5 Best Screen Printing Machine of 2021 [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

2021 is decidedly the year of small businesses and working from the comforts of home.

What better time than now to give life to your imagination through t-shirts, bags, and other customized apparel? If you think like us, it is safe to assume that you have already thought of a niche.

Some simply want to have fun and experiment with inking their designs onto clothes. Others want to get into related industries that are already thriving – all thanks to the technologies that have made screen printing so much easier and faster.

This is not just a profitable venture – screen printing (also known as silk screening) is entertaining and creative all at once. Think about your personal interests, target audience, business size, and design ideas. All of these play a factor in finding the right screen printing machine tailor-made for you.

Find your next big purchase on our list of the best from the season, exercise your imagination, and get to printing!

Top Screen Printing Machine

We begin the list with this handy-dandy budget piece that is well-suited for beginners.

This screen printing machine from Vevor is understated but sturdy. Overall, it is practical and a great place to start if you have a small business or an individual print shop.

Why Did We Like It?

Screen printing machines are long-term investments – for most people, buying one usually translates to shelling out years of savings. This is why Vevor decided to unite the economically-conscious and beginners by offering a reliable screen printing machine at a very reasonable price.

Seemingly targeted at small-business owners, the machine itself does not require too much space or a studio dedicated to it. You can see from the desktop design that it can simply be propped up on an existing surface.

Moving on to the actual printing – it is quite impressive by all standards. Prints with monochrome colors, in particular, have the fine finish of any high-quality printing press.

The price tag does not reflect the quality work that can be achieved by the Vevor screen printing machine. You will find that it can accomplish the same as renowned brands that cost a few hundred dollars more. In the end, this printing machine pays for itself, and brings in profits relatively quicker.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The slash in the price was possibly achieved at the expense of a few missing tools in some packages. Further, assembling the product was tricky even with the user manual. This is in addition to the fact that parts of the process required tinkering around with tools from our own toolboxes.

Pros Professional-looking finish on monochrome T-shirts

Extremely budget-friendly

Sturdy

Adjustable springs Cons Difficult to assemble

The SHZOND screen printing press advertises itself as a “1-Color 1-Station Silk Screening Press”. As the name suggests, the product is exclusively designed for monochrome prints. Use it to print onto a variety of flat substrates including metals, papers, wood, and of course, t-shirts.

Sale SHZOND Screen Printing Press 1 Color 1 Station Silk Screen Printing... 1 color 1 station silk screen machine Platen size:...

The pallet is removable; It can be adjusted in...

Why Did We Like It?

Made of high-quality material, the printing station from SHZOND is built to last. In terms of quality, it meets all expectations. It has the feel of the trusty first product you bought years ago. The one you always come back to for its reliability.

Once set up, don’t be deceived by its clunky appearance. We promise that a single print will make you a fan. Specially designed for t-shirt printing – it will leave a vibrant imprint on most fabrics like pillow cases and bags. As one would expect, the best results are obtained when working with a single color.

Don’t forget to tweak around with the adjustable pallet that goes all the way up and down, right to left, forward and backward. Additionally, you can slide it over the arm – facing front or back. In terms of range, this pallet leaves nothing else to be desired.

To top it all off, it comes as a surprise that this screen printing machine is marked at one of the lowest prices on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unless you have some experience with setting up similar printing stations, the assembling process will give you a tough time. It is best to have a friend or relative around who may know their way around tools. Rather than rely on the provided DVD, you should look at instructional videos online for more help.

Pros Vibrant prints on fabrics

Made of reliable material

Moveable pallet allows for multiple prints simultaneously

Impeccable results on t-shirts Cons Difficult to assemble

This product by INTBUYING is another top contender in the range of budget silk screen printing machines. What sets it apart from the ones mentioned before is a sleeker and softer design. From the looks of it, the USP of this silk screen printing machine is its exclusive 1-color screen printing on t-shirts.

INTBUYING 1 Color Silk Screen Printing Machine Fix on Table T-shirt... 1 color fix on table silk screen printing. The...

Special designs of spring devices in screen...

Why Did We Like It?

Most silk screen printing machines in this same budget range are clunky and heavy. Although this model by INTBUYING has a full metal structure, it weighs around 21.8 pounds. Not to mention, the parts are made of stainless steel – making clean-up easy.

Lightweight and rust-proof – the table-top device stands elegantly and doesn’t take up much space. This is especially good news for small business owners and t-shirt printing aficionados at home.

The machine itself is marketed towards those looking to exclusively print on t-shirts. Since the pallet has been designed with this in mind, it provides great accuracy in positioning when working with t-shirts. You may even use it with substrates such as pillowcases, bags, and other apparel.

Needless to say, we highly suggest looking at this product if you print on t-shirts regularly – whether for business or for leisure.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We have yet to find a budget screen printing machine that is a breeze to set up and assemble. This screen printing machine is no exception. There are only vague instructions as to where the different nuts and bolts go – and some are often ill-fitting even if inserted in the right places.

Pros Sleek and modern design

Budget-friendly

Ideal for printing T-shirts

Lightweight

Easy to clean Cons Missing and loose parts

No clear instructional manual

SPM understands the constraints of budget and space. For those who are just starting out in the printing business, SPM gives a great push with their Screen Printing Press ZT-001. No need to be limited to monochrome designs anymore. Go ahead and explore newer horizons with this handy tool. Make use of the four-color setting to unlock better designs and more.

SPM Screen Printing Press 4 Color 1 Station Screen Printing Press... It is mainly used for 4 colors T-shirt...

Both the pallet part and screen frame part can...

Why Did We Like It?

Weighing about 46 pounds, this sturdy screen printing machine is made of metal. Rest assured, it won’t break easily and the exterior can be wiped down after use. Compared to other 4-color screen printing machines, it is more lightweight and easier to transport.

In terms of size, it is suitable for both commercial and recreational purposes at home. You will notice that the machine is large enough to finish bigger jobs at once but not too large that it creates a problem of storage.

The quality of printing itself is up to par and provides a great incentive to beginners who are new to the game. For them, it will be a good idea to begin with single-color prints; this makes the learning process fun, easy and fulfilling.

Moving on to creating prints with 3 or 4 colors may require some practice on the user’s part. Once they have a hold on the nitty-gritty of working with multiple-color prints, the machine gets the job done rapidly, and with precision.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It may not come as a surprise, but this machine also comes with its issues of assembling and setting up. The box contains a bunch of nuts and bolts and no instructional manual. You don’t need to panic, however – time and patience are key when dealing with the initial parts, but the result is so worth it.

Pros High-quality monochrome and multi-colored prints

Lightweight and easy to store

Convenient rotating pallet and screen parts Cons No instruction manual

Having a t-shirt printer around can be addictive. It is fun and creative, and everyone can join in the games. Customized apparel expresses who you are, or sometimes it’s just a way of merchandising your company. The single-color silk screen printer from Commercial Bargains does just the job. Perhaps, you can buy it to print matching t-shirts for your next group outing.

Why Did We Like It?

This screen printing machine seems to be pretty straightforward. It is meant for single-screen jobs, which it does very well. We believe it will be unlikely that any buyer, after having installed it properly, will have any complaints with the functioning. The metal design is constructed well, and at first glance, the screen printing machine seems built to resist the test of time.

Go for it if you are looking for a practical and rational option for making quality printed t-shirts in large quantities. It can be pinned down to a small desk in case of regular use. However, the small size makes it ideal for transportation and easy storage.

Those who are interested in printing t-shirts for recreational purposes at home will find this thoroughly useful. Might we also suggest that you add it to your list of whimsical gift ideas for friends and family?

What Could’ve Been Better?

Assembling this particular screen printing machine is comparatively easier due to the lesser number of parts. Although still challenging, a little bit of common sense and some skill is enough to set it up. Buyers, however, have had varied experiences with their deliveries – several parts were missing in some packages.

Pros Practical design for single-screen jobs

Great quality monochrome prints

Value for money

Easy to transport Cons Several customers complained of missing parts

Screen Printing Machine Buying Guide

That concludes our list of the best screen printing machines in the market today that won’t leave you strapped. The pointers kept in mind whilst drafting the list were mainly value for money and high-quality finish.

Hopefully, the pros and cons lists mentioned above will help you out in narrowing down your search. Before placing your order, weigh your options based on these other guidelines as well.

Business Size

You could be a freelancer who wants to make t-shirts as a fun occupation, rather than as a full-time business. Maybe you are a small business owner who has just started out, and has plans to move on to bigger things. With that being said, the reasons to get a screen printing machine can be endless.

Depending on your clientele and the volume of orders that are expected to be printed, your requirements for the number of stations may vary. Bulk orders are more suited to larger printing machines with multiple stations. Moreover, some products integrate 4 stations in the same machine so that 4 garments can be imprinted on simultaneously.

Print Design

You either choose to illustrate designs based on the strengths of a screen printing machine, or you buy according to personal artistic needs. Some presses are crafted exclusively for monochrome prints, even though they may serve other purposes. Anyhow, it comes down to the skill level of the user.

Multi-colored prints naturally call for a higher skill level, precision, and patience. If you have your eyes on graphic, elaborate and multi-layered impressions, opt for printing machines with provisions for multiple screen frames.

Cost

Buying a screen printing machine is a lifelong investment for many. Especially if they have a bigger business. But you probably already know that the quality of the machine will improve as the price range goes higher. However, even budget screen printing machines can provide high-quality prints. However, there will be differences in installation and assembly.

Oftentimes, budget screen printing machines will require tinkering and adjustments – it is best to see how you can improve your own experience by putting in some work. In the end, it is not such a heavy price to pay since the output will be the same as branded screen printing machines.

Equipment Required

Apart from the printing machine itself, a string of other pieces of equipment is required to complete the process. These can be presses, ink, substrates and screen frames, just to name a few.

Some sellers will include kits containing these other resources but usually, these have to be bought separately. So, organize your budget according to these expenses.

Verdict

Being practical is the first step to find your screen printing match. Based on this principle, we have put together our top 5 products. Consider these options, and give some thought to the challenges that these pocket-friendly machines pose.

While issues with assembling are expected, the few extra hours spent putting together and fine-tuning the machine will recompense itself in no time.

With this thought, we have concluded that the screen printing machine by Vevor is your best bet for multi-colored prints. Inexpensive, efficient, and easy to maintain – these are the hallmarks of this sturdy screen-printer.

As for single-screen jobs, Commercial Bargain’s 4336976117 model seems like a good fit. It is lightweight, dependable, and relatively easier to put together.

Now that you have the resources, take a pick, and mark your print on this world! As for us – we can’t wait to see what new designs all the creative minds have in store.

