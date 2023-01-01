Best Thermal Leak Detector From Black And Decker | Reviews

We know- expensive heating and cooling costs due to energy loss can be quite frustrating to deal with. However, thermal leak detection kits can save you from the increased energy costs. These help homeowners track unusual hot or cold spots, which can affect the home’s energy efficiency and skyrocket energy bills.

Black & Decker is a leading global brand manufacturing home repair and improvement products, and its thermal leak detector is no exception. With infrared sensors and easy-to-use mechanisms, they stand among the most sought-after products on the market.

Black And Decker Thermal Leak Detector Review

Sensors: Accurate

Black & Decker thermal detectors come with high-quality infrared technology to detect air leaks in your home so that you can instantly identify problem areas with improper seals.

A leak can be draining on the pocket if left unattended for more extended periods of time and can significantly affect the energy efficiency of your house. But Black & Decker thermal detectors facilitate accurate reading of temperature measurements so that the leaks are immediately visible (read noticeable). This is all thanks to its high-quality infrared mechanism built into the machine.

Body Design: Hit And Miss

Black & Decker thermal detectors are well-built and provide a sturdy grip so that you don’t have to worry about them slipping from your hands while you are holding one. The dents on the handle that allow your fingers to rest well and get a good grip on the device. Moreover, it’s pretty lightweight for convenient ease of use, weighing less than a pound.

The buttons for operating the detector are placed conveniently so one can access them quickly while holding them.

However, the fragility of the switches was a slight deal breaker for us. The Fahrenheit to Celcius switch can end up being displaced during use. This means you would have to fix the button or find another alternative each time you use the detector, which can be pretty frustrating.

Leak Detection: Extremely Versatile

Leaks can occur at any corner of your house, even in areas that aren’t immediately visible. However, the Black & Decker thermal leak detectors can help uncover hidden leaks almost effortlessly.

When it comes to the surface temperature readings, this detector can be pretty accurate, which in turn enables the homeowner to make necessary changes in their home’s insulation. It can be used to check for leaks in multiple areas in and around your home. For instance, you can check windows, the ductwork, or even the ceiling insulation surrounding any recessed lighting.

Aside from that, you can use it to ensure the refrigerator and freezer settings are at the optimal levels. It can also efficiently diagnose engine misfires that are related to overheating or any coolant leaks that can ultimately result in costly repairs.

If you own an HVAC system, this leak detector can efficiently check the system’s operation so you can act immediately if any preventive or corrective measures are required.

Power Source: Battery Powered

Black & Decker leak detectors are battery-powered, which can add to the ease of use. All you have to do is change the batteries when required instead of waiting for hours for the device to charge completely.. Battery-powered devices are also relatively easier to fix when compared to other digital devices. So, if the detector needs any maintenance or repair, it would not cost you a fortune to do so.

However, these leak detectors do not come with batteries. It would be best if you are prepared with the necessary batteries before buying or using this product.

Field Of View: Commendable Distance

The leak detector has an excellent field of view. It can measure temperatures larger than an LED spot, even if you are far away from the hot and cold spots being measured.

In technical terms, the diameter of the measured area is 1/6th the distance from the thermal detector. For example, if you stand 6 inches (152 mm) from the area being measured, the detector can measure the average temperature over a circle that is 1 inch (25 mm) in diameter.

The farther you step away from the target area, the larger the circle, thus, the larger the field of view.

However, the accuracy can fall when the area of the target is quite far. For the most accurate results, we recommend you stand close to the target so that the detector can measure more accurately.

Surface Compatibility: Can Be Slightly Inconvenient

When the detector targets regular surfaces that are matte, such as paint, it can produce highly accurate results. However, when it comes to any surfaces that are shiny, polished, or glossy, the accuracy can be a bit of a problem.

If your walls have glossy paint, you would have to cover the surface with masking tape or any flat-colored paint. This can be quite inconvenient if you plan to get a quick leak check done. If you have any steam, dust, or smoke while detecting the temperature, it can also add to the inaccuracy of the temperature readings.

Likewise, while measuring glass or plastic (i.e., transparent or translucent surfaces) the detector ends up picking up the temperature of the surface rather than what’s beneath or behind it.

What Do We Like About It Easy-to-use technology helps improve insulation

Plastic housing with ergonomically formed grip

Accurate temperature readings for most surfaces

Field of view that can measure from far distances

Battery-powered device What Do We Dislike About It Switch operation can be inconvenient

Lack of accuracy with glossy surfaces

Specifications

Product name: TLD100

TLD100 Product brand: Black & Decker

Black & Decker Alarm type: Visual

Visual Weight: 10.4 ounces

10.4 ounces Power source: Battery

Battery Voltage: 9 Volts

9 Volts Mounting type: Ceiling mount

Thermal Leak Detector From Black & Decker FAQs Are Thermal Leak Detectors Better Than Infrared Thermometers? When it comes to thermal leak detector vs infrared thermometer , the former is typically preferred for the ease of temperature of reading on offer. Once you’ve successfully read a base temperature, you can set the thermal leak detector to give you a visual representation of the same. This happens due to the fact that the thermal sensors can give you readings for each pixel of the thermal image being measured. However, this isn’t possible with infrared thermometers. The leak detector changes the color of a bright light projected onto the measuring area. This gives you visual proof that temperatures are fluctuating in that particular area. The light can go from green, which is the base color, to red for warmer spots or if there’s excess heat and blue for cooler spots. This light ends up being registered on the device when you read the temperature initially and keeps changing according to the surface temperature. Infrared thermometers, on the other hand, lack this feature. So, if you’re someone who wants a detailed visual representation of energy leaks in your home, thermal detectors can prove to be better than infrared thermometers. Do Thermal Detectors Help In Fixing Basic Energy Leaks? The short answer is yes. Thermal detectors, like the Black & Decker TLD100, help in finding any hidden energy leaks around your home so that you can fix them without more delay. For example, the insulation in your home can escape from improperly fitted windows or any excess gaps between the floor and doors. Thermal leak detectors use infrared technology to find these air leaks along your walls, floor molding, ductwork, and more. They are equipped with an auto color-changing feature that changes into different colors when a leak or temperature change is spotted. How To Use A Thermal Leak Detector? Using a thermal leak detector like the Black & Decker TLD100 is relatively easy. Hold the device, pointing it at the location you want to scan or check for a leak. The initial point you aim for will be the reference temperature or the reference point. Keep the detector aimed at the reference location until the reading is done, a green light appears on the target area, and a reference temperature reflects on the LCD screen. Proceed to slowly scan the area you want to check for leaks using the thermal leak detector. If the surface has hot air and is hotter than the reference temperature, the colored light will turn from green to red. Similarly, if the scanned surface is colder than the reference temperature, the colored light will turn from green to blue. What Safety Measures Do You Have To Take With A Thermal Leak Detector? Thermal leak detectors like the Black & Decker TLD100 are generally safer. However, it would be wise to take some precautionary steps to avoid any future problems. The most important thing you should keep in mind is not to operate the thermal leak detector in an explosive atmosphere. If there are flammable liquids, gasses, or dust around, move them aside before you begin using your thermal leak detector. Moreover, these battery-powered detectors have specifications when it comes to the batteries. So, ensure you only use 9-volt alkaline batteries. Using any other battery in the detector can pose a risk of fire. Lastly, do not use these devices to measure temperatures for other purposes, such as medical or cooking purposes. They are solely meant to measure surface temperatures to spot a leak, not interior temperatures.

Thermal Leak Detector From Black And Decker Conclusion

With that, it’s time for us to end today’s review.

In conclusion, we’d say that the Black & Decker thermal leak detector makes for a worthy investment for people who want to check their homes for energy leaks without hassle. The easy operation and intuitive LED screen doesn’t need users to have any technical expertise to handle the device properly.

For more such reviews, don’t forget to check out our article “Ryobi thermal leak detector.” See you another day!