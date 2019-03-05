10 Best Sketchbook for Architects Ready to Shelter Art

For today’s post, we have selected a range of the most unique and best sketchbooks for architects who are ready to shelter art!

To begin with, we would like to say that sketchbooks provide a ground for practicing and mastering at the same time.

Moreover, people use sketchbooks for their versatility. For instance, if you want to save ideas that you’re sure you won’t be able to recall afterward, you can just use a sketchbook!

Professionals like engineers, architects, and seasoned artists know that a sketchbook is a lifesaver!

So yeah, basically, you can use a sketchbook for anything! Be it brainstorming, rough sketching, creating a masterpiece drawing or just doodling, sketchbooks have got your back! And they are here to help save those brilliant ideas!

Take a look at the 10 best sketchbooks we’ve specifically picked out to suit any need.

Best Sketchbook for Architects

Let’s kick this off with the Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook. What can actually beat a notebook that is smart? It only needs to sync with an android app (Rocket) or iOS and that’s it – your ideas are automatically saved to different locations you want them to be.

Not only does it automatically save your work online but, listen to this: you can erase it by sliding it inside your microwave! Yes, a microwave. Want to know more? Read on!

Experience

Rocketbook is the first ever smart notebook to use microwaving as a process of erasing, and hands down, we simply love this smart notebook!

Just heating it up inside the microwave takes much lesser time than heating your favorite food. Everything that needs to be erased that’s already saved on to your cloud will be gone in an instance. You have yourself fresh pages just like that. Amazing, isn’t it?

And yes, the saving part! All we have to do is put in our designs and ideas on the notebook, open the app and voila! It scans them in high resolution and saves them to different preferred locations for further editing.

We have found that the notebook is mostly perfect in every aspect except for the fact that you cannot use any other writing material except for the Pilot’s Frixion pens.

Pros

Can easily be erased by wiping
It automatically saves files to preferred locations

It produces great scans
Cons Can only accept Pilot's Frixion pens

Next in line is the Field Notes Signature Sketchbook. Measuring 4.25” by 6.5”, this notebook comes in the color bluish gray and includes seventy-two plain sketchbook pages.

The cut and shaped edges both make the notebook wear-proof and appear more attractive, sleek and professional.

Not only does the sketchbook look professional, but it also holds a vintage appearance, with its three consecutive and two-thread woven pages.

Experience

This sketchbook is light, yet comparatively a bit bigger than normal small-sized notebooks which still makes carrying it around easy.

One of the things we have noticed about this sketchbook is that it is very catchy and attractive; with its lightly textured cover and its dreamy neutral color. The color calls out to anybody and is not gender-restricted.

For busy and heavy-duty work, this one is the perfect option as it lasts for a very long time.

However, the quality of the paper is not so smooth and can be very stringy and hard. Sometimes, the sharp pen tips can trip on the surface because of the fibers present on the pages.

Other than that, the notebook accepts all types of writing media like pens and markers.

Pros

It's got a really attractive look
It can accept any form of writing media
Cons The surface is not that smooth

Here is another heavy-duty notebook for your busy schedule. The Origin Notebook Premium Hardcover is ideal for rough sketch works on worksites.

The paper measures 5.5” by 7.7” and handling becomes pretty easy. All the lines on the right pages have measurements and all the left pages are blank and dotted.

Each 100GSM paper gives you a good deal when working with any writing media.

Experience

It’s very comfortable working on this sketchbook because it lays down perfectly flat and does not keep closing itself like any other tight, hard-bound notebook.

The white textured cover with a tiny red patch below makes this sketchbook stands out from the rest. the inside pages are ruled and are slightly greyish in color. Even the inside name page is in smooth red velvet color. This makes the sketchbook’s overall appearance classy.

How you use this sketchbook is entirely up to you. The purpose we have found that works really well is to transfer out ideas and rough sketches on the left and make notes about those ideas on the right.

You can also do light and precise sketchings on the ruled pages.

Although the sketchbook is perfect for heavy-duty work, it’s quality can deteriorate as time passes by. Therefore, making it lack durability. But ideally, heavy work means using the sketchbook on a regular basis. And it will have given its full service before it deteriorates.

Pros

It includes both ruled and blank, dotted pages
Its hardcover is perfect for heavy-duty work

Totally great and attractive finish
Cons It lacks durability

This one right here is a great example of an affordable, yet very high-quality notebook.

If you want something where you can dump all your ideas and rough sketches immediately without thinking of using cheaper paper, this notebook will work great for you!

Also, if you are a Fountain pen fan, you will be glad to know that this sketchbook receives Fountain pen ink marvelously.

Experience

Not only is this ideal for architects, but it also works really good for students as well. And the reason is that it is highly inexpensive. Whether in stores or online, you can purchase a bundle of these at a very low price.

This sketchbook is about the size of regular student notebooks but because it is thin, it is much lighter to carry around.

The writing surface is much smoother than some expensive notebooks out there. It’s also quite versatile as it can be used for multiple other purposes rather than just sketchings and jotting down notes.

What we think would have made this notebook perfect are more pages since it only has thirty pages. However, for a lesser and more affordable price, that much of pages is reasonable.

Pros

It is very affordable
Holds great quality

It is quite versatile
Cons It only contains 30 sheets

The Moleskine Sketchbook Classic is another affordable notebook that is exceptionally good.

Its size is almost that of a diary but it is thinner and it measures 5” x 8.25”. The paper’s color is pretty because it is light cream.

The edges of the covers are rounded to prevent it from wearing. The paper’s surface itself is very soft and smooth.

Experience

The best thing that we like about this sketchbook is that it hardly bleeds ink to the other side because of the thick pages.

We find this sketchbook to be very compact and even during work days with extensive work, it remains sturdy and doesn’t wear and tear easily.

We also like that this sketchbook is compatible with any writing material and different sorts of inks. It also specially blends with a fountain pen.

But when it comes to erasing, it can get a bit tough. You will still be able to see some marks and little smudges on the sheet. This can be because of the paper’s quality itself or its thickness.

Both the paper and the cover are plain and smooth without any added textures. You will see that the color of the pages slightly leans towards mint green, which is a very pleasant shade to begin work with.

Pros

It is very compact and sturdy
It comes at an affordable price

Good and thick pages
Cons Erasing can be a little difficult

Pentalic came up with this pretty and handy pocket journal for quick notes, doodles, and sketches. It is black in color and it contains 160 pages that are about 120GSM each.

It measures only about 8” by 6” and it’s actually a must-have for those with busy schedules to note down important stuff on the go.

Experience

The Traveller Pocket Journal is very convenient for those with active routines who are always hitting the road.

We really like this little sketchbook because we think people who forget things easily will find this very helpful.

But because it is suitable for traveling, we think that it could have been better if the cover is waterproof because you just don’t know when things can get messy. However, to make up to it, the cover is quite hard which will prevent it from wearing out for a long time.

Because of their strength and thickness, the paper also does not easily bleed and allows all sorts of inks on its surface.

It is versatile in the sense that it can be used by anybody and for any reason they want to. It can be used as a reminder, a journal, a notebook, and of course, a sketchbook.

Pros

Small and highly portable
Pages are thick and do not bleed

It is pretty versatile
Cons The cover is not ideally water-resistant

And now we have the biggest sketchbook on the list.

If you cannot manage to keep and maintain small journals and you always find them scattering everywhere, you can try this jumbo sketchbook to save all your ideas in one place.

It contains 600 pages that are acid-free and it is 12.5” by 10.75” long.

Experience

The Art Alternative Sketchbook is ideal for long-term use.

Having to keep everything in one place makes organizing so much easier. People who love to sketch and also love to declutter their homes once a while will find this notebook highly useful and convenient.

Like other plain sketchbooks, this is also very versatile because you can use this as a scrapbook or a platform to collect artworks, a notebook, and many other purposes that you can think of.

Unlike small or medium size sketchbooks, you can do a lot of large sketches on this one.

However, this big sketchbook is not easily portable because it can get too heavy to carry around.

Pros

It is highly durable
Can be used to serve other purposes
Cons It is too heavy to carry around

The Strathmore 400 Series Sketch Paper is spiral bound and that makes it easy to flip the pages over and comfortably write/sketch on a perfectly flat surface.

Each sketching pad has got 100 sheets that are acid-free for ensuring the longevity of both your work and the pad itself.

The paper is ideal for both beginners and experts to use for any project.

Experience

The receptibility of this sketchbook is amazing since we have tried all sorts of inks and media and it doesn’t smudge any. It is also quite smooth to work on, especially with a pencil.

What is great about the paper is that it can lay down flat for easy use. And you don’t have to struggle with keeping it flat as you do with hardcover notebooks.

We also love the fact that we can tear off pages that we wish to hang or keep separately after we’re done with a project.

On the other hand, the paper is only 89GSM which makes it very thin and sometimes it crumbles easily which makes it hard to maintain it.

Pros

It lays perfectly flat
It is high-quality paper

Tearable pages
Cons Sheets are very thin

We have another sketchbook by Pentalic that is 8 ½” x 11” big. There are 110 white sheets that are 144GSM each. So the papers are quite thick and are suitable for many uses.

The binding is hardbound and flexible and unlike other regular rigid hardbound notebooks, you can work on this sketchbook pretty easily. Not only does it allow you to work with ease, but the strong hard binding ensures the sketchbook a long shelf life.

Experience

For the price, you get a very high-quality item in hand. We like that the sketchbook values money. Not only that, but it is also highly durable and it truly goes well with a fountain pen or with any other pen as well.

We recommend this for working with watery media or colors because it does not bleed through. Watercolors work wonders on its surface.

It’s also great to carry around because it is comfortable to hold. Thanks to the soft and textured cover.

One not-so-good feature about this sketchbook is that it does not accept ink pretty well. When you have to continuously work with ink, it might bleed through.

Pros

Flexible hard binding allows comfortable work
It is highly durable
Cons It does not accept inks well

And the last one on the list is the Moleskin Sketchbook with a hard, black cover. It contains 96 white pages of 165GSM each.

The protective elastic closing strap keeps the notebook secured and adds more beauty to the overall appearance.

Experience

First of all, we cannot help but love the print on the flyleaf that says “In case of loss”. We think that’s very thoughtful of the manufacturers! Besides that, the back pocket is quite handy to keep other papers.

We like to think that the style of this sketchbook is outstanding. It has a lot of features that make it unique.

Moreover, it is quite sturdy and big, allowing you to work with large-scale sketches and other projects.

However, for its price, we think that it could’ve had more pages.

Pros

It's very attractive
Has unique features
Cons It contains only 96 pages

Conclusion

We hope our article today has helped you see the individuality of each sketchbook we’ve mentioned. Hopefully, you’ll find one that best suits your requirements and projects.

And with that, we have come to the end of our post!

Until next time!

