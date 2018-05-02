Here are the Best Sharpies to Use on Mugs Right Now

We got to say, Sharpie mugs are all over the internet these days. They are super easy and fun to make. At the same time, you can give your dull and boring coffee mugs a really cool makeover.

So, if you have a basic mug at home that needs transforming or you want a DIY project to while away time, read this simple tutorial and make a cute little personalized mug for yourself or a loved one.

Best Sharpies to Use on Mugs

How to Make Your Own Shapie Mug

To make your own sharpie mug, you will need:

1. A white cup or mug.You can choose one that’s lying around in your kitchen, or get one at a thrift store, dollar stores, supermarkets or any online store.

2. Choose a sharpie. Getting your sharpie right is an important decision because you wouldn’t want the drawing to fade away. For best results, it’s better to choose an oil-based paint sharpie as the regular one can come off even after you’ve baked it. As for the color, you can keep it minimal with just one color; black is usually the perfect choice for this. Or else, you can even go with a combination of different colors if you want to make your mug more vibrant. If you have troubles choosing an ideal sharpie, we’ve got a few suggestions later on in the article.

3. Start with the drawing. Once you pick the sharpie, zero in on the design you want on your cup. You can just go for simple typography, doodles or any other design you think goes well with the mug. Browse through Google Images or Pinterest for inspiration, if necessary. Before you start the drawing, do some trial runs on the paper, so you get it right because it’s almost impossible to get the ink off the mug if you go wrong.

4. Dry the mug. Once you’re done with the drawing, make sure to dry out your mug overnight, or at least for a few hours. In case you want to be double-sure, you can re-sketch on the mug and dry it again before you place it in the oven for baking.

5. Let the baking begin. Baking is essential to ensure that the sharpie ink doesn’t come off. After drying the mug, bake it in the oven for about thirty minutes at a temperature of 350°F. The mug should be placed before the oven gets all warmed up and taken out only after it has completely cooled down. This is to see that the mugs don’t get any cracks. Like the drying process, even baking can be done twice to ensure the sharpie sketches set in well.

6. Care and wash. Though these mugs can be washed in a dishwasher, there are high chances that the ink may wear off sooner. So, it is better to hand-wash it carefully so that the design lasts longer.

So, this is the process you must follow to make a sharpie coffee mug that’s completely personalized according to your likes. You can further coat it with a layer of mod podge or clear spray paint to keep the drawing intact. But who would want these chemicals to go into the mouth?

Still, if you want to go with it, make sure you apply a coat only over the design and not at the rim of the mugs, because you wouldn’t want the harmful chemicals going into your body.

Now that you’ve learned how to create a sharpie mug on your own, let’s have a look at a few sharpies which you can use. We’ve already mentioned that oil-based paint sharpies are the ideal ones for the project, and there are quite a few options available in the market for the same. And the below-listed ones might help you narrow down the option and make a decision. So, here we go:

This pack of sharpies comes in fine point and fifteen different colors. They work well with ceramics, pottery and virtually any surface like glass, plastic, metal, paper, stone and so on. The color dries quickly and doesn’t fade easily. The sharpies are also water resistant and abrasion-free.

The fine tip works well if you want to doodle or draw some intricate designs on the mug, rather than any wordings or big dotted designs. The color doesn’t change on baking as long as you’re setting at the right temperature. And it stays intact for really long, even with repetitive washes.

Pros Works well for doodles and intricate patterns

Works well for doodles and intricate patterns Doesn’t fade away

Doesn’t fade away Color lasts long even with repetitive washes Cons The color might change if the oven temperature is too high

The color might change if the oven temperature is too high Not really great for typography designs and quotes

For those who want to decorate their mugs with images and typography-based designs, this medium point sharpie set is a good bet. They are not too thin, which enables you to fill in the designs with color. In addition to making sharpie mugs, these colors are also ideal for rock painting, scrapbooking, window and poster arts.

The ink in the markers is oil-based and are water and smudge resistant. They are also long-lasting and wouldn’t fade away easily. The sharpie set comes in five colors – Orange, Aqua Blue, Pink, Lime Green and Purple, all of which give a contrasting, opaque and glossy look to your art.

Before you use the sharpie, make sure you keep the tip upright, push it against your finger, then recap and shake it once again before pressing the tip’s surface a few times.

Pros Durable

Durable Doesn’t smear

Doesn’t smear Maintains the bright hue even after baking Cons Colors can change if baked above 350 degrees

Colors can change if baked above 350 degrees Not ideal for outlining

Now, this Sharpie set of three is perfect for those who just want to stick to designs in classy black. The oil-based opaque paint marker by Sharpie is Xylene free and is resistant to both fading and water.

The marker works on the valve-action technic which allows the paint to flow freely. It works exceptionally well on different surfaces like ceramic, glass, stone, metal and pottery. And unlike other colored markers, these work extremely well on the cups, owing to its darkness.

The Sharpies come with a medium point, making it perfect for font-based designs and other drawings on the mugs.

Pros Works smoothly

Works smoothly Dark and glossy finish

Dark and glossy finish Smear-proof lines Cons The paint-based ink can be a little thin for some people’s tastes

These are a few Sharpies which you could use for your next project. Just choose the one with the right tip based on your preferences and the design you chose for your DIY sharpie mug.

Featured Image via Toa Heftiba@heftiba