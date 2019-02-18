5 Best Printers for Art Prints and Artists Today

If you’re a digital artist, you’re probably going need to print out your artworks from time to time for a variety of reasons.

Whether you’re planning on selling your art online, or wish to hang one of your painting in your room, a good quality printer is essential to get an accurate and high-quality print that does justice to your artwork!

While you do have the option of outsourcing the print-job to your local printing shop, over a more extended period of time – it’s not the most economically efficient option.

As an artist, it’s therefore a good decision to get yourself a high-quality printer that comes with certain features which are tailor-made for artists!

With the hundreds of models from dozens of different brands that are available in the market, it can be quite confusing to settle for one seems like the right choice for you.

So we’ve made this guide specifically for artists that are looking for a printer to bring all your artworks to life. We’ve reviewed five of the best models out there in the market that are perfect for Art Prints.

So let’s get started with the reviews!

Best Printers for Art Prints

Out of all the Printers that we tested out for well over two weeks, the one model that we all were impressed with the most was the ET-7750 EcoTank Printer by Epson!

This is a perfect choice for all those artists who need to print out their artworks in bulk because of the printer’s efficient ink-usage. Although priced in the higher-end of the spectrum, the money that you’ll be saving over the years will more than make up for the cost!

The ET-7750 by Epson uses a special five-color refillable ink tank system that produces some of the most high-quality, vivid prints that you can expect out of a printer.

What’s even more exciting is the fact that this printer comes bundled with ten bottles of ink which should be enough to print nearly 3600 colored photos. Assuming you’re an average user, that’s enough ink to last you for well over two years!

It also comes with an inbuilt SD Card slot, alongside two USB Ports and a rear Ethernet port. So you get almost all type of connectivity options in this model.

Pros

Highly Cost-efficient printing

Can accommodate pages up-to 17 inches wide while still maintaining an impressive 5760×1440 dpi resolution

Can accommodate A3/Tabloid sized media

Supports special photo printing papers up to 23 millimeters thick Cons Heavy and bulky. Requires a decent amount of space

If you’re looking for the best possible quality print you can get without having to spend heavily on a professional-grade printer, the Expression Photo HD XP-15000 Printer is the perfect printer for you!

The HD XP-15000 Printer is an excellent choice if you’re a photographer and are going to print out a lot of photos. This is because this model features highly durable Claria-dye inks, along with a wide color gamut that produces some fantastic photos.

Considering the highly-affordable price tag this model comes with, we were simply blown away by the fantastic quality of the artworks we printed using this model. You can easily print out full-HD photographs and digital artworks and not find a single flaw in the image quality.

Another highly impressive feature was the printer’s ability to print borderless colored images in less than 30 seconds!

As far as connectivity is concerned, this model comes with an Ethernet Port, along with high-speed USB 2.0 interfaces.

Pros

High-speed printing, can print high-quality borderless photos in less than 30 seconds

Comes with a tray that can hold over 200 Sheets

Supports HD-Quality Prints on A3 Sized papers while still accommodating much smaller photo sizes without artifacts

Quite lightweight considering it is an over-sized printer Cons Printing costs are higher as compared to other models in the same price range

Coming in at the third spot in our review is a model from the PIXMA Series of Canon which has been a long-time favorite for artists looking to print professional grade photos!

The Pro-100 Wireless Inkjet Printer by Canon is an excellent choice for digital artists and photographers who wish to print their artworks with dye-inks, rather than pigment-based inks. This model features eight dye-based ink colors that will produce some of the most high-quality prints you can expect out of an Inkjet Printer.

The Tray Size featured in this model is quite generous, and will thus allow you to print a lot of images at a go. It also comes with a second tray that is specifically designed to fit thick photo papers. You’ll thus be able to print high-quality black and white photos and artworks that are comparable in quality to those printed out of a press!

It also supports borderless printing, and can also accommodate glossy and lustered papers – a great thing to have if you are a poster or sign designer.

Pros

Monochrome Images take less than a minute to print while colored images print in less than 90 seconds

Features an Image Generating System (OIGS) which accurately selects the best ink combinations

Has outstanding help and support options

Prints at an impressive 4800×2400 resolution which will allow you to print documents as large as 13 in. x 19 in Cons Linux Users will need to install a workaround as the printer does not support Linux-based software

The SureColor P800 Printer by Epson makes it to the fourth spot in our list thanks to an outstandingly sharp and vivid print quality despite a lower resolution which is considerably lower than most of the other models in the list!

When we first read the specifications of the SureColor P800, we didn’t even expect this model to make it to our list because it only had a maximum printing resolution of 2880×1440 dpi. However, when we did put it to the test, we were stunned at how sharp and vivid the prints came out. Irrespective of the paper size we threw at it, the prints were always top-notch!

The reason why the prints from this model come out so good is that the P800 Inkjet Printer uses an Advanced MicroPiezo AMC Print Head with an ink-repelling coating technology. It also uses a unique Pigment-Based UltraChrome HD Ink Technology which explains the vivid colors that comes out of this printer!

Overall, this is an excellent printer for Artists and photographers that are looking for high-quality prints, and are willing to see beyond cost-effectiveness!

Pros

UltraChrome HD Ink Technology will allow your prints to last for a very long time

Comes with three-level black ink modes for monochrome art

Has a big sized tray for holding a massive number of sheets

High compatibility with all types of software and OS Cons Is a bit expensive

Coming in at the last spot in our list of the best printers for Art Prints and Artists is the HP ENVY Photo 7855 All-in-One Printer. Out of all the models we tested, we found this one to be the most value-for-money models, and is perfect for all those artists that are looking for an affordable printer that produces high-quality prints.

With a price-tag that would easily allow this model to be classified as a consumer-grade printer, the quality of the prints, as well as the cost-effectiveness, is bound to blow your mind.

If you’re not willing to too much, but still want near professional-grade prints – the HP ENVY 7855 is the one to go for!

It supports less-expensive cartridges and has a highly efficient printing system that will deliver extremely a cost-effective printing solution for your home or print shop. However, if you’re planning on printing on thicker media, we suggest you do not go for this model!

Pros

Above average print quality – given how affordable the printer is

Has a wide range of connectivity choices

Allows you to print directly from SD Cards and USB devices without having to use a bridge device

Supports only regular sized paper and photo print media Has a low paper capacity

Final Words

A good-quality printer can make a world of difference when it comes to presenting a physical copy of your digital artwork.

Depending on what your requirements are, and how much you are willing to spend, all of these printers are a great choice for artists that are looking for a high-quality printing solution!

We hope we’ve been able to help you in making your choice!

