9 Best Sanders for Deck Refinishing [Buyer’s Guide]

Is there an old deck in your backyard waiting to be refinished? Or have you tried refinishing it and given up because it was exhausting?

If the answer to these questions is “yes,” it is time to pull up your socks and get to work. Refinishing a deck might be a tedious task, but it’s incredibly gratifying to see a polished deck ready for use.

Perhaps what’s making the job difficult is the lack of a proper sander. It is easy to underestimate the importance of a sturdy sanding machine in a refinishing job, but let us tell you that it is the best way to get the work done.

After all, deck refinishing in the ultimate do-it-yourself project and a good sander will be the ideal partner. So, we’ve listed the most efficient sanders on the market, along with their detailed reviews and a buyer’s guide.

Now, without further ado, let’s get started!

Best Sander for Deck Refinishing

The orbital sander from Dewalt is one of our top picks, owing to its portability and variable speed control. It is designed to reach nooks and corners of the deck and weighs merely 2.5 pounds, making it very easy to work with.

Sale DEWALT 20V MAX Orbital Sander, Tool Only (DCW210B) Orbital sander with brushless motor provides...

Variable-speed control of the hand sander from...

Why Did We Like It?

Dewalt is a brand known for producing reliable and long-lasting power tools, and the DCW210B orbital sander is no exception. It comes with a powerful brushless motor that runs on a battery and provides the required efficiency and runtime for the job.

Besides, it has an over-mold textured rubber grip that allows you to work for long hours without any discomfort.

Furthermore, the sander can switch between different speed options, ranging from 8,000 to 12,000 oscillations per minute.

It comes with a locking dust bag that easily attaches itself to the device and is one-handed. Alternatively, you may attach the sander directly to the dust collectors, which are sold separately. In addition, the machine comes with a dust-sealed switch that prevents dust from accumulating on the switch and increases its life.

What is particularly impressive is the hook-and-loop sanding pad, which comes with 8 holes and can be replaced easily. This makes sanding very easy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The DCW210B model from Dewalt has all the features you will need in a sander. However, it doesn’t come with any charger or battery. Both of these items need to be purchased separately, and so does the dust collector. Given its price, we would’ve liked to see these items included.

Pros Portable

Ergonomic design

Efficient dust collection system

Low height allows precision Cons Doesn’t come with a charger or battery

Our next recommendation is the Tacklife Orbit Sander, with its ergonomic grip and small size. This DIY companion makes reaching tight corners and spaces very easy. Not just that, it can generate 13,000 oscillations per minute with a 3.0 Amp battery.

Why Did We Like It?

First, we like its 6 variable speed system that lets you adjust the speed according to the requirement. All you need to do is turn the knob and choose the desired operating speed.

Talking of speed, even though the device can produce up to 13,000 oscillations per minute, it operates with significantly reduced noise and vibration. Not just that, it also comes with a cooling system that prevents it from overheating and increases the unit’s lifespan.

Furthermore, the rubberized grip makes operation comfortable and prevents hand fatigue after long hours of working. What’s more, the paddle switch situated at the top allows the model to be powered on and off easily.

We were also quite impressed with its 12 pieces of 5-inch wide sandpapers that can work on different materials and a detachable dust box that is directly linked to the sanding pad. It can be removed and emptied after the sanded matter has been accumulated.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the dust container is an excellent addition to the unit, it is not large enough and requires frequent emptying. We wouldn’t have complained about it, but dust tends to spill out whenever the collector is removed since it doesn’t come off smoothly.

Pros Comfortable grip

Proper cooling system

Can work on wood, plastic, and metal

Stable operation with low noise Cons Small and ineffective dust collector

Our list would be incomplete without the inclusion of the Makita BO5030K random orbit sander. This powerful and productive device is the tool carpenters and woodworkers stand by, due to its professional-grade finish, ⅛-inch random orbit action, and ease of use.

Why Did We Like It?

The Bo5030K random orbit sander from Makita comes with a pad control system. This takes care of the device’s speed as soon as it is powered on and lets it work stably while also preventing swirl marks. Speaking of the device’s working, it uses a strong 3-amp motor that produces 12,000 oscillations per minute. This allows for continuous runtime, fast operation, and smooth finishing.

The power switch is sealed with rubber to prevent dust ingestion and increase the lifespan of the tool. Besides, even the large ball-bearing construction adds to the tool’s life.

Moving on, we’ve its smooth grip. The device can be held at the top or near the sanding pad, depending on your convenience. Both these areas have thick rubber padding for comfortable holding that negates continuous vibration.

Lastly, we have got an effective dust collection system. It comes with an attached dust bag, and dust is absorbed through the 8 perforations on the pad.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The model comes with everything needed to ensure maximum comfort and quick results, which is why we were disappointed to see it doesn’t have a variable speed adjustment option. This was a tad disappointing, as was the lack of any sanding paper in the packaging.

Pros Effective dust collection system

Precise finishing

Rubberized grip

Sealed switch for dust protection

Built to last Cons No speed adjustment option

No sandpaper provided

Another fantastic unit for your consideration is the ROS20VSC palm sander from Bosch. Working with this tool is very convenient, given its variable speed option and multiple grip design. In addition, the product comes with different accessories like a vacuum adapter, carrying case, dust can, and dampening ring.

Why Did We Like It?

We were curious to know more about the product because buyers spoke so highly of it and we were not left disappointed. Its standout feature is the pad dampening system which removes swirl marks from the surface.

Besides, it comes with a variable speed option and has a robust 2.5-amp motor that can produce between 7,500 to 12,000 oscillations per minute. Thus, working with this unit ensures quick and precise results.

Now we come to the design. The model comes with a hook-and-loop system from HookTight and has 35,000 hooks that grip the disc firmly during use and adds to the life of the attachment. It has a comfortable rubber grip that has multiple positions for gripping. This feature reduces the effect of the vibration.

Lastly, we’d also like to draw attention to its built-in micro filter system. This system traps small particles and comes with a detachable dust canister.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The detachable dust can need to be frequently removed and emptied. This can be an inconvenience to the buyers, who will have to stop after every use to empty the canister. However, if you can work with that, this model is great for deck refinishing.

Pros Low noise and vibration produced

Microfilter for dust elimination

Ergonomic design

Can eliminate swirl marks Cons Dust canister requires frequent cleaning

Up next is another professional-grade sander from Makita. The 9403 belt sander is the ideal tool for carpenters, woodworkers, deck builders, floor installers who require precise finishing and a powerful motor. However, there’s more to it. Read on to know why we think this product is worth your consideration.

Makita 9403 4" X 24" Belt Sander Quietest belt sander in its class: only 84...

4 inch wide belt with a speed of 1,640 feet per...

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the bat, it comes with an 11-amp motor and a 4-inch broad base that supports flush sanding. Its double insulated walls and electrical operation system maintains stable speed, even under heavy pressure, and its low-noise capacity ensures user comfort.

The model has an impressive speed of 1640 ft./min, which allows fast removal of materials and a large grip, enabling you to work for long hours. Furthermore, the cord is located on top of the handle and doesn’t come in the way during operation.

Also, the lever control system makes changing belts very easy, and the labyrinth construction seals the motor from dust ingestion. This adds to the life of the tool and also makes using it a breeze. Speaking of ease of use, we have to mention the dust bag that swivels 360° and allows for even dust collection and removal.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You might wonder what problem this impeccable product might have. Well, our only gripe with the 9403 model is that it doesn’t have a speed control option. It starts working smoothly and has a robust motor, but we would have liked the speed control option to be included since it’s a pricey product.

Pros Strong and durable motor

Industrial finish

Low-noise operation

Large, comfortable grip

Innovative design Cons No speed adjustment option

Pricey

The CMEW231 5-inch random orbit sander from Craftsmen has multiple functions and can prepare surfaces, smooth out seams, and remove varnish easily. It is a classic tool for beginners and is pretty easy to operate. What’s more, the product comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, the Craftsman sander has an amperage capacity of 3.0-Amps. This enables it to produce 12,000 oscillations per minute and complete the task at hand quickly.

Moving on, we have its onboard dust bag, fashioned out of good-quality fabric that makes dust collection and removal easy. When removed, the tool’s port can also be connected to a vacuum cleaner for meticulous cleaning. This negates the chances of leaving sawdust behind or spilling the dust when the bag is being removed.

Now, it’s time to talk about the product’s design. It is comfortable to hold and clean and has a power switch right at the front. Plus, the dust-sealed switch adds to its durability. In case it fails, you can trust the 3-year limited warranty to have your back.

Lastly, we were pleasantly surprised by its cost-efficiency, making it one of the most robust and economical sanders on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The unit lacks a variable speed control but works at an efficient speed, so we’re willing to ignore that. However, there is another minor problem we noticed. The device doesn’t connect easily to the 1¼ standard vacuum hose, although the accompanying manual specifies that.

Pros Easy to use for beginners

Dust-resistant design

Cooling vents to prevent overheating

Removable dust bag Cons No adjustable speed option

Next up on our list is the orbital sander from Black+Decker. The brand is not a new name in the industry and has earned a good reputation for being reliable. The BRDCRO20C model is designed for those users who are looking for an efficient cordless device.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Random Orbital Sander, Cordless (BDCRO20C) The 20V MAX* Random Orbital Sander brings cordless...

Hand sander is 30% more compact than leading...

Why Did We Like It?

The wireless sander from Black+Decker requires a 20V battery for operation, which is included in the package and is ideal for quick touch-ups and small-scale projects. It produces 12,000 oscillations per minute and is way more compact than some of its leading competitors on the market.

With its hook-and-loop system, you can change the sandpaper without wasting any time.

Furthermore, the device is efficient enough to remove paint and stain from the wood in no time. Its effective dust collection system allows a clean work surface, and you can avoid the nuisance of cleaning up after sanding.

The sanding pad collects all the sawdust and transfers them to the attachment placed on top, which can later be detached and emptied. Even though the dust collector is relatively small, its efficacy is unmatched.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only aspect of this product that disappointed us was the battery. It takes a few hours to charge but runs out quickly. This is a tad inconvenient if you want to use the device for longer hours. Moreover, the device doesn’t come with a variable speed adjustment option. However, it works at a stable speed nonetheless.

Pros Hook-and-loop sanding pad

Efficient dust collecting system

Rubberized grip

Compact design Cons Poor battery life

We cannot complete a list of the best sanders without including the Ryobi P411 power orbit sander. Being cordless, it can let you work smoothly without extensions interrupting the flow. It is excellent for beginners and people looking for a tool for small projects.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, staying true to the brand’s image, the P411 orbit sander is a budget-buy. It comes with a textured rubber grip on the top and the side for ease of handling, and its low height allows the operator to get close to the surface being sanded. Moreover, the power switch is located at the side for quick access.

Moving on, the product operates on an 18V battery and can produce 10,000 oscillations per minute, making it the right choice for wood projects as well as for some metal surfaces. It comes with different sanding pads for different jobs, and the hook-and-loop system makes changing the sandpapers easy.

Lastly, we’d like to mention that the dust bag, due to its location at the side, enables efficient collection of sawdust and can then be removed and emptied.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The batteries, although readily available, are not included with the device. So, do purchase proper batteries before you start working with this tool.

Additionally, it faces the same problem as our previous recommendation. The battery tends to run out quickly, but you can still easily use this device for small wood jobs.

Pros Wireless

Easy to grip

Affordable

Can reach nooks and corners Cons Short battery life

The GET75-6N Orbital Sander from Bosch is a powerful unit that meets all your sanding and polishing needs. Its dual-mode technology allows the user to switch between the normal and aggressive mode, which works five times faster and more efficiently. Depending on the requirement, you can switch between the two.

Why Did We Like It?

The orbital sander from Bosch is the best option for people who require a tool that is powerful and works seamlessly. It comes with a 7.5-amp motor that produces nearly 7,300 oscillations per minute. This makes woodworking easier and time-saving. There is no need to put in much effort, as the powerful motor does that for you.

Despite its robust motor, the unit does not produce intense vibrations, owing to its ergonomic design, especially its rubber grip. You can work for long hours with this device and use the dual speed options to clean both wide surfaces and nooks and corners.

Furthermore, it comes with a perforated sanding disc, which can absorb sawdust with ease once fitted with sandpaper.

Lastly, we’d like to mention that it is a versatile device and can sand wooden surfaces and be used for polish jobs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Bosch GET65-5N sander is heavier than any other units we’ve recommended, standing at 5.7 pounds. This compromises its portability, but its comfortable grip makes up for it.

We were also slightly disappointed to find out that the sander is quite noisy during operation, especially on turbo mode.

Pros Versatile

Dual operation mode

Ergonomic grip

Effective dust elimination system

Powerful motor Cons Noisy operation

Heavy

Sander for Deck Refinishing Buyer’s Guide

Just knowing all about the 9 best sanders for deck refinishing isn’t enough. We understand why you might feel it is about time to narrow down on one product. However, tarry a little!

You do not want to waste precious dollars on a product that doesn’t align with your requirements. Our recommendations might look identical to a novice, but their differences are as striking as their similarities.

But do not worry. We have decided to make things simpler by compiling this buyer’s guide.

Size Of The Disc

That’s right! The foremost consideration should be the size of the disc, which determines the sanding capacity of a device. Most discs made for heavy-duty sanding are 6-inches wide. We’d suggest you opt for a 5-inches disc for small-scale sanding jobs.

Speed Mechanism

If you are working with a heavy sander with a powerful motor that operates on a large area, variable speed is of the utmost importance. Without it, you run the risk of ruining the refinishing job.

However, if you need the sander solely for minor touch-ups and DIY jobs, there is no need for the adjustable speed option. You can efficiently work with the single-speed mechanism.

Size Of The Dust Bag

Proper elimination of sawdust is one of the most challenging parts of sanding. Therefore, it is imperative to be on the lookout for a product that comes with a proper dust removal system.

Most of the models we have recommended have a dust canister that can be detached and cleaned. Some others even come with a vacuum hose and can be attached to a vacuum cleaner for thorough cleaning.

Besides, a proper dust elimination system is essential to increase the lifespan of your tool. Some units often come with a sealed power switch that protects the device from dust ingestion.

Portability

Sanders for deck refinishing is often either corded or cordless. You need to decide the type of work you will use the sander for before making a purchase. If the unit is going to operate indoors and used for small-scale tasks, choosing a corded model would be great.

However, if you want a portable device and need to work outside, where power connection might be a problem, we recommend you opt for a cordless model. Since cordless models need batteries, always keep a few spare batteries charged.

Design

Working with a sander for long hours can result in sore hands and fatigue. The vibrations produced by the product during operation can be negated if it comes with a comfortable grip option. Most sanders in our list of suggestions have a textured rubber grip that significantly minimizes the effect of continuous vibrations.

In addition, the ergonomics of a sander is of the utmost importance. It should have a powerful grip and fit perfectly in your palm. This gives you control over the product and allows smooth operation.

So, always check the dimensions and weight of the tool.

Power

A powerful motor produces more oscillations per minute and enhances the productivity of the sander. So, if you are on the lookout for a unit that can refinish the deck quickly and with precision, opt for a robust motor that will quickly complete the work.

Moreover, if your deck is comparatively old and requires more work, a weak motor will not suffice.

Verdict

With that, we come to the end of our detailed reviews and insightful guide, and we hope that we’ve made the task of choosing a sander easier for you.

But before making a purchase, remember there are many technicalities that must be considered, which is when our buyer’s guide will come in handy. Since there are so many options available on the market, the chances are that you will find the ideal buy.

Now, we’d like to recap our favorites before signing off!

The TACKLIFE PRS01A model is the go-to choice in case you’re looking for a unit that comes with variable speed options and is affordable as well.

The Makita 9403 sander is perfect if you want a powerful device that is quick and efficient. It gives a professional finish and covers a large surface area.

So, that’s all we have for you today. Do let us know which model you’ve decided on in the comments below. Take care!

