13 Best Spray Paints For Metal [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Spray painting is an excellent and convenient way to make your DIY project stand out. This is why many artists favor it.

Not only does it allow for the smooth application of paint, but it is also very effortless to find and quite affordable too. For DIY enthusiasts, this is a blessing in disguise. Regardless of the project’s size, spray painting them allows for an even coat with less drippage. Moreover, it is not as time-consuming as using a brush.

However, since spray paint brands are abundantly found in the market, picking the right one is essential. So, for your next metal-based DIY project, we have a list of the 13 best spray paints for metal that you can pick from. And, if there is still some confusion, feel free to browse through the buyer’s guide included in the end.

So, without further ado, let’s jump into some specifics.

Best Spray Paints For Metal

Document

If you’re looking for a spray paint with superb adhesion, the Krylon all-in-one fusion spray paint is highly recommended. It is a highly rated all-purpose spray that can be used not only on metal but also on other surfaces like wood, tile, glass, etc. It also has excellent coverage and offers a smooth finish.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, we were quite impressed with the overall quality of the spray. Since it is a mix of primer and paint, there is no need to prepare the metal surface for the paint. Moreover, it can be used for indoor and outdoor surfaces, especially those that don’t easily bond with the paint.

Interestingly, the drying time is only 20 mins, and a recoat can be applied anytime within a 2-48 hour time frame. Additionally, the nozzle is quite wide and can cover up to 25 square feet in one spray. This means it can be sprayed at an angle and will still provide excellent results.

Lastly, this paint can protect the surface from rusting, fading and will retain its fresh look for a long time. It is available in multiple finishes, including textured, satin, glossy, and hammered, so you can pick the one best suited for you.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One consistent complaint we found regarding this spray paint is that the bottle was quite challenging to open. Some reviewers complained that it was sealed too tightly and took a long time to open. Plus, the color is not exactly the shade advertised.

Pros Protects metal surface from rusting and fading

Good quality paint

Low drippage

Fast drying time

Wide coverage in one spray Cons Bottle sealed tightly

Color is not always accurate

Another highly recommended spray paint for metallic surfaces is the Rust-Oleum all-surface spray. This is ideal for people looking to give all types of surfaces a metallic finish. It has a very easy-to-use bottle and ensures that the sprayed surface lasts long. Let’s move on to some specifics now.

Why Did We Like It?

Who says you need to spend excessive amounts of money on elegant-looking furniture. With the Rust-Oleum spray paint, regal home décor can be created with just the push of a button (or trigger, in this case). This 11 oz. bottle of paint can be used on metal and any other surface for a smooth metallic finish that stands out.

Speaking of the trigger, this bottle has a patented trigger that anyone can use and it sprays out an even layer of paint with ease. Not only is the trigger ergonomic, but it also allows the paint to be sprayed at any angle. Once adequately sprayed, the paint offers UV protection and minimizes fading.

Another great thing is that the paint is resistant to rust and chipping. It offers a decent amount of protection to indoor and outdoor surfaces. Moreover, it dries in under 30 mins, and one bottle of paint can cover up to 15 sq. ft.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the quality of the paint is excellent, it does not have high heat resistance. Several reviewers have claimed that the paint melts when exposed to high heat. So, it is advisable to not spray paint anything that could heat up.

Pros Great coverage

Smooth finish

Affordable

Ergonomic trigger design Cons Low heat resistance

Next on the list is another spray paint by Rust-Oleum. Much like the one we previously reviewed, it is a high-quality paint ideal for metallic surfaces. Whether you need it for a new DIY project or want to revamp the way certain furniture pieces look, it is guaranteed to meet your needs.

Why Did We Like It?

Rust-Oleum is known to manufacture high-quality paints, and this bottle of spray paint is no different. Painters Touch boasts about having 2x coverage compared to some of its competitors. This is great as it can cover more with fewer sprays ensuring the bottle lasts longer. It is ideal for not just metal but also wood, plastic, and many other surfaces.

Moving on to comfort while usage. The bottle is made with an easy-to-press tip and has a wide finger pad which minimizes the chances of cramped fingers. Moreover, since the paint can be sprayed from any angle, it is easy to reach tough spaces and crevices. Additionally, it is a fast-drying spray and just needs 20 mins to dry fully.

To sum it up, it is a great can to consider if you are looking for a glossy finish on metal. It is available in varied sizes and colors, allowing adequate flexibility in picking one for the perfect look.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A small downside to the product is that it tends to clog. Reviewers have mentioned that after using it for some time, the valve clogs up. However, it is not a big issue as it can be resolved by just twisting and pulling the tip.

Pros Multiple colors available

Comfortable to hold

Ample coverage with less paint

20 mins drying time Cons Tends to clog

Now we have the Krylon COLORmaxx in white with a gloss finish. It is a paint and primer mix ideal for metal, wood, plastic, and many such surfaces. With a promise of a fast drying time and protection, this spray paint is ideal for bringing your creative vision to life.

Why Did We Like It?

Krylon has been a trusted name in the world of spray paints since the 1940s because of the superior finish and expansive color range it offers. Not only is it ideal for indoor furniture, but also outdoor ones since it efficiently protects against rusting and fading.

This can of spray paint can coat any surface with a smooth glossy shine that gives it a fresh look. And in addition to that, it is also effortless to use. The spray tip ensures the user is comfortable and does not have cramped hands in the middle of the process. Plus, it can be sprayed from any angle, including upside down.

All in all, it is a high-quality spray from a sought-after brand that does what it says. The color options available are excellent and are made to suit any interior color scheme. With a 25 sq. ft. coverage and a 20 min dry time, this small can will do wonders for your home.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Much like previously reviewed Krylon spray paint, this too can be difficult to open. Reviewers have mentioned having trouble breaking through the sealed bottled, especially elderly users. Plus, it has a very strong chemical odor. We would advise wearing a mask and gloves for protection.

Pros Wide coverage with one can

Varied color options

Rust and fade resistant

Smooth glossy finish

Can be used upside down Cons Difficult to open

Strong odor

A significant issue with metal surfaces is that it is susceptible to corrosion. In those cases, it is essential to coat it with something to protect it. This Rust-Oleum protective enamel is made for those cases. This is black in color with a semi-gloss finish that is ideal for giving the metal a classy look while keeping it protected.

Why Did We Like It?

Corrosion and fading are some of the common issues with metal surfaces that need to be taken care of. Instead of getting different products to target these, the Rust-Oleum protective enamel is made to tackle all these issues. This can of spray paint is made to protect metal furniture from corrosion and has been doing so since the 1920s.

Not only does it offer excellent protection, especially for outdoor furniture, it has a beautiful range of colors to choose from. The semi-gloss black variant is an evergreen color with a smooth finish that will effortlessly blend in any space. Just like the previously reviewed spray paints, this too offers a comfortable grip with any angle spray.

In case gloss finish is not your preferred style, these are also available in satin and hammered. It is available in packs ranging from 1-6 and also as a 12 oz. can. Total curing time is about 4 hours and one can of paint has a coverage of about 15 sq. ft.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall there is not much to complain about regarding this paint. It has excellent quality and great coverage. However, the only issue is that it takes a long time to dry compared to some of its competitors. This makes the whole process very time-consuming.

Pros Efficiently protects from corrosion and fading

Elegant and clean finish

Available in a range of colors

Easy to spray Cons Takes a long time to cure

One of the main qualities that a spray paint should have is that it needs to be smooth and long-lasting. That is precisely what you can expect from this spray paint by Seymour Paint. It is an industrial quality paint in a small can and is ideal for residential use.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, one of the best things about this paint is its durability. As we mentioned, it is an industrial level spray paint which means it lasts longer than its competitors in the market. Interestingly, it provides a lead-free coating that can protect the surface against rust, fading, and harsh weather.

Another great thing about this spray paint is its high resistance to gasoline and corrosive chemicals. That’s not all; it can even withstand heat up to 300℉ and humidity, making it a great product to use on outdoor surfaces. It also provides 3-4 times the coverage than its competitors in the market, making it more durable.

Moreover, it is very easy to apply and offers an even coat when done correctly. Unless used excessively on the surface, this paint will not drip or sag. Plus, it dries really fast and becomes hard, which gives the surface such supreme protection.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the paint quality is excellent and is recommended by several reviewers, many of them mention that the nozzle tends to leak paint on the fingers. This ends up making the whole project messier than anticipated. It is advisable to wear gloves to avoid this.

Pros High-quality industrial paint

Resistant to heat, gasoline, and corrosive chemicals

Low drippage

Better coverage than competitors Cons Leaks on the hand from the nozzle

Not all spray paints are meant for large surfaces; some are only for smaller DIY projects. However, if you’re looking to tackle a big project like revamping a car, then the VHT spray paint is ideal. This is made to be used on automobiles and hence provides ample protection from unfavorable conditions.

Why Did We Like It?

Sometimes it is not just tiny furniture pieces that need a bit of a makeover. Bigger items in and around the house might need a spray of paint, and for that, there is VHT. This can of spray is made to cater to automobile enthusiasts that love to change the way their car looks.

One great thing about this paint is that it has a very high resistance to heat. Since it can withstand heat close to 2000℉, it is not just great for exterior use but also automotive parts. Plus, it can be used on fiberglass and plastic surfaces too! With just a few sprays, it can provide a smooth porcelain-like finish.

Additionally, it can also protect the painted surface against chemicals, corrosion, rust, and salt. It does not need a primer and can also withstand all weather conditions.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While this one is highly recommended and a cheaper alternative to a professional paint job, reviewers advise to stick to dark colors. The lighter colors, especially white, have a low pigment density and tend to drip. Plus, the paint gets scratched easily.

Pros Ideal for cars, bikes, and tools

Can resist very high temperatures

Smooth finish

Superior protection Cons Light colors tend to drip

Next on the list is yet another trusted spray paint by Rust-Oleum that has a metallic finish. Whether you are looking to retouch a metal surface or give a wooden surface an edge with a metal finish, this is the one to choose. It is an oil-based spray paint made for indoor and outdoor use.

Why Did We Like It?

It is no secret that Rust-Oleum provides great protection to any painted surface, and this can of paint follows through. It is made to provide an even and smooth coat that not just looks good but enhances the durability of the surface. This oil-based spray paint can provide top-notch protection against rust and fading.

In addition to this, it also ensures that the paint does not dull over time, leaving the surface look fresh for days to come. Much like all Rust-Oleum products, the coverage provided is superior to most other brands, and it has a good quality nozzle. It also contains metal flakes to give it a bit of shine.

Speaking of nozzles, this spray paint has an “any angle” tip with wide coverage. Using this can will not cramp up the hand, thanks to its wide finger pad. It is available in multiple colors giving you a ton of flexibility to pick the best shade.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If you are looking for a solid metallic finish that is opaque, this might not be the one for you. Reviewers have mentioned that while it does have a metallic finish, it is a bit sheer compared to most others that are opaque.

Pros Looks fresh for days

Superior coverage and protection

Rust-resistant

Metal flakes add shine Cons Finish is sheer and not opaque

Next, we have the spray paint by Design Master in Antique Gold. This is yet another fantastic recommendation for anyone looking to give metallic surfaces an elegant look. The can of paint offers a smooth finish and fast drying time. So, let’s dive in a bit deeper to see what else it has to offer.

Why Did We Like It?

Preferred by professionals and DIY enthusiasts, the Design Master spray paint has a beautiful color that can make any surface look royal. It is a very easy-to-use can of spray that offers excellent adhesion and finish. And the antique gold is guaranteed to elevate the look of your project and make it stand out.

Not only is it beautiful, but it also has a lot of beneficial qualities. Firstly, the mist of the spray is relatively thin but offers excellent coverage. This prevents it from over-coating and minimizes drippage. In addition, it is quite pigmented, so you can expect a rich golden shade when sprayed. Also, 2-3 coats are enough to offer complete metal coverage.

Another great thing is that it can be used on varied surfaces other than metal. Since it is foam-free and also flower-friendly, it can be used to enhance the beauty of your flower pots.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Among the glowing reviews about this product, it was difficult to find anything significantly wrong with it. However, some reviewers mention that it has a flat finish as opposed to a shiny one. Also, the spray has a perfume-like smell that can be overpowering.

Pros Royal color

Easy to spray

Can be used on flower pots

Max coverage in fewer sprays Cons Flat finish

In case you are not looking to coat a metal surface with paint and just want to decorate it, CerMark’s LMM-6000 is ideal. It is made for laser marking and can be used to create various black-colored designs. It works best on stainless steel surfaces but can be used on any metal.

Why Did We Like It?

We found this to be an excellent product to use when trying to laser engrave marks and designs onto metal surfaces for multiple reasons. To begin with, it is a beautiful and rich-looking black color that will stand out. Moreover, it can be applied using a foam brush, airbrush, or as a spray (although the latter methods are preferred over the former).

This particular ink is ideal as a laser marking ink as it dries very fast into a hard coat and does not rub off easily. And not only that, it is flexible and can be used on a variety of metal surfaces. Although, make note that, on stainless steel surfaces, this paint makes the darkest marks.

Overall, this offers an even, smooth and dark coat which can then be used to laser mark exciting patterns. For anyone looking to customize their metal surfaces, this is a must-try ink.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only downside to this product is that it is a bit on the expensive side. However, it does provide a lot of value for the cost and is an excellent investment for not just professionals but also DIY enthusiasts.

Pros Dark markings that do not rub off

Best in the market for laser marking

Smooth and even coats

Can be used on varied metal surfaces Cons A bit expensive

Who hasn’t heard of Martha Stewart, right? From iconic recipes and wellness advice, she has taken the burden of beautifying your home with her range of spray paints. With multiple colors and finishes to choose from, DIY projects are going to become a whole lot more fun! Let’s check out some unique features this paint has to offer.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, the number of spray paints in this range and the variety of finishes was quite impressive. It has 64 colors and 8 finishes to choose from other than pearl, including gloss, metallic, matte, satin, and even neon. Plus, all colors are approved by Martha, so you know she would love whatever you use it on!

That’s not all; these paints provide proper coverage with fewer coats and bring the best out of the sprayed surface. The can, much like every there, is tightly sealed with a cap and has an easy-to-press nozzle. And since it is also a paint + primer, all you need to do is shake and spray.

Additionally, the paint is fast drying and only needs 10 mins to be dry enough to handle. And within 24 hours, the painted surface is cured. All of this ensures less time is consumed in the whole process.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One consistent complaint with this spray paint is regarding the quality of the nozzle. While reviewers mentioned the spray is top-notch, the color advertised does not always match the actual color. But, with a massive variety to choose from, there shouldn’t be a problem in finding the exact color.

Pros Fast drying

High-quality paint

Multiple colors to choose from

No prep needed Cons Color does not always match

If you’re on the lookout for a water-based spray paint for your next DIY project, then the search ends with PintyPlus aqua spray paint. This is ideal for small arts and craft projects and comes in a set of 8 cans, all with different colors, allowing some flexibility to choose from.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing that caught our eye was that the paint is safe for the environment, has a low odor, and low VOC. This is perfect since little kids can use them indoors and outdoors. The paint is also suitable for every surface, making it ideal for DIYs, small art projects, and even as gifts to budding artists.

The whole set is 8 cans in different colors, and there are multiple sets to choose from. Not only does this speak for the variety it has to offer, but it also eliminates the need to buy multiple spray paints at once. Since it is a water-based paint, it can be easily removed within the first 15 mins before it dries.

Speaking of drying, the total time needed for this to dry is about 1 hour, and you can also recoat it after 30 mins. The company takes pride in having high-quality products and guarantee customer satisfaction.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This can of paint sprays a thick coat that is opaque and does not run. However, one reviewer mentioned it not being compatible with varnish as that tends to thin the paint a bit. And although it works well with metal, wood, paper, glass, etc., it is not ideal for fabric.

Pros Suitable for most surfaces

Low odor and VOC

Environment-friendly

Multiple colors in one pack Cons Cannot be used on fabric

Finally, we have the GLO-X spray paint, which is a must-have for people that love glow-in-the-dark objects. This 10.6 oz can of paint can be used on multiple surfaces as long as there is a white acrylic base coat underneath. Let’s take a quick at some of its unique features.

Why Did We Like It?

Glow-in-the-dark surfaces are quite fun to have and are actually helpful. This can of spray paint is ideal for not just small DIY projects but also to paint tools and gear that need a fluorescent color. One of the things we were impressed by was the amount of light it gives out, sometimes eliminating the need to use a flashlight.

Moving on to some specifics, once painted, the surface will glow in the dark for at least 12 hours before it needs to be charged. And the best part is that it does not require batteries and is solar-powered. For optimum effect, coat the surface with white acrylic paint as that makes the color even brighter at night.

This is quite beneficial for people that need bikes, helmets, and other gear at night. Since it enhances visibility, it also ensures maximum safety for you and the people around you. Many users also use this spray paint as pathway and driveway markers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since this is a top-rated product in the market, it was difficult to find any negatives. However, one of the users mentioned that this paint is not actually green in color and just glows in the dark. So, in case you’re looking to paint something green, this is not the one to go for.

Pros Produces bright light

Runs for at least 12 hours

Great for indoor and outdoor surfaces

No batteries needed Cons Not actually green in color

Buyer’s Guide

After having read 13 product reviews, we understand if certain questions are looming over your head like a dark cloud. If you’re wondering how we selected these 13 among a sea of spray paints, that’s precisely what we are here to answer.

Picking the right spray paint, irrespective of how big or small the project is, involves taking a ton of factors into consideration. Drying time, material, color variety, adhesion, and many more aspects are important to note when looking for the ideal one.

Here to elaborate and discuss some of the essential factors is a carefully researched and put together buying guide. Let’s dive into some details, shall we?

Finish

It is crucial to picture how you want the final product to look before buying spray paint. This is beneficial as it is then easier to buy something with a flawless finish. Regardless of whatever is used during the painting process, it is the final look that steals the show. In those moments, having something which does not match your vision is disappointing.

Some of the most common are gloss and matte when it comes to spray painting metal. They are equally preferred and have very distinct looks. However, there is also textured, hammered, satin, and chalkboard, among many others. With the variety available, it is essential to zero in on one look depending on the project.

Material

While the review was aimed at spray paints made for metal, there are many other materials a spray paint can be used on. Wood, plastic, and glass are some of the most common surfaces people use these on. While it is easy to pick for a single material, some surfaces may be a mix.

It is always beneficial to pick a spray paint, keeping in mind that the surface that needs spray painting might be mixed with wood or plastic. For this purpose, any spray you pick should be compatible with most materials.

Adhesion

Placing further importance on the material, the spray paint needs to be compatible with the surface to ensure maximum adhesion. If the paint does not stick or keeps dripping at the end of the day, it will just be a waste. Plus, compatibility with any material or with metal, in this case, is needed as it guarantees that the paint will not flake.

Drying and Curing

While these processes may seem like pretty much the same thing, drying is surface-level while curing happens from the inside. The right spray paint will ensure that very little time is needed for the paint to be dry enough to touch. It is only after it has dried that more coats can be applied.

In terms of curing time, curing is when the paint is dried through and through. The curing time can range from a few hours to one full day. While selecting a can, ensure to check how long it will take since you do not want to wait days on end to complete one project.

Indoor or Outdoor

Based on what we have observed, mostly all spray paints can be used both indoors and outdoors. However, there are certain factors to consider when picking a can of paint for either. Since indoor furniture and painted surfaces are not exposed to UV and sunlight, getting paint solely for indoor-based projects will not be of any use outside.

This is why it is essential to buy one that can protect indoor and outdoor materials since outdoor paints last longer. They also have more protective qualities and can be interchangeably used for indoor projects too. Additionally, spray paints can have fumes and odors, which is why it is important to make sure they are safe to use at home and outside.

Protection

When it comes to metal, one of the most important things to factor in is rust. Ensure that the spray paint is resistant to rusting and corrosion, or else the metal surface will deteriorate over time. Apart from this, it is essential that the paint is UV protected and waterproof.

Durability

Painted surfaces tend to fade, chip, or scratch easily, which hampers the paint’s durability. While choosing the spray paint, make sure it doesn’t fade easily and provides adequate protection against chipping and scratches.

Verdict

With that, we finally come to the end of our detailed review of the 13 best spray paints for metal. We hope that the reviews, along with the buyer’s guide we put together, has been informative enough to help you make a quick decision.

Now, 13 products is a long list to cover, and we know you might be overwhelmed by the amount of information present. To make it a bit easier, we would like to list out some of our top picks.

If you are looking for something that allows some room to be creative, the Pintyplus Aqua Spray Paint is great since there are many colors to pick from.

However, if you are part of a niche market and are looking for glow-in-the-dark paints or something for automobiles, GLO-X and VHT are excellent brands to consider. They both are made for specific audiences and work like a charm.

On that note, we’ll say goodbye. But we will be back very soon with more reviews and guides.

Until next time!

