts are made from plastic.

Pros It has a programmable timer

It comes with remote control

It’s an affordable pedestal fan

It has an easy setup Cons The remote control doesn’t work correctly

It can get noisy at times

It’s mainly constructed with plastic

If you’re on a tight budget and you’re looking for a good bargain, this will be an ideal fit for your requirements. The fan comes with a 4-hour timer, which is an excellent feature for the times when you don’t want the fan to run all night. The noise level rating is around 50 decibels, and that’s a decent number for a pedestal fan.

Lorell LLR49251 Floor Fan 16" fan blades made of ABS plastic

Offers 3 speed choices

The fan blade guards are also quite easy to remove, which makes cleaning a hassle-free task. Moreover, you don’t have to assess the buttons on the fan; instead, you can use the infrared remote control. It has three fan speeds that evenly circulates air in your room without making any disturbing sound in either of the levels.

Pros It has a quiet operation

Easy assembly

Comes with remote control

An affordable pedestal fan

Made with quality materials Cons It’s not a very powerful pedestal fan

This fan comes with five heavy-duty blades that give powerful airspeed, which makes it stand true to its name. You get a total of 35-speed settings to choose from, out of which 26 of them are normal speed settings while the rest 9 is silent speed setting. It also comes with three different ‘wind modes’ such as auto, natural, and sleep.

For added convenience, it features a programmable timer of up to 8-hour that allows you to set the timer and continue with your work. The LED display adds to it the innovative design of this product, while the remote control makes it simple and easy to operate.

Pros It has a quiet operation

It comes with an LED display

The remote control can be used for turning the oscillation on/off

It has three wind modes and 35-speed settings

It comes with an easy assembly Cons It has a poor quality remote control

When you switch on the fan, it resets to the default setting, so you have to again set up the functions according to your preferences

It’s an expensive product

If you generally prefer having appliances with an innovative design, you’ll love this pedestal fan. It has a dual-blade design that gives a strong and satisfying breeze. Plus, it has a tilt-back feature, and it oscillates. You can adjust these features with the remote control that is mainly used to select one among the three modes, be it normal, nature or sleep.

Moreover, each of these modes has a different speed setting, and you can accordingly adjust the modes. For instance, in the sleep and nature mode, it mimics natural breeze as the fan first switches to the lowest speed settings after which it gradually increases. But, in the sleep mode, the functions stop with the medium speed setting.

Pros Full-function remote control

Settings are customizable

Durable, pedestal fan

Comes with an adjustable back Cons It can get challenging to assemble the parts

The bright LED light can be disturbing for sensitive sleepers

The Vornado 6803DC model has a brushless DC motor which uses around 80% less energy. It can circulate air to a distance of up to 85 feet. But, what makes this pedestal fan stand out is the 99 distinctive airflow settings. This fan has a precise air control so you can select the exact settings that suit your comfort level.

Sale Vornado 683DC Energy Smart Medium Pedestal Air Circulator Fan with... More-powerful brushless DC motor uses up to 80...

True variable speed settings that allow for...

For easy access, you’ll be getting a remote control with this set. It also features a programmable timer and touch-sensitive buttons. Unlike the other models of Vornado pedestal fans, this one has an adjustable height that can be set between 31 and 39-inches.

The signature Vortex mechanism provides you with complete air circulation. However, the light of the LED display doesn’t turn off completely; instead, it just dims a little that may bother light sleepers.

Pros Covered with a 10-year satisfaction guarantee

99 airflow settings

Comes with a programmable timer

A n energy-efficient pedestal fan Cons It has a short stature of 3.25 inches

It’s an expensive product

If you like having vintage appliances in your home, the Vornado VFan Sr Pedestal Fan will be your new favorite. It has a classic Vornado design straight from the 1940s. And this air circulator will make you swoon over its quality as you continue to get flooded with compliments for this signature piece in your home.

It comes with full metal construction, a fully pivoting head that provides multidirectional airflow, and an adjustable height from about 42 to 55 inches. Moreover, it has three quiet speed settings, and it’s covered with a 5-year satisfaction warranty. Overall, the color, the vintage design, and the easy to use features is what makes this piece stand out amongst the rest.

Pros Comes with excellent airflow

Built with quality materials

S mooth operation

mooth operation Covered with an outstanding 5-year warranty

Timeless design with a brilliant performance Cons It’s a costly pedestal fan

The assembly process can get a little challenging

This 16-inch pedestal fan functions efficiently and looks just as elegant as the other classic designs. For maximum airflow, it’s constructed with the famous three-speed motor. It has a smooth oscillation of around 85-degrees, so you don’t need to worry about the fan being fixed in one direction. One feature that is not going to let you down is the adjustable height, which can be set from 37 to 52.5-inches.

Plus, it’s a lightweight product making it easier for you to move it around. It has the right amount of stability with its rubber feet, which enhances portability. And the designed brush nickel finish and matte black legs give it a retro look. The limited noise output and easy assembly makes it a complete package for a pedestal fan.

Pros Sturdy built

85-degree oscillation

Easy assembly

Value-added product Cons Not suitable for a small-sized room

It can be noisy when it’s set at the maximum speed levels

This is a premier oscillating fan with optimum performance, while the decorative edge gives it a vintage look. It’s an 18-inch pedestal fan with unmatched elegance. The overall structure is made of high-quality stainless steel, and it comes with an aged copper finish. It has a telescopic neck which you can adjust from anywhere between 40 to 51-inches.

Designer Aire Oscillating Indoor/Outdoor Standing Floor Fan for... ADJUSTABLE AND FLEXIBLE OSCILLATING FAN:...

PACKS A PUNCH: 3 adjustable speeds and a 45-watt...

The 45-watt motor helps to cool the space faster than the other fans, and the three different speed settings makes it more convenient for you. The best aspect is that you can use this fan even for the outdoors as it’s protected with an all-weather, UV resistant paint. Moreover, the timeless design of this piece gives an added flair to your home decor.

Pros Designed for both indoor and outdoor use

Coated with an all-weather UV-resistant paint that prevents it from fading

Made with high-quality materials

Sturdy built

Comes with a smooth, oscillating feature Cons The ornate decorative base might not be preferred by many

It doesn’t have a silent operation

This pedestal fan belongs to the category of the exceptionally high powered fan. Even though the overall appearance might not be exciting, but given the functionality, it’s a reliable product. It comes with ¾ torque motor, 18-inch blades and a thermal cut-off. You can also adjust the height, and tilt the fan head to use it as an air circulator.

It has three adjustable speed settings, and it can get pretty loud when you opt for the maximum speed level. The lowest speed setting also moves out air with a great force. And this model is suitable for industrial environments and large-sized rooms. Users often claim that this product is very durable, which is mainly due to the full metal construction and aluminum blades.

Pros Powerful fan

Built with superior quality materials

Durable product

Perfect for large spaces Cons It’s noisy, and that can be disturbing when placed in the bedroom

The Lasko 1850 does a reasonably decent job when it comes to cooling down your room. It has a simple design with adjustable tilt and an oscillation feature which allows you to direct the fan towards any angle that you prefer. With three fan speeds and five rotating blades, it’s capable of moving out a lot of air even when you set it on the lowest speed level.

Sale Lasko 1850 18-Inch Remote Pedestal Fan B00FXOFM9W, 26 x 21 x 6 BEAT THE HEAT - If you live in the heat with no...

VERY POWERFUL - Powered by 3 energy-efficient...

It comes with an on-off timer, which helps to save energy when you don’t want to use the fan at night without having to turn it off manually. Also, the patented fused safety plug helps to protect the appliance in case of a potential hazard.

Even the sound level is not very alarming; therefore, the smooth functions makes it a suitable option for the home. For more energy-efficient ventilation products, you can click on this link.

Pros Reliable and durable product

Comes with a very low noise level

Adjustable height from 38 to 54.5 inches

Comes with a multi-function remote control Cons The power cord is quite short

Users claim that the grill is challenging to assemble

The overall functionality of this fan stands equally true to its name ‘Comfort Zone.’ This fan comes with its patented Quad-Pod base, which is a distinct feature for a fan of premium quality. It’s a 16-inch oscillating fan, with an adjustable height from 41 to 47 inches. For the quality materials that are used to build this product, it’s relatively inexpensive, making it affordable for all.

It has a safety metal grill which covers the blades. And the push button at the bottom of the fan is convenient to change between the different fan speeds easily. To ensure targeted cooling, it also has an adjustable tilt, so you can easily angle the fan as per the direction that you’re seated.

Pros Easy assembly

Comes with a neat folding base

Overall value of the product is pretty good

Affordable fan Cons Most of the parts are made of plastic

If you want a powerful fan that blows out some serious air and has a beautiful blue color design, you’ll enjoy using the Hurricane Super 8 Digital Stand Fan. It comes with three oscillation settings and three-speed settings. And the rotating blades make a figure 8 pattern which provides uniform air circulation. This model is perfect for workshops, home, offices, and other areas which require a heavy-duty pedestal fan.

Hurricane 736565 Fan, Super 8 Oscillating 16 Inch Wall, Black The Hurricane Super 8 produces a figure 8 pattern...

It has 3 speed settings and 3 oscillation...

Moreover, the 7-foot long cord makes it easy to plug into a power source. Just like other modern pedestal fans, Hurricane Super 8 has a programmable timer of up to eight hours. Furthermore, the LCD is simple to use with several design details and full function remote control.

Pros Powder-coated steel grill

Offers powerful air circulation

Has a readable digital display

It comes with a thoughtful design

You’ll get different circulation and speed settings Cons It is a massive pedestal fan that makes it difficult to move it around

The Lasko pedestal fan is pretty easy to handle, and it looks quite similar to a tower fan. It won’t take up much space in your room as it measures about 15” wide, 15” depth and 52” height. And the design complements all types of home decor. The fan doesn’t make any disturbing sound, and it’s relatively quiet. It comes with an optional sleep mode, and there is just a single button for automatic shut-off.

Since this model doesn’t have the blade feature, it gets simpler to maintain and move the fan around. For widespread comfort, it also comes equipped with three powerful fan speeds, directional louver, adjustable height, and optional oscillation.

Pros Space-saving and suitable for small-sized rooms

Powerful pedestal fan with a sleek design

Three-speed motor

Comes with a fully adjustable height Cons The remote control is made of poor quality materials

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly pedestal fan, the Lasko 2521 is going to be a suitable model for you. This 16-inch of 90-degree oscillating fan will provide you the right amount of comfort when placed in a small to medium-sized home or office room. It comes with an easy-grip rotary control and three-speed settings.

Sale Lasko FBA 2521 Oscillating Stand Fan, 16-Inch, Black, 1-Pack, FFP WHAT A NICE BREEZE - Powered by 3 energy-efficient...

BEAT THE SUMMER HEAT - If you live in the heat...

Moreover, it doesn’t produce any loud, disturbing sounds so you won’t have to fear about it getting in the way of your sleep. The adjustable height feature is an added benefit for using this highly efficient pedestal fan as you can adjust it up to 47-inches. Just like the other Lasko fans, this 2521 also features a patented safety fuse plug.

Pros Reasonably good amount of airflow

Comes with a three-speed motor

90-degree oscillation

Tool-free assembly process

Whisper-silent operation Cons Most of the parts in this fan is made from plastic

It doesn’t have a remote control

Pedestal Fans Buyer’s Guide

Here’s the list of the different factors that you should consider before purchasing a pedestal fan!

Room size

When you’re buying a pedestal fan, there is often a tendency to overlook this factor. But, you need to be aware of your room size to be able to select a fan with an appropriate size.

If this element is overlooked, there are chances of getting a fan that’s too small for your space. You might also end up spending a large sum of money for a powerful fan only to realize that it’s too big for your small-sized room. Therefore, you should measure your room correctly, to find out the exact square foot area that the fan should cover.

Timer

If you often tend to forget to turn off your fan, it’s always better to opt for a pedestal fan with a timer feature. Moreover, it helps to avoid wasting energy if you don’t want the fan to run for the entire night.

You can find fans that come with a programmable setting of 1hour, 2hour, 4hours, or sometimes even up to 8 hours. But, if you don’t need the timer, it’s better not to waste too much money for getting a fan with this additional feature.

Fixed or Directional

If you’re getting a fan for a small room which requires spot cooling, the fixed head feature will be suitable for your needs. But, if you want to place the pedestal fan in a room that has other people seated, it’s better to go for the directional head. For a larger space, it’s better to have the tilt back and oscillating feature, because you can direct the indoor air in different angles.

Silent operation

When the sound level is lower than 60 decibels it’s considered to be relatively quiet. Whether the fan is noisy and will disrupt your day-to-day activities can only be determined by the location that you want to place it in.

However, quiet fans are generally more expensive. And unless you’re a light sleeper or you’re getting the fan for the study room, you can opt for the standard ones with lower decibels.

Adjustable height

The modern fans have the adjustable height feature, which allows you to set the height according to the area that you want to target. You can move the stand up and down to circulate the air in the right spot. Moreover, we advise you to look out for this component as it comes of great use.

Remote control

Just like the programmable timer, which is an added benefit for pedestal fan, you’ll also find models that come with remote control. It’s helpful to have a remote control to set the fan speed or to switch it on/off.

But, for those of you who won’t be using the remote control and instead prefer manual interaction, you shouldn’t invest on a fan with this feature. Moreover, the fans with remote control are more expensive.

Final words

Finding the right pedestal fan to suit your needs is not going to be very challenging. Especially when you’ve figured out what you’ll be using the fan for and the features that you prefer. After which, you can carefully weigh out the positive and negative aspects of each; this should further assist you in making an informed decision. We hope this guide has helped you find the best pedestal fan for your home.

Until next time!