Over the past few decades, air quality in human-occupied spaces has worsened. While there are many causal factors, the main reasons are environmental.

With the rise of air pollutants like smoke from forest fires, indoor air is no longer as pure as it used to be. Wind carrying dust, dirt, pollen, airborne bacteria and viruses, and pollutants constantly enter our homes and respiratory system.

Moreover, some people have severe allergies to pet dander, fur, undetected viruses, and other microbes. Exposure to these can lead to symptoms of runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat. For these reasons, it might be essential to have a purifier that takes care of the air quality.

Let us look at the following options to help you breathe the best air possible.

Top Travel Air Purifiers

Leviot is one of the leading brands for air purifiers these days. It was ranked as the most popular purifier in 2020 in the United States. It has a reliable advanced filtration system and a multitude of additional features, which make it an attractive choice.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, we liked the complex three-stage filtration system. With its advanced technology, this air purifier from Leviot can target numerous contaminants in the air. It manages to eliminate impurities efficiently by using three layers of filtration.

The first layer is called pre-filter, which captures large particles like dust, lint, pet fur, hair, fibers which also protect the device and improve its effectiveness. The second layer is the H13 True HEPA filter which captures small particles like dust, pollen, and allergens. The final layer is the Activated Carbon Filter which absorbs smoke and fumes.

Apart from this, this device circulates the air in the room over four times per hour, making it a fast-working purifier. Another valuable feature of this product is the option of adjustable speeds with little to no white noise. It has a total of three-speed settings to suit your needs and emits only 25 decibels.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There aren’t any massive downsides to this product. However, its size may lead some people to believe it works for larger rooms, which it doesn’t.

It was designed for compact rooms and worked best in small indoor spaces. Although the weight and size of this air purifier are not massive, a smaller device would have been ideal.

Pros Replacement filters available

Built-in filter reminder

Night light function

Captures scents and odors Cons A bit bulky

This is an environment-friendly air purifier which filters out most of the dust and contaminants in the air. Along with being easy to operate, this option is safe for the respiratory system. If you are looking for an allergy-free, portable device, this might be the right choice for you.

Why Did We Like It?

In the first place, we liked that this product focuses on removing particles and contaminants of all sizes and types. This makes it a good option for people with respiratory illnesses or allergies. Moreover, it is safe for pets.

Besides that, this option was certified with “Zero ozone emission” by California Air Resources Board. So you can rest assured that it isn’t releasing any harmful gases which might worsen the environment.

Additionally, it has 360-degree circulation, which can provide fresh air in all directions at once, thereby improving air circulation.

When it comes to design and operation, this purifier is as easy as they come. It has one dedicated switch for turning the power on and off and also to change the fan speed. Finally, there is no need to worry about running it all day as it consumes less power – which means lower energy costs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This device is quite impressive, and it ticks all the boxes for a travel air purifier. However, the filters need replacement every six months or so, depending on the usage.

Pros Energy-saving device

360-degree air circulation

Child and pet friendly

Quiet operation Cons Filter needs frequent replacement

Up next, we have the GG1000 model by GermGuardian. This air purifier can be plugged at various points around the house. What’s different about this device is that there is no need to replace filtration, making it a cost-effective choice.

Why Did We Like It?

GermGuardian has a wide range of air purifiers for all types of rooms and requirements, but this one is ideal for small spaces. It captures more than 99% of small, airborne particles floating in the air. Using the product for a couple of days will drastically improve the air quality of the room.

Another feature that might interest you is the time saved on cleaning. As we already know, dust settles on home appliances, floors, and furniture every day. Using this device daily prevents the build-up of dust, thus saving you time spent cleaning.

To add to that, its compact design is perfect for using it in different rooms from time to time. Plug it in the kitchen, bedroom or bathroom, or children’s space to remove smoke, cooking fumes, or kill microbes.

It is also possible to carry this tiny 7-inch purifier along with you while traveling to a hotel or a friend’s house.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike other air purifiers, this option does not run on a removable filter, so there is no need for filter replacement.

However, this device runs on a UV-C light bulb which may need to be replaced every eight to ten months. Extra bulbs do not come with the product and need to be purchased separately.

Pros Removes household odors

Travel-friendly device

No filter replacement required

One-year warranty Cons Replacement bulb not included

Another portable option we have in this list is the GL-139 air purifier model by Clarifion. Apart from being incredibly lightweight, it helps remove bacteria and viruses, and chemicals from the air. It is advantageous for people with respiratory conditions like asthma and rhinitis.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing we liked about this option is its compact and portable design. Weighing only 135 grams, this device can be plugged into any small room and sanitize. It covers a floor area of 150 square feet and can easily be used in bedrooms, bathrooms, staircases, corridors, and other living spaces.

Coming to the functionality of this product, we found that it uses an ionization technology that releases up to 10 million pcs/cm^3. Air ionizers diffuse negatively charged ions into the air.

These ions bind to the airborne pollutants, making them heavy. As they become heavy, they drop to the floor instead of floating around, which can later be vacuumed or swept away.

Furthermore, these small devices do not require much energy. Thus they are a low power-consuming device that is also eco-friendly. Lastly, there is no installation or maintenance required.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There’s no doubt that this option is cost-effective and travel-friendly. And despite being light in weight and having ionizing technology, it isn’t free of flaws. Usage of this device over long periods of time can damage it in the long run. Thus, it is not recommended to keep it on for long.

Pros Low energy consumption

Easy to install

Lightweight

Cost-effective Cons Not long-lasting

Coming in next on this list is the A310PM Parent model by the brand AirTamer. This battery-powered rechargeable device emits negative ions in the surrounding atmosphere to remove pollutants, thereby purifying the air. It is a solid option for carrying on the go.

AirTamer A310PMB Personal Rechargeable and Portable Air Purifier... BREATHE CLEANER SAFER AIR: The AirTamer A310PMB is...

GOODBYE FILTERS: Say goodbye to the hassle of...

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, AirTamer is a leading brand for personal air purifiers on the market. The device uses a technology called Electrostatic purification, which creates a 3-foot orbit of purified air in all directions, thus making a circle of safety against harmful microbes.

Moreover, this was one of the few devices we came across with a rechargeable battery feature. This portable air purifier does not need to be plugged in, and it operates for over 150 hours without a single charge.

Apart from that, there is no need to buy replacement filters and changing them often. Since there is no filtering device in the product and the air is purified effectively without any of these additional items, which saves up some money.

What’s more, and it has a power booting technology that emits nine times clearer air. You can also carry it to offbeat locations where the atmosphere is unsanitary since it needs no maintenance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although there aren’t any substantial flaws in this product, we will share the experience of a few reviewers. This device this small enough to be worn around the neck. However, the band may cause rashes for people with sensitive skin. Also, it costs a bit more than other air purifiers.

Pros Travel-friendly device

Long battery life

No need for replacing filters

USB charging cable and travel case included Cons Comparatively costly

Buying Guide

There are several things to be mindful of when purchasing a travel air purifier. While cost plays a factor in purchasing any product, other features like durability, size, utility, range and purpose must be clear too.

1. Size And Portability

This is important because these devices usually have a specific reach; the smaller the size, the lesser the area covered for sanitizing. Also, if you want an inconspicuous air purifier, it should be small enough to blend in your room.

As far as portability is concerned, you should consider if you will often travel with the device and the places you will need to place it – hotel rooms, cars, or even crowded places. These factors will determine which device will be best for you.

2. Types Of Filter

There are few main types – sieve filters and UV-C light filters. The regular or sieve filters basically trap small particles like dust, smoke, pollen and release clean air. These filters get grimy over time and need to be replaced to run smoothly. The HEPA filter is considered the usual standard for air purifiers.

Carbon filters are another type of filter which uses activated carbon to absorb debris and dust particles. On average, these need to be replaced after six months. As for the pre-filters, they might need to be replaced more often.

UV- C light filters are usually found in portable air purifiers that penetrate the air to kill floating microbes. With this type of filter, you do not need to change the bulb unless it breaks or malfunctions.

3. Utility

As we already know, air purifiers are used to clean dust pollen, especially indoor air. When you are out and about, a portable air filter will protect you from airborne pollutants.

Moreover, you may need an air purifier if you have pets. A good-quality purifier gets rid of pet dander and fur shedding. Apart from that, it takes care of unpleasant odors – pet smells, cooking, smoke, chemicals; all these odors are neutralized with the help of these high-performance air purifiers.

4. Range

The air purifier you select should easily cover the square foot area of the intended room. The larger ones are supposed to be utilized in one room to clean the air of odors and pollutants. At the same time, the portable ones are small enough to carry in your pocket or around your neck. The kind of air purifier you choose will depend on your personal purpose.

While traveling, if you want to sanitize the hotel room or ensure an ample supply of pure air in crowded places, a portable machine with less coverage would be good enough. However, if you mainly require a purifier for rooms, small spaces, then make sure it has a high-efficiency filter system.

5. Noise

If you are planning to use an air purifier in the bedroom, make a note of the decibels it emits. After all, no one wants a purifier to disrupt their night’s sleep. Keep in mind that some have a louder sound than others. To verify, check the description of the product before purchasing.

Also, the purifier fan moves rapidly and makes more sound when set at a higher setting; this can be easily solved by setting it to a lower speed at night.

Verdict

Although all of the options mentioned in the review are the best of their kind, we want to mention a couple of standout products.

The LV-H132 model by Levoit is one air purifier that is perfect for small rooms and lasts for a long time. However, the A310PM model by AirTamer is an excellent choice for traveling and using on the go. Its long battery life and a 3-foot wide sphere of reach make it an appreciable pick for the long run.

With this, we come to the end of our review-based guide for the best travel air purifiers. We hope the options presented here give you a decent understanding of the choices available. And the buying guide provides an idea of features to look for before making your purchase.

Until next time, bye!

