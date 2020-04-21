13 Best Tile Cutting Tools Of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Installing new tiles can be a daunting job. And without the right tile cutter, the task can quickly spiral from difficult to impossible.

For that reason alone, tiling experts from all over the world take great care when choosing the right tile cutter. Not only does the instrument need to be a quality product, but it must also suit your specific needs.

However, selecting the right device from among the many available ones in the market is not an easy task. But with us by your side, you have nothing to worry about!

Today, we have for you a selection of the best tile cutting tools that you can buy in 2020. And to make sure that you settle on just the right device, we’ve even included a handy buyers’ guide at the end.

So let’s get cutting.

The first item that we have for you is from the house of Skil, one of the renowned names in the tile cutting industry. The 3540-02 is a tabletop saw that incorporates some of the cutting-edge (pun intended) features in the industry.

SKIL 3540-02 7-Inch Wet Tile Saw Corrosive resistent stainless steel top supports...

Adjustable rip fence with miter gauge for accurate...

Why Did We Like It?

First off, the corrosion-resistant, stainless steel top ensures that the saw can withstand prolonged and repeated wear-and-tear. In any tile cutting tool, this is a required feature as it is bound to be exposed to repeated abrasions on every cut.

The adjustable rip fence with miter gauge allows the users to make straight miter cuts with utmost accuracy and precision. And for more complicated designs, you have the 0-45 degree bevel that lends flexibility for multiple types of cuts.

But undoubtedly, the most arresting feature of this product is the cooling water reservoir, which ensures that the blade of the device doesn’t get heated up. This is an essential feature as tile cutting blades usually undergo extreme frictional wear-and-tear, and get heated up quickly.

The water from the cooling reservoir helps to keep the blade operational for more extended periods. Plus, it also minimizes the dust and debris that usually accompany any tile cutting operation. In short, a perfect tool for all tile cutting purposes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’ve already mentioned that the water cooling system is the most notable feature of the piece. Sadly, it’s also where the only flaw of the product rests. The water reservoir of the cooling system is pretty small. So naturally, it requires frequent refilling. This can be rather cumbersome when you’re in the middle of an extended cutting operation.

Pros High-precision blade for perfect cuts

Can handle multiple cut types

Water cooling system

Stainless steel top Cons The water reservoir needs frequent refilling

Next up is the 10630Q 24-inch manual tile cutter by QEP. Designed to work with both ceramic as well as porcelain tiles, this product uses a simple score and snap process to quickly rip and cut tiles diagonally.

QEP 10630Q 24-Inch Manual Tile Cutter with Tungsten Carbide Scoring... Rip cuts porcelain and ceramic tile up to 24-Inch...

Straight edge adjustable measurement guide aligns...

Why Did We Like It?

A manual cutter by design, this device utilizes the same mechanism as glass cutters do. The carbide cutting wheels smoothly score into the tile surface, and the handle helps to ‘snap-cut’ the same.

The device is powerful enough to cut into ceramic as well as porcelain tiles. This lends to the versatility of the instrument. Plus, the device is built with a straight-edge system and adjustable measurement guide that increases the accuracy of the cutting process.

And despite being unsuitable for cutting large tiles, the device is perfect for smaller tiling jobs and provides ideal value for money. Smooth, cost-effective, and durable, this product has all the qualities you could ask for in a manual cutter.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We tested the device on several different tile makes, and found that when working with long, narrow ceramic tiles, the device doesn’t cut very straight. In fact, even for porcelain tiles, this problem persisted in the case of longer pieces.

Pros Affordable and cost-effective

Durable construction

Perfect for cutting smaller tiles

Simple to use system Cons Doesn’t cut well for longer tiles

The scissor of tile cutters, the 49943 Compound Tile Nipper From M-D Products is a simple enough device. Incorporating twice the power of conventional nippers, this is a product that speaks for itself.

M-D Building Products 49943 Compound Tile Nippers (PRO), Black, Yellow Twice the power of conventional nippers

Makes irregular cuts on all tile or stone

Why Did We Like It?

Honestly, the first thing that attracted us to this product was the sheer simplicity of the device. Perfect for nipping off portions from tiles, the device is ideal for cutting corners and curves.

The tool resembles a pair of pliers, and incorporates a pair of hardened carbide blades. These are the parts of the device responsible for ensuring perfect curves and corners.

As mentioned earlier, the device incorporates twice the cutting power as compared to regular nippers. And the TPR ergonomic comfort grips ensure that you don’t hurt your hands while working. This speaks to the thoughtfulness of the manufacturers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Powerful cutting capability notwithstanding, the nipper is designed for taking off only very small pieces of tiles at a time. This means if you want to make large cuts, this device will require multiple snips and naturally more time to get the job done.

Pros Ergonomic handles for extra comfort

Perfect for hard cuts that are difficult

Hardened carbide blades

Extra cutting power Cons Not suitable for making larger cuts

Our next product comes from the house of Dewalt, a brand that needs no introduction among those in the know. A paragon of American craftsmanship, Dewalt tools are known for their quality build and accurate operation. And the DW660 is an excellent example of their lineup.

Why Did We Like It?

The DW660 is essentially a rotary cutting tool that can be used to punch holes in tiles. The device comes with a rotating drill-bit that cuts into the tiles with the least effort. This is due to the bit being encrusted in diamond grit.

Apart from the fast motion of the device that makes punching holes in tiles a breeze, the rotary blade can be used as a spiral saw to make minute and precise cuts on the tile edges. It can also come in handy when cutting outlets for pipes in drywall tiles.

Another fact that had us impressed about the product is the 5A motor. With 30,000 RPM, the motor provides more than enough cutting power. Plus, the easy to use switching mechanism makes turning the device on and off a simple task.

Finally, we’d like to draw your attention to the slim, ergonomic design of the product. Perfect for one-handed operation, the measured contours of the product ensure that you don’t get tired with prolonged use. All-in-all an excellent buy if you ask us.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The chuck locking mechanism, undoubtedly. Dewalt has made this process a bit overly complicated. Also, though it’s perfect for drilling holes, you’d be better off with a router if you want to make straight cuts or grooves.

Pros Fast and easy bit changing

Powerful motor

Dust sealed switch for extra protection

Durable jam-pot construction Cons Complicated chuck locking mechanism

Doesn’t make great straight cuts

Another quality product from the house of Dewalt, the DWE315K is a complete oscillating tool kit that has the capability to cut through the toughest of tiles. With a powerful motor that provides up to 22,000 oscillations per minute, this product gives you various benefits.

Why Did We Like It?

Oscillating tools are great for all sorts of cutting jobs, and tile cutting is included among the list. However, to use this device for cutting tiles, you’d need to use a suitable blade, such as a diamond-coated one.

The DWE315K is perfectly suitable for cutting holes in the centers of tiles, along with making small cuts along tile edges. The powerful motor provides the necessary juice, and the quick-change accessory system makes for fast attachment switches.

The thoughtfulness of including a bright LED light with the device speaks to the quality of products the company makes. The light certainly makes it simple to work on dark surfaces. Add to that the dual-grip, variable-speed trigger that matches your speed to the application, and you’ve got a tile cutter to boast of.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being a great oscillating tool, we can’t give this device full marks. This is because the tile cutting blade doesn’t come included in the kit. Which means you’ll have to shell out extra cash to buy the blade.

Pros Simple and easy to use

Powerful and precise operation

Comes with an LED light

Perfect for cutting tile centers Cons Tile cutting blades must be bought separately

This is another quality product from QEP, the brand which also occupies the second place on our list of the best tile cutters. The 10900Q primarily differs from the second product on our list in that it can handle bigger tiles. Apart from this, it sports some other nifty features that are listed below.

QEP 10900Q 35-Inch Manual Tile Cutter with Tungsten Carbide Scoring... Rip cuts porcelain and ceramic tile up to 35-Inch...

Straight edge adjustable measurement guide aligns...

Why Did We Like It?

The 10900Q is suitable for ceramic as well as porcelain tiles and can work with tiles up to 35 inches in length and 24 inches in diagonal measurement. The device has a tough and durable build that ensures continued operation even with daily use.

The chrome-plated rugged steel rails and linear ball bearing slides act as guides for the tungsten-carbide cutting wheel. This allows the user to make effortless cuts that are smooth and linear.

The device uses the score-snap method for making clean cuts and is fitted with a straight-edge adjustable measurement guide for accurate operation. In addition to that, the cutting handle has been designed with a high-leverage bicycle grip handle.

The ergonomic design of the handle ensures fatigue-free cutting. And the entire arrangement rests on a sturdy aluminum-alloy base with heavy-duty rubber pads that ensure the stability of the device during cutting.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only problem we faced with the device was that it doesn’t work well for tiles larger than 35-inches, especially porcelain. When we tried it out for smaller tiles however, the wastage was minimal, and cuts were smoother.

Pros Ergonomic handle for fatigue-free cuts

Replaceable scoring wheel

Linear ball bearing slides enable smooth scoring

Ergonomic bicycle grip handle Cons Doesn’t work well for larger tiles

A veritable master as its name itself suggests, the 75P3 is a premium precision instrument that comes with a sleek range of features. And though the device is a bit on the pricey side of things, still the performance it delivers is worth the investment.

Why Did We Like It?

Most often, manual tiles cutters fail to provide straight cuts when it comes to larger tiles. For this product, however, large flooring tiles are a breeze. Quickly cutting through tiles an inch thick, this device exhibits unmatched versatility.

You can tell that accuracy has played a top role in the minds of the manufacturers when you use the powerful push scrib handle. Ergonomically designed, it gives the device an unmatched accuracy and reliable precision.

The next thing we’d like to mention about this product is the self-adjustable patented scoring system, which gives the device consistent operation. Not only that, the proprietary scoring mechanism even speeds up the cutting and splitting processes.

Finally, let’s talk about portability, where the device also scores full marks. The design of the product is compact and portable, which makes for easy and quick transportation and storage. Plus, the device manufacturers have even included a lubricant bottle with the product, which helps to keep the cutter in perfect condition.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Two things about this product are of concern, but none of them have anything to do with the build or operation of the product. The first point of concern regards the price tag of the product, which may be considered too high for regular buyers. Secondly, being a sophisticated device, it may be hard for novices to operate.

Pros Durable and strong build

Ergonomic push scrib handle

Needs no assembly

Comes with a durable scoring wheel Cons Too sophisticated for novices

Rather high price tag

We’ve already mentioned one other M-D product on our list (remember the tile nipper?). For this listing, we’ve for you yet another quality product from the same manufacturer. Made of extruded aluminum, this device gives you as durable a service as it looks.

Why Did We Like It?

For anyone looking to invest in a tile cutter that is constructed with high-quality materials, this product is the one to go with. Built for long-term and rugged use, the entire setup rests on an extruded aluminum base that ensures complete stability of operation.

Another exciting feature of this device lies in the making of diagonal cuts. From experience, we’ve found that most manual cutters falter when it comes to making diagonal cuts. However, this device handles the same with effortless precision.

Easy to use and simple to maintain, the device comes with a guide that guarantees perfect accuracy. This makes the device ideal for renovation work where a lot of precise cuts are in order. Overall, one of the better devices in the market for the price.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We tested out a few of these units, and one flaw came to the fore during our tests. At times, the cutter blade dog-tracks over the snap bar, and this requires some manual adjustment. Other than that, this product has everything else going in its favor.

Pros Ball-bearing carriage for smooth operation

Unbreakable aluminum base

Heavy-duty build

Perfect for renovation work Cons Cutter blade requires manual adjustment

Lightweight, fast, and affordable, this product by Sigma is a device that scores on portability. With a metric measurement scale that boasts of high-quality calibration, this product packs a punch in a small package. Interested in knowing more? Just read on below.

Sigma 2G 37cm Metric Tile Cutter Weighs less than 5 pounds and is very light,...

It features a rapid positioning button for angle...

Why Did We Like It?

Are you tired of tile cutters that cost a ton and seem to weigh as much? Then this product can be the perfect choice for you. Compact and lightweight, the device weighs less than 5 pounds. This affords effortless portability that is hard to match.

The product is equipped with a quick positioning button, which allows the users to make cuts between 0-45 degrees. Made from a combination of high-quality aluminum alloy and steel, the device is strong enough to handle any tiles.

Finally, we must mention the tungsten carbide scoring wheel, which enables accurate cuts. The device is also equipped with a spring-loaded table and swiveling bar that can take measurements in inches. What’s more, the device even comes with a plastic fitting to prevent marks on the tiles.

What Could’ve Been Better?

To be honest, we were amazed to see the performance of this product at so modest a price range. However, the only peeve point we have about it is the plastic fitting, which with its cheap quality, is a misfit for this device. Still, we guess you can’t have everything.

Pros Lightweight and portable design

Accurate measurement scale

Made from high-quality materials

Tungsten carbide scoring wheel Cons Cheap quality plastic fitting

We revel in bringing you the best of the best, and the 10552BR from Brutus is decidedly one of the best there is. Suited for ceramic and porcelain tiles, this 20-inch tile cutter can enable professionals to shape and cut tiles with unmatched precision.

Why Did We Like It?

With a remarkably wide, die-cast aluminum alloy base and unique comfort grip handle, this product is well worth the price.

Strong and durable, the device can cut tiles up to 20 inches in length. Diagonally, it can handle up to 14 inches, with a thickness rating of half-an-inch. This means professionals get to work with any tiling options of their choice.

The product comes with adjustable wheels that move in four separate heights. Built from tungsten-carbide, the titanium-coated cutting wheels make for precise and perfect cuts. Plus, the handle comes with a removable tip that stores extra cutting wheels.

Long-lasting, adjustable, and durable, the Brutus 10552BR is indeed a force to reckon with.

What Could’ve Been Better?

At 12 pounds, the device is decidedly on the heavier side of things. This naturally makes it tough to move from one place to another. But we guess it also testifies to the strength of the product’s build, so we can’t really complain.

Pros Heavy-duty design

Adjustable rip guide with dual measures

Comfortable grip with wheel storage

Reinforced aluminum alloy base Cons Rather heavy product

Tomecanic brings you the best in French engineering for cutting all types of tiles. The Supercut 2175 from Tomecanic comes with the promise of long term service, together with ease of use and a wide cutting range.

Tomecanic 29" Supercut 2175 Tile Cutter Cuts porcelain, floor tile, mosaics, and other...

Nine ball bearings in the cutting head allow for...

Why Did We Like It?

The 2175 can handle a wide range of tile sizes, ranging from 29-inches length to 20-inch diagonal cuts.

Equipped with a sturdy single rail guide and nine ball-bearings in the cutter head, this product ensures impeccable scoring every time. Its function is further enhanced by the presence of a multipoint separator lever that can apply a massive 2500 pounds force.

With such extreme work-pressure under its belt, you can well understand how easily the device can split even the toughest of tiles. We were particularly impressed by the tool’s cutting power and smooth slides.

The large breaker of the product is equipped with spring-loaded pads that make way for quickly snapping tiles. Built to last a long time, the 2175 is capable of tackling anything you throw at it, and then some.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The price. At this price point, the device is way above the affordable mark and may deter most buyers. But we reckon that with such impressive features, a huge price tag is to be expected. Can’t really complain.

Pros Works with a wide range of tile types

Allows easy snapping of tiles

2500 pounds of splitting pressure

Accurate measurements and cuts Cons On the pricier side of things

Another manual tile cutter, this product from Seeutek caught our attention with the unique blend of affordability and high-tech precision that it offers. Built with the intention of making the professional’s life easier, this device scores multiple points in our books, and for good reason.

Why Did We Like It?

Built with professionals in mind, this device is also perfect for those who want to try their hands at tile cutting for the first time. It’s also an excellent choice for DIY enthusiasts who like to do everything on their own.

The most arresting feature of this device is, without a doubt, the convenient laser guide that enables extreme precision cutting. Along with the adjustable scale plate, this makes cutting tiles an effortless and straightforward task.

What’s more, the instrument comes with an anti-skid rubber handle that provides a better user experience. There’s even a free cutting wheel and storage bag for keeping the item safe. Really, what more could you want?

Smooth and stable, the tool is easy to use, affordable and works with a precision that can put more expensive devices to shame. Certainly, a must buy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Maybe it’s just the unit that we received for testing, but the laser guide in the tool needed a bit of realignment before it enabled proper cutting. We don’t know if it’s just a one-off defect, but we urge our readers to test it out before making a decision.

Pros Perfect for all kinds of ceramic tiles

Reduces slips and cracks while cutting

Lightweight and portable

Durable build for daily use Cons Laser misalignment in certain units

We’re finally at the last item on our list, and this one is yet another budget buy. From the house of Goplus, the 36-inch manual tile cutter is suited for floor as well as ceiling tiles. With an ergonomic build and powerful cutting mechanism, this device certainly belongs on any list of best tile cutters.

Why Did We Like It?

Whether you are a novice tile cutter just starting or a seasoned professional with years of experience, this manual tile cutter from Goplus is sure to lend a helping hand. A perfect fit for cutting large tiles, this device sports a tungsten carbide cutting wheel for durable cuts.

But that’s not the most impressive feature of this device. The one aspect that separates this product from the rest is the multi-angle cutting ability that makes provision for both parallel as well as angled cuts. This makes the device well suited for cutting corners or curves.

We also like the heavy iron frame of the product that exudes durability. The wide, extra thick base provides stability to the product, while the protective covers on the bottom protect the ground as well as the cutter.

Finally, we cannot fail to mention the ergonomic design of the handle that makes cutting operations simpler. Easy to assemble, use, and transport, this is a product that anyone can use with ease.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are glad to report that despite being cheaper than some of the other offerings on our list, this product has no significant flaws. Yes, it does exhibit some chipping during harder cuts, but that’s only to be expected from a manual cutter.

Pros Heavy iron metal frame

Non-slip plastic handle

Portable design

Supports accurate multi-angle cutting Cons Slight chipping during cuts

We’ve reached the part where you’re ready to go out and buy a tile cutter…not just yet! True, we’ve already taken a tour of some of the best tile cutters available in the market. But just knowing the best tile cutters is only half the story.

There’s another important side of the coin that you must consider. Buying a tile cutter takes a careful understanding of multiple factors that go into making the right decision. And unless you can understand and apply each of them properly, then you’re bound to make a mistake in choosing.

But not to worry! To ensure that you remain on point, we’re here with a comprehensive buyers’ guide that delineates all the finer aspects that you must consider while selecting the right tile cutter for your needs.

Let’s see what they are.

Type Of Tile Cutter

The very first point to consider is the type of tile cutter that you need to buy. There are quite a few variants in the market, and you need to be sure that you know the right one from the other. Usually, tile cutters come in the following types.

Manual tile cutters can do a pretty decent job if they have a sharp enough blade. They’re a bit pricey and can be difficult for novices to operate. But once you get the hang of them, there is no turning back.

Wet tile cutters provide precise and perfect cuts, and have a water table on which the cutter is usually positioned. The water from the table helps to facilitate clean cuts by reducing friction between the blade and the tile. An excellent example of this type is the SKIL model on our list. Wet tile cutters are easy to operate, and hence are perfect for beginners.

The final type of tile cutter that you can use is the tile grinder, which is designed to cut intricate angles in thicker tiles. Efficient and cost-effective, these tile cutters allow smoother edges and patterns.

Type Of Tile

The next factor to consider while selecting a tile cutter is the material type of the tile that you need to cut. For example, for basic, unglazed ceramic tiles, tile cutters with moderate pressure will suffice. However, for thicker tiles, you need a tile cutter that can exert a significant amount of cutting force.

The Size Of The Tile

The type of cutter you buy will vary based on the size of the tile that needs cutting. This is essential to ensure that the tile is cut in the right shape, size, and patterns. If your cutter and tile don’t fit each other, the cutting process is likely to be flawed.

What’s more, with a size mismatch, your tile may even break and damage the cutter during the operation. So make sure to buy a tile cutter that matches the size of your tile. Usually, tile cutter sizes are depicted in terms of length of the tile, and the tile diagonal.

The Type Of Cuts Required

Typically, tile cutters have two breaker styles for making a cut; these are the single-point/fixed and the multipoint/mobile. The single-point/fixed breakers provide fast and vertical cuts that don’t involve any angle.

The mobile breakers, on the other hand, are required when you need a more angular cut. Also, for repetitive cuts, this type of cutter provides a good operation.

The Material Of The Cutting Wheel

The cutting wheel is the heart of the tile cutter, so before buying one, be sure to check out the material the cutting wheel is made of. A lot depends on this.

It’s interesting to note that the cutting wheel doesn’t actually ‘cut’ the tile. Instead, it scores the surface deeply, so that the cutter pressure can break the tile along that score. Therefore, the cutter wheel needs to be strong enough to make deep scores in the tile material.

Before buying, make sure the wheel of the cutter is free of any defects. Also, the wheel need not be too sharp, as sharp wheels tend to get easily deformed. In general, top-quality cutters sport thicker-edged cutting wheels.

The cutting wheel needs to be made of durable material for it to last longer. Alloy wheels are usually better, and if they are coated with a reinforcing material, then there’s nothing like it. Some wheels even use diamond grinds for that extra ‘edge’.

Verdict

And we’re done! Now you know all there is to know about buying a tile cutting tool and are ready to go out and get the best one for your needs. Still, to help you even further, we’re going to share our top picks.

If you’re a beginner looking for a wet tile cutter, then look no further than the SKIL model, which incidentally is the first item on the list. More experienced cutters can go with any of the QEP manual cutters on the list.

And if you’re ready to shell out the big bucks, then there’s the Montolit Masterpiuma model for you. On the other hand, those looking for a budget buy can go with the tile nipper from M-D Building Products.

With that, we’ll take our leave. Till next time, happy cuttin’!

