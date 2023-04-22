12 Best Stainless Skillets to Enjoy Today

What comes to your mind while thinking about the one cookware that should be present in everyone’s kitchen? A stainless steel skillet!

Nothing can beat a great skillet, as it helps you whip up everything from a full-course meal to a quick breakfast. Hence, it’s necessary to find the right one for every kitchen.

But, it’s surprising to know that most people end up getting stainless steel pans that don’t work properly. And, no, your skillet shouldn’t have an absurd amount of smoke coming out of it. Moreover, if you think you’re the one behind those bad dishes, the fault might be in the skillet.

We have come up with the top twelve recommendations to help you navigate through the numerous options of the best stainless steel skillets available on the market. As a bonus, we have added a buyer’s guide to pick the best item for your needs.

Without further ado, let’s begin!

Best Stainless Skillets Reviews

Here is the list of the 12 best stainless skillets that you can use to create delicious meals and enjoy cooking!

Are you looking for a stainless steel skillet with a large capacity? If yes, then this 12-inch stainless steel skillet from Cuisinart will surely be useful for you. Even the professionals really like the pan because of its even heating. So, let’s know a bit more about how it’s going to be useful.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing that attracted us to this skillet was its aluminum encapsulated base. Because of this addition, the pan has even heat distribution, and there are no scattered hot spots. Moreover, this lets the skillet stand temperature changes, making cooking easy.

Another great feature of this pan is that it’s non-reactive with any substance that’s made on it. Hence, you can easily make dark pan sauces without needing to worry about staining the skillet. And, we have also seen that the mirror finish of the stainless steel pan remains intact even after several uses.

Besides, the company provides you with a glass lid along with this skillet. It comes in handy to make dishes that require you to cover them for a while. The food also looks more presentable when served with the skillet’s glass cover.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is one of the best stainless steel skillets available on the market. However, our only gripe about this 12-inch stainless model is its thin handle. But, you can easily solve that problem by using a dishcloth to get a better grip.

Pros Even heating

Durable design

Lightweight

Easy to maintain Cons Thin handle

Size: 12 inches | Weight: 6.9 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Other Size/s Available: Yes | Capacity: N/A

Among all the skillets that we checked, this one from Misen stood out mainly because of its superior quality. Other than that, the design of this pan is quite good, and it looks appealing in your kitchen. Hence, let’s know a bit more about it.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, let’s talk about why this stainless steel skillet would work for your kitchen. Compared to other similar products, this one comes with five layers of aluminum and stainless steel. This unique composition allows you to cook at high temperatures and lets it retain heat for a longer time. Hence, this skillet is excellent for cooking meat as well as vegetables.

One of the common drawbacks we have seen in stainless steel skillets is compatibility. But, you wouldn’t need to worry about that with this product as it works on stovetops and inductions. You can even put it inside the oven to cook your favorite dishes.

However, the best part of this skillet has to be its handle as it really stays cool as per the company’s claim. It’s broad and thick enough for anyone to grab easily, and performing a toss is effortless.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though this isn’t really a drawback of the product, we would have appreciated Misen adding a lid to this stainless steel skillet. Other than that, this product is quite versatile and has a large cooking space that we indeed like.

Pros Affordable

Great for professional kitchens

Larger cooking surface

Heats quickly Cons Doesn’t include a lid

Size: – | Weight: – | Material: – | Other Size/s Available: – | Capacity: –

Looking for stainless steel pans that would last for a long time? All-Clad has been producing excellent cookware since 1971, and the superior quality of this skillet tells you a lot about the company’s dedication. So, let’s have a look at the features that make this pan a great inclusion in your kitchen.

Why Did We Like It?

When performing any cooking tasks, you would want the heat to be evenly distributed throughout the pan. The tri-ply design of this All-Clad skillet helps in making that possible for getting better results while cooking. It also has an aluminum core that lets the pan heat up quickly, reducing the usual time needed to cook certain dishes.

You wouldn’t need to worry about it warping in high heat either, as it works perfectly fine up to a temperature of 600°F. This product is also oven and boiler-safe, so you can create all types of recipes with it.

Besides, cleaning this stainless steel skillet is as easy as it can get. And, you wouldn’t even need to put it in the dishwasher. Use a mild detergent and a sponge to clear off the grime from this pan as its mirror polish protects anything from sticking to it.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While going through the customer reviews of this product, we found that most people think that the skillet has a narrow handle. Even though this pan has a great overall design, we would have liked to see a broader handle as it helps perform a toss.

Pros Durable design

Even heat distribution

Easy to clean

Great for beginners Cons Narrow handle

Size: 12 inches | Weight: 4.74 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Other Size/s Available: No | Capacity: 4.5 pounds

If you’re fond of making pan sauces, then this stainless steel skillet would be perfect for you as it has a spout. Moreover, it’s also nice and heavy, making the pan excellent for those who like to create dishes with prolonged cooking time. So, let’s check out the specialty of this item.

Why Did We Like It?

The very first thing that you’ll notice about this stainless steel pan is its design. We really like the sloping sides as it lets you make effortless curries and sauces. And, this pan also has a spout on both sides, so pouring the liquids won’t be an issue with it.

Moreover, the design of this skillet’s handle helps it to remain relatively cool even when you’re cooking on high heat. The lid also has a silicone coating on its handle, so there’s no chance of burning your fingers while lifting the lid.

Furthermore, the best feature of this skillet has to be its heavy tri-ply base that comes with an aluminum core. Hence, you can cook anything and everything on this pan, and it will come out tasty because the heat gets distributed evenly through the surface.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Compared to other pans, this product does require a little more time to clean. So, make sure to soak it for a while to make cleaning it easier. Also, as per the suggestions from the brand, it’s better to hand wash this skillet rather than put it in a dishwasher.

Pros Heats evenly

Easy tossing through sloped sides

Retains heat

Affordable price point Cons Takes time to clean

Size: 10 inches | Weight: 3.99 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Other Size/s Available: Yes | Capacity: 3 quarts

What can be better than one stainless steel skillet? Two nonstick skillets! And Cuisinart gives you this combo at an affordable price point, making it an excellent purchase for setting up a beginner’s kitchen. So, let’s have a look at all the features present in these nonstick pans.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are a novice in the kitchen, then this combo of nonstick pans would be a good option for everyday cooking. These skillets aren’t too heavy, so you wouldn’t need professional experience to maneuver them. Moreover, they have cool grip handles, so there’s no need to worry about burning your fingers.

Nonstick coatings are often a hit or miss, but these stainless steel skillets from Cuisinart have got a titanium-reinforced top layer. Hence, they won’t get easily damaged even when you put them in a dishwasher. Even the outside has a mirror finish, which gives the pan a nice look and helps clean any spillovers without leaving a stain.

You can use these skillets for cooking any of your favorite dishes with the least amount of oil. And, it won’t affect the taste of your food as the nonstick layer doesn’t react with any of the ingredients.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, this is a great combo, and we like how easy it’s to cook on these skillets. However, while going through its reviews, we saw that people have complained that improper storage can lead to dents and warping. Hence, if you’re getting these nonstick skillets, make sure to handle them with care.

Pros Reasonably priced

Heats quickly

Easy to clean

Aesthetic design Cons Needs to be handled with care

Size: 9 & 11 inches | Weight: 7.25 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Other Size/s Available: Yes | Capacity: 1 quart

Are you looking for a multipurpose frying pan for your kitchen? If yes, then check this one out from Tramontina, a leading producer of durable cookware. You’ll surely fall in love with this pan after looking at its modern design, which also makes cooking easy and enjoyable.

Why Did We Like It?

Working with liquids in a frying pan can often be challenging, and most people are scared of unnecessary spillage and splattering. However, that wouldn’t be a problem with this pan as it has flared edges. Hence, the liquid will remain contained in the cookware, and it’s also simple to pour it out after you’re done cooking.

And, we have to appreciate the durable design of this stainless steel pan that eliminates the formation of any hot spots. The thick base makes sure that the heat distribution is throughout, so the food will come out juicy and evenly cooked.

Another feature that stood out to us was the pan’s compatibility with ovens and induction cooktops. This pan can stand a temperature change of up to 500°F, and as it’s non-reactive, no stains are left on the pan even when you’re preparing thick sauces.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This stainless steel frying pan is excellent for everyday use, but when we compared it with other pans, this one did take a little more time to heat up. But, this isn’t necessarily a drawback, as the heat retention of this item is quite good, so a dish is always cooked evenly.

Pros Food doesn’t stick

Durable design

Good for cooking sauces

Excellent for amateur cooks Cons Heats slower compared to other pans

Size: 12 inches | Weight: 3.45 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Other Size/s Available: Yes | Capacity: N/A

We had to include another All-Clad product in our suggestions, and this time it’s a nonstick stainless steel frying pan. Along with its superior build quality, this frying pan would also let you whip up quick dishes without needing to spend a lot of time cleaning.

Why Did We Like It?

Frying pans often come with flimsy handles, which make holding and using the cookware quite challenging. To ease that problem, All-Clad has added a well-riveted handle in this stainless steel unit so that you can easily hold on to it while cooking. Moreover, the handle tapers to a broad end, providing a better grip while tossing.

This 10-inch frying pan will surely become a staple in your kitchen as it helps to cook all kinds of dishes. And, for those who like to cook meat, this cookware provides even browning, and you can cook a steak just the way you like it.

Besides, there’s no need to worry about cleaning this frying pan, as the food debris glides off the nonstick layer without the need to apply a lot of pressure.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is one pan that gets hot a little too quickly. Usually, it would be an advantage for fast cooking, but at times you need the heat to rise gradually. To ease the issue, make sure to run the oven or stove at a low setting to get an even heat distribution.

Pros Comfortable to hold

Easy to clean

Durable design

Good heat retention Cons Gets hot too quickly

Size: 10 inches | Weight: 3.2 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Other Size/s Available: Yes | Capacity: N/A

Are you fond of cooking meat? If yes, then you must be looking for a heavy-bottomed skillet to enjoy tender and juicy steaks. And, this skillet from Kitchen-Aid is built to give you those results due to its even heating. So, let’s check how this product would be helpful for you.

Why Did We Like It?

Cooking for a large family can be tough with a small-sized skillet. But, this 12-inch stainless steel frying pan from KitchenAid has the perfect cooking surface for whipping up a big meal in one go. Moreover, if you’re into making pancakes or steaks, then you can cook multiple pieces at once.

However, the feature that pulled us towards this skillet was its heavy stainless steel bottom. The heat is evenly distributed throughout this thick base and also from edge to edge. So, the omelets will come out fluffy and well-cooked.

A PFOA-free nonstick cover this pan, which deters food from sticking to its top surface and makes cleaning easy. This layer also ensures that you will need the smallest amount of oil to cook a dish. And, compared to other nonstick pans, it’s better at enduring regular wear and tears.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While researching this skillet, we learned that some customers had faced the issue of staining. If you find a similar problem with your product, make sure to contact KitchenAid as soon as possible. Also, don’t let any acidic substance sit on the pan for too long to avoid staining.

Pros Even and quick heating

Easy to grip handle

Durable nonstick coating

Good for cooking meat dishes Cons Some customers have had staining issues

Size: 12 inches | Weight: 3.56 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Other Size/s Available: No | Capacity: 5 quarts

Think of those times when the usual-sized stainless steel skillets aren’t big enough to prepare a dish. This All-Clad stainless steel saucepan is the perfect cookware to make a lot of food at once. So, if that’s exactly what you want, let’s know a bit more about this product.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the first things you will notice about this All-Clad saucepan is the stainless steel handles. Apart from the usual long handle present at the back of this pan, there’s another handle in the front. So, transporting the pan from the stove to the oven or to the table is always a breeze.

Moreover, this All-Clad saucepan comes with three layers of stainless steel and two layers of aluminum core. This helps to evenly distribute heat in the pan, so there won’t be any irregular hot spots in this cookware.

When it comes to the design of this pan, the sloped sides are really helpful to pour out any liquid-based dishes. Hence, this saucepan works well for making soup or pan sauce.

And, when you are cooking in a big pot, it’s always necessary to have a cover to control the heat, and All-Clad does provide a high-quality lid with this saucepan.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though this isn’t technically a drawback, we would like to point out that this All-Clad saucepan is a little expensive compared to other similar products. But, when it comes to quality and durability, this is one of the best products to have in your kitchen.

Pros Good weight distribution at the bottom

Even heating

Food doesn’t stick on the pan

Durable finish Cons Expensive

Size: N/A | Weight: 5 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Other Size/s Available: Yes | Capacity: 2.84 liters

Are you tired of buying skillets that look boring? If yes, then this product from Anolon will surely surprise you with its copper rim at the base. Display this cookware in your kitchen, and others won’t shy away from asking you about its source. So, let’s have an in-depth look at this beautiful skillet.

Why Did We Like It?

Believe it or not, the copper rim at the base of this pan is the best thing about it. Among all the pans we checked, only this one has a copper core that helps it to heat up quickly and spread evenly. Also, the presence of copper ensures a higher cooking performance.

Moreover, this skillet also has one of the best stainless steel handles and it makes holding the pan pretty easy even though the pan has quite a bit of weight. The handle also comes in handy to quickly transfer the pan from the stove to the oven without any problem.

The stainless steel used is non-reactive, so you can cook anything without worrying about staining the pan. And, even though this isn’t a nonstick pan, food items don’t usually stick to the top surface.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We wouldn’t really say that this is a drawback of the skillet, but it’s heavier than other similar-sized pans. The main reason behind this is the five-layer base present in this pan, which is actually quite helpful for making steaks or stir-fries.

Pros Sturdy design

Quick heating

Easy cleaning

Durable base Cons Weighs more than other pans

Size: 8 inches | Weight: 1.8 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Other Size/s Available: Yes | Capacity: 7.5 quarts

If you’re one of those people who are looking for simple yet effective stainless steel frying pans, then you would like this product from Ayesha Curry. We were especially pleased by the lovely brushed finish that gives it an aesthetically pleasing look. So, let’s check out its features.

Why Did We Like It?

The unique feature present in this skillet is its diamond-embossed aluminum base. As soon as you turn on the stove, the heat spreads evenly through the grooves making the pan’s surface equally hot. Hence, you wouldn’t need to worry about underdone or overdone dishes while using this pan.

Ayesha Curry seeks to provide you with a no-fuss performance, and so this frying pan can go into the dishwasher. But, to get the best cleaning, make sure to discard the food chunks before putting the pan into the appliance.

Furthermore, the stainless steel used in this pan is of high quality, and it would last for a long time. Hence, with proper care, you can use these skillets every day without worrying about the pan getting damaged.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The excellent riveted handle of this pan makes maneuvering it quite simple. However, it does tend to get hot quickly, so make sure to use a dishcloth or a potholder before grabbing the handle to avoid burning your fingers.

Pros Even heating

Durable design

Good for searing meat

Great for beginner cooks Cons Handle gets hot

Size: 12.5 inches | Weight: 3.25 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Other Size/s Available: Yes | Capacity: 4.7 quarts

Demeyere has been making professional-grade cookware for more than 100 years, and this stainless steel frying pan is a testament to its excellent work. If you’re looking for the best stainless steel skillets to include in your kitchen, then make sure to have a look at this product.

Why Did We Like It?

Have you always coveted those beautiful frying pans used by chefs? If yes, then this pan from Demeyere will indeed allow you to test out your cooking skills.

Don’t get deceived by the simple look of this pan, as its seven-ply design lets it heat up quickly. But, as the heat gets evenly spread out through the pan, there’s no need to worry about burning the food. It’s also noticeable that cooking gets over much faster with this skillet.

The best feature about this frying pan has to be the stainless steel handles that stay cool to the touch. Moreover, the helper handle in its front comes in handy while putting the pan inside an oven.

Compared to other stainless steel pans, this retains the silver look for a long time because of the Silvinox surface treatment. So, with proper care, this frying pan would maintain its attractive look for several years.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We don’t have any complaints about this stainless steel pan as it works really well. However, the only thing that can set you back is its high price. But, as it’s a professional-grade kitchen utensil from Demeyere, we will suggest the pan for someone already adept with cooking.

Pros Durable design

Even heating

Easy to maneuver

Good for making a pan sauce Cons Pricey

Size: 11 inches | Weight: 3.96 pounds | Material: Stainless steel | Other Size/s Available: No | Capacity: 7 liters

Best Stainless Skillet Comparison Table

Buying Guide For The Best Stainless Skillet

Buying cooking utensils can seem like a piece of cake, but the reality is far from it. Most of us have had the experience of buying cheap cookware that seems to have a short lifespan. If you’re a little more careful while purchasing the cookware, the same issue wouldn’t be repeated.

Hence, to help you make the right decision, we have come up with this guide to purchasing the best stainless steel skillet. Yes, it does require a bit more research than picking up a random skillet from the supermarket. But, following these points will give you a product that will last in your kitchen for a long time. So, let’s check out the secret behind getting the right everyday use skillet.

Non-Stick Or Natural Finish

Most cookware these days are marketed to have some kind of coating. As it has become the norm, people do tend to gravitate towards skillets that come with the coating. Companies also make you believe that cooking on a non-stick pan somehow makes the food healthier. But, that isn’t always the case, as good quality cookware with a natural finish is just as capable of cooking your food.

Moreover, many professional chefs prefer stainless steel skillets with a natural finish as it makes searing meat easier. Also, caring for such a skillet is at times easier because there’s no need to take special care of it.

Having said that, the non-stick stainless steel skillets are excellent for people who want to make cooking tasks as easy as possible. If you’re into making pancakes and omelets, then a non-stick pan is one of the best things to have in your kitchen.

As most skillets are also dishwasher safe, cleaning the pans has also become easier. The only thing you should avoid is using metal utensils as they may scratch the nonstick coating.

Compatibility

Have you ever noticed that some skillets have a curved bottom while others are flat? The main reason behind this is its compatibility with different cooking mediums. Those with curved bases are only suited for gas stovetops. In comparison, the flat-bottomed skillets work with induction cooktops as well as can go inside the oven.

However, all flat-bottom cookware doesn’t go into the oven. So, while you’re picking the skillet, make sure to check its compatibility. And, if you like to sear meat or cook at high heat, look for a skillet that can stand temperatures of up to 500°F or more.

Another crucial compatibility is if the cookware is dishwasher safe or not. These days most skillets are safe for the dishwasher, but you still need to make sure about it. Nevertheless, make sure to always remove food chunks present in the skillet to avoid blocking the dishwasher.

Size

The foremost important factor to look for in a skillet is its size. People often forget to check the size of cookware, but that just isn’t right. Usually, the size should depend upon the number of family members. But, that doesn’t work for everyone, as some people like meal prepping.

Hence, while you’re looking forward to purchasing the skillet, make sure to have a look at its size. Most companies mention the size through the cookware’s diameter, so pay attention to it. Moreover, if you like to toss your meat and vegetables, then a bigger skillet may work out better.

We think that the 10-inch stainless steel skillets work best for both home cooks and professional cooks because of their manageable size. And, they also don’t take up a lot of storage space in your cabinet. A side note – don’t forget to check the pan’s weight as an item that’s too heavy may not be really comfortable for everyday use.

Handle

When it comes to balancing your skillet, the handle plays a crucial part. Skillet handles can either come with or without a coating and choosing between the two depends on personal preference. But, if you are someone who is just beginning to cook, then a coated handle may provide a better grip.

If the skillet doesn’t have a coated handle, try to find out how it’s designed to reduce heat transfer during cooking. Also, at times, skillets with coated handles can’t go into the oven, so if that’s a priority for you, then go for one without a coating.

Another feature to check is how the handle is attached to the skillet. Usually, it’s with rivets, but non-rivetted models are also available. One of the advantages of non-riveted skillets is that it makes moving the food easier. So, keep that in mind while shopping for the pans.

Cost

To be honest, everyone cannot afford the high-priced stainless steel skillets for their kitchen. Most of the people looking for cookware want a mid-range product that’s durable and would help them in daily cooking. Hence, it’s better to come up with a budget and then start looking for the skillet.

As there are numerous options available on the market, you’ll surely be tempted by the choices. So, try to come up with a list of exactly what you want from the skillet or pan.

Moreover, you should never really judge the quality of an item by its price. Instead, check out the specifications and compare them with other similar products before making the decision.

Conclusion

So, that’s everything we had to tell you about the best stainless steel skillets available on the market. We hope that this guide will help you in finding a skillet that makes your cooking tasks easy. Also, do remember to go through the buying guide if you face any difficulties while making a choice.

Among our recommendations, we will suggest the Cuisinart 722-30G chef’s classic 12-inch skillet to anyone looking for a durable stainless steel frying or skillet for everyday cooking.

In comparison, the Misen stainless skillet is excellent for those who want high-quality cookware with enough cooking surface. But, the product doesn’t come with a lid.

With that, we come to the end of this guide about finding the best stainless steel skillet. Do let us know if you have any queries regarding the suggestions.

Till then, take care and have fun cooking!

