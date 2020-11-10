Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The right mattress is essential for a good night’s sleep. However, choosing the perfect one for your needs is easier said than done.

Especially when it comes to selecting the best single mattress, there are more options in the market than there are fish in the sea. With so many products to consider, it’s easy to be led astray and end up with the wrong one.

That’s why today we’re ready to give you the complete low-down on the best single mattresses of the year till now. What’s more, to make sure you don’t trip up while buying, we’ve even compiled an easy to read buyers’ guide that’ll make the process even simpler for you.

After you’ve gone through the following, there’ll be no doubts regarding which mattress you need to get that perfect nap. So, let’s not waste any more time and get ready to take a trip down mattress lane!

Top Single Mattress Reviews

Let’s begin our journey with the eight-inch reversible mattress from the house of Signature Sleep. With over fifty years in the industry, they’ve made a name for themselves in the mattress space. And this is one of the best options that they’ve ever put out. Just take a look at the following and judge for yourselves.

Signature Sleep Contour 8" Reversible Encased Coil Mattress, Twin A layer of high density foam at the top and bottom...

7" 15 gauge independently encased coils provide an...

Why Did We Like It?

Mattresses all look the same usually, but at first glance, this product had us engaged. Its sheer white shade, together with an ergonomic design and smooth top cover, makes this an attractive option.

However, the quality of this product isn’t only skin deep, as we soon discovered. The reason being it’s layer of high-density foam at both the top and bottom ends, which serves to provide a deeply embracing comfort.

What’s more, the encased coil design enables an equal distribution of body weight. This allows the sleeper to contour their body curves and avoid the building up of any pressure points.

Finally, we were pretty impressed with the fully reversible feature of the mattress. This ensures that it can be used on both sides, thus ensuring longevity and durability. Now, what more can you want in a mattress?

What Could’ve Been Better?

Turns out, despite the many satisfying features, the mattress does leave something to be desired. The cover here is non-removable and non-washable, which means it’s bound to get dirty after repeated use. This is something that bugs us, and we wish it had a removable cover that could be machine-washed.

Pros Provides extremely comfortable sleep

Made with safety certified foam

Flippable feature ensures longevity

Prevents the build up of pressure points Cons Cover not removable or washable

Up next, we have for you the Zinus Ultima Memory Foam Mattress, which provides ample comfort with its six inches of foamy fun. Made from wholesome and natural ingredients, this is a nature-inspired product that provides ultimate comfort. Whatever way you sleep, you can be sure that this mattress will provide support worth remembering.

Why Did We Like It?

Let’s start with the cover, which is made of a mixture of polyester and terylene. Soft and supple, the off-white cover entirely encloses the mattress’s memory foam and provides an excellent sleeping experience.

Coming to the memory foam, we were thrilled to learn that this mattress uses a green-tea infused foam that helps to control odors. What’s more, the design even incorporates moisture-absorbing charcoal, which ensures that you don’t wake up in a sweaty bed.

Next, we tested the mattress for pressure relief and found it perfect for average weight back sleepers. With a total thickness of 6 inches, this product skillfully blends conforming memory foam with high-density support foam to provide the right level of comfort.

And the icing on the cake? It’s got a massive warranty of ten years! This means when you buy the mattress, you’re covered for a decade. Now, that’s what we call a long-lasting product!

What Could’ve Been Better?

The weight capacity is capped at merely 250 pounds for this mattress. This means that it’s not suitable for heavy sleepers, who might end up damaging the product in the long run. That’s the only downside we found of this mattress.

Pros All-natural ingredients

Massive ten years warranty

6-inches of pressure-relieving foam

Best for average weight sleepers Cons Not suitable for heavy sleepers

Proudly occupying the third place on the list is the Comfort Sleep mattress from Home Life. Equipped with a versatile design and made from the finest materials, this mattress fits into any standard bed frame conformant with its size. But that’s not where its abilities end, as you’ll soon find out.

Home Life Comfort Sleep Mattress, Queen, White Mattress comes compressed and rolled for easy...

Fits any Standard Queen Bed Frame

Why Did We Like It?

This is a mattress that impresses you at the very first touch with its soft, quilted fabric cover and padded design. Totaling 6-inches in thickness, it consists of 2-inches of foam and polyester layering, supported by 4-inches of independently encased pocket spring coils.

Medium-firm for extra comfort, this is a mattress that provides sleepers with the right amount of pressure relief and sink-in feeling. Suitable for lightweight to mid-weight sleepers, it has an ample amount of comfort for all sleeper types.

Just as back sleepers will find the perfect support, side sleepers will delight in the comfortable hug of this mattress. What’s more, this is an extremely quiet mattress, which means you’ll not be bothered by any annoying squeaks and crunches!

Finally, we’d like to mention that we were impressed with the sleek and compact packaging that the product came in. The mattress is compressed and rolled for easy and simple shipping. Plus, it unpacks rather efficiently, which means you can put it to use immediately.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The mattress weight, which at 30 pounds is heavier than most comparable options. Despite the compact and efficient packaging, we had significant trouble hauling it inside; we expected it to be lighter, but that’s no reason for not getting it.

Pros Premium quality foam and polyester

Supportive innerspring design

Doesn’t make noise

Fits all standard twin beds Cons Rather heavy product

After three standard single mattresses for beds, for the fourth offering, we have for you a bed itself! Well, sort of; the Pillow Rest Raised Airbed from Intex provides you with an extra bed that has a built-in air mattress as well as pillows. Perfect for sudden guests or a trip outdoors, this inflatable mattress brings you all the comforts of a regular one.

Why Did We Like It?

Just think about it: a mattress and pillow combo that you can carry around wherever you go…what more could a traveler want? Get the comfort and peace of sleeping on a bed with this double-layered blow-up mattress.

This airbed comes with a built-in inflatable pump, which makes it easy to inflate and deflate. Just a touch of the pump button and you’re done. Due to its high-power construction, the pump can inflate the mattress in under three minutes.

Another significant aspect of this product is that it’s entirely waterproof, and sports a sturdy construction. This makes it ideal for outdoor camping trips or long road trips. Made of durable nylon, this bed/mattress hybrid will never let you down.

We also like the built-in pillow that comes with the product; this provides it with an extra level of comfort. Plus, even if the bed develops a leak, you can easily use the repair patch that comes with it and plug it.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly speaking, we would have slept a lot easier on this bed if the seams were a bit more durable. We’ve received several customer complaints about split seams, though our piece hasn’t developed a similar problem.

Pros Lightweight and portable design

Durable construction

Easy to inflate and deflate

Comes with a carry bag for convenience Cons Customer complaints regarding split seams

LUCID has been in the mattress business for about a decade now, and in that time, they’ve successfully garnered a dedicated customer base. The following product from their brand is a 6-inch, gel-infused mattress perfect for the entire family, especially the kids. Providing conforming support and breathable comfort, this is a product to reckon with.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing that caught our attention about this mattress is it’s unmatched versatility. Most beds cater to only a few sleeper types, but not everyone in a family sleeps the same! That’s why LUCID has crafted this beauty from memory foam to suit everyone’s needs.

Whether you’re a side sleeper or a stomach slumberer, you’ll be sure to find a comfort spot on it. With 2-inches of gel-infused memory foam for comfort on top of a 4-inches supportive layer, you’re sure to get all the pressure relief you need.

We found the mattress to wonderfully conform to the sleeper’s body contours; this allows it to provide huggable comfort as well as ample support. Plus, the open cell construction of the foamy layer ensures long term durability.

CertiPUR-US certified, it’s perfectly safe for your kids, and contains no harmful substances. Easily usable in bunk beds and trundles, your kids will delight in sleeping on this bed.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The firmness, which we feel leaves something to be desired. While kids won’t experience any issues in this respect, a heavyweight adult sleeper might find this mattress a bit too soft for their liking. But since we’re fond of a comfortable sleeping hug, we’re not complaining!

Pros Cost-effective product

Durable open-cell construction

CertiPUR-US rated

Perfectly safe for youth Cons Not very firm

Home Life’s philosophy is to provide luxury products at affordable prices, and that’s precisely what they’ve achieved with the Harmony Sleep Luxury Mattress. Featuring 8-inches of pure comfort, this is a bed that combines ergonomic design with premium support. So enjoyable, you’d have to sleep on it to believe it.

Why Did We Like It?

As the manufacturers rightly claim, the Harmony Sleep mattress is designed with sleeper in mind. Crafted from multi-layered pressure-relieving foam, it ensures you get the sound sleep that you deserve.

What’s more, the mattress even comes with independently pocketed pads that provide full-body support. The supportive layer also makes sure that the mattress doesn’t sag or develop indentations even on prolonged use.

Another aspect of this mattress that impressed us is the high-quality foam and polyester layering between the coils and the cover. This is the layer that guarantees you a comfortable sleep, and at the same time provides adequate firmness for changing positions.

Fitting any twin bed, the mattress is shipped in a highly compressed and rolled form. This translates to easy handling and unpacking. Just cut the seal, unroll it and let it resume its original dimensions. It’s that simple to set up.

What Could’ve Been Better?

On closer inspection, we learned that there had been a recall of the products concerning fire-safety violations. Though the company claims to have overcome the shortcomings, we have to wait for the customer verdict on this matter.

Pros Fits any standard twin bed

15-gauge pocket coils for extra support

Quality foam provides comfort

20-years extended warranty Cons Fire-safety concerns

If effortless comfort and matchless portability are what you’re looking for, you can’t do better than the classic inflatable mattress from AeroBed. Sleek, stylish, and comfortable, this is a product that’s bound to turn heads. Just take a look below to know more.

Why Did We Like It?

Some products impress you at first glance, and then there are those that make you go ‘wow!’. We believe this one falls in the latter category with its combination of ease of use and stellar durability.

This mattress sports a simple yet classic white-and-royal-blue design, which serves to enhance its elegance. The oval-shaped, coil-based construction provides the right mix of comfort and support that gives you a comfortable sleep.

Inflating the airbed is a cinch with the handheld pump that comes included with the unit. The mattress dimensions are amply measured to work with all standard sheets. This means you won’t have to worry about fittings and compatibility issues.

Don’t be fooled by the soft look of the product, however. This one can carry up to 300 pounds in weight. This makes it perfect for heavyweight sleepers on the hunt for huggable relief.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While we haven’t faced any such problems, there have been complaints from a section of the customers that the pump needs to be pre-charged in order to use. This can be a hindrance to using the product outdoors. However, the pump works perfectly, so we see no reason not to go for it.

Pros Elegant and durable design

Oval coil construction for extra support

Suitable for heavy sleepers

Carry bag included Cons Pump may require pre-charging

Combining the comfort of a regular mattress with the portability of an airbed, the Dream Series of air mattresses from SoundAsleep is a delight to use. The manufacturers have used proprietary technology to craft a piece that’s certainly appealing for those who don’t like to compromise on sleep.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the major issues with air mattresses is usually the pump, which can take a long time to inflate the bed. In this unit, the proprietary single-click pump guarantees that the mattress is filled within three minutes.

Not only that, but the double-height raised pattern of this mattress also ensures that it provides a comfortable sleep for all types of sleepers. The patented ComfortCoil technology that this unit uses ensures that you experience none of the disappointment associated with traditional mattresses.

Made from puncture-resistant, eco-friendly PVC, it also has a SureGrip bottom that prevents it from being displaced. So no matter what kind of a surface you use it on, you can be sure that there’s not going to be any slippage.

Finally, we must mention the extra thick waterproof top that ensures spillages are not a problem. Add to that the handy power cord storage compartment, carry bag, and excellent customer support, and you’ve got an airbed that you can take places.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, we weren’t impressed with the one-year warranty that it comes with. Plus, the seams seem a bit flimsy, and we’re afraid they might just come apart on repeated use. Let’s just hope that we’re wrong on the last part…fingers crossed!

Pros Durable yet portable build

Designed with patented ComfortCoil technology

Waterproof top

SureGrip bottom prevents displacement Cons One year warranty

Flimsy seams

The penultimate offering on our list is the Cypress Cooling Gel mattress from Brentwood Home. A Los Angeles based firm, Brentwood has been in the sleeping industry for over three decades. During that time, they’ve succeeded in providing thousands of Americans with mattresses that offer a peaceful sleep.

Why Did We Like It?

Mattress aficionados that we are, we also like to do our bit for the environment. That’s why we were thrilled to discover that the Cypress Mattress is 100% eco-friendly. Made from CertiPUR-US foams that’s free from flame retardants, this is as safe as a mattress gets.

Not only that, but we also found it to be perfect for all kinds of sleepers, as the 2.5 inches of cooling memory foam provides the ideal blend of comfort and support. The gel-based foam conforms to the body shape, providing more significant pressure relief, and eliminating spinal misalignments.

On top of that, the foam reduces motion transfer, which makes movement on the mattress a breeze. Plus, the rayon stretch-knit cover derived from bamboo regulates temperature, removes odors, and is removable, so you can wash it whenever you need to.

Above all, the one thing we found truly enticing in this product was that it’s made entirely here in the USA. This means no cheap materials or foreign factories; add to that the massive 25 years warranty, and you’ve got a deal to die for.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Again, the weight! Weighing in at 50 pounds, this is one of the heaviest mattresses on our list, and we had significant trouble moving it. So be ready to call in some neighbors when you get this delivered. Thankfully, the packaging is compact; that’s a relief anyhow.

Pros Entirely fiberglass free

Massive 25 years warranty

Medium-firm feel

Even weight distribution Cons Heavy at 50 pounds

We’re already on the last item on our list, and even though it’s the final item, this one is undoubtedly a mattress to reckon with. Manufactured by Dreamfoam Bedding, this piece is perfect for lightweight to midweight side and back sleepers. Plus, it’s entirely made in the US, which is another reason for getting it.

Ultimate Dreams Full Size 9 Inch Crazy Quilt EuroTop 9 Inch Thick Medium Firm Convoluted High Density...

100% Made in USA, 100% Made in USA components

Why Did We Like It?

Cotton is always best for sleeping, and the cover of this mattress is made of the finest quality cotton there is. With a honeycomb pattern design that’s meant to provide ample traction, the cover ensures a comfortable, sweat-free sleep.

However, the cover is not all that it has going for itself, because we peeked underneath as well. 9-inches of high-density foam, together with Dual Convoluted Foam Core Layers and proprietary TriZone support, guarantee a night of sound sleep.

But that’s not all. All Ultimate Dreams mattresses are made with CertiPUR-US certified foams. This signifies that they are 100% safe and of the highest quality, so you can trust it with your eyes closed, literally.

And the icing on the cake is that you get all premium features at a fraction of the cost of comparable options. Now, if that’s not a deal to steal, we don’t know what is!

What Could’ve Been Better?

The mattress comes neatly wrapped and packaged, but unfortunately, several units we tested didn’t expand fully. This is certainly a significant let-down, though it’s restricted to only a few units.

Pros Manufactured in the USA

Provides sufficient pressure relief

TriZone support

Cotton cover Cons Some units don’t expand on unwrapping

Single Mattress Buyers’ Guide

That wraps up our list of the ten best single mattresses on the market. However, we’re not out of the woods yet. Just knowing about the brands doesn’t mean you’ll make the best choice regarding which mattress you need.

To make that choice efficiently, you have to keep in mind several factors, ranging from sleeper types to mattress firmness levels, and more. It’s only by factoring in all these aspects can the right decision be made.

That’s why, to ensure that you do so, we’ve put together this handy buyers’ guide that delineates everything you must keep in mind about mattresses. By incorporating these points in your decision-making process, you’ll end up with the right bed without a hassle.

Let’s see what these factors are.

Know When You Need A Replacement

The first factor that you need to keep in mind is whether you need to change the mattress or not.

Common signs such as sagging of the sleeping areas, development of pressure points, and molds are surefire indicators that your mattress needs replacing. Other considerations that you might have to take into account are physical ailments, orthopedic complications, and sleeping discomfort.

Finally, a lot depends on the age of your mattress as well. In general, it’s a good idea to consider replacing your mattress in case it’s anywhere between 8-10 years old. However, depending on usage, you might need to replace it earlier.

Understand The Sleeper Type

The next factor to consider is the type of sleeper who’s going to use the mattress. Not everyone sleeps the same way, and sleepers can be usually classified as follows:

Back sleepers

Side sleepers

Stomach sleepers

Combination sleepers

Based on the type of sleeper who’s going to use the mattress, the mattress type needs to change. For example, back sleepers might prefer a medium-firm option that provides ample support, while side sleepers may look for greater sink-in.

Also to be taken into account is the weight of the sleeper. Usually, sleepers are classified as lightweight, midweight, and heavyweight. Heavyweight sleepers usually prefer firm mattresses that offer excellent support, while light- and midweight sleepers might prefer more bounce.

At the end of the day, the choice of mattress you want to buy depends on the kind of sleeper who’s going to use the bed. And, of course, on their personal comfort preferences.

Whether The Sleeper Sleeps Hot Or Cool

Sleeping temperature is another point to keep in mind. Some sleepers sleep hotter than others; hence they might prefer firmer mattresses that trap less heat. Those who sleep too cold, on the other hand, usually go for softer and more conforming materials that trap heat.

If you want a mattress that provides ample temperature regulation, go with hybrid or innerspring type mattresses. The designs of these variants ensure greater airflow and help the sleeper to get cooler nights.

Mattress Material

Of course, when you’re considering buying a mattress, you need to pay special attention to the mattress material. Mattresses are usually classified as one of the following types:

Foam

Latex

Airbed

Innerspring

Hybrid

Based on the type of sleeper and body weight, you’ll need to choose the right kind. While personal preference also plays a significant role in the matter, there are the following thumb-rules you can go by.

Foam is best for sleepers who want extra comfort and sink-in

Latex is for those who prefer a bouncy, responsive surface and want additional cooling

Innerspring mattresses are for those who like a firm support base

Hybrid is perfect for combination sleepers

Airbeds work best for those who want the comfort of a bed on the go

Budget

Finally, do remember to keep the budget in mind. A mattress is not a short term spend that you can change at whim. Instead, it’s a long term investment that you should consider very carefully. So make sure you don’t break the bank while buying one.

That being said, we suggest you don’t just go for the cheapest option available as that might just not suit all sleepers. So be sure to carefully consider all the different facets before making a decision. Just keep the above factors in mind, and you’ll be good to go.

Verdict

Now that you’re well equipped to buy the best single mattress, all we have left to do is share our favorites with you.

The best overall choice has to be the Signature Sleep Contour Encased Mattress, which provides perfection in almost all aspects. Coming in at a close second is the Zinus Ultima Memory Foam Mattress, which is best for side sleepers.

However, if you’re looking for a mattress for sudden guests or to use on the road, we suggest going with an airbed. In this category, the Pillow Rest Raised Airbed from Intex would be our pick.

And with that, we’ll take our leave, leaving you to enjoy your forty winks!

