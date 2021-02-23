4 Best Tractor Snow Blower Combinations [Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Finding it difficult to deal with huge piles of snow accumulating around your home?

You will need a good tractor snow blower combination to ensure that all the snow is removed with ease. And for those of you who have larger areas to take care of, such a machine will be no less than a lifesaver.

However, there are lots of options available out there, and as such, making the right choice becomes difficult. And it is here that we come to your help, by presenting a carefully curated list of the four best options to consider. We’ve also included a buyers’ guide to help you further in making the right choice.

So, without any further ado, let’s move on to the reviews.

Best Tractor Snow Blower Combinations

MTD is well-known for manufacturing some of the best snow blower attachments available out there today. This snow blower tractor combination from the brand is a strong and easy to use product that helps you get rid of all the snow efficiently.

Why Did We Like It?

With this powerful machine at home, you can rest assured that it’ll be easier than ever before to get rid of unwanted snow. What does the magic is the ergonomic 42-inch wide stone thrower attachment which consists of a high volume accelerator.

It cuts through and chops 18-inch deep snow both quickly and easily, and is also accompanied by a third additional auger. As such, the machine devours even deep snow cover with absolute ease, letting you handle both ice and heavy, wet snow in the best way possible.

Added to this, this snow thrower tosses snow to a distance of 30 feet or more with the help of a remote-controlled robust steel chute which can rotate across 180 degrees. Note that scraper blades and adjustable skid shoes are also included with the product. Thanks to these accessories, you can blow away snowdrifts and plowed areas to widen a drive.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we were really satisfied with how the product performed, assembling it and getting it ready for use seemed a bit complicated initially. We felt the instructions could’ve been more detailed. In case you face a similar issue, consider referring to online resources that have explained the process in detail.

Pros Easy to use

Cuts through and chops 18-inch deep snow

Tosses snow to 30 feet or more through the steel chute

Blows away snowdrifts and ploughed areas Cons Assembling the product is a bit complicated

Our next pick for you is this quality snow blowing equipment from Husqvarna, which has very few competitors currently. It fits perfectly with all Tex-style tractor frames launched after the year 2006.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, we were quite impressed by how simple it was to attach to as well as remove from a tractor. Neither do you require any tools, nor any specialized skills.

Besides, this machine is equipped with two serrated augers with a diameter of 12” to pull in snow conveniently. It also consists of a high-speed impeller that propels snow through the chute made of polymer.

Furthermore, it can throw snow up to a distance of 50 feet, and hence, can really get rid of all the snow in your driveways and walkways. Note that like the Arnold MTD 3-stage Snow Thrower, this machine also has a 42-inch wide snow thrower attachment.

And that’s not all; you can lower or raise the snow thrower attachment from the tractor and can also adjust the control deflector pitch and the discharge chute.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this snow blower offers you just the performance that you desire, it may not be an ideal choice for use in small homes. That’s because its huge size makes storage a problem for such homes. Also, since it is priced lower than other models, it doesn’t come with an electric adjustment switch.

Pros Can be attached or removed from a tractor easily

Pulls in snow conveniently through serrated augers

Can throw snow up to a distance of 50 feet

Can be lowered or raised from the tractor Cons Doesn’t come with electric adjustment switch

This machine is a great choice for clearing snow from larger driveways and also the ones which have gravel and unpaved surfaces. Thus, it is one of the most versatile products that you will come across, and also offers great durability.

Husqvarna 587293701 ST42E, 42-Inch Product is no longer available from manufacturer

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we were impressed by the high-end serrated auger that makes up the mouth of this snow blowing attachment. It can be hooked up easily, unmounts fast, and also has the strength to throw snow farther than the majority of machines available currently.

Besides, it consists of a one-button operated electric lift that can be raised or lowered quite easily. This is what makes the attachment work equally well on uneven surfaces, gravel, and smooth surfaces like cement.

Plus, this machine also includes wear plates and skid shoes, which can be removed and replaced very easily. Furthermore, the attachment is quite lightweight, and thus keeps your riding tractor or lawnmower from becoming bogged down or overworked.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This snow blower does a great job most of the time, removing all traces of snow from large driveways and car parking areas. However, sometimes we had a problem with the reverse traction when the blower was positioned upwards. That was probably because a lot of weight was transferred to the front. Adding weights or chains to the back of the tractor can make it work better though.

Pros Throws snow farther than majority of machines

Electric lift can be lowered or raised easily

Skid shoes and wear plates can be removed easily

Doesn’t get bogged down or overworked Cons Reverse traction may not work properly sometimes

Our next pick is this immensely powerful snowblower attachment which features the most massive mouth capable of dealing with large amounts of snow. It is a two-stage snow blower and comes with a 1-year warranty period.

Why Did We Like It?

What we liked most about this product was its 50-inch clearing width, which helps to remove snow from ultra-wide driveways and parking lots with ease. Plus, it has a 20-inch high snow intake, making it easy for you to deal with the toughest of snowfalls. As such, in comparison to both the ST42 and the 967343901 Snow Throwers, this one offers a much more powerful performance.

Besides, its high-speed impeller and tri-bade auger which can throw the snow across wide streets and onto the neighbouring driveway.

What’s more, the system includes a Hydro-Gear heavy-duty gearbox, which gives you the peace of mind for prolonged use. And once mounted, the system can be easily removed without using any tools.

In addition to offering these benefits, it also has an electronic lift that allows you to remove the snow without having to stop for any adjustments.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This attachment makes for an extremely efficient and diverse snow removal tool. However, it is the heaviest and largest machine among all the options and as such may not be suitable for small homes. Also, operating this snow blower requires a certain amount of mechanical knowledge.

Pros Makes it easy to deal with the toughest of snowfalls<

Perfect for ultra-wide driveways and parking lots

Can be easily removed from a tractor without any tools

Offers an uninterrupted performance Cons May not be ideal for small homes

Tractor Snow Blower Combo Buyer’s Guide

A smaller tractor mounted snow blower combination is much more convenient than large tractors, which is why such attachments are commonly used in most households. However, before you proceed to purchase an ideal attachment, you must consider some essential factors crucial to ensuring efficient performance.

Tractor Compatibility

Ensuring that your snow blower is compatible with an existing tractor is essential. Don’t forget to go through the product details carefully to check the compatibility. However, if you are looking to purchase a tractor as well, you should check that its specifications go with the snow blower.

Note that while some snow blowers are compatible with a varied range of tractors, others just fit with the tractors of their own brand. Moreover, such attachments require special tires, additional weights, or extra parts, to prevent tipping of the tractor. All these components can add to your costs, so it is essential to consider them as well.

Weight

Taking into account the weight of the snow blower attachment is also important, no matter whether you’ll work by yourself or not. While heavier models need multiple people to put them together and use, the lighter ones are often easier to assemble. Generally, the heavier attachments weigh between 180 to 280 pounds. So, while you go through the details of any product, be sure to check the weight.

Size

Snow blower tractor combinations come in a variety of sizes, and the ideal size for you will depend on the size of the space that you want to clear. In case you require clearing out a whole parking lot, you will probably need a really large snow blower.

Though, for smaller areas, you can go for the standard models which have a smaller size. Also, make sure you consider the shape of the area. If there are many tight spaces and curves, you will need to pick a smaller option even if it has a larger shape. That’s because guiding larger snow blowers around small spaces may be tough.

Verdict

With this, we come to the end of this guide, and we hope it will be easier for you to choose a suitable tractor snow blower combination now.

But before we sign off, we would like to recap our favorites from the list. If you have a larger-than-average driveway or parking lot, the Husqvarna ST42E Snow Thrower will be a great option to go for. It can also be used on a variety of surfaces including gravel and cement.

However, if you are looking for a machine to remove snow from your sidewalks or walkways, the Arnold MTD Snow Blower will be an ideal choice.

Let us know whether you agree with our verdict in the comments section below.

Till we meet again!

