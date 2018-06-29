9 of the Best Smart Pens for Artists Right Now

What if we tell you, that smartpens along with being pocket-friendly are capable of being user-friendly as well?

Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it?

For all budding talent, we bring them a handpicked catalog of 9 of the best smartpens for artists in the field of digital stylus.

Modernising traditional handmade sketches or illustrations into digital art is a daunting task in itself.

Then why make it harder with the wrong smartpen which will neither fit in your hand correctly nor give you the proper strokes?

Image via Lost Co@lostco

For every artist deserves the best and we are bringing the best to them. Every pen in this review will fit into your hand like a glove as you smoothly glide over the screen filling in those lines. The most challenging of mandala artworks will not seem all that impossible anymore.

Best Smart Pens for Artists

Quite luxurious to the touch, Mixoo has provided their smartpens with the right amount of weight distribution along the barrel.

The unique padding towards the precision end makes you feel like you are holding a real pen, and the added grip it provides maintains your accuracy as you trace along.

The 2mm rubber point comes with a disc tip which is entirely transparent and will allow you to see exactly where you are pointing. This will help you select the smaller icons on those illustration apps without a hassle.

Are you tired of the clunky and slow, average smart pens that are otherwise flaunted in the market? The ones that feel too big to grip appropriately and too heavy to use over a prolonged stretch of time?

Then Evach may have the right solution for you. The barrel supported in their active stylus is very light, allowing for a firmer grip. The 1.5mm tip will boost your accuracy as you attempt to represent intricate patterns into digitized art.

The extended battery life will help with prolonged use, and you will not have to worry about frequently replenishing its charge.

Image via Lost Co@lostco

In making a digital collage, artists traditionally tend to draw on separate devices and then finally merge the files to create abstract art.

But with NeoLab’s N1 why not do it on the same device and at the same time. With its seamless windows 10 compatibility and apps like NeoNotes and Papertube, you can connect up to 7 pens to one PC. This allows all pens to write or draw on the same page in real time.

Its unique cap acts as a switch, switching the pen on when it is off and vice versa.

Compatible with all capacitive touch screens, Meko’s brand of stylus pens come equipped with an aluminum body that gives you the smooth feeling of a painter’s brush when you grip it.

The pen comes with a disc diameter of 6.8mm which is accompanied by a rubber point of 2mm. The 6mm fiber tip surrounding the rubber point gives it the much-needed durability that a rubber tip can’t hope to match.

The transparent disc helps you to achieve the most difficult of mandalas as it shows you where your pointer is.

Many substandard SmartPens miss out on giving their users a smooth writing experience which a ballpoint pen provides.

But the AmazonBasics Stylus pens give you the classic handwriting feeling which the average stylus pens fail to provide. No matter what the temperature outside, you won’t need to take off your gloves in the cold or use your grimy fingers during a humid summer.

The stylus will do what your fingers can and more. The 8mm diameter of the stylus is designed like a pen which will fit just about anywhere.

SyPen’s products are all for versatility; they are not only a fantastic stylus but a ballpoint pen also.

With the 2 in 1 ballpoint and stylus feature, you can seamlessly transition between the two tips. Compatible with all devices the pens come in various color variations and a rubber grip which will boost your accuracy.

If you frequently alternate between the paper and tablet for your art. Charting out the concept in one and finalizing it in the other, then no more do you need to carry a separate set of pens on your travels. With SyPen’s stylus, you are getting it all.

If you are looking for a way to digitize your art in your iPad, then DotPen has just the right stylus for you.

The precisioned CNC machined anodized aluminum alloy with a durable soft rubber tip gives the pen the right durability which will appeal to any commuter.

The unique 1.9 mm thermoplastic Active-Quill tip has a very low coefficient of friction which helps the pen glide over the iPad surface without harming the screen.

Additionally, the long battery life will provide you with prolonged use over an extended period.

Built primarily with the iPad in mind Heiyo equips its Stylus to help you digitize your artworks and sketches in your Apple devices.

The smooth Amber iPad active stylus feels as smooth as a ballpoint pen in your hand. The packaging comes with a USB cable, and the pen supports a 30 day standby time and a 40 hour playing time with just 4 hours of charging.

The three rubber tips provided with each pen makes the stylus tip replaceable when damaged, which in turn helps you to keep your iPad screen scratch proof.

The Sensu hybrid is a 2 in 1 digital brush and stylus, which is surprisingly compatible with any capacitive device.

With the help of their patent-pending technology, Sesu gives their pens, the feel of an artist’s brush rather than that of a smartpen’s. Pulling at the nib of the fine tip will expose the brush by removing the protective cap.

For the authenticity painting experience on any digital platform, you cannot go wrong with Sensu’s double feature. For the hardest of illustrations and most complicated of color contrasts, Sensu can prove to be a go-to for any artist.

Final Thoughts

Hope our simple catalog today was comprehensive enough to have helped you to come to a decision. With each pen being as unique as they are, you might want to pick one based on your preferences.

Till next time!