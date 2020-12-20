Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Smoked turkey, wine, and bread. Sounds like heaven, right? But why opt for store-bought ones when you can smoke them yourself?

Most people enjoy a good, smoked turkey meal. If you are considering purchasing a smoker, you might be overwhelmed by the options. Fortunately, we have created this list to help you find the best one for your needs.

After extensive research and rigorous testing, we have finally picked out the 7 best smokers for turkey. And depending on your requirements and budget, you can pick the best one from our recommendations.

In our opinion, you can never have enough smoked meat! Well, if you’re waiting to know more about the best products out there, you’ve come to the right place. We have also included a buyer’s guide to help you make the best purchase.

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

Best Smokers for Turkey

One of our top recommendations is the Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker. This 8-in-1 product is extremely versatile and easy to use. It combines some of the most modern technologies with old school grilling, providing you with the best wood-smoked turkey flavor.

Why Did We Like It?

Why opt for a pellet grill rather than a carbon or gas one? Well, the wood-smoked flavors from the grill are incomparable. When we think of BBQs and grills, we immediately think of the old fashioned ones our grandparents would use.

But Z Grills has combined both aspects of old school and modern technology to design one of the most convenient and efficient smokers for turkeys. The 8-in-1 design is outstanding, since it gives us the versatility and options to choose between searing, grilling, charring, BBQ, roast, and so much more.

The digital control board and auto-ignition feature are what impressed us the most. One of the most difficult things to handle in a smoker is to ignite the charcoal and keep the temperature even. Well, the digital control board took care of that issue instantly.

Lastly, the massive grilling area allowed us to place several turkey cuts, smoking them evenly and consistently without any hassle.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This isn’t an issue as much as a minor inconvenience. Assembling the smoker is easy enough, especially with the manufacturer’s detailed instructions. However, it is a two-person job, and you might need a second set of hands to help you assemble it.

Pros Automatic ignition and feed system

Large smoking area

Easy to control the temperature

Portable system with wheels Cons Might require help to assemble

Moving on to our next recommendation, we bring to you the Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker. This smoker has an ultra-modern appeal and is relatively compact. Its digital control panel allows you to maintain consistent temperatures effortlessly. Plus, a water bowl adds moisture and flavor to the smoked turkey, delivering optimal flavor.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, let us talk about how classy this smoker looks. It is built like a fridge, so it is longer than it is wide. This design allows you to place the smoker in just about any place in your home or lawn.

The electric smoker features four chrome-plated racks that are excellent for smoking all kinds of meat. With a fully insulated body, this smoker ensures that whatever you place inside remains heated even after turning the temperature controls off.

Coming to its patented side loading technology, we appreciate the innovative thinking that must have gone into this. The side-loading panel allowed us to load wood chips without opening the door of the smoker.

It not only gave us easier access but also did not interrupt the cooking process. The best part – we didn’t have to breathe in the smoky fumes while adding chips! Lastly, the wood chip tray enabled us to remove ash effortlessly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Our only gripe with this smoker was that it doesn’t generate smoke below 180-200 degrees. That being said, if this isn’t a requirement for you and you plan on using the smoker only at temperatures above 200 degrees, it is ideal for you!

Pros Air damper technology enables smoke control

Consistent temperature control

Easy and efficient ash removal

Patented side wood chip loading technology Cons Does not generate smoke below 180 to 200 degrees

For our next recommendation, we have the Dyna-Glo Charcoal Smoker. This smoker is different from our previous recommendations – being one that uses charcoal as its power source. The vertical offset design features six adjustable cooking grates and 1890 square inches of cooking area. Reliable and efficient, this product provides excellent smoked turkey for any occasion.

Why Did We Like It?

The heavy-duty smoker from Dyna-Glo is an excellent product, in our opinion. But let us tell you why we think it can be perfect for you too.

To begin with, the vertical offset design features six height adjustable smoking grates. This is a fantastic feature which allows us to smoke all kinds of foods and meats. These grates combined provide us with 1890 square inches of cooking area, which is massive! Moreover, each grate can withstand 25 pounds of food.

One of the best features is the stainless steel in-built thermometer. The easy to read gauge enables you to achieve optimal temperature conditions and perfectly smoked foods effortlessly. Furthermore, a ‘Smoke Zone’ tells you the ideal temperature for smoking foods, which will give you the best flavor profiles.

Moving over to another great feature, the removable steel ash pan ensures efficient smoke and ash management. This pan is large enough to hold large amounts of ash, enabling hours of mess-free cooking.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the vertical offset smoker gave us nearly perfect smoked turkey each time, we had some minor issues.

Firstly, the smoker is quite large, and without any wheels at the bottom, it isn’t easily portable. Adding some wheels would be a much-appreciated design feature. Secondly, assembling it requires a bit of elbow grease, so have help ready!

Pros Heavy-duty and durable

Fast temperature changes for lesser cooking time

Allows slow cooking as well

Removable steel ash pan for ash management Cons No wheels for easy portability

Requires assembling tools

If you are looking for a more compact and smaller smoker for your home, this product might be a good option. The combination offset smoker and grill is versatile and easy to use. An innovative side door feature enables you to add charcoal without opening the grill door.

Why Did We Like It?

We have already reviewed and tested several large capacity smokers. However, we were looking for a compact one that is convenient to use and portable. That is when we came across the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill & Offset Smoker.

Right off the bat, we were impressed by its design and appeal. However, we were also interested in finding out its functionality, so we tested it by smoking a turkey and a few other types of meat.

The side door provided us easy access to add more charcoal as and when required. Moreover, the heavy-duty lid had an in-built thermometer, enabling us to note temperature changes and accurately maintain the optimal smoking temperature.

Since it is designed with a cool touch door handle, you never have to worry about burning your hands while opening or closing the smoker. We also loved the steel mesh table attached at the front as well as the bottom of the smoker. This gives us adequate room to place food, tools, or other material required during smoking.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The smoker is compact, easy to assemble, and overall a practical purchase. However, it comes with specific instructions on how to prevent the paint from chipping and flaking. Those who don’t follow them will end up with paint bubbling and flaking off, which is disconcerting.

Pros Porcelain wire cooking grates

Lifting handle mechanism to adjust the charcoal height

A built-in thermometer on the lid

Swing away warming rack Cons Paint may chip and flake if not used correctly

If you have been on the lookout for an ideal smoker for your backyard, this 36-inch smoker is perfect. This product gives any enthusiastic chef a chance to experiment with various grilling, BBQ, and smoking. The versatile smoker features 4 stainless steel racks that are perfect for grilling all cuts of meat.

Cuisinart COS-244 Vertical 36" Propane Smoker, Black 5. 45 SQUARE FEET OF INTERIOR: The spacious 5. 45...

Product Dimensions: 19.3" L x 18.1" W x 38.6" H |...

Why Did We Like It?

If you have never used a smoker in your life but are curious to try one, the Cuisinart Propane Smoker can be your best companion. You don’t require any sort of prior training or experiment to cook a beautiful smoked turkey on this one.

The propane smoker is easy and works efficiently. Igniting it is absolutely no hassle, and it is ready to use within minutes. If you still need some more help, then the comprehensive instruction manual will tell you everything you need to know.

Not just that, the included recipe book is a wonderful touch, which we really appreciate. You’ll find various fun and easy recipes to help you cook the best smoked meats on this product.

Moving over to the smoker, the four removable stainless steel smoking racks are ideal for smoking any kind of meat. Furthermore, you can remove any of the racks, making extra room for larger foods or meats.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Small, compact, and easy to use; this smoker is a BBQ lover’s dream come true. If we could change just one thing about this smoker, it would be to add wheels under the legs, making it portable. Other than that, the product is versatile, easy to use, and excellent for smoking turkey.

Pros 40-inch propane hose and regulator

Porcelain-enameled steel trays

Two doors and a rear vent allowing proper ventilation

Built-in thermometer Cons The addition of wheels could have made the product better

For our next recommendation, we bring the Dyna-Glo Signature Series Vertical Offset Charcoal Smoker & Grill. This smoker features five cooking grates that are chrome plated, offering strength and long-lasting built. The large wheels make it a portable and convenient smoker for any occasion. Those looking for a heavy-duty and durable smoker will find this to be the ideal option.

Why Did We Like It?

This smoker from Dyna-Glo Signature Series features a vertical offset design. This design is not only aesthetic but also has certain excellent advantages. The charcoal smoke naturally travels upwards in the smoker, giving your turkey an even, consistent smoky flavor.

To top it off, the easy to read temperature gauge tells you exactly what the temperature is inside. It is incredibly convenient to control temperature and smoke using the ‘Smoke Zone’ feature.

Now, coming to its smart design and features, we loved the cool touch spring lids on this one. Although the rest of the smoker was hot, the lid and handle remained cool, allowing us to access the smoked food without burning our hands. No need for gloves or mittens anymore!

Speaking of easy access, the removable ash pan enables efficient and convenient removal of ash and charcoal. One of our favorite features of this smoker was the oversized wheels, allowing us to transport it easily without much effort.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Compared to other smokers, this product offers five grates with a total cooking area of 1382 square inches. This can be slightly cramped for some users, especially if you are looking forward to smoking multiple, large pieces of meat.

Pros Cool touch spring lid

Analog temperature gauge for easy reading

Removable ash pan

Pre-installed sausage hooks Cons Slightly cramped space

The Camp Chef Pursuit Portable Pellet Grill might have taken one of the end positions in our list, but it doesn’t reflect where it stands in competition with the rest. This portable smoker & grill is an ideal solution for those looking for a compact smoker.

Why Did We Like It?

Even though this smoker looks small and compact, it has a large cooking and smoking area. This allows us to prepare all kinds of meats, be it chicken, pig, or turkey. With a stainless steel built, this smoker is expected to last for years, with proper care and maintenance.

Something we really appreciate in Camp Chef Pursuit Portable Pellet Grill is the Gen 2 PID controller. This digital controller gives us better access and control over the temperature and smoking capabilities of the product. It offers 10 levels of smoke, allowing you to experiment with various smoked turkey dishes.

The easy ash cleanout system was another feature we loved. Typically, cleaning out the ash and smoke from grills can be cumbersome and annoying. However, thanks to its ash cleanout system, we could enjoy a mess-free experience of smoking out favorite meats.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, this grill is pretty great for smoking turkey. It is efficient and portable, making it a favorite amongst most home chefs.

That being said, the smoking grills did not come with a porcelain coating. This missing feature could be a deal-breaker for some, so make sure to look into it before purchasing the smoker.

Pros Extremely light and portable

Gen 2 PID controller

Efficient ash cleanout system

Dual shelf cooking Cons No porcelain grill coating

Turkey Smoker Buyer’s Guide

So now that you have gone through our comprehensive list of recommendations have you decided on the right smoker yet? If you have, don’t rush to buy one yet! We still have a few things we want to tell you.

Before purchasing the right smoker for turkey, there are just a few things you should keep in mind. These tips will help you buy the best smoker for your needs.

Size Of The Smoker

It goes without saying, but size matters – at least for your smoker! Depending on your cooking requirements, choose a large (or small) smoker that will give you versatility of cooking.

If you plan on smoking large, whole turkeys, you should opt for smokers that have adequate room inside. However, if you prefer using smaller cuts of meat, then opting for a compact, portable grill might be more suited for your needs.

Cost Of The Product

Competition is tough. There are dozens of brands in the market, competing against each other for your attention. We are sure that you have a budget in mind when searching for your ideal smoker. If you don’t, at least make sure you get the best deal!

We have included some budget options as well as more expensive smokers and grills in our list. Make sure to go through the reviews thoroughly so you can pick the right one based on your needs as well as your budget.

Easy To Maintain

Well, some smokers are just designed with ease and comfort in mind. If you are planning on regularly making use of the product, you need to keep it clean and maintain it. Fortunately, smokers these days are designed with customer convenience in mind.

Look for products with parts that are easy to disassemble (and put back together after you’re done). This will allow you to keep the parts clean and maintain the smoker for years to come.

Strong And Durable

When you’re buying something like a grill and smoker, it pays to be attentive to detail. Look for a product that has heavy-gauge construction and is made of quality materials. This will ensure that your smoker doesn’t stop working or break down after a few uses.

Many people often opt for cheaper smokers made of inferior material, only to find them breaking after just a couple of uses. Repairing or replacing it will end up costing you more than just purchasing a high-quality smoker.

It works in your best interest to look for sold, steel construction smokers. Moreover, ensure that the smoking grates are plated with chrome or porcelain, so they last longer and are durable. Since these parts will ensure direct heat, fire, and smoke, they need to have a protective coating that won’t harm your food (or you).

Conclusion

With that, we have come to the end of our guide. But before you leave, let us recapitulate our findings so you can make the best choice when buying a smoker.

If you are looking for an ideal smoker that is modern, versatile, and easy to use, we recommend the Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker. However, if you’re not looking for a portable smoker but something that can smoke larger meats, you should consider the Dyna-Glo Charcoal Smoker.

Make sure to go through our buyer’s guide so you can make a well-informed decision about your purchase. We hope you find the right product that lets you create some of the most unique and versatile smoked turkey dishes this season.

Until next time!

