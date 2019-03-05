Before we start, let’s clarify that tracing papers are NOT only to copy somebody’s original work. That is only one example that shows what a tracing paper can do.

There are many uses of tracing paper. We can use it for multiple purposes like tracing sewing patterns, stencils for creating similar designs, and of course, tracing original work for practice.

If you are on the hunt for tracing papers, you will find the 7 best tracing paper options for artists below!

Whether you’re a beginner or a professional, you will definitely love the list we’ve made for you!

Best Tracing Paper Options

Let’s start this off with Canson tracing paper.

This particular tracing paper comes in a pad, and not in trendy rolls. It is highly translucent with a touch of a smooth surface. It is designed to resist scraping so you can use any type of writing materials like pencils, pens, and markers.

Within this pad, there are 50 sheets of tracing papers and it weighs about 40g. The diameters are 14-inches and 17-inches.

Besides these features, the pad is also acid and lignin-free.

It can endure felt-tip pens and markers without allowing the ink to bleed on the other side of the paper.

The papers resist smudge and are not easily erasable.

Experience

Let’s not ignore the fact that this tracing paper comes in a pad. That alone makes it unique and easy to carry around. Think about it. You get to slide it along with your other books, leaving more space to pack other stuff inside the bag.

If you have to use graphite to print your traces on another surface and it won’t smudge or fade.

In case you have to work with multiple layers, visibility won’t be a problem as the paper is made to have high clarity even with a few more layers on top.

These smooth-surfaced papers right here are great for both professionals and students to work on.

Pros Versatile

Versatile High transparency

High transparency Smooth Cons Comes in a fixed size

Now, we have a tracing paper in a roll. Normally, rolls would seem heavier than pads but this weighs only about 1 lbs, making it convenient for you to take it anywhere.

Although it is white, it is also another tracing paper that contains a high level of transparency. It will allow pens to slide on it smoothly without letting the ink to bleed through.

The paper rolls up to 50-yards long with a 12-inches width. It has a 1-inch core which means that it fits in your bag without consuming too much space.

Experience

The high transparency of the paper allows you to see through with clarity to produce accurate tracing. It also makes tracing sewing patterns easy because of its strong endurance.

Along with the exciting benefits that one can get from buying this tracing paper, there is also a 60-days return warranty that comes with it. Though you have to pay for returning them, the fact that you’re allowed to return it for a long period of 60-days is a chance that you don’t normally get with every dispensable item.

You can work some rough sketchings pretty well on the paper. You also can use charcoal on it. It accepts all pencils, pens, and ink. It also doesn’t bleed felt-tip markers.

Pros Highly transparent

Highly transparent Smooth

Smooth 60-days return Cons Buyer has to pay for return shipping

Here we have another roll of highly transparent tracing paper which are made ideal for rough sketches.

The paper can accept pens, pencils and other forms of ink. Felt-tip markers cannot penetrate through one layer of this paper roll. You also can use charcoal on it.

It weighs 8 pounds with 24 inches in width and 50 yards long.

The material of the of the paper is very thick yet it is still very transparent for tracing accurate lines.

Experience

Because of its thickness, it makes the paper durable and versatile. Say, if a previous design is no longer what you need, there is no need for tossing the paper into the trash. You can erase it and reuse the same paper (for a couple number of times).

Unlike tracing papers of very low quality, it won’t break or tear off easily when you erase it either. And this will help you save a lot of money.

Speaking about its thickness, you might be wondering if it still holds any amount of transparency then. Do not worry. The clarity of the paper is still on point. You can actually lay down a few more sheets and it won’t muck up its visibility.

Pros Very thick

Very thick Highly-transparent

Highly-transparent Versatile Cons Not sewable

This Swedish tracing paper allows you to trace your drawings/sketches on it, the same way it allows you to trace sewing patterns on it too. It is 29 inches wide and 30 feet long.

It has got a surface which is exceptionally soft and smooth. This transparent paper can be washed as well! And it won’t tear off unless you do so. It is quite flexible and durable.

The paper can accept any type of ink, pens, and pencils. Besides the common media, it also receives graphite and charcoal.

Experience

First of all, the paper can be sewn on. This is more than enough for people who love to ease their sewing projects. However, it doesn’t end there! You can also wash this tracing paper! That makes it different from the rest.

You can always just wash your stains and mistakes away!

The benefit that comes with this paper is not having to spend a lot of money afterward. You don’t need to buy multiple/different papers. One tracing paper can cover all your tracing projects.

Another important feature is that it stays perfectly on fabric.

The paper will not rub or tear off easily as it is made from a mixture of synthetic fibers, viscose, and cellulose. It is tough and thick, yet it still has a surprising level of transparency.

If you are looking for indestructible tracing paper, you have just found it!

Pros Washable

Washable Sewable

Sewable Flexible and durable Cons A little expensive

The SARAL White Transfer Paper is another tracing paper that you can sew on when you want to trace your fabric’s patterns. You can trace this onto different surfaces like plywood and chalkboards as well.

It is 12 inches wide as well as 12 inches long. It also possesses a high level of transparency and clear visibility.

Experience

Because the paper has high versatility, it will save you a sum amount of money because one tracing paper will serve multiple uses and tracing projects.

This tracing paper is handy, lightweight, and is suitable for all ages. Both professionals and students can use it for rough sketches.

The paper is ideal if you are learning/practicing. The paper is made to endure mistakes and erasing.

Sewing lovers, give this tracing paper a try! Trace all your design patterns on it before you decide to cut that precious fabric. It will really save a sum of money.

Also, the paper can be used as both tracing/transfer paper. If you don’t want your tracing to appear reversed, you can use charcoal and graphite on it (they will not smear), and then transfer it on to another surface. It will be as if you carbon-pasted it!

Pros Sewable

Sewable Durable

Durable Versatile Cons Not washable

It comes in white color. It is another Swedish tracing paper that you can sew on and also wash it.

This tracing paper is 29 inches wide and 10 yards long.

It is soft and smooth that you can use on any surface that you wish to trace on

The paper is made to endure washing instead of just erasing on it.

Experience

This paper is versatile. You can use it to trace not just drawings but a lot of other activities like sewing.

The paper allows you to draw on it with high accuracy as it is highly visible itself.

You will save a lot of money because you won’t need to buy multiple tracing papers for all your projects.

It can accept all kinds of ink and pencils without smudging or bleeding. It also can hold graphite and charcoal layers for transferring it to another surface. In one sense, it acts as transfer paper and not make the drawings appear side-ways.

Thus Swedish tracing paper is another paper that allows you to wash it without tearing. So, if you have made a lot of unerasable smudges, you can always just wash it with soap and water and it is good as new.

Pros Washable & Sewable

Washable & Sewable Flexible

Flexible Versatile Cons Pricey

This tracing paper roll is 12 inches wide and 20 yards long. The paper’s surface is white and perfect for all drawings and rough sketches.

It is also lightweight as it weighs about 8 pounds.

The paper is extremely transparent and it can be sketched on with any media including pens, markers, pencils, and more.

Experience

They are ideal for both beginner’s and professional’s projects. You can have one for rough tracing and sketches. It is ready for use anytime, without having to worry about the quality of the paper degrading. It is made to bear harsh erasing as well!

It is very light to carry around, either to school or work.

Since they are highly visible, they allow your work to be very precise.

Also, it accepts all kinds of media for sketching like pens, pencils, and ink. Felt-tip markers can be used too. It allows the ink of the marker to stay on one side of the paper and not bleed to the other side.

You can also use this tracing paper for your sewing traces. If you’re just starting off with sewing and not sure about cutting the size of the cloth, this unlimited roll can help serve as a guide for that. This way, you don’t have to waste a piece of your fabric!

Pros Durable

Durable Lightweight Cons Not washable

Tracing Paper Buyer’s Guide

High transparency

What’s the point of tracing papers if they aren’t transparent, right? Tracing papers are meant for providing you accurate copies of what you want to copy. Therefore, they should be clearly transparent.

A good quality tracing paper will be hard, yet still highly see-through.

So, if you are planning to buy tracing paper that will assure you get the most precise copy of drawings, you need to look for trancing papers that are highly transparent.

Versatile

The versatility of tracing papers depends on what you choose to use it for. Some tracing papers can only be used for tracing on paper while some can be used to trace sewing patterns on fabrics.

To save time and money, look for tracing paper that gives you both.

Also, some people use tracing papers an alternative for transfer paper and it works well. It depends on whether the quality of the paper is able to transfer drawings or not.

Whatever the case may be, you can always count on a tracing paper that’s versatile to save you money.

Durable

Buying a good tracing paper is so similar to buying fabric. We have to make sure about a lot of things before deciding. Will it last? Is the quality good enough? Or will it tear off easily?

So, if you are planning on buying tracing paper, look for one which is durable when you erase on it. Its service will double the tearable ones.

Conclusion

The list we have created is a collection of unique tracing papers. We have tried to find the best because we understand that you have a unique preference as well!

Yes, the best ones will probably cost you a few bucks, but they also will serve you for a very long time.

We sure do hope you find the best tracing paper for your beautiful projects! Good luck!