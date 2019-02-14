10 Best Self Healing Cutting Mats Today Reviewed

Does it break your heart to see cut marks on your beloved working table? Do you think it’s time you got yourself a cutting mat?

Or are you someone who is looking for a new mat to replace the old one?

For as long as we know, cutting mats have saved a lot of time, energy and extra work for most people.

Rather than cutting directly on a table and having to worry you might leave a mark every single time you cut, cutting mats are here to rescue you.

Another requirement might be that you need to measure your cuttings on a sound and accurate supporting board.

Besides the hard cutting mats and the different sizes that are available, today we’re gonna be looking at self-healing cutting mats, if you are looking for the best mat cutters we have featured them here!

We have created a list of the 10 best self-healing cutting mats you can get today.

Let’s have a look!

Best Self Healing Cutting Mats

The Dahle 10673 Vantage Self-Healing Mat is a five-layered plastic PVC constructed mat. Its thickness is ⅛” (3mm) and it comes in the color black. Its grids are made ½” to ease the process of cropping photos and measuring.

The mat measures 24” x 36” in width and has guides in metrics, inch, as well as angles.

Experience

With five layers of great quality plastic PVC construction, you don’t have to worry about it wearing out anytime soon. It can last for a very long time. Also, the mat will eventually heal itself up after you’re done working, making it appear as good as new.

You can do all your projects – big or small, heavy or light – on the mat and it will still last for a long time.

The mat is also ideal for any craft that requires precise cuttings as it has multiple reliable guides which can give you a tidy frame for the purpose.

The self-healing surface of the mat keeps all your blades from getting blunt as long as it is well-maintained. You can take care of the mat by soaking it in water and then letting it dry completely before you start reusing it.

The mat is double-sided which means you can use the marked side to cut precisely while you can use the one with solid color for other cuttings.



Pros 5-layer thickness ensures durability

Versatile Cons Non-rotary





This is a rotary mat that is double-sided. On one side you get the measurements and on the other, you have a solid green surface which can be used to cut your other projects. It is 1.5mm in thickness.

It measures metrics, inches, and angles of 30-, 45-, 60-, and 90- degrees.

Experience

If you’ve ever experienced the struggle of rotating your paper or card when you cut them and simultaneously trying to maintain a clean frame, then you’ll know that a rotary cutting mat can be really helpful. This mat will help keep your card in place while it does all the rotating job for you.

The mat is not only rotary but is also double-sided which means that you can use the solid green side for other cuttings without measurements.

The moisture on the surface of the mat enhances its self-healing and keeps your blades from getting dull.

The mat is ideal for all kinds of DIY cutting projects.

Pros Double-sided

Rotary

Versatile Cons Only rotary and not fixed blades are to be used

The Fiskars Eco Self-Healing Cutting Mat is made up of 100% Polypropylene which makes it renewable once it’s degraded or worn out.

It comes in a greyish khaki color that makes it look more attractive.

Besides metrics and inch guides, the mat also has angular measurements of 30-, 45- and 60- degrees.

Experience

One of the best things about the Fiskars Eco Self-Healing Cutting Mat is that it can be renewed after you have used it multiple times.

The mat has a large space that’s perfect for quilting and other sewing projects that require cutting. If you want to cut larger sizes of cloth and multiple other crafts, this mat is much more preferable.

The mat is a lot thinner than other mats out there but its quality makes it last just as long.

While cleaning the mat, you just need to soak it in water for a short period of time. In case the mat is really stained, you can soak it with a little amount of soap to clean it.



Pros Recyclable

Large cutting space Cons Short-term warranty

This next mat is very simple to use and has clear markings on a neat surface that are easily noticeable. It is double-sided and comes in the color grey. Both of its sides have the exact measuring grids.

The mat provides metrics and inch measurements on both sides, as well as angular measurements of 30-, 45-, and 60- degrees.

Experience

With the Fiskars cutting mat, you get to use it to a point when one side starts to become wary, you just switch it to the other side. It’s like you get two mats for the price of one.

Although it depends on how much you use it, the mat will last for a very long time given that it’s properly looked after.

All the measurements are accurate which means it can be very helpful when you’re cutting a dozen DIY cards or crafts of the same size.

The space for cutting on this mat is large and is ideal for fabric-cutting as well. You can use it to cut large sizes of fabric for your sewing and you will love the outcome.

The mat can be used double time.



Pros Long-term warranty

Rotary Cons No color differentiation between sides

The US Art Supply Self-Healing Cutting Mat is 3mm thick. It is a five-layered PVC constructed mat with ½” grid lines and ⅛” markings.

It contains 45-degree angle and 60-degree angle guides as well. It is double-sided with the same grid measurements on both the sides. One side of the mat comes in green while the other is in black.

Experience

Because of the thickness of the mat, the moisture of the vinyl stays on the cutting surface for a long period of time. This means that the mat heals a lot faster after you use it and this also ensures that your blades maintain their sharpness.

The similar dual sides are only differentiated by the colors green and black. Having the two colors helps you to identify a side easily. When you consistently have been using one side and it becomes too depleted to use, you can switch to the other side and it will be just as you’ve bought a brand new one.

The mat endures heavy duty cuttings. Compared to its price, the US Art Supply Self-Healing Cutting Mat can serve you as other expensive mats do. It is ideal for people who are planning to get their large projects done.

Its surface is non-stick which means that you can easily wipe off stains from the mat without having to wash/soak it.



Pros Thick and durable

Long-lasting Cons Non-rotary

The OLFA Self-Healing Folding Mat is 17” x 24” in size. The mat can be folded into two for travel purposes.

It is 2.5mm thick and is durable. It contains all metrics, inch and angular measurements printed precisely on its smooth surface.

The markings on the mat are yellow to make them easy to find.

Experience

The mat is meant to ease the process of carrying it around. It is perfect if you are constantly traveling and creating at the same time as it consumes lesser space than other normal mats. It is made in a way that if it folds, it doesn’t bend or spoil. The mat will still be straight and accurate for your measurements.

It has a smooth surface for cutting and this brings out clean shapes for all your cutting projects. Like other mats, this mat also requires to be soaked in water for about an hour every once in a while so that it stays fresh and new.

The mat’s markings are easy to read to see as they are yellow in color. This feature is helpful if you have a hard time seeing tiny markings. Also if you cannot see clearly in the dark, this feature will be of much help to you.



Pros Easy to carry around

Versatile

Light and visible markings Cons One-sided only mat





This one here is the smallest on the list. It measures 14” x 14” in width and also provides 30-, 45-, and 60- degree angles like normal mats, along with inch and metrics measurements. It’s also unique in shape; unlike other mats that are slightly bigger, the Fiskars Self-Healing Rotating Mat is cube-shaped. It comes in grey color.

Experience

First off, the looks of this little mat are definitely attractive. It is small so it becomes easy to carry around in case you’re on the move and still needs to work.

Another thing to consider is that the mat is square-shaped and can rotate much easier than rectangular mats, therefore, you have saved yourself all the inconvenient worrying of imperfect shapes. This helps to keep your cuttings smooth, neat, and accurate.

For its size, it has also got diagonal guides to make cutting fast. The mat is thick and strong which assures longevity of usage.



Pros Easy to carry around

Attractive

Long-term warranty Cons One-sided only mat

The Alvin Self-Healing Mat is the largest on the list. It measures up to 36” x 48” in width. It is three-layered and its thickness is 3mm. It is built with high-tech polymer for lasting endurance.

The mat is double-sided and comes in black and green. Both of its sides have measurement guides.

Although this one is the largest on the list, you can also look up the sizes of the mat according to your requirements.

Experience

The mat is supremely durable compared to other mats that are available because it is made from condensed vinyl which is a very strong material. The mat can endure a lot of heavy and intense cuttings without wearing out any time soon. It will serve you for a very long time before it depletes.

The mat is perfect if you’re planning to work with extra large fabrics and other big projects.

The surface of the mat is made to be resistant to liquid. You can always just wipe off any spills off the mat. This feature helps keep the mat stain-free so you don’t have to clean it every now and then.



Pros Both rotary and normal blades can be used on the mat

Durable

Versatile

Large space for big projects Cons Maintenance is harder due to its size

MyCrafts Self-Healing Cutting Mat

This mat comes in the color baby blue. It is a double-sided mat with inch and metric guides. Its thickness measures 3mm with five layers.

It measures 12” x 18” in width (30 x 45 CM). Other size preferences are also available according to your liking.

Experience

The mat is five layers thick and this makes it strong, condensed, and reliable. For its size, it can undergo a lot of heavy cutting without weakening. It also has a smooth surface that can self-heal quickly because of the moisture that’s retained by its thickness for quite a certain amount of time.

The color of the mat is catchy and pleasing. It is preferable if you are looking for a mat that is more attractive than the usual colors. It is also ideal for small fabric and small craft projects.

The fact that it is double-sided and has measurements on both sides assures you that when one side is exhausted, you can use the other side without having to spend your money on a new mat.

Pros Thick and strong

Double-sided measurements

Durable Cons Small cutting space

MMG Self-Healing Mat

The MMG Self-Healing Mat is simple to use and it comes in the color green. It contains 45 and 60-degree angles. It is a one-sided mat and it has inch and metric guides.

The cutting space on the mat for quilts measures 5” x 5”.

Experience

The mat is suitable for making quilts and other fabrics. You can also cut other big projects on the mat.

If you’re looking for a mat that is simple but of great quality, MMG self-healing mat is perfect for you. The mat is also perfect if you’re just starting out with cutting mats.

Because the mat only has one side that’s marked, you can use the other side for any other general project that you wish.

It lasts for a long time like other expensive mats in the market.

Another great thing about buying the mat is that the customer service is great. Whatever problem or complaint you may have, they will take care of it.

Pros Great customer care

Large cutting space

Great quality Cons One-sided only mat

Best Self Healing Cutting Mats Buyers Guide

Thickness

The first thing you need to take into consideration when you want to buy a self-healing cutting mat is its thickness. Cutting mats that are thick can last you longer. It stays firm even when you work on it for long hours.

Your craft works require a lot of cutting and that’s what the mats are for. You won’t be disappointed if you invest in a thick and good quality mat.

Double-sided/Multipurpose

A cutting mat is supposed to serve the purpose of cutting materials for your crafts, no doubt. But when you can get a mat that is double-sided or that can serve you more than a single purpose, you will probably prefer it. It will not only give you a multipurpose tool but it can also save you some cash.

Structure

With this, everything else is included – the quality, the material, and also the price to an extent.

Thickness alone doesn’t define a quality mat. When you want to buy a self-healing cutting mat, not only should you consider its thickness but you also have to make sure that the material is of great quality.

This way, you can be sure that it will serve you for years to come without worrying about the intensive work you perform on it.

Size

Size should be according to your preference or your table. Wherever you plan to put your mat, you must first make sure that the mat fits so that it does not waste space.

If it’s on a table, all you need to do is get the right measurements of the table and find a mat that fits accordingly.



Conclusion

Self-healing mats are easier to take care of compared to hard mats although both have been made for different purposes.

Like any other product we use, a cutting mat also requires to be taken care of in order for it to last. Little things like storing it in a place that is neither too cold nor too warm will prolong its durability.

Your mat needs to be soaked in water once in a while so that it maintains its moisture for self-healing and helps your blade stay sharp. To ensure that the cutting mats last for a long time, make sure you shift cut on different areas of the mat

Cutting on only one part of the mat will take time for the mat to heal itself, and this may cause it to wear out faster.