11 Best Steam Cleaners For Hardwood Floors [Reviewed]

If you are looking to clean floors without using harsh chemicals, a steam mop might be right for you.

With a regular mop, you will need detergents to scrub dust, dirt, and grime from surfaces. But using a steam mop requires only water and a power supply.

We have found that applying hot steam is an effective way to remove tough and dry stains which might otherwise need scrubbing. Understandably, a steam mop uses high temperatures to sanitize areas without needing bleaches or detergents.

Now, the base of the steam mop usually has a disposable microfiber cloth which softens the grime. Then, the fabric removes the stain to make the floor spotless, which is particularly useful for cleaning bathrooms, kitchens, and corners.

So, today we have picked the 11 best hardwood floor steam mops to help you make the right purchase. Without further ado, let’s dive into our first product review.

Top Steam Cleaners For Hardwood Floors

Bissell offers a powerful steam mop, making it a good choice for cleaning various surfaces, like hardwood floors and tiles, without using chemicals. Moreover, this model comes with a fully equipped accessory kit that includes different mop pads for a smooth experience.

Why Did We Like It?

This model comes with a SmartSet Digital Steam Control feature with easy-to-read buttons, allowing you to change the power based on your needs- high, medium, and low. So, it proves suitable for different cleaning methods and the type of stain you want to remove.

Now, engineers have realized the risk of using harsh chemicals like bleach for cleaning floors as it affects people with skin allergies. But with this product, you can eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and germs with water, thereby eliminating the need to use harmful chemicals.

Apart from that, this steam mop has a swivel steering base, making it easy to direct the unit in different directions. Hence, it covers each part of the floor evenly for quick cleaning.

What’s more, thanks to its 23-foot cord, you can plug it in without compromising on movement, which reduces the need to constantly unplug and replug.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There weren’t any significant drawbacks to this product since the steam mop is quite durable and lasts a long time. However, reviewers had some concerns about its replacement policy, which isn’t as quick and seamless as it should be. Naturally, some customers were left frustrated.

Pros Eliminates 99.9% of germs

Chemical-free cleaning

Removes dried mess

Spring Breeze fragrance discs included Cons Poor replacement policy

Next on this list, we have a multipurpose steam mop by PurSteam, which is ideal for cleaning hardwood floors. But consumers can also use it to remove stains from carpets, mirrors, glass, and other surfaces. Rest assured, it is a safe option for people who have pets, kids, or sensitive skin.

Why Did We Like It?

This is a 10-in-1 steam mop that can clean almost any surface within minutes, including vinyl, hardwood floors, marble tiles, and fabric carpets. Furthermore, it heats up in 30 seconds, saving both time and energy so that you don’t have to wait for the unit to warm up. Simply plug it in, and use its steaming base to keep your home clean.

Moving on, it comes with all the necessary appliances like a separate hand-held steamer and other accessories at no additional cost. One of these appliances is a small steamer with unique fittings that allows you to remove dirt from nooks and crannies with ease.

You will also find that it has a large reservoir that holds about 340 ml of water. This ensures that it can run for 25-30 minutes, delivering uninterrupted cleaning even at the lowest setting.

On top of that, it comes with a Free Replacement Policy and a two-year warranty to boot.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This multipurpose steam mop is easy to use, but it has a couple of disadvantages. The cleaning head and mop pad are on the smaller side, which may not please prospective buyers. Speaking of size, it gets dirty quickly and requires frequent washing on account of its compact design.

Pros Cleans many surfaces

Light and maneuverable

Hand-held steam cleaner included

Reusable mop pad Cons Small size

This model from Shark is a lightweight steam mop that transforms water into steam in seconds to remove dirt, dust, and grime. Naturally, it is one of the best steam mops available on the market and works well on hardwood floors, making it worth the investment.

Sale Shark Handheld Cleaners Steam Mop, Regular, Purple Clean and sanitize with both sides

Steam on demand. Your steam mop should be ready to...

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this product is extremely lightweight and has microfiber mop pads that lock onto the dirt to remove it. Hence, it easily cleans hardwood, marble, stone, tile floors, and liquid stains without scrubbing or using detergents.

Moreover, it produces steam on demand, and all you need to do is plug the device and let it warm up. Then pump the handle 5- 10 times, and you should find steam coming out from the unit.

Now, thanks to its two-sided cleaning feature, you can change sides for a smooth experience when the other side gets soiled. This saves time and energy while reducing the hassle of changing the microfiber pads.

Also, compared to other steam mops on the market, it is reasonably priced despite killing harmful bacteria and sanitizing rooms with ease.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall this shark steam mop is a great option for regular cleaning tasks and is relatively low priced; however, there are a few downsides. For instance, the water tank is not detachable, and you cannot check its level to determine how much water is remaining.

Pros Quick floor sanitization

Cleans with both sides

Swivel steering

One year warranty Cons Non-detachable water tank

Another lightweight steam mop for consumers to try out is the Hoover FH40160PC model. This option uses a combination of steam and gentle scrubbing to get rid of tough stains and grime. Naturally, it effortlessly cleans hardwood, vinyl, tile, and other surfaces.

Why Did We Like It?

Let’s start with its Dual Tank Technology, which features two inbuilt tanks to separate clean and dirty water. It allows you to clean tile grout and remove pet hair without a mop and a bucket. Meaning, there is no need for constant washing or changing mop pads.

Moving on, it comes with a Patented SpinScrub Technology, comprising four scrubs attached to the bottom of the steam cleaner. This is further backed by alternating counter-rotating brushes, ensuring that consumers can deep clean hard floors from all angles for superior performance compared to a traditional mop.

But especially pleasing is that it has a Wash-and-Dry feature which uses steam clean and vacuum to suck up dirty water. What’s more, you can change its settings to dry the floor, thereby leaving it nice and shiny.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we didn’t find too many flaws, there are some things that reviewers noticed. For example, if the machine is not in use for an extended period of time, there is a chance that the motors might rust. This is especially probable if you live in humid areas.

Pros Easy to clean

Safe for sealed floors

Dries floors

Minimum exertion device Cons Motors may rust

This product by Shark is one of the more reasonable models available out there. You will find that it has stuck to the basics of cleaning with a steam mop pad and has a large removable water tank for more reliability. Unsurprisingly, it is ideal for washing hardwood flooring and removing tough stains.

Sale Shark Steam Mop, White/Seafoam Clean and sanitize with just water

On demand steam ready within 30 seconds

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, the Shark brand is known for creating highly functional and innovative products. One such product is the S1000 model, one of the finest mops for cleaning hardwood floors which is light and easy to use.

You will find that it has a long power cord, and users can plug it into any outlet to clean most rooms. Plus, once you turn it on, the unit requires only 30 seconds to generate steam, following which you can remove dirt from hard surfaces with ease.

What’s more, refilling it is easy due to the removable water tank. All you need to do is detach the tank and fill it with water over the sink before replacing it for another round of cleaning. But users need not worry because it is extremely lightweight and easy to carry.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This lightweight steam mop is easy to use and carry but operating it comes with its fair share of challenges. We found that pumping the unit to produce steam may not appeal to everyone as it requires a lot of effort.

Pros Lightweight and compact

No detergent or chemicals

No residue

Easy to store Cons No buttons or switches

Our next recommendation is a reliable and do-it-all steam mop from Dupray, which is one of the top options among handheld steamers. It’s great for heavy-duty home cleaning tasks and removes impurities from different surfaces. So, read on to know more about this product.

Why Did We Like It?

This handheld steamer by Dupray is an all-purpose device for cleaning and sanitation. It’s a heavy-duty machine that has a 1600 ml integrated funnel so that refilling water allows you to clean for up to an hour without breaks.

But despite its large capacity, it requires only 7 minutes to heat up. Once the unit is ready, you can use its retractable handle and the extra-long power cord to clean all corners of your home.

Furthermore, it is lightweight and compact with a sleek box-like design. Hence, users can carry it easily for cleaning furniture, tiles, kitchen appliances, bathrooms, or even car interiors.

Apart from this, there is no need to purchase additional accessories for maintenance; you can use any soft cloth to clean the unit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It kills 99% of germs on any surface, but it may not be able to complete the job in one go when it comes to removing old and tough stains. Moreover, the steam pad area is small and may not cover a large area.

Pros Two-year warranty

Cleans all types of surfaces

Multipurpose steam polisher

Up to an hour of clean time Cons Doesn’t remove tough stains

This product by Shark is a 2-in-1 steam pocket mop which is a decent option for washing hard floors and other surfaces. We love its sleek design, and users can convert it to a hand-held steamer for cleaning fabrics, curtains, and other household items.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing we liked about this product is its dual-purpose steam cleaning technology. And although it is called a steam pocket mop, you can use it as a floor mop for cleaning hardwood surfaces.

What’s more, users can detach it and use it as a hand-held device, thanks to its intelligent mop head. It allows you to attach the pad and release it manually without bending. Simply place the mop near the cleaning pad, and you’ll find that it attaches itself without any hassle.

Naturally, users can thoroughly clean all types of hardwood floors. On top of that, these dual-sided dirt grip pads have three settings steam, allowing you to dust, mop, and scrub easily. Not to mention, you can remove the pads and machine wash them, which makes them reusable.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is one of many premium-quality Shark models, and each of them has its specialties and functions. Similarly, this shark steam unit has its pros and cons and manages to do a decent job on most cleaning tasks. But it might not be a durable option.

Pros Intelligent mop head

Convertible hand-held steamer

Cleans hardwood and fabric

Removes resistant stains Cons Not long-lasting

If you are looking for a multifunctional steam mop for hard flooring, you can try this Light-N-Easy Steam Mop. It comes with an adjustable steam function and is one of the best steam mops for hardwood floors on the market. What’s more, consumers can also use it for cleaning fabrics and furniture.

Why Did We Like It?

Of all the functions, we love its Smart-Switch feature that senses the angle of operation to switch the mop on or off. Moreover, using it is easy and simply tilt or glide the machine to release steam. And if you place it upright, the steam release stops, allowing you to attend another errand quickly.

Further adding to its user-friendliness is the touch sensor that detects movement when you grab the handle and automatically activates steam. Not to mention, you can detach into a hand-held steam cleaner, proving useful for several purposes, including removing wrinkles from garments and freshening up the upholstery.

Moving on, it emits hot steam of 212 degrees Fahrenheit to remove dirt and grime using simple tap water. So, you can use it on a variety of surfaces like marble, tile, stone, grout, and ceramic.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since this steam mop is on the smaller side, the water tank is tiny and doesn’t have sufficient capacity. Consequently, it may require frequent refills, especially if you are deep cleaning your home. Besides, the pads are slightly thin, which could be an inconvenience.

Pros Chemical-free cleaning

Useful for cleaning many surfaces

One year warranty

Suitable for sensitive skin Cons Small water tank

The SYNCHKG061608 model by the O-Cedar brand is another fantastic option and is highly popular among buyers. It comes with a triangular mop head, making it easy to swivel and maneuver around hard-to-reach spots, thereby justifying its claim as a “Certified Frustration-Free” product.

Why Did We Like It?

This steam mop by O-Cedar is a great option for home sanitation and cleaning without using chemicals. It works well on hard floor surfaces, including (but not limited to) tile, wood, laminate, and vinyl.

Other than that, this device has microfiber mop refill pads which are super absorbent and dry the surface quickly. The mop pads contain a unique weave pattern that allows the steam to deliver deep cleaning.

What’s more, it isn’t hard to reach small nooks and corners because of its triangular mop head. That, along with its lightweight body, allows you to slide across the floor, scoop up dust particles with ease, and carry it up or downstairs without any difficulty.

We also love its quick and adjustable steam settings, and once you plug in the cord, it takes only 20 seconds to get ready. Lastly, it comes at a fairly reasonable price compared to other vacuum and steam cleaners on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it has useful features like a snap-on carpet glider, some reviewers found underwhelming aspects while using this product. Reportedly, it may not withstand the wear and tear of regular and heavy-duty cleaning. Also, after infrequent use, the power and steam generated could reduce noticeably.

Pros Reusable, eco-friendly mop refills

Lightweight design

Easy to glide and maneuver

Machine washable mop pad Cons Not durable

As the name suggests, this model promises to deliver reliable output, thanks to its list of valuable features. It is also called the “Steamboy Pro 300CU” and proves ideal for heavy-duty cleaning or scrubbing. Plus, its carpet glide feature helps freshen up furniture and rugs in no time.

Why Did We Like It?

Reliable has created an ergonomic and intelligent steam mop with a powerful ground scrubber attached to the bottom of the mop. Hence, users can use it to scrub tiles and grout lines to restore the floors to their former condition.

Another unique feature is the foot release button which allows you to switch between the steam mop and the scrubber. Simply tap on the button to use both features interchangeably as per your needs. Speaking of buttons, it has a steam release switch on top of the handle, ensuring that you can press the button while maneuvering the mop.

Other than that, it comes with a removable tank to refill water from the tap. One refill should last for 30 minutes while its fast heating system is ready for use within two minutes from the time you plug it in.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some online reviewers noticed that not using the device for a long time could reduce the life span of the model. Naturally, the steam mop might lose its power which is a worry because we found that it’s expensive to repair in case it gets damaged.

Pros Fast heating system

Ergonomic handle

Long power cord

Carpet glide feature Cons A bit fragile

The 1544A model by Bissell, which is also known as “Powerfresh,” is an option worth considering if you have pets in your home. The reason being, the engineers have designed this model keeping in mind the needs and safety of pet owners and their furry friends.

Sale Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop, Steamer, Tile, Bathroom,... Every BISSELL purchase helps save pets. BISSELL...

A Safer And Easier Way To Clean Homes With Pets....

Why Did We Like It?

Right off the bat, this product is quite versatile due to its many accessories. The 13 different tools that come with it can clean, scrub, and wipe all kinds of surfaces, such as windows, countertops, grout, microwaves, or ovens. Not to mention, it can wash pet beds and bowls with ease.

Now, it’s exceptionally pet-friendly, just like most units from the brand that are safe for animals. What’s more, the revenue from sales goes directly towards supports the “Bissell Pet Foundation,” which helps save and provides shelter for homeless pets.

Moreover, it has a 2-in-1 Lift-Off feature that is ideal if your pet creates a mess and quickly cleans the floor, countertops, and couches. You will also find that it comes with a soft microfiber pad and odor-eliminating discs, along with other tools and accessories, meaning there is no need for additional equipment.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it doesn’t have many flaws, a few online reviews mentioned instances of the unit malfunctioning after regular use. It’s safe to say that, like most mechanical products, this steam mop needs care and proper storage to deliver long-lasting performance.

Pros Steam customization

Chemical-free cleaning

Pet friendly

Short heating time Cons Not durable

Hardwood Floors Steam Cleaners Buying Guide

Now that we have mentioned the different types of steam mops, you have a range of options to choose from. That said, it might be difficult for you to pick the best product.

When it comes to steam mops, there are a dozen more features to consider as compared to a traditional mop. So, with this buying guide, you can learn about the important features to make the purchase.

1. Water Temperature

The fundamental difference between a regular mop and a steam mop is its ability to heat water into steam.

For proper sanitation, a temperature of 171 degrees Fahrenheit is ideal. If the steam mop does not reach this temperature, chances are it will leak liquid and fail to clean efficiently.

2. Steam Efficiency

This feature is crucial, especially when it comes to cleaning hardwood floors, because they are prone to water damage if exposed to excess moisture. Hence, a low steam output with minimum moisture and a quick-drying time will be best suited to prevent deterioration.

3. Weight

The weight of steam mops may vary from 5 to 15 pounds, and it would help if you consider your house structure and size to purchase the best model. If you have a large house with multiple stories, you may need a lighter model to carry up and downstairs.

One disadvantage of heavier models is that they don’t offer the same level of maneuverability compared to lightweight units. Therefore, they may wear out over time due to infrequent use.

4. Water Tank

The tank size will determine how long you can use the steam mop. If you have a lot of floor space to cover, choosing a unit with a large water tank might be necessary as it eliminates the need to refill constantly.

Also, the tank must be removable and easy to fill. That said, keep in mind that a larger water reservoir means a heavier steam mop.

5. Steam Mop Pads

Many steam mops come with detachable mop pads, which are customized according to the model. When it comes to purchasing a mop pad, we recommend opting for a sturdy, double-sided, and machine washable pad.

If you are going to use the steam mop on hardwood floors, make sure that you select one with soft pads to prevent corrosion and scrubbing.

6. Accessories

Steam mops have various accessories such as microfiber pads, fragrance discs, scrubbing tools, window squeegee tools, hoses, and fabric steamers.

Out of all these, one of the most important things to consider is the length of the power cord. The most suitable length for power cords is between 15 and 30 feet; however, this depends on the size of your house.

A longer power cord will provide wider coverage, thus making it ideal for large homes. Also, if you select a shorter cord, keep in mind that you may need to plug and replug.

7. Floor Compatibility

Hardwood, ceramic tile, laminate, and vinyl are the most common flooring types. So, you will find that steam mops for hardwood floors usually mention their different purposes in the product description.

As a general rule, it is advisable if you check beforehand if the device is compatible with your floor type. Another thing you must note is that some steam mops are dual-purpose and can be used on fabric, kitchen, and bathroom appliances.

Verdict

We hope this guide helped you better understand the types of steam mops available on the market.

Although all the options listed above are some of the best steam mops available right now, we would like to share our two cents’ worth on our favorite models. The Bissel 1940A is a great choice for many reasons but mostly because of its sleek design and three power settings that help remove germs and bacteria.

Apart from that, the PurSteam Therma Pro 211 has multiple attachments and a large water reservoir to deliver efficient output. But if none f these options appeal to you, we recommend giving the Shark S3501 a try due to its dual-cleaning mode.

On that note, it’s time now to say goodbye. See you soon!

