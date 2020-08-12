13 Best String Trimmers of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Gardens are works of love, and choosing the right tools for their care and maintenance can be difficult. After all, you want nothing but the best!

String trimmers make up an essential part of any gardener’s toolkit and allow for efficient trimming in areas that a mower might miss. They come in a variety of styles, with unique features for specialized functions.

With the market inundated with good-quality trimmers, picking the tool best suited to your gardening requirements often proves to be an arduous task. Along with your property’s specifications, there are certain parameters to keep in mind while buying a trimmer. One model may be ideal for a particular season, while another may score high on energy-efficiency.

But we are here to help you out! In the list below, we have rounded up the 13 best string trimmers available in the market right now.

Let’s get right to it, shall we?

Best String Trimmers

Another superlative product from EGO, this trimmer is one-of-a-kind! With some of the most attractive features we see on trimmers, it also offers excellent value for money while delivering a first-rate performance on the lawn. Read our review to see for yourself!

Why Did We Like It?

The most impressive aspect of this trimmer from EGO is its tremendous cutting power which blazes even through 1-inch thick Japanese knotweed. This is the 56-volt battery at play which, in spite of its capacity, works noiselessly and is free of odors. As far as run-times go, it is one of the most impressive cordless models that makes quick work of large patches of grass.

In addition to capacity, it is equipped with an array of additional features that enhance its efficiency. One of these includes a push-button line load system which eliminates the process of attaching a new line on the spool head thus saving you time. Another would be the dual-feed spiral twist line, which in combination with the variable speed control, gives the user considerable flexibility in terms of operation.

Most importantly, none of the features would make a good case in favor of the device if it weren’t sturdy. But the ST1521S is highly durable and its carbon fiber shaft comes with a lifelong warranty. Additionally, you also get a 5-year warranty from EGO. Affordable and easy to maneuver, this model makes for an excellent purchase.

What Could Have Been Better?

EGO’s trimmer is a capable device with highly versatile functioning. However, in comparison to its market counterparts, it is not the most portable one given its weight. But this is hardly a point of contention when the product is as good as this one!

Pros Impressive cutting power

Noiseless and pollution-free

Durable; good value for money Cons Weighs on the heavier side

This trimmer from EGO is an upgrade on most models available out there and is a reliable companion on difficult lawns. Along with all the features of an efficient string trimmer, it boasts of a multitude of additional functions that set it apart from the rest. A power-equipment through and through, the EGO Power+ leaves you wanting very little.

Why Did We Like It?

EGO’s excellent trimmer takes garden maintenance a few notches higher with its superb efficiency. Equipped with a powerful 56-volt lithium-ion battery and a brushless motor, it delivers a remarkable performance comparable to that of a gas-powered trimmer. Only here, gas and noise pollution is done away with!

Further, this motor comes with variable speed settings thus allowing for greater versatility and operational efficiency. Combined with the 15-inch cutting swath and an extended aluminum shaft, it makes for a competent device adept on a variety of grasses. In addition to that, the trimmer also features a dual-feed twist line with a 0.095-inch diameter which further secures its time-efficiency.

Last but not the least, the product is well-built and constructed for prolonged use in inconsistent weather conditions. It is highly resistant to external elements and abrasion, and makes for a tough companion to any landscapist. If this weren’t enough, EGO provides a 5-year limited warranty along with a 3-year limited warranty on battery packs which is only reflective of the brand’s faith in its own products!

What Could Have Been Better?

This powerhouse of a trimmer is hard to find fault with, and there are no deal-breakers when it comes to the minor glitches it may occasionally suffer from. The only issue is with its spool replacement which sometimes poses difficulties. Apart from that, the device works without a hitch and definitely scores high in our books.

Pros Ultra-strong engine

High operational efficiency

Durable, resistant, easily portable Cons Difficulties in spool replacement

No list of gardening tools is complete without a Husqvarna product and this is no different. What we have here is an excellent trimmer from the brand – a complete workhorse that delivers hours of service without a hitch. Read on to find out why it ranks so high on our list!

Sale Husqvarna 324L 4-Cycle 18" Cutting Path Gas String Trimmer Features a 25cc 4-cycle engine which powers the 18...

Trimmer engine runs on unleaded gas, requiring no...

Why Did We Like It?

If you are looking for power-packed performance from a machine that lasts, then you are in the right place. Equipped with a gas-powered engine, this model eliminates the need to mix oil and fuel and can tackle any lawn with ease. What increases its efficiency is the Smart Start feature that offers a hassle-free start-up.

Operational efficiency is key in any heavy-duty tool and the 967055801 leaves no stone unturned in this regard. Its ergonomic design comprises a flex-drive straight shaft, a loop handle, and a bevel gear which function together to carry out a number of tasks. Also, this trimmer is compatible with strings of any thickness, making it all the more versatile.

Husqvarna’s trimmer is ideal for heavy-duty tasks that require a high level of functional versatility. At 17 lbs, it is light enough to be used on large lawns while remaining sturdy and dependable. It promises years of regular use and is perfect for the ardent landscape enthusiast and seasoned professionals alike.

What Could Have Been Better?

Husqvarna’s excellence certainly comes at a cost. Priced on the higher end of the range, this string trimmer makes for a premium purchase and is not affordable for the average gardener or landscapist. However, it cannot be denied that it is quite unmatched in performance, and so, definitely worth considering!

Pros High operational efficiency and versatility

Powerful engine

Ideal for large lawns and heavy-duty tasks Cons Expensive

Here is a product from another brand we know and love. DEWALT is an established brand in the world of power tools and this string trimmer is further proof of its excellence. As one of the best trimmers in the market, it makes for an efficient and durable purchase that demands little maintenance.

Why Did We Like It?

Built to tackle and endure, this trimmer is highly efficient on the toughest of grass and also saves you an impressive amount of time. Its high-power 20-volt battery offers ample strength and an adequate run-time. Additionally, the brushless motor is durable and long-lasting and requires little to no maintenance.

DEWALT’s trimmer scores high on operational efficiency. Combined with a dual-line 0.080-inch line with bump feed is a 13-inch cutting swath. What this results in is superior cutting that takes considerably less time.

Further, the trimmer features adjustable speed settings along with variable control for greater precision, power, and run-time. In addition to that, the patented gear drive offers more torque while keeping the cutting speed consistent. Such features ultimately allow for greater operational flexibility for the user.

Ergonomic design is one of the high-points of this trimmer. Weighing only 14 lbs, it is portable and easy to maneuver, thus ensuring user comfort. Being cordless, there are no limitations to the distance it is able to cover, and it is equally adept at heavy-duty tasks. For a rechargeable trimmer of its weight and dimensions, this level of efficiency is hard to find!

What Could Have Been Better?

The only flaw this otherwise excellent product suffers from is a slight disbalance in terms of design. The trimmer-head is a bit heavier than the body, and a user may find that difficult to handle while mowing. But given the kind of service it guarantees, we feel that the issue is in no way a dealbreaker.

Pros Ease of maintenance

High operational flexibility and efficiency

Ergonomic design for user comfort Cons Trimmer head slightly heavier than the body

The second BLACK+DECKER product on the list, the LSTE525 is a powerhouse of a string trimmer with impressive features and great design aesthetics. Also compatible with a number of tools from the same line, it is optimized for improved performance and greater longevity.

BLACK+DECKER LSTE525 20V MAX Lithium Easy Feed String Trimmer/Edger... Converts from trimmer to wheeled edger; Amp Hour :...

Power drive transmission for increased torque

Why Did We Like It?

BLACK+DECKER’s product features here a second time for good reason! This versatile trimmer is backed by a powerful engine that guarantees a versatile and high-impact performance on most lawns. It is cordless and compatible with a wide range of outdoor tools from the PowerCommand line. In addition to the engine, its PowerDrive transmission offers greater torque and improves maneuverability.

With its host of additional features, this trimmer makes your mowing experience easy and efficient. While the speed-control allows you to choose between power and run-time, the EASYFEED feature takes on the toughest grass at the push of a button. Additionally, the dual-functioning system lets you alternate between trimming and edging with ease, thus enhancing the versatility of the device.

Lastly, the design combines user comfort with functionality, and the trimmer itself is built for prolonged, heavy-duty use. Durable and lightweight, it features a micro-texture soft-grip handle along with adjustable height that ensures you are never discomfited during a long mowing session.

What Could Have Been Better?

There is precious little to criticize in this exceptional trimmer from BLACK+DECKER. The only issue is with the battery-life which tends to run out beforehand on some occasions. But considering its prowess on the grass, we are of the opinion that this could be easily overlooked.

Pros High-functioning, portable device

Affords greater control to user

Ergonomic design

Affordable Cons Battery prone to running out

A new entrant on our list, this excellent trimmer from WORX is easy, fast, and efficient to use. It is ideally equipped for prolonged use over wide areas but also nimble enough for those hard-to-reach areas. Read our review to learn more about it!

Why Did We Like It?

WORX’s product is fully capable of resolving all your mowing issues. Powered by a strong 20-volt lithium-ion engine, it works for long hours with consistent efficiency and achieves a superior level of cutting. This is further boosted by the 12-inch cutting swath that offers fast, clean cuts but is also able to reach the smaller nooks.

This trimmer features a Command Feed system for automatic line feeding where you need not pause to bump the tool. A telescopic shaft allows for height adjustments, thus offering greater precision while the space guard acts as both protection as well as an edge guide. What makes the device versatile is the dual functioning mechanism that allows you to switch from edging to trimming with ease.

Design is always important in gardening tools, and this trimmer keeps that in mind. Ergonomic and compact, it is a lightweight device that is easy to operate and store when not in use. Lastly, with a reasonable price tag, it offers great value for money while making short work of the toughest lawns.

What Could Have Been Better?

This machine is quite flawless. However, there is an issue with its packaging which sometimes mentions parts that are not included with the trimmer, such as batteries. But WORX’s customer care is highly attentive and we would recommend contacting them in case of such a discrepancy instead of rejecting the product outright.

Pros Good all-round performance

High-powered and versatile

Compact and ergonomic design Cons Misleading advertisement on packaging

Remington is another brand with a legacy when it comes to efficient power gardening tools. Their products are also well-reputed for being long-lasting and affordable. There is no reason, then, as to why the RM2510 would be any different!

Why Did We Like It?

Reasonably priced and reliable, this trimmer from Remington offers a simple, balanced, curved shaft design and delivers a worthy performance on any lawn. The 25cc 2-cycle engine combined with the 16-inch cutting swath is more than capable of tackling large patches of stubborn grass.

In addition to this, the product boasts of a Quick Start technology that ensures hassle-free start-up, and then on it’s a fast and smooth ride. It’s a lightweight machine designed for optimum user comfort and exceptional performance, and that is precisely what it brings to the table.

If it is a well-manicured lawn that you are looking for without burning a hole in your pocket, then this must be a high-priority consideration. Enhanced features such as the dual-line bump head only add to the mowing experience and leave you with little to desire. The cherry on the cake for us, however, was its price. It is affordable to a fault and given its functioning, makes for a great bargain for any landscapist.

What Could Have Been Better?

It is highly efficient and portable, and one of the most easy-to-operate trimmers out there. But this product from Remington is not the most ideal model for heavy tasks. According to us, however, it would be worthwhile to keep in mind its versatility before worrying about deal-breakers.

Pros Enhanced ease of operation

Durable, portable, and compact design

Great value for money

Requires little maintenance Cons Not suitable for heavy-duty tasks

Our next product from Greenworks is one of the most high-performing corded trimmers available in the market. It has all the components that ensure a stellar performance combined with operational efficiency and user comfort, and is definitely worth looking at. Read on to find out why.

Greenworks 18-Inch 10 Amp Corded String Trimmer (Attachment Capable)... 10Amp motor with straight shaft and .080 dual line...

Light weight and simple electric start with cord...

Why Did We Like It?

This is one of the most impressive and affordable options when it comes to string trimmers. The 10 amp electric motor affords this model greater power than its predecessor, the 21212, and along with the 18-inch cutting swath, makes short of the most demanding lawns in no time.

Additionally, it features a 0.080 dual-line bump feed system that allows for quick line feeding, thus reducing the operational time to a remarkable degree. Also, being lightweight and compact, it is easily portable. However, don’t mistake its looks for a less-than-desirable capacity. The trimmer is fully optimized for heavy-duty tasks and will give you little to complain about.

If it could not get any better, we wouldn’t be featuring it. One of the major selling points of this unit is its exceptionally affordable price. With that array of functions, you would expect to shell out a few extra dollars. But Greenworks guarantees proficiency on a small budget, and while you’re here, mark this trimmer. It promises to be a worthy purchase.

What Could Have Been Better?

With such a wide variety of functions and a high degree of efficiency, it was hard to find faults with this product. But we have been critical and must point out that the motor is prone to creating pollution and noise. But this need not be a dealbreaker in any way as it does offer ample reason to still be considered.

Pros Energy and time-efficient

Incredible value for money

Reliable with a good shelf-life Cons Prone to polluting

Husqvarna is a constant on any list of gardening tools and this product further seals its credibility. The 128LD is a highly efficient trimmer that maintains and keeps your lawn looking lush and well-trimmed. With a host of attractive features, the device is one of the best tools in the market.

Sale Husqvarna 128LD 17" Cutting Path Detachable Gas String Trimmer Features a 28cc 2-cycle engine which powers the 17...

Trimmer engine runs on a mixture of unleaded gas...

Why Did We Like It?

Husqvarna makes no compromises on its primary power source and this string trimmer is aptly fitted with a powerhouse of an engine. The 28cc, 2-cycle engine is a worthy complement to the machine’s 17-inch cutting head, and together they deliver an excellent performance.

In addition to that, the engine runs on a mixture of unleaded gas and 2-cycle oil, making it energy-efficient and more sustainable. With the primary features in place, it moves on to more advanced functions that enhance the mowing experience. Some of these include a translucent fuel tank for efficient monitoring and a trimmer head that is easy to reload. These features work together to ensure top-notch overall performance.

When used in conjunction with other associated tools from Husqvarna such as the edger and cultivator, the trimmer’s functionality is considerably improved. However, even on its own, it’s quite the beast. The design is optimized to ensure maneuverability and guarantees quick and smooth cutting. All in all, like all Husqvarna products, the 128LD is a trimmer you can trust.

What Could Have Been Better?

It’s an exceptional trimmer that works well on the thickest of grass. But as is the case with most Husqvarna products, it is priced on the higher end of the scale and not a feasible option for everyone. But it is equally true that not many products perform the way Husqvarna’s does. So, more often than not, the price tag is justified.

Pros High-performing engine

Energy and time-efficient

Design optimized for easy operation and maneuverability Cons Expensive

Another device from WORX, the WG154 Edger is a strong and efficient trimmer with highly-enhanced features for improved functionality. It is both reliable and affordable, and quite ideal for taking care of the most difficult lawns. With an impressive run-time and superior cutting, it makes for a great purchase.

Sale WORX WG154 Edger 20V 10" Cordless String Trimmer Convert trimmer easily to an edger and vise versa...

Convert the cutting path for a wider cut or...

Why Did We Like It?

The WG154 is a lightweight, cordless trimmer that fulfills a two-pronged role and is aptly powered by a 20-volt battery in order to do so. It has a generous run-time that allows for prolonged work on most lawns and is also quite superior in its cutting capacity.

Speaking of cutting capacity, this trimmer features an adjustable cutting width from 10 to 12 inches for extended run-time and cutting path. Hence, the device is well-suited to the upkeep of unruly/overgrown lawns and also offers incredible precision. In addition to this, there is also an automatic single line feed that enhances its operation.

Moreover, this trimmer easily converts to an edger and back. The rotating head allows for ease in the switch while the one-touch no-tool mechanism further simplifies the process. Among such essential features, what guarantees user comfort is the ergonomic design. As a compact device high on affordability, the WG154 is a cut above the average.

What Could Have Been Better?

The only minor issue this otherwise capable device faces is the charging time. At 5 hours, it could be considered long in comparison to most other models. However, we strongly feel it is in no way a dealbreaker and could be well overlooked given its capacity as a trimmer.

Pros Suitable for prolonged use

Adjustable cutting height for precision

Ergonomic design Cons Long charging time

Next on our list is the ultra-slim 21212 from Greenworks. But don’t judge the tool by its looks! Well-suited to a number of tasks, it is as efficient as it is good-looking. Equipped with a strong motor and an impressive cutting capacity, it proves itself as one of the best trimmers in the market.

Sale Greenworks 13-Inch 4 Amp Electric Corded String Trimmer 21212 Powerful 4 Amp motor to tackle the toughest weeds...

13 in. cutting path to help you complete the job...

Why Did We Like It?

As a lightweight, corded, and affordable trimmer, Greenworks’ model delivers exceedingly well on smaller properties. It is well-equipped to tackle a variety of grass conditions, thanks to the powerful 4 amp electric motor that gets the job done quickly and efficiently.

The combination of a 13-inch cutting diameter and dual-line automatic line feed system speeds up your work and reduces effort in terms of bumping the tool while feeding. Furthermore, it has a host of additional features that add to its efficiency! An adjustable telescopic shaft allows for height adjustment while the cord-lock prevents entanglements. Surely, the 21212 makes mowing easy as A B C!

The design is one of the trimmer’s main highlights. It is incredibly lightweight, weighing just 5.2 lbs, and easily portable. Compact and efficient, it works well to give you a lush, trimmed lawn, and is also one of the most reasonably priced products in its range.

What Could Have Been Better?

Being a corded trimmer, the distance it covers is limited, which makes it unsuitable for large lawns. However, it is more than capable of tackling smaller properties and promises to deliver.

Pros Time-efficient trimming

Powerful motor with quick start-up

Increased operational efficiency

Great value for money Cons Not suitable for bigger lawns

With a legacy dating back to 1910, BLACK+DECKER is a brand to be trusted when it comes to gardening tools. The LST136W is one of their most reliable products, one that promises an excellent performance on any small to medium-sized lawn.

Why Did We Like It?

In terms of performance, this trimmer is hard to beat. Combining efficiency with easy maneuverability, it utilizes its 40-volt lithium-ion battery to the fullest to run for hours on end. Also, it is compatible with a number of tools from BLACK+DECKER’s MAX-series, which enhances the unit’s utility.

The LST136W’s cutting capacity is quite unparalleled and it is equipped with a 13-inch cutting swath that makes quick work of grasses of a wide variety. Adding to this, is the Automatic Feed Spool, a mechanism that allows for the continuous feeding of your line without bumping. The combination of the two makes this trimmer highly time-efficient!

Two other features that made an impression were the PowerCommand dial and the PowerDrive transmission. The former gives you a power range to choose – from 8500 RPM to 6500 RPM, while the latter offers increased cutting force. Further, the head of the trimmer can be rotated up to 180 degrees, which allows for tool-free conversion from cutting to edging.

What Could Have Been Better?

With such an excellent device, the problems are mostly minor and easily resolved. The only glitch it suffers from is a durability issue and may be prone to giving way after prolonged use. However, with proper care and maintenance, we are confident of this trimmer’s ability to perform well and exceed your expectations!

Pros Powerful battery

Enhanced cutting and edging capacities

Compatible with other tools from the line Cons Comparatively less durable

Ryobi One Plus

The last item on our list is also one of the most versatile and doubles up as an all-purpose gardening tool. Powerful cutting and high operational efficiency are some of its high points which only increase in appeal given its reasonable price tag. All in all, the One Plus is a worthy addition to your toolkit.

Why Did We Like It?

Our final product is enormously efficient on lawns with dense grass and is ideal for larger properties. The efficient motor not only ensures maximum power but also increases the durability of the machine, while variable speeds allow for greater control and versatility.

In addition to that, the trimmer boasts of a multitude of features that result in a near-perfect performance. The 3-in-1 bump feed head saves time and the adjustable 13 to 15-inch cutting swath is optimized for greater precision and run-time. However, what makes this product exceptional is its compatibility with the full range of Ryobi products! It easily converts into a blower, edger, pole saw, or even a brush cutter!

Last but never the least, this is a device that promises to deliver for a good amount of time regardless of how it’s used. Compact and ergonomically designed, it privileges user comfort and durability and in the same vein, is backed by a 5-year warranty from the brand.

What Could Have Been Better?

The issue that occasionally affects user satisfaction is that it is slightly on the heavier side and not as noiseless as the other models. However, this, in no way, hampers its performance and we feel, it’s an issue that could definitely be excused!

Pros Offers high operational flexibility

Compatible with the full Ryobi range of products

Durable; 5-year warranty Cons Weighs slightly more

Not as noiseless as other trimmers

String Trimmer Buyers’ Guide

A string trimmer comes in to fill the gaps in a lawn mower’s performance. Think leftover weeds, unsightly flowers, and the untrimmed edges of your fences. The ideal trimmer rids your lawn of such minute unwanted elements and keeps it looking perfectly manicured.

However, with the variety of good-quality trimmers in the market, it may be difficult to pick the right one. So we have compiled a brief guide for you listing the factors to keep in mind while making your selection.

Power source

The two kinds of models are: gas-powered and electric. Gas-powered models offer great power in their performance and are ideal for larger lawns, thus being well-suited to the needs of professional landscapists. However, they tend to be priced higher on the scale, are heavy, and often lead to air and noise pollution.

Electric motors, on the other hand, are lightweight and more affordable, and come in both corded and cordless models. The only drawback is that they are not suitable for very large properties and heavy-duty tasks.

Cutting Width

The dimensions of the cutting diameter correlate to how wide a swath the trimmer can cut, and this value usually ranges from 10 to 18-inches. Obviously, for medium to small-sized lawns, a compact cutting width is ideal while larger properties are best left to models with at least a 16-inch wide cutting width.

Shaft Style

Straight, curved, and adjustable – the three styles come with their unique pros and cons. A straight shaft is ideal for trimming tight and narrow spaces but can be unwieldy to handle. Curved shafts are also well-suited to hard-to-reach spots and offer greater control in cutting, but may pose difficulties in maneuverability.

Both straight and curved shafts can be adjustable which allows for height adjustments, primarily. This results in greater precision in trimming and also optimizes the trimmer for multiple users.

Single or Dual Feed Line

Single-line heads are easier to wind and operate, which makes them ideal for smaller spaces. They are also the more convenient option to go for while installing a new trimming line. On the other hand, dual lines cut twice with each revolution and are best suited to heavy-duty tasks on larger lawns.

Weight

Weight is a major factor that can affect the performance of your string trimmer. It is only practical to ensure the ideal weight as the device must be easily portable no matter the size of your lawn. With weights ranging from 5 lbs to 20 lbs, it may be hard to pick the right trimmer for your purpose.

Gas-powered models, although more efficient, weigh considerably more than their electric counterparts. On the other hand, lightweight corded models tend to compromise on power output. For medium-sized lawns, we would recommend a cordless trimmer that balances capacity and weight, while leveraging the best of both.

Verdict

With that, we have reached the end of our listicle and guide, and we hope you found it illuminating.

As we always say, gardens must be tended to with the utmost love and care. The market has its fair share of excellent trimmers, but since your garden deserves only the best, we rounded up our best picks, each with their unique selling points.

While it’s up to you to make the final selection for your specific requirements, here are some of our favorites from the list. The Husqvarna 967055801 is a premium choice that offers an incredible level of performance along with durability. However, it is slightly expensive.

On the other hand, the 21212 from Greenworks is an excellent trimmer that offers functionality on a budget and is perfect for the average professional or enthusiast. Lastly, BLACK+DECKER’s LST140W is a popular choice for overall functioning.

We would love to know what you think of our recommendations and look forward to hearing from you.

Till next time!

