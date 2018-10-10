10 Best Storage Sheds to Buy in 2018 Reviewed

No matter how big a home we have, or how spacious the garage, we always seem to run out of storage space for our tools and other valuables, worry not there are options.And if you too have possibly used up every inch of spare space in your home and garage, then a shed may just be your only viable storage solution and shortly you will stumble upon the best storage sheds.

But, choosing the right shed that apart from being affordable, will complement your needs and the tools you wish to store can be a very difficult task.

However, to help you out on your search we have listed out 10 of our favorite storage sheds, from the best in durability to the best in assembly. Which are sure to peak your interests as they have done with ours.

So, here is our comprehensive guide on the 10 Best Storage Sheds to Buy in 2018.

Best Storage Sheds to Buy in 2018

What makes the Suncast BMS7400 Cascade Blow Molded Resin Storage Shed so very popular with today’s homeowners is its amazing durability. And for a mid-range product, it indeed is one of the best sheds out there, that cater more to practical use than having fancy features.

The Suncast BMS7400 is exceptionally sturdy because of its double-walled resin build. The resin protects the shed from corrosion caused by extreme weather elements and the UV rays of the sun.

And apart from the resin build, the shed comes with a metal-reinforced roof and a durable floor that keeps your storage safe even in the worst of conditions.

The lockable metal handles also provide added security measures, while the windows on the door illuminate the insides. An additional vent is installed for airflow, that protects against damp and stuffiness.

The shed measures 7′ 4-1/2″ x 3′ 11-3/4″ x 8′ 6-1/2″, which is quite spacious, and allows you to store a variety of gear, while the double doors allow easy access to all your tools.

The YardStash IV is one of the more versatile sheds in today’s list, as it caters to a variety of customer demands. A mixture of a tent and a shed, it’s a very pocket-friendly product that is quite easy to set up and move when compared to its wood and metal build competitors.

As it’s entirely constructed out of a thick, heavy duty vinyl tarpaulin, the YardStash IV is pretty durable in design, it’s extremely waterproof and doesn’t tear as easily. And its resistance to the Sun’s UV rays makes it ideal for campers as well.

Additionally, its large rubber tabbed top, and bottom zippers come with storm flaps that allow easy access and complete protection from dust and bugs. This lets you store your bicycle or other gardening tools like a lawnmower, without a single worry.

Its 74″ x 32″ x 68” dimensions provide enough space to store a considerable amount of items. And as it’s bendable, it has the much-needed flexibility to fit into smaller spaces.

The Best Barns Easton Wood Shed is all about stylising your backyard and improving its overall aesthetics. And as it is a DIY shed that comes with its own kit, you can decorate it the way you want that can suit your style and garden the best.

We highly recommend this shed for suburban home gardeners who raise their own trellis farms. As it is a barn-sized shed, you have an extraordinary amount of space to store all your trellis tools, especially PVC pipes, obelisk ladders, and house-able mounting mowers.

It has 2 x 4 premium grade wall studs that are spaced 24-inches apart from the center and has additional SmartSide exterior paneling that keeps the shed sturdy and durable. It also features 5-ft 4-inch wide x 5-ft 11-inch high double doors and a 32-in wide x 5-ft 11-inch side door that allows easy access to all your tools.

Little Cottage Company Colonial Pinehurst 12’x24′ DIY Shed Kit|Best in Garden Tool Storage

More like a small cottage than a storage shed, to be honest, the Little Cottage Company Colonial Pinehurst is every gardener’s dream. Though a bit fancy in design than the other sheds on the list, don’t be mislead by its elegant exterior, for it packs incredible features and durability.

The Little Cottage Company Colonial Pinehurst has a 12′ x 24′ size, which is just perfect for storing away all of your gardening tools. Chipper shredders and wood splitters are the hardest to store during the monsoon especially when you have a packed garage.

This cottage/shed has a very spacious interior that effectively solves this problem by providing you with more than enough room for all your tools. Moreover, setting up the shed is a rather easy DIY project as well.

Its walls have panelized sections and come with pre-cut parts that are ready to assemble. It additionally arrives at your doorsteps with all the required hardware, but you will need to provide the paint and shingles separately. And the best part is, you can color code it the way you want.

Looking forward to those weekend barbecue get-togethers with your family? But having trouble coming up with a storage solution for your grill? Then we might have just the right choice of shed for you today.

The Arrow VD1012-D1 Vinyl Coated Dallas Steel Storage Shed is perhaps one of the best backyard units for storing big tools like grills and lawn mowers that are vulnerable to extreme weather elements. It has a vinyl coated steel body with five times the thicker finish, that is sure to protect your grill from any sort of weather damage, either water of UV.

The 10′ x 12′ building contains 734 cubic feet of space and comes with large doors that along with helping you store your grill allows ease of access as well.

And the best part about this shed is its ease of assembly. As it has “drop-in-place” panels with pre-cut and pre-drilled pieces; setting it up is effortless.

The sleek and cool Horizontal Storage Shed from Rubbermaid is just perfect for a poolside storage unit that apart from housing your patio can store all your pool products as well.

Rubbermaid is quite well known for their quality lifestyle products since their inception 80 years ago. And the Horizontal Storage Shed is the latest addition to their storage shed lineup.

Poolside units, apart from water damage, are subject to moist environments that can make them rot and corrode. But with the Horizontal Storage Shed, you don’t have to worry about that as it has a fantastic double walled construction.

This double-walled build is made out of durable rubber that comes with an impact-resistant floor that protects against inclement weather. Its 36″ x 55″ x 28″ dimensions have a beige and grey color scheme that gives it a sleek and sophisticated look allowing it to blend in with any background.

Additionally, you can customize it with an extra shelf as well, which can significantly maximize the storage capacity and make it much more versatile.

The Telluride Residential-Quality Backyard Studio can be an amazing way of modernizing your backyard space. And far from being a shed, this backyard studio is more of a private getaway you can live in than being a storage unit.

It has a very modern design and is built to residential construction standards that are designed to last a considerable period of time. Each of its parts are handmade in Colorado with the highest quality materials, and assembling it is extremely easy as well.

Its sizeably spacious nature, double-pane glass, and aluminum-wrapped structural windows are what grants it its fantastic versatility.

As it ensures enough room, light, and ventilation, you can either use the Telluride as a traditional storage space or turn it into your very own fortress of solitude. Make it an extra living space which you can use for a home office, game room, art studio or whatever suits your needs the best.

And moreover, you can give this shed your personal touch by choosing either a concrete or wooden foundation.

If you are looking to give your backyard a more traditional appeal, then the WALTONS EST. 1878 Contemporary Garden Summerhouse may just be the shed you’re looking for.

Its wooden construction gives it a very sophisticated appearance, while the practical side shed provides the perfect space for storing your tools or relaxing in the garden.

And as it’s made out of wood, you might feel that it’s not too sturdy and may not keep the things you store safe from extreme weather elements. But this summer house/shed is constructed using a durable and robust 12mm shiplap tongue and groove walls. And along with the heavy duty roof felt it is able to protect your tools from dampness and water damage.

The double doors and the side storage shed comes with a lock and key giving an element of security. While the eco-friendly shatterproof floor and ceiling styrene windows allow ample illumination and airflow.

The Mini Portable ATV Shelter from Gina Development Inc. is created with the hiker and globetrotter in mind. A lot like the YardStash IV in design, the ATV Shelter can be used as both a tent and a shed. However, it’s much more portable than the YardStash IV and a lot easier to carry around in all your travels.

If you like going out on camping trips with your bike, on far away forested and suburban lands, then the ATV Shelter can indeed become your ideal traveling buddy. Its steel frame core topped with a durable waterproof tarpaulin exterior will be ideal in becoming an instant and portable garage for your bikes, ATVs, motorcycles or even your lawn equipment.

It measures 10′ x 10′ x 8′ and therefore gives plenty of storage. And, when it’s time for you to get a move on,

If assembling your own backyard shed feels like a fun and exciting project to you, then why not give the Hopkins Barn Style Roof Shed a try? Its amazingly fun to use kit will allow you to build your own shed from scratch.

It comes with 2×4 basics brackets that are solely designed to make a garage organization of this shed a simple outdoor furniture project. And its 55 sturdy 24-gauge galvanized steel connector brackets keeps it sturdy and durable as you build it from the ground up.

Additionally, it comes with easy to follow instructions that will guide you through all the steps and necessary processes of building your own shed. So, you don’t have to put much mastery points is your carpentry skills to get the job done.

But the challenge of building your own shade comes with its advantages as well. Apart from being a fun DIY activity, it will help you save up to 50% of the cost a pre-built shed will demand.

Conclusion

The storage shed market of 2018 has a lot of amazing sheds that boast unique features and cater to a variety of customer demands. But we hope that our top 10 list today was able to help you out with all your storage problems.

That’s all I have to say for today!