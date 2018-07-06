The profession of architectural photography may seem like a trivial task to most, but to these professional photographers, it is not just a booming industry, but a form of art in itself.

High quality, tasteful images go a long way in customer appeal by giving a home that stunning first impression to capture the market right.

But in getting the right image with the best clarity and pixels, the help of just a DSLR will not be enough. A handy tripod in the most impossible situations can make the biggest of differences. From maintaining camera placement to getting super sharp images, the right tripod will help you achieve it all.

Featured Image via chuttersnap@chuttersnap

And if you’re in search of just the right one, that will fit all your professional needs; then you have clicked on the right guide.

Today we bring our readers a comprehensive guide to our top 5 tripods and their unique features.

Best Tripods for Architectural and Real Estate Photography

Supplied with an MH804-3W Head, the Manfrotto MK290XTA3-3WUS 290 Xtra Aluminum Tripod is incredibly user-friendly even to the most amateur of photographers. The 290 Xtra Aluminium 3-Section Tripod Kit with 3-Way Head is designed to meet the most challenging of shots.This tripod with head comes with a shoulder bag for easy transportation so that you do not have to compromise to get the perfect shot.

As it is designed for photographers, who are just starting out, every aspect of the equipment set is made accessible to users. The robust but lightweight aluminum leg tubes, with the top casting enhances durability and performance, by keeping the 3-section tripod rigidly in place. The levers locking the leg are very tension adjustable; hence you can use the tripod in the most rugged circumstances without worrying about wear and tear, making it last a very long time.

Once you set up the tripod, you will find that you are being able to shoot from all angles with 4 leg angle positions available, and also able to increase the height range using the central column. Additionally, as it is a full tripod with a headset, you will get a 3-way photo head included. The heady is easy to store in your bag and has independent controls on all 3 axes. The head is made from unique polymer, making it very light and durable. The extra quick release plate installed in the head gives you that additional amount of security and ease of set up.

With a load capacity of 11lbs, the 410 3-way geared pan head from Manfrotto can be attached to tripods or other support systems that feature a 3/8″-16 mount. With the integrated RC4 quick release cam lock and a 410PL Quick Release Plate, it now allows the plate to be instantly removed and reattached with ease.

Giving you the most precise and accurate shots, this geared head is quite ergonomically designed for your ease of use. The micrometric knobs that are installed when individually turned improve the angle accuracy of your shoot. Additionally, the leveling bubbles will provide you with an extra layer of quick precision set up, that will allow you not to miss a single shot.

Superior locking systems that are present help you move the axes safely and quickly as you work, you do not have to worry about frequent jamming as you did with an ordinary gearhead. Moreover, the 420 plate has a quick release function itself, making it fast and safer to use.

The 410 junior Geared Head will even offer you pan movement in 3 directions, which will go exceptionally well with your 35mm single-lens reflex and medium format cameras.

Specially made for those tricky precision shots and versatility, with the 410 Junior Geared Head you cannot go wrong when dealing with different situations in architectural photography.

If you happen to travel a lot for work, taking architectural photos in distant locations, then carrying around the average heavy tripod will be a tiresome task indeed. In such circumstances, Manfrotto’s Befree carbon fiber tripod may be the right solution. Weighing just 1.1 kg and at 40 cm (then closed) it is small enough to fit into any carry-on luggage or backpack, and you get a highly portable tripod with a head which you can travel anywhere with.

The rigid full carbon fiber legs are easy to transport while the ball head is reliable and easy to operate, helping you achieve the unique flexible shots. The tripod is even equipped to have a payload of up to 4 kgs, providing a longer zoom lens will no more be a problem.

With two inclinations and newly patented leg angle selectors, you can position your equipment more accurately while your tripod securely locks your camera in the intended position.

For extra safety Manfrotto provides its customers with a dedicated padded carry bag which will help you protect your tripod from damage as you comfortably carry it on the go. The durable Italian design and the smooth graphics makes the tripod look very attractive, and factually it is Manfrotto’s first tripod which has graphics in its first section.

For interior architecture photography or real estate photo, it is always a plus to carry a portable tripod which does not slow you down when you are on the go.

The compact and lightweight Sirui T-025X 52″ Carbon Fiber Tripod comes with a head included in the package. As the legs can fold upwards, the tripod can collapse to just 13.2” which keeps it super compact while traveling, and with the head attached it weighs as light as 2.0 lb.

The tripod has the capability of carrying loads up to 13.2 lbs, thereby letting it carry DSLR cameras with lightweight lenses and is perfect for compact and mirrorless cameras and camcorders.

For ease of set up, Surui has installed twist locks in their T-025X models and has additionally given it automatic leg-angle lock mechanism for speed and convenience. Tabletop and low angle shooting (as low as 7.7”) with the ball head is made possible because of the built-in removable center column. And when fully extended the tripod can reach a maximum height of 58” with the head attached.

The C-10S has separate knobs for pan and tilt adjustments, this highly capable feature will allow you to perform tasks which include creating panoramas while keeping the tilt locked. The tripod even comes with an Arca-type compatible quick release plate along with a padded carrying case and toolset.

With the extra 180° foldable property of the legs along with its automatic feature, nothing will be able to slow you down when you search for the perfect photo. For real estate or architectural photography, the Surui tripod can be a go-to for any professional.

Designed with high-quality aluminum and furnished in a stylish black, Manfrotto’s MKCOMPACTACN-BK Compact Action Tripod will make you feel like a true professional. This compact tripod will fit you smoothly if you are in the habit of shooting movies and photos with an entry level SLR and standard lenses.

With an ergonomic joystick head and a user-friendly scroll wheel mechanism, the tripod is unparalleled in the field of sturdiness and durability. The comfort table grip along with the circular quick release plate can help you to quickly attach the tripod head to a wide range of devices without having to use a screwdriver.

The additional photo/movie selector feature can help you switch from photo to movie mode in a flash, never letting miss a candid moment.

And if you are using a Sony Nex 5R/5T, then you are in luck, as this tripod has a special adaptor that is customized for this high specification camera. The surface area is significantly increased, providing for a better grip and stability.

For the optimum performance when using this tripod, it is beneficial to keep in mind a few things. Due to its compact nature and when the head is in the off-center position, the minimum distance between the lateral edges of the camera and the 6.35 mm thread must be at least 13mm.

The tripod does not just come in the stylish black but the suave white and red/anthracite as well.

Image via ShareGrid@sharegrid

Uses of Tripod in Architectural Photography

But before we go any further into the guide, lets the first chart out the specifics of why a tripod is required in Architectural Photography.

1. Sharper Images

As the tripod stays still, the fear of camera shake from any form of movement is almost void. This is quite important when using telephoto lenses and macro lenses as they tend to amplify camera shake. Tripods can additionally help you to optimize depth of field for greater sharpness by using a slower shutter or a lower ISO, thus significantly boosting image quality.

High definition panoramas are now going to become a possibility. If you prefer an entire 360-degree image capture or stitching images together, the camera and lens will pivot on the lens nodal point with ease.

2. Maintain your Camera Placements

The tripod will help you get those incredible shots and angles which you never could previously. You can position your camera just inches above the ground or let it go all the way to your eye level. And if you are feeling adventurous enough, why not set it along with a cliff or over bogs and marshes.

You can leave the camera behind to set the setting when filming interior decorations and design. Planning and checking your edges become a whole lot easier when your camera is fixed, helping you capture an animal in motion in wildlife photography.

3. Photo Stacking or HDR

Some shots are just impossible without a tripod, like in photo stacking or in HDR, where you take several shots with varying parts of focus or target of exposure. Similarly, in time-lapse photography, it is much easier to use a tripod or even when simply using a specialized head with marked positions.

When shooting natural phenomenon like lightning and fireworks, keeping the aperture open for a significant amount of time lets any structure in the image stay nice and sharp while keeping the fire bright.

4. Ideal For Low Light Settings

This is where a tripod shines the most. In any situation where the available light is low, whether it is from a dark setting or while using the neutral density filter, by using the slow shutter speed, you will be able to make the best of your surroundings. Using smaller apertures for great depth and focus the exposure time increases thereby making the perfect image available with the use of a tripod.

5. Filtering and Blurring out Unwanted Capture

With the help of advanced technology, modern photo stitching programs for both panorama and HDR have the feature of completely filtering and blurring out unwanted objects in the image. May it be a house lizard in interior photography or excessive traffic in the background, getting a flaw-free image has never been easier.

Image via Jakob Owens@jakobowens1f

How to Choose the Right Tripod for Architectural Photography?

Each tripod is unique and caters to different forms of photography, but how can we tell which tripod suits architectural photography the most? Before getting a tripod, let us keep the following in mind.

1. Weight Ratio

Getting a tripod that supports only a few pounds of weight and not heavy camera equipment, might lead to the whole set up collapsing thereby damaging your equipment and lens. Hence you should always get a tripod that can support at least 1.5 times more weight than your camera and most massive lens.

2. Tripod Height

Getting a tripod that matches your height is ideal so that you don’t have to bend to look into the viewfinder continually. When setting up the tripod the viewer should come up to your eye level, and if it goes above your eyes, you can always adjust the legs to make it shorter. Frequently bending to look into the viewfinder can be a tiring experience and cause severe back problems when done over a long stretch of time.

3. Tripod Head

The head is the most critical part of a tripod, it is responsible for keeping the camera in place and controlling its movements. This enhances precision while taking those high exposure photos. Commonly there are three different types of tripod heads you can go for:

4. Pan-Tilt Head

The most common type of head built for cheaper tripods, supports only horizontal movements with single handles or vertical and horizontal movement with dual handles.

5. Ball-Head

Unlike the Pan-Tilt they have one control that loosens and tightens the grip, making it very flexible for smoother use.

6. Gimbal Head

Made especially with the long and heavy 300+lens in mind, the gimbal head perfectly balances the camera and are best used for fast-action photography. Extremely easy to use in any direction, and do not need frequently tightening the head every time the lens moves.

7. Toughness

In architectural photography especially in real estate there might come a need to move the tripod around when shooting interior structures repeatedly. It would be difficult to have a tripod that is of a frivolous build. In such situations the tougher the tripod, the more can it handle the roughest of uses.

Image via nitin pariyar@whataboutnit

Final Thoughts

Tripods may have their disadvantages when it comes to carrying it around over an extended period as it tends to slow one down, or even when it comes to capturing candid moments. But its numerous advantages trump the disadvantageous features on any given day. Our top 5 guide stands a testament to that.

But as each tripod and head, we have featured today specialize in different areas having unique features; it is recommended to pick the one that suits your needs the best.

Till next time!