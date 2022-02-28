9 Best Upholstery Steam Cleaners | Reviews + Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

As we all know, attractive furniture always adds to the aesthetic appeal of a home. So, keeping the furniture clean is of utmost importance.

If you’re thinking of replacing your favorite armchair because of a stubborn coffee stain, consider using some cleaning tricks and a steam cleaner before completely discarding it. Indeed, any good steam cleaner can help you remove dust and even stubborn stains, saving you a lot of money and unnecessary stress.

However, choosing the best furniture steam cleaner can be a daunting task. After all, there are multitudes of steam cleaner models currently available on the market.

We understand if you are feeling a little confused. And that’s why we are here to help you narrow down your decision. That said, this article will guide you through the nine best upholstery steam cleaners for your furniture.

So, without wasting any more time, let us get on with it!

Best Upholstery Steam Cleaners

The first product on our list is the multipurpose upholstery cleaner by Bissell that comes in an attractive green color. As it is a multipurpose steam cleaner, you can use it to clean your carpets as well as hard surfaces. Rest assured, this product can easily remove tough spots and stubborn stains from upholstery.

Why Did We Like It?

The upholstery steam cleaner boasts a strong spray and powerful suction capacity that can be effective in removing tough stains. Additionally, as it is a multipurpose steam cleaner, you can use it on upholstered furniture, carpets, stairs, and even car interiors.

It also comes with a large water tank that is easy to remove and refill. Moreover, the water tank has a capacity of 48-oz, so you won’t have to fill the water tank again and again. The upholstery steam cleaner is equipped with a HydroRinse self-cleaning that automatically cleans the steam jet nozzle after each use.

Furthermore, the upholstery steam cleaner comes with a trial-size bottle of Spot & Stain formula for pets, which eliminates foul odors, replacing it with a refreshing spring scent. Thus, this upholstery steam machine not only cleans your furniture and home interiors but also leaves behind a fresh and soothing smell.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though the upholstery steam cleaner has a large water tank capacity, it has a tendency to leak if you are not careful while filling the tank. If the water level rises above the handle, the overflow valve spills water everywhere. Moreover, the tank openings for clean and dirty water can be a bit confusing as they open in opposite directions.

Pros Compact design

Strong spray and suction

Removable water tanks

HydroRinse self-cleaning tool

Large tank capacity Cons Tank might leak

Tank openings can be confusing

Next up on our list of steam cleaners is the carpet and upholstery spot cleaner by Hoover that is effective for deep cleaning. It is lightweight and easy to carry around the house. So, you can effectively clean tough stains and spots in any room — indoors or out in the garage.

Why Did We Like It?

The lightweight design of this upholstery steam cleaner ensures ultimate portability. It also has a longer reach as it comes with a five feet hose. So, you can easily remove persistent stains from even the farthest nooks and corners of the house.

Moreover, it is a versatile steam cleaner that works on different surfaces, including carpets, upholstery surfaces, stairs, as well as car interiors. Even if you spill coffee on the car seat or your dog makes a huge mess on the carpet, you can use the machine for steam cleaning the area.

Additionally, this upholstery steam cleaner has a self-cleaning technology that flushes the steam hose after every use to remove dirt and debris. It also comes with an antimicrobial quality to protect against bacteria, mildew, and mold that might form inside the nozzle.

Furthermore, the portable steam cleaner has a dual-tank technology, which ensures that the clean water stays separate from the dirty water at all times.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though the steam cleaner is suitable for deep cleaning, it can damage carpet fibers or even the upholstery surface. That said, the jet nozzle produces powerful steam and suction, and serves as a double-edged sword. Moreover, the nozzle has a tendency to clog after a few uses, so you might need to remove and clean it from time to time.

Pros Convenient deep cleaning

Longer reach

Self-cleaning technology

Dual-tank technology

Antimicrobial Cons Carpet fibers get easily damaged

Nozzle clogs easily

This upholstery steam cleaner dons an attractive black color, and it works superbly on floors, counters, car interiors, appliances, and more. It also has an extra-large power cord that offers a wide reach so that you won’t have to look for a socket in every room.

Why Did We Like It?

What we liked most about this product is that it provides chemical-free cleaning. Moreover, it is suitable for cleaning different surface types. So, you can use it to deep clean windows, hardwood floors, car upholstery, leather furniture, and ceramic tiles without toxic chemicals lingering in your surroundings.

Like any good steam cleaner, this model is equipped with various accessories, such as a steam mop, brass utility brush, mop pads, nylon grout brush, and so on. Interestingly, the utility brushes will help you easily brush away grease and grime from your ovens and grill without much hassle.

Furthermore, the variable steam-control feature allows users to adjust the steam flow. It also has a large water tank with a capacity of 48 ounces that provides continuous steam for 90 minutes.

Additionally, it is suitable for cleaning all the nooks and corners of the house owing to its extra-large 15-foot power cord and 10-foot insulated hose.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Portability can be an issue with this steam cleaner as you have to unhook the jet nozzle from the hose every time you need to change locations. Moreover, the accessories often stop working after a few uses. So, you might need to buy some accessories separately.

Pros Chemical-free cleaning

20 versatile accessories included

Large water tank capacity

Wide reach

Good customer service Cons Difficult to move

The accessories could’ve been designed better

The next product in the running for the best steam cleaner is this multipurpose carpet and upholstery steam machine from AutoRight. Due to its large boiler tank, the steam cleaner can produce continuous high-temperature steam that can help you in deep cleaning. Not to mention how it has a carrying handle for easy portability.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the major highlights of this upholstery steam machine is its versatility; it works on different surfaces, including leather car seats, carpets, upholstered furniture, windows, and floors. The built-in handle also makes it easy to carry around the house and outdoor space.

And that’s not all; it also comes with 11 accessories, including mops and mop pads, utility brushes, nozzles, and other attachments. You can use these accessories to clean stubborn pet stains from your favorite carpet without any harsh chemicals.

Additionally, the high-temperature steam it produces is capable of killing bacteria, ensuring thorough and deep cleaning. Moreover, the large boiler tank allows it to produce continuous steam for 45 minutes.

Not to mention how the continuous high-temperature steam can cut through stubborn stains, dirt, and even nasty pet messes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You might face issues due to the long heating-up process while using this vacuum steam cleaner. That said, it takes about half an hour to heat up before you can use it. Furthermore, it is not suitable for cleaning oil and grease from ovens and grills.

Pros Automotive steam cleaner

Works on various surfaces

Easy portability

High-temperature steam

Continuous steam-cleaning Cons Takes a long time to heat up

Not suitable for cleaning grease

Any discussion about the best steam cleaners in the business is incomplete without mentioning this portable carpet and upholstery spot cleaner from Bissell. It comes with two trial-size Oxy formulas that are excellent in removing stubborn pet stains. Anyhow, this device is a professional-grade portable carpet cleaner that offers efficient deep cleaning.

Sale BISSELL SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner, 2458 Every Bissell purchase helps save pets. Bissell...

Our most powerful portable spot and stain cleaner...

Why Did We Like It?

Pet owners rejoice — this spot cleaner can clean even the most stubborn pet stains due to its superior suction powers. Also, it comes with two trial-size Oxy formulas that can zap away unsightly spots, providing professional results.

Furthermore, it is a versatile steam cleaner that you can use on car interiors, upholstery, hardwood floors, carpets, and stairs. That said, the compact design ensures easy portability of the machine around the house.

What’s more, the machine comes with various attachments, including a 3-inch tough stain tool that can scrub away tough stains from carpet and upholstery. It also has a stain trapper tool that prevents liquid messes from entering the machine.

And with every purchase of a Bissell product, you contribute to the Bissell Pet Foundation. So get this product today and save some homeless pets.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is more suitable as a spot cleaner instead of a carpet cleaner. So, if you’re trying to use it to cover more expansive areas, it might turn out to be a backbreaking task. Additionally, the utility brushes and other accessories are not suitable for heavy-duty uses. Thus, using this steam machine for cleaning an entire room can be a time-consuming process.

Pros Superior suction

Portable spot and stain cleaner

Deep cleaning solution

Compact design

Pet Pro Oxy Urine Eliminator Cons Not suitable for wider areas

Time-consuming cleaning

The Dupray neat upholstery steam cleaner comes in an attractive white color and is ideal for cleaning hard floors. It can steam clean and degrease any hard surfaces, along with deodorizing the house. It also produces high-temperature steam that works well on floors as well as car interiors. Additionally, the large tank capacity provides 50 minutes of cleaning time.

Why Did We Like It?

Like a good steam cleaner, this product also uses only ordinary tap water to produce high-temperature steam without using any harsh chemicals. Hence, it is suitable for chemical-free cleaning. The high-temperature steam also protects against bacterial and other harmful microbes, thus maintaining the antimicrobial quality.

Furthermore, with a large tank capacity of 54 ounces, the portable steam cleaner can produce continuous steam for 50 minutes in a single fill-up. Thus, it is ideal for heavy-duty uses. It is also ideal for floor cleaning, and you won’t be needing any expensive mop pads.

Moreover, it comes with a retractable handle to ensure easy portability. It also has a 6-foot steam hose that offers easy reach. Additionally, it will only take you seven minutes to heat up the boiler tank.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This steam cleaner might not be the best choice if you think about cleaning your upholstered furniture because it doesn’t work well on upholstery surfaces. Moreover, it has low steam pressure. Hence, cleaning tough stains can be a bit time-consuming.

Pros Chemical-free cleaning

Antimicrobial quality

50 minutes continuous steam

High-temperature steam

Two-year lifetime warranty Cons Not suitable for carpet and upholstery

Low steam pressure

The seventh item on our list is the portable handheld steamer that comes with a nine-piece accessories kit. It offers totally chemical-free and safe cleaning and protects the health and safety of your family. It also produces high-temperature and high-pressure steam for deep and thorough cleaning of tough stains.

Why Did We Like It?

This handheld steamer offers 100% chemical-free cleaning without using any harsh chemicals. It also produces high-pressure and high-temperature steam that can cut through tough stains and grease. The steam nozzle has a temperature of 230℉ that can dissolve persistent oil residues on your kitchen counter.

Furthermore, the upholstery steam cleaner is designed to prevent overheating. It will automatically turn off when there’s no water in the tank, or the internal temperature of the tank has risen above 275℉.

It also comes with a nine-piece accessories kit that includes utility brushes, a spray cup, funnel measuring cup, and other tools. Moreover, as it is a multipurpose steam cleaner, you can use it on floors, upholstery, car interiors, windows, ceramic tiles, and other surfaces.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The instruction manual is pretty complicated to understand. So, you might find it a bit difficult to use. Furthermore, the actual tank capacity is only 250 ml, and not 350 ml like it says in the product description. Hence, the product description is misleading.

Pros Chemical-free cleaning

High-temperature steam

Overheat protection

Multipurpose cleaning

Nine pieces accessories kit Cons Complicated instruction manual

Actual tank capacity: 250 ml

The SF-370 canister cleaner is a versatile steam cleaner that can help you keep your house neat and tidy by offering deep cleaning solutions. It works well on hard floors, ceramic tiles, upholstery, car interiors, and other surfaces. It also offers 100% chemical-free freshness without compromising the health and safety of you and your family.

Steamfast SF-370 Canister Cleaner with 15 Accessories-All-Natural,... MAXIMUM PORTABILITY — Designed for ease of use...

15 VERSATILE ACCESSORIES — Equipped for steam...

Why Did We Like It?

The 15-foot power cord and the built-in carrying handle ensures maximum portability of the steam machine. It also comes with 15 accessories, such as steam mop attachments and microfiber pads for sanitizing sealed floors. Hence, it works well on sealed flooring, including wood and tiles.

Furthermore, the extra-large capacity provides continuous steam for 45 minutes at a stretch. So, you don’t need to worry about refilling the tank after every single use. The steam cleaner is also highly versatile and can clean tough stains from doors to countertops and even children’s toys.

Additionally, you don’t have to worry about the safety of your family while using this steam machine. It offers only natural deep cleaning by using hot and pressured steam. It doesn’t require any chemical agents for the cleaning.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though the steam cleaner is suitable for cleaning upholstery and stubborn stains, it is only suitable for small cleaning jobs. So, if you’re planning to clean the entire house, this might not be the right choice. Moreover, the steam hose is a bit short and may not reach all the hidden corners of your house.

Pros Maximum portability

15 versatile accessories

Large capacity tank

Chemical-free cleaning

Good customer service Cons Not for heavy-duty uses

Short steam hose

Finally, the last product on our list is the handheld steam cleaner by Eave that comes with a 10-piece accessory set. It produces continuous spraying for eight minutes without any interval. It is a multipurpose hand steamer and thus can work like upholstery cleaners as well as garment steam cleaners.

Why Did We Like It?

As it is a handheld steamer, you can easily use it to clean every crack and crevice of your house without worrying about portability. Furthermore, it is powered by batteries, so you don’t have to look for a nearby power outlet every time you use it.

It is also a multipurpose steam machine, and you can use it to steam your favorite garments, kitchen counters, toilets, along with carpets, upholstery, car interiors. Hence, it is extremely versatile in its applications.

Additionally, it comes with a child lock-enabled steam button that ensures the safety of your family. The high-pressure indicator also helps in highlighting when the steam pressure is maximum. Hence, this handheld steamer can be a good choice if you’re into deep steam cleaning.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The product does not have a very sturdy design. So, the accessories may fall apart after a few uses. Furthermore, the steam temperature is much lower as compared to many other steam cleaners. Hence, you might not get a high-temperature deep steam cleaning.

Pros Continuous spraying

Multipurpose steam cleaner

Handheld steamer

High-pressure indicator

Steam button with child lock Cons Design not sturdy

Heating up issues

Upholstery Steam Cleaner Buyer’s Guide

Choosing the right upholstery cleaner can be a daunting and overwhelming task if you don’t know the standout features of the product. So, in this buyer’s guide, we’ll be discussing some of the primary characters that you need to consider while selecting the perfect upholstery steam cleaner. Let’s take a look!

1. Tank Capacity

Before purchasing a steam cleaner, it is best to consider the capacity of the water tank. If you’re looking for an upholstery cleaner for heavy-duty uses, go for a model that comes with a large water tank.

With a large tank capacity, you don’t have to refill it after a few uses. Steam cleaners that have a tank capacity of 450 ml usually provide continuous steam for around 45 minutes and are ideal for heavy-duty uses.

2. Surface Type

Multipurpose steam cleaners can work on various surfaces, including upholstery, leather, wood, hard floors, laminated floors, ovens, garments, and many more. So, you need to keep in mind the surface recommendations when you’re purchasing a steam cleaner.

With multipurpose cleaners, you can clean various surfaces, starting from doors to ovens and grills. They are more versatile in terms of their applications.

3. Steam Temperature

High-temperature steam ensures deep cleaning that can help you remove stubborn pet stains or even grease and oil residues from ovens. With high-temperature continuous steam, it also becomes possible to kill harmful bacteria and microbes. So, the steam temperature is an important criterion to keep in mind while purchasing a steam machine.

4. Affordability

There are different upholstery steam cleaner models ranging from pocket-friendly to high-end prices. Not every model will suit your needs and budget. Thus, it is best to set a budget before financially investing in purchasing a steam machine. We will suggest you go for a model that offers good value for your money.

Verdict

Choosing the right upholstery steam cleaner can up your cleaning game and help maintain a tidy house with ease. That said, we hope this article has provided you with a better idea regarding the best upholstery steam cleaners currently available on the market.

If you are still confused, check out our top favorite upholstery steam cleaners — the Bissell 1400B and Hoover FH11300PC models. Both of these top-notch products provide high performance and versatility.

And, if you’re looking for a steam machine for hardwood floors, the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner model can be a good choice. Anyhow, those were our top picks, and you can conduct your own research on upholstery cleaning machines before choosing the right model.

And on that note, we’ll be signing off. Take care and happy shopping!

