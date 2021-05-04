7 Best Sprayers For Staining A Fence [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Still using brushes and rollers to paint your fences? Drop these tools of yesteryear, as there are more efficient tools available that will make your job easier.

Yes, we are talking about sprayers that you can use for fence staining. The major reason for dropping your brushes and picking a sprayer is the ease of use and the time that it saves. Even the kind of painting finish that you can achieve with sprayers has only improved over the years.

But choosing the best sprayer amongst the thousands of options available on the market is quite a challenging task.

To help you, we have designed this guide with the pros and cons of the top sprayers you can choose from. An additional buyer’s guide is also present to help you understand the functioning of sprayers better.

So, without any further ado, let’s check what’s in store.

Top Sprayers For Staining A Fence

Document

The Graco Magnum 257025 is a perfect choice for beginners and pros alike and will surely inspire you for outdoor painting. Instead of donning the rollers and brushes, we recommend you go for this one as it will help you save plenty of time. Using it, you will be able to work on more projects simultaneously.

Sale Graco Magnum 257025 Project Painter Plus Paint Sprayer CONTROL PAINT FLOW: Fully adjustable pressure to...

SPRAY PAINT UNTHINNED: Stainless Steel Piston Pump...

Why Did We Like It?

Staining and painting your fence protects it from weather damage, and for that purpose, this item is an excellent choice. It enables you to spray paint in an unthinned condition at high pressure. You get options to choose the tip size according to the project you are working on.

Moreover, with this device, you are the master of the painting orchestra. It offers you complete control over the paint flow. The RAC IV switch tip even enables you to reverse the tip so that you can continue spraying even if there is clogging.

Furthermore, as we mentioned before, this item is user-friendly, and even if you are staining your fence for the first time, it will be as easy as a cakewalk. Since it comes with a flexible suction tube, it can be used to spray directly from the paint bucket you dip it in.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are hardly any complaints that we have after experiencing the brilliant performance that this product delivers. However, we have to mention that it is a little heavy, and some people might find it difficult to maneuver. In that case, we recommend that you ask a friend for help instead of making fence staining a solo activity.

Pros Provides high-quality paint finish

The paint suction tube is long and flexible

Prevents clogging

It can be used for large volumes of paint Cons It is relatively heavy

Next up on our list is the widely liked sprayer, the Wagner Spraytech 0518080. Once you use it, you will never feel like taking up rollers and brushes for staining fences. It is a lot quicker and delivers a premium-quality paint coat on the surface that you are using it on.

Sale Wagner Spraytech 0518080 Control Spray Max HVLP Paint or Stain... HVLP PAINT SPRAYER: The Control Spray Max paint...

USE WITH A WIDE VARIETY OF MATERIALS: Powerful...

Why Did We Like It?

The thing that stood out the most about this product is that it is stationary. Now, this might seem like a disadvantage, but it’s not. Let us tell you why.

Because of its stationary nature, the entire turbine weight is shifted to the ground and not to your hands. This is perfect if you want to spray for a longer time and that too comfortably, without your hands aching. Even if you want to move the thing, there’s a handle attached to the base for that purpose.

Additionally, this item is tailored for woodworking activities. If you plan to use it on your fences, it’s a great decision since it comes with a highly powerful 2-stage motor. This enables you to deposit unthinned paint on the fences (such as latex color), but it is suitable too in case you want to use a thinner variety.

What Could’ve Been Better?

To be fair, there’s hardly any fault that we came across while experimenting with the product apart from the fact that it comes with a hefty price tag. However, for a well-rounded product like this one that’s offering so many facilities, we suggest that you give it a try. It is definitely worth the price.

Pros Does not cause hand fatigue

Easy to move around

Delivers high-quality finish

Known to be durable Cons Price is a little high

Hate thinning your paints and varnishes when staining fences? With the HomeRight C800971, you have to do no such thing. It is well-loved by customers because of the kind of versatility that it puts on the table. If you are used to taking on larger projects, this item could be your perfect companion.

Why Did We Like It?

We were quite impressed with the kind of flexibility that this item offers. The paint gun is very flexible, and you can easily adjust all the features. Depending on whether you want a horizontal, circular, or vertical spray, adjust the air cap accordingly.

Moreover, it gives you a chance to determine the amount of paint you want to deposit on the fences. All you have to do is adjust the control knob to decrease or increase the paint output to achieve the result that you desire.

Furthermore, flexibility is not just restricted to this. The item is well suited for a variety of paints such as primers, enamels, varnishes, latex paints, and so on. It comes with a powerful engine of 450 watts and is built to survive a range of painting options.

Moving on, cleaning is as easy as a breeze with this item. For water-based paints, you will just have to wash them with water. And for oil-based paint, any mineral spirit is enough.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The product does not have any significant downside. However, we found that the kit lacks a supply of spare accessories. So, in case the nozzles get worn out, you will have to buy them separately from a local hardware store. The inclusion of a few spare tools would have been better.

Pros Very flexible to use

Suitable for a wide range of paints

Cleaning is easy

Includes a detailed set of instructions Cons It does not include spare accessories

Are speed and finesse your top painting goals? The Graco Magnum 262800 X5 is the best bet if that’s the case. This item is a great choice for homeowners who love engaging in DIY projects of small and midscale. Moreover, it is quite apt for both indoor and outdoor projects.

Why Did We Like It?

This item stands out because of its robust functioning. It can reach up to 3000 PSI as it comes with a powerful motor. The in-built pistol pump also enables you to spray unthinned paint with much ease.

As a result, your hands ache less, the quality of paint is better, and yes, you save a lot of time!

Additionally, the kind of versatility that this item offers is quite incredible. It can be used for projects of any scale as the paint flow is highly adjustable. The pressure can be easily modified, which allows you to adjust it to achieve any result you desire.

Moreover, it comes with a very long hose, 75ft to be exact, which increases the item’s maneuverability. When working on outdoor projects, this is a big plus as you do not have to keep moving the device around. You can dip it in the paint bucket and paint directly from there.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite the high-performance delivery of this item, we have to say that the packaging needs significant improvement. The box in which the item was delivered was rather flimsy and was tapered at the sides. We were concerned if the product was damaged during transit.

Pros It comes with a very powerful motor

Causes less hand fatigue

Very versatile

Equipped with a long hose Cons Packaging needs to be improved

Want to start painting like a pro? With the Wagner Control Pro 150 Paint Sprayer 0580000, it is no longer a distant dream. It has made air spraying easier than ever before. It’s a perfect fit for homeowners who want to take their painting a notch higher and apply superior-quality varnishes on their fences.

Why Did We Like It?

What we liked best about this item is the spray gun it comes with. Its functioning is highly moderated, and you won’t see paint blobs on the fences.

There’s an in-built high-efficiency spray tip that eliminates the chances of over-spraying and delivers a relatively consistent and soft color pattern. With this, you can say goodbye to chunky paint. It reduces overspraying by 55% as compared to standard paint sprayers.

Moreover, when it comes to durability, this item scores very high! It comes with a HEA pump that has a section with rebuildable fluid. This ensures that the sprayer’s longevity is maximized.

Moving on, its design features need a special mention. The design is such that its functions become highly adjustable. It comes with a pressure control knob that enables you to modify the paint flow as required. The sprayer also comes with a storage area for storing extra tools and accessories.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only downside that we noticed about the item is the noise that it makes. It generates a constant buzzing sound, and if you are using it indoors, other people might not really appreciate it. So, be careful when you are painting and try to avoid disturbing the neighbors during that time.

Pros Delivers high-quality results

Prevents overspray

Very durable

Paint flow can be adjusted Cons Makes noise

We have almost reached the end of this list, and next up, we have the Fuji 2203G Semi-PRO 2 2203G. Fuji spray is a popular name in the market, and there’s no way you will go wrong with this item. It is very easy to use this and it produces a powerful mist of paint that gives your project a factory finish.

Why Did We Like It?

When you are working on outdoor projects, one major problem faced is to reach the corners. With a 25-feet long hose, this item completely eliminates that problem. You can reach every nook and crannies with this. The item is extremely lightweight and portable, thereby facilitating this further.

Additionally, this device is quite powerful. It comes with a 1400-watt 2 stage motor that is housed in a sturdy turbine casing. This enhances the durability of the item and makes it a long-time investment. And all this at a very affordable price!

Moreover, when it comes to pattern control, this item aces it. There’s a control knob located at the rear end of the gun, and this enables you to tweak the paint pattern.

This is quite helpful when you are working on multiple projects, and some of them need precision like intricate metalwork and some that don’t.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After using it a few times, we realized that it does not work its best when you use unthinned paint. So, we recommend that you choose your paint variety wisely when using this, and opt for thinner kinds. Also, the paint cup is a little small, and you might have to keep refilling at small intervals.

Pros Long hose makes painting easy

It comes with a powerful engine

The paint pattern is adjustable

Easy to clean Cons It does not work great with unthinned paint

The Paint Sprayer, Meterk HVLP Electric Paint Gun is well-loved by people who like modern sprayers that are multi-functional. With this, you can do it all! Be it painting automobile parts, metal fixtures, or wood; it is suitable for all.

To know more about it, keep reading.

Why Did We Like It?

What stands out about this item is its ease of use. It comes in a very compact design that makes it extremely portable. This handheld device is best suited for quick work around the house and in your workshop.

Because of the handheld design, you can reach anywhere you need to paint and deposit color in the most challenging corners where standard sprayers can only dream of reaching.

Furthermore, cleaning this device is as easy as a breeze. All its parts are detachable and can be cleaned very easily. This also makes it convenient to clean the nozzle properly. There’s another advantage of the parts being detachable; storing gets easier as it takes up less space.

Additionally, the product comes with quite a few spares and includes parts that can be replaced. The kit includes many spray nozzles that you can use once the current one gets worn out. And the air filters are also replaceable.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We do not have any complaints about how easy it is to operate this portable handheld sprayer. However, we noticed that the construction is not really great and it is made of flimsy plastic. A different material would have enhanced the integrity of the item and made it more sturdy.

Pros Extremely light and portable

It makes it easy to paint difficult areas

Cleaning is very convenient

Kit includes spare parts Cons Quality can be better

Sprayers For Staining a Fence Buyer’s Guide

Believe it or not, after reading in detail about the top 7 sprayers, you are only halfway to your destination. In order to make the best choice, you need to consider a range of other factors.

In this section, we will discuss a few of those factors that will help you determine which item will be the best choice to fulfill your requirements. Make sure that you read through it thoroughly, not to miss out on anything!

Let’s see what’s in store.

The Speed

In our busy lives, time is of the essence, and opting for a paint sprayer prevents you from wasting time. Why spend extra time painting your fences with a brush when you can get the same or even better results with a sprayer in a smaller span of time?

Sprayers that come with a hose or a big paint cup helps you take up large projects and deliver them in a short time.

However, if you are opting for a compact, handheld, portable sprayer, the chances are that it would require more frequent refills. The handheld variants have their own set of advantages but take more time because they need more refills.

Ease Of Moving

If you are used to working with brushes and rollers, it is understandable that you face hand fatigue very often. Even moving around the outdoor space also gets tiring sometimes.

However, if you opt for a sprayer with a long hose, it will take all the fatigue away from your hand. It makes maneuverability easier, and you can thus work for longer hours and take up bigger projects.

Some sprayers are even designed in such a way that the turbine weight is shifted to the ground from your hands. If you are thinking of taking up big projects, this is ideal!

Angles

Well, ease of use is a major consideration when opting for the perfect sprayer for staining fences. We all have experienced difficult zones to paint when we take up projects.

When selecting a sprayer, we suggest that you go for one that has adjustable working angles. This would enable you to spray from any angle you want and reach all the difficult nooks and corners.

A good sprayer ensures that the quality of paint deposited is constant and does not change once you change the angles. So, make sure that the sprayer you buy is consistent with its performance even when the sprayer is titled and turned.

Paint Control

This is an essential feature for those that work on a range of projects. We can all agree that working on small metalwork is quite different from painting a fence. The first one requires more intricate coloring as compared to the second one.

Some sprayers come with a paint control knob that lets you increase or decrease the amount of paint released on the basis of your requirement. Depending on the kind of project that you are working on, you can adjust the paint flow accordingly

Verdict

That’s all for today, folks!

We have reached the end of this comprehensive guide, where we tested the sprayers and tried to compile all the information that you need to make a good decision. We hope you had fun reading it.

But before bidding farewell, we would like to let you in on some of our favorites. The Graco Magnum 257025 takes the award for being our all-time favorite.

If your major aim is to find a product that is durable and also delivers a premium-quality paint finish, the Wagner Spraytech 0518080 is the best bet. And if you are on the lookout for a device that is easy to use and clean, the HomeRight C800971 is an excellent consideration.

With that, it’s a wrap!

Related Articles

9 Best White Face Paint For Cosplay, Clowns & Halloween

8 Best Face Paint For Kids Reviewed

6 Best Body Paint | Top Brands Compared

5 Epic Face Painting Supplies That Will Improve Your Designs

6 Best Body Paint For Cosplay Reviewed

Learn How to Body Paint With Brilliant Results Right Now

5 Best Airbrush for Body Painting Reviewed

16 Brilliant Face Painting Techniques to Feed Your Imagination

11 Best Face Painting Kits

13 Best Paint for Furniture

13 Best Paints for Bathroom Ceilings

13 Best Ceiling Paints

11 Best Polyurethane Protective Coatings

What is the Best Wood for Outdoor Furniture

13 Best Spray Paints For Metal

7 Best Airbrush for Miniatures & Model

11 Best Gold Spray Paint

How to Make Resin Jewelry 101

11 Best Epoxy Resin For Crafts

5 Best Polyurethane for Floors

9 Best LVLP Spray Guns

5 Best Epoxy Resin for Tumblers

10 Best Epoxy Resins For Wood

How to Stain Wood Guide

9 Best Exterior Wood Stains Today

9 Best Varnishes for Wood

13 Best Spray Paints For Metal

7 Best Airbrush For Models & Miniatures