11 Best Professional Airless Paint Sprayer [Tested]

Are you getting inconsistently painted furniture, decks, and fences despite applying layers of paint? We understand your disappointment!

The issue lies with the simple paint sprayer you’re using, so do away with that and bring in a professional airless paint sprayer. This tool would provide a consistent and highly impressive finish on a range of surfaces, that too much faster and with minimal effort.

But we know that there are tons of options to choose from, which can naturally create a lot of confusion. And that’s why we have brought you this list of the 11 best options to consider.

So, without any further ado, let’s begin!

Best Professional Airless Paint Sprayers Tested

Here is the list of the 11 best professional airless paint sprayers that you can use to quickly and efficiently get the job done.

Complete your paint spraying tasks with ultimate finesse using this pro tool from Graco Project Series. Equipped with superior-grade features, this sprayer can comfortably handle heavy-duty tasks such as painting one or two-storied homes or apartments. It is suitable for handymen as well as DIY lovers engaged in home improvement projects.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, thanks to its powerful piston pump, you can comfortably spray paint in the unthinned form by just applying higher pressure, which is made further easy with the adjustable pressure settings. As a result, this feature gives you ultimate control over the paint flow for all your projects.

We also liked the flexible suction tube as it lets users spray directly from a paint bucket of 1 or 5 gallons. Plus, with the recommended annual use capped at 125 gallons, you can use this sprayer for a huge number of spray painting projects round the year.

Another great benefit is that it supports paint hoses of up to 75-feet, providing users with extra reach for both outdoor and indoor projects. Furthermore, the flush adapter that comes with the sprayer can be connected to the garden hose for easy and fast cleaning of any surface.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only disadvantage of going for this model is that its installation process is slightly more complicated than other models. As such, getting it ready for use takes a bit longer. However, performance-wise, we have no complaints about this top-notch airless sprayer.

Pros Can spray unthinned paint

Fully adjustable pressure

Can spray directly from a 1 or 5-gallon bucket

Provides extra reach for all painting projects Cons Installation is slightly more complicated

Dimensions: 14.5 x 12.75 x 19 inches | Weight: 19 pounds | Capacity: 5 gallons | Maximum Pressure: 3000 PSI

Another highly efficient model that we came across was the Dusichin DUS-036 spray gun, which helps you get through most painting projects with minimal effort. Sporting a visually appealing design, it is loaded with ultra-powerful features that help achieve brilliant results. The reasonable price-tag has also made it very popular across the country.

Why Did We Like It?

The best thing about this product is its high-quality spray tip, which helps you paint all surfaces uniformly. Made of superior-grade brass material, it remains intact for years to provide you with consistent performance for all projects.

Speaking of the spraying action, its fine atomization and high efficiency makes your painting jobs swift and accurate. Plus, the motor provides a spray flow of up to 2000 ml/ second, which makes it capable of finishing heavy-duty spraying tasks within a short duration.

We like how the 50-centimeter spray distance cm makes this handheld gun easy to maneuver for all users. What’s more, the inlet provided for attaching an airless sprayer fits any model with a ¼-inch thread. Not only that, but it’s also powered by a swivel joint that enables efficient movement while spraying.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this sprayer works wonderfully to yield uniformly painted surfaces, it might arrive with one or more parts missing in the package. Hence, make sure you check it for all included components soon after it is delivered, and get back to the manufacturer otherwise.

Pros Uniformly paints all surfaces

Ensures swift and precise painting

Easy to maneuver

Fits almost all air-sprayers Cons May arrive with one or more missing parts

Dimensions: 9.8 x 6.93 x 2.24 inches | Weight: 1.55 pounds | Capacity: N/A | Maximum Pressure: 3600 PSI

Apply a professional touch to all your painting projects with this effective paint sprayer from HomeRight. It offers great user convenience and can be used to paint furniture, fences, dressers, deck, and many such surfaces. So, let’s move on and have a look at all the features on offer.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this unit comes with efficient spray settings, which allow you to alter the spray pattern as per your needs for completing a variety of projects. All you need to do is adjust the air cap to spray the paint in vertical, round or horizontal patterns.

Moreover, you can adjust the material flow control knob to lower or raise the material output, which, in turn, facilitates easy customization of the paint flow. We also loved the powerful performance that it offered while being used for all projects, made possible with the 450W spraying power.

Finally, it includes 3 durable brass tips to provide a great finish for each of your painting projects. They offer greater precision compared to their plastic counterparts, providing a high-quality and consistent spray pattern every time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although most customers were very pleased with the performance of this paint sprayer, they pointed out that it requires more time to be cleaned. So, if you choose to go for it, you will have to dedicate additional time for its maintenance.

Pros Lets you alter the spray pattern as per your needs

Facilitates easy customization of paint flow

Offers a powerful performance

Provides great precision Cons Takes longer to be cleaned

Dimensions: 9.5 x 6 x 12.5 inches | Weight: 3.3 pounds | Capacity: 39 ounces | Maximum Pressure: N/A

Here’s another top-notch tool that you can utilize for most painting projects, including fences, furniture, decks, trim, and many more. The Wagner Control Spray does the job swiftly and consistently to produce elegant-looking surfaces. Move on to the next few sections to learn more about its operation.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, this spray gun comes with a highly powerful motor, which provides a fine finish on most surfaces so that they are evenly painted. Furthermore, its spray trigger has an efficient regulator which lets you adjust the paint flow, ultimately providing a more uniform coat.

Another noteworthy feature is the availability of two paint containers of 1-quart and 1.5-quart in the package. As such, you can handle both bigger and smaller projects with equal efficacy by simply interchanging the containers.

This sprayer also ranks high with regards to ease of installation and use. It can be assembled for use in less than five minutes, while the convenient design makes it simple to maneuver around the surface. Plus, the clean-up becomes a breeze as all stains can be removed by running a liquid cleaner through it.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this sprayer is highly suitable for use with most thinner paints, it may not yield the desired results when used with thicker paints. The spray tip is not sufficiently equipped to handle thicker paints and might become clogged when used for longer than a few hours.

Pros Provides a fine finish on most surfaces

Can handle all projects with equal efficacy

Easy to set-up and use

Easy to clean Cons Not ideal for use with thicker paints

Dimensions: 7 x 14 x 11.5 inches | Weight: 4.22 pounds | Capacity: 0.25 gallons | Maximum Pressure: N/A

The next product in line is this new and improved Control Max 1700 0580009 spray gun from Titan Tool that delivers a very reliable performance each time. Spills and oversprays will be a thing of the past with this sprayer at your disposal as it works very smoothly to provide perfect coats for all your projects.

Why Did We Like It?

Equipped with a unique and superior tip technology, this tool offers much better control and delivers a softer spray while providing a consistent finish. This also results in the possibility of overspray being reduced by 55%, so brownie points for that!

With regards to the operational speed, this unit can apply paint coatings 3 times faster than other ordinary sprayers and rollers. This makes it a perfect choice for big painting projects such as decks, home exteriors, garages, expansive fences, and more.

Furthermore, its variable speed pump of 0.60 HP is capable of spraying unthinned paint and stains at a rate of at most 0.33 gallons per minute, which enhances the productivity of this unit considerably. The pump has a rebuildable fluid section that extends its service-life to a great extent.

Last but not the least, it comes with a beneficial warranty of 2 years, whereby any issue that you face is taken care of.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were a bit disappointed to find that the joint for connecting an airless sprayer didn’t have a swivel. As such, it cannot be maneuvered as easily as a few of its competitors like the Dusichin DUS-030. Nonetheless, it delivers an impressive performance.

Pros Delivers a softer spray

Reduces overspray by 55%

Helps in applying coats much faster

Offers extended service-life Cons Cannot be maneuvered easily

Dimensions: 30 x 13.5 x 16 inches | Weight: 19.4 pounds | Capacity: 5 gallons | Maximum Pressure: 1500 PSI

If versatility is a primary lookout for you, the Neu Master paint sprayer will be an ideal choice to go for. Enhanced with a slew of high-quality features, it offers an uninterrupted and highly effective performance for household projects. It also comes with a 30-day quick return and replacement policy, giving users greater peace of mind.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, this sprayer consists of highly powerful motors that help in providing faster and smoother performance. This helps you achieve a beautiful, uniformly painted surface that will capture the attention of visitors quite easily.

Moreover, it includes 2 spray nozzles of different sizes to use for projects with varying needs, which lend reinforced versatility to the tool. Much like some of our other recommendations, it comes with a knob for controlling the paint flow, which helps in providing a better coat.

Additionally, it lets you spray paint in 3 different patterns, viz., circular, horizontal, and vertical, as per the need of the said project. Another noticeable feature is a separating structure between the body of the sprayer gun and the motor, which makes the unit much lighter than hand-held spray guns.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that the power cord included with the sprayer wasn’t not long enough to be used for spraying over larger distances. This is a disadvantage when you’re dealing with larger surfaces as you’ll have to use the sprayer multiple times for completing a single project.

Pros Enables a faster and smoother performance

Has a wide variety of applications

Can efficiently adjust the paint flow

Weighs lighter than spray guns Cons Power cord not long enough

Dimensions: 11 x 10 x 9 inches | Weight: 11 x 10 x 9 inches | Capacity: 30.5 ounces | Maximum Pressure: N/A

Airless spraying becomes less intimidating if you have this unit from Wagner by your side. The Control Pro 130 uses advanced technology to achieve evenly painted surfaces with smooth finishes. Whether it is painting large decks or repainting a basement, this unit can complete the work with equal finesse.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, we found the 1.5-gallon spray tank to be ideal for completing large paint projects smoothly because it lets you paint large surfaces without having to refill frequently.

What’s more, this sprayer comes in a very convenient design that facilitates ease of use and storage. While the integrated handles enhance the ease of movement during use, the hose and gun can be stored conveniently inside the tank.

We were also impressed with the HEAD spray tip as it provides greater control and helps in producing a softer spray pattern. Plus, this tank has a spill-resistant lid that keeps the workplace mess-free and ensures that the paint is in pristine condition. In hindsight, the easy operation will appeal to both first-timers and pros.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite working well for most painting projects, we found it very difficult to clean and maintain. This is primarily due to the fact that the paint stains on some spots cannot be removed perfectly with a cleaning solution. Also, it has a rare gasket in the tip that may need replacement after continuous use for about a year.

Pros Can complete larger projects smoothly

Provides greater control

Easy to use

Easy to store Cons Is difficult to maintain

Dimensions: 8 x 7 x 11 inches | Weight: 11 pounds | Capacity: 1.5 gallons | Maximum Pressure: 1600 PSI

The Graco Ultra 17M363 Paint Sprayer is a good option if you require handling a variety of indoor and outdoor painting projects. It can provide a smooth, eye-catching finish to transform the look of old furniture, fences, decks, and lots of other surfaces. From our experience, we can assure you that it will offer a satisfying performance.

Why Did We Like It?

In our opinion, the single biggest advantage of this paint sprayer is its cordless functionality, offering ultimate portability to the users. So, you can maneuver it as per your needs to complete all paint spraying jobs with utmost perfection. As a bonus, a flexliner system is incorporated in the unit, allowing you to spray the paint at any angle, including upside down.

Additionally, its triple-piston pump helps in providing better and more uniform paint coverage. This is further enhanced by a reversible RAC X FFLP tip, which prevents any clogging and promotes smoother paint dispensation.

Last but not least, it’s powered by a superior-quality DeWalt XR battery system of 20V, which can spray up to 1 gallon of paint with each charge. Overall, it’s safe to say that the Graco Ultra 17M363 is a quite-cost effective option.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While going through the reviews, we found that some customers have complained that this unit used more paint than other sprayers, thereby requiring more frequent refilling. They also pointed out that sometimes the tank ran out even when the pressure was set at the lowest level.

Pros Offers great portability

Can spray paint at any angle

Provides better coverage

Can spray 1 gallon of paint with each recharge Cons Uses more paint than other sprayers

Dimensions: 17.5 x 12.8 x 6.8 inches | Weight: 0.16 ounces | Capacity: 0.25 gallons | Maximum Pressure: N/A

Designed for professionals as well as homeowners, this paint sprayer comes in handy for tackling any painting task around the house. It is an ideal choice if you are on the lookout for a reliable and budget-friendly unit that offers a good performance. Like some of our recommendations, it comes with a 25-feet sprayer hose.

Why Did We Like It?

We really liked how this unit could be used with a variety of oil-based and water-based paints. As a result, you won’t have to worry about whether it would be compatible with the particular paint type that you have decided to use.

It can also draw paint directly from a bucket or a can, meaning you are less likely to face any messy spills. Beyond that, the unit consists of a superior-grade 650W motor, which helps you cover larger areas with the desired speed.

Another feature that impressed us was its compact and lightweight design coupled with a built-in handle for easy portability. Lastly it comes with removable parts, which enables convenient storage and also makes it quite easy to clean.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Many customers pointed out that the warranty offered by the brand was not very effective in resolving most issues other than minor ones. However, it offers a quite effective and durable performance, which reduces the possibility of having major problems in the first place.

Pros Can be used with all kinds of paints

Draws paint directly from the bucket or can

High portability

Convenient storage Cons Warranty not effective enough

Dimensions: 16.75 x 11.8 x 11.3 inches | Weight: 18.8 pounds | Capacity: N/A | Maximum Pressure: 3000 PSI

Another good tool for DIYers and homeowners is this hose and spray gun kit from FUNTECK, which can comfortably handle small to medium-sized painting projects. It can be used with sprayers of most brands including Wagner, Titan, Magnum, and Graco, making it quite popular among many users.

Why Did We Like It?

This unit can be very effective in spraying at a large distance, thanks to its high-quality 50-feet long hose, which also helps provide a smooth performance. Additionally, you can use it to apply a range of coatings such as stains, latex, primers, and varnishes.

We also found the reversible 517 spray tip included in the package to be quite reliable as it helps control the paint flow in a better way and prevents clogging. Moreover, the built-in swivel in the hose is coupled with a 4-finger trigger that enhances the movement of the gun to provide greater comfort.

We should also mention that the trigger can help adjust the pressure as per the painting needs for a particular project. With regards to the spraying power, this unit can operate at a maximum pressure of 3600 PSI, which makes it capable of delivering consistent coatings on large surfaces.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, we are a bit disappointed that despite having a decent performance, it is built from a relatively inferior-quality material compared to other sprayers. So, if durability is a primary lookout for you, this may not be the go-to option for you.

Pros Provides a smooth performance

Can spray at a larger distance

Controls paint flow

Can be used with unthinned paints Cons Built from a relatively inferior-quality material

Dimensions: 14.06 x 12.05 x 3.66 inches | Weight: 6.89 pounds | Capacity: N/A | Maximum Pressure: 3600 PSI

We’ve also included this paint sprayer from Wagner which uses advanced technology to transform ordinary surfaces into appealing ones. It is loaded with many other utility-based features which work to provide a powerful and long-lasting performance. As such, it can give tough competition to many other ordinary sprayers.

Why Did We Like It?

What we liked the most about this paint sprayer was its powerful HEA 0.60 HP pump that rules out the need of thinning paints. So, rest assured that you will be able to spray a variety of unthinned paints without having to deal with clogs during use. Not only that, but it also helps to reduce the number of coats needed for the surface, thereby enhancing the speed.

Apart from that, the strong metal structure makes for great durability so that you get years of uninterrupted service. Maneuvering it around your workpiece is nearly effortless since it’s very lightweight.

In addition, the spray pattern can be adjusted effectively to suit different project requirements. Lastly, this tool can spray upto 300 gallons of paint annually as it has a high operating pressure of 1500 PSI, much like some of its predecessors that we have discussed.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The spray gun in this kit doesn’t come with a filter, which can be otherwise found with most units in the market. This is an essential part as it eliminates dirt and other particles that might deposit on the surface. Hence, you will have to buy a filter separately if you choose to go with it.

Pros Can spray unthinned paints

Provides years of service

Adjustable spray pattern

Can spray 300 gallons of paint annually Cons Spray gun doesn’t come with a filter

Dimensions: 18.25 x 13.25 x 15.5 inches | Weight: 0.01 Ounces | Capacity: 5 gallons | Maximum Pressure: 1500 PSI

Best Airless Paint Sprayer Comparison Table

Buying Guide For The Best Airless Paint Sprayer

Going through the best airless sprayers in the market can never be enough to choose a suitable model. There are some key characteristic features to such sprayers that help provide the desired performance. Hence, not taking into account such features would lead you to make a wrong choice that yields imperfect results.

So, here are some essential factors to keep in mind when it comes to choosing a professional airless sprayer.

Flexibility

Goes without saying that a flexible sprayer is always better as it provides greater maneuverability to users, thereby ensuring better coverage. In this regard, spray guns that come with a swivel enable easier and quicker movement and are more flexible to operate.

This is the primary reason why we have included many sprayers that offer great maneuverability. You can even spray at different angles using some of them.

In addition, a good sprayer must offer considerable flexibility in dispensing the paint. Models that allow you to adjust the pressure at which the paint can be sprayed provide greater control over paint flow. Thus, you can carry out a variety of indoor and outdoor painting projects with such sprayers.

Project Type And Size

It is very essential to consider the kind of painting projects that you’ll be mostly dealing with. This is because not all sprayers are equally suitable for all project types and sizes. If you’re a beginner and will mainly be carrying out smaller paint jobs, you should go for a smaller sprayer that is easier to handle and also budget-friendly.

However, if you have considerable experience and have to tackle larger projects frequently, choosing a larger paint sprayer will be more beneficial. Moreover, you must consider the paints that’ll be used for the projects and check whether they can be handled by the sprayer in consideration.

Motor Capacity

The motor that your sprayer uses must have adequate capacity to facilitate a quicker and more efficient performance. Notably, the capacity of the motor is determined by its power, which is usually measured in either Horsepower or Watt.

A motor with a larger capacity is suitable for a greater variety of projects and also ensures that you don’t have to spray multiple coats for completing a single project. So, remember to check the power of the motor when you’re going through the details of a particular sprayer.

Cleaning

Regular cleaning is an essential requirement for keeping your sprayer in the right shape and to extend its service life. After all, a lot of paint may be retained in both the internal and external parts of the tool.

As such, these need to be removed to ensure that it functions properly the next time you use it. Generally, the hose, tips, and gun of the sprayer have to be washed with water, which does take considerable time.

While cleaning some sprayers is much more difficult and also takes longer than usual, others are comparatively easier to clean and maintain regularly. Quite a few brands provide information on the cleaning requirements for their sprayers, so make sure you check that while going through the product details.

Conclusion

Paint spraying can be fun-filled and easy-going if you have the right professional airless sprayer to work with. Keep in mind your needs and preferences while making a suitable choice as it will help you get the desired results.

And with that, we have almost reached the end of this guide. But before taking your leave, here’s a quick recap of our favorites from the list. The DUSICHIN DUS-036 is the best-budget buy in our opinion as it comes with lots of user-friendly and high-performing features.

But if you’re looking for a heavy-duty unit from a more reliable brand, both the Graco Magnum X5 262800 and HomeRight C800971 will be good options. However, the latter is much more expensive than several other sprayers on our list.

Related Articles

