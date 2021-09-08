10 Best Urpower Essential Oil Diffuser [Review & Buying Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

We bet there isn’t anyone who doesn’t like unwinding to the tranquilizing aroma of essential oils after a long and tiring day at work.

All you need to do is buy a quality essential oil diffuser that will help rejuvenate your mind and body. Even though these products are relatively new on the market, they have gained significant popularity for aiding in aromatherapy.

A top-quality essential oil diffuser will provide you with well-deserved relaxation and refreshment. However, with the availability of too many options on the market, choosing a quality diffuser that has a large capacity and features adjustable modes might not be easy.

So, we have tried to help you by handpicking and reviewing the top essential oil diffusers from Urpower, one of the leading brands in the personal care industry. Plus, we have included a buying guide to help you make an informed decision.

So, without further chit-chat, let’s jump right in.

Top Urpower Essential Oil Diffuser

If versatility is what you are looking for in this list of the best Urpower essential oil diffuser, the OD-503 could be your best bet. You can use this multi-functional device as a humidifier and for the essential oil diffuser aroma. Featuring a slew of advantageous functions, this diffuser is a popular choice among users all across the country.

Why Did We Like It?

There are quite a few things that we absolutely loved about this product, the first being its 500 ml water capacity, which lasts up to 10 hours. This ensures that you get uninterrupted relaxation for a long time. Plus, you would be pleased to know it turns off automatically when it runs out of water, thereby minimizing the chances of overheating.

Apart from this, we loved its multifunctionality. Besides using it as an essential oil diffuser, you can use it as a warm night light, which will help you relax further. Pet owners will especially love this as it works as a natural odor remover and spreads fragrance all over the room with just a few drops of essential oil.

Urpower has left no stones unturned to ensure that the product looks premium; it’s made using eco-friendly PP plastic which gives it a classy look. Lastly, it sports a reasonable price tag, which makes it one of the best-selling essential oil diffusers on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, we were unable to find any considerable downsides that would compromise its performance. That said, it makes a bubbling sound when it is active, which many users may not like. But other than that, it works perfectly and offers good value for money as an essential oil diffuser.

Pros Comes at a reasonable price

Highly versatile

Fairly long usage time

Removes odor efficiently Cons Makes a bubbling sound

Next up, we have a highly functional unit, the VOD-133 Essential Oil Diffuser. It can create an aromatherapy spa in your home with just a few drops of your favorite essential oil. So, keep reading if you want to know what else it has to offer.

Why Did We Like It?

According to us, the USP of this product is its compact and eye-catching design; it features a wood-grain coating, which makes it stand out from the other diffusers. Not only is it an essential oil diffuser, but also a showpiece, which you can use to decorate your office and home.

As far as the mist mode is concerned, it is adjustable and can run up to 6 hours in intermittent mode and 4 hours in continuous mist mode. It also has a tank capacity of 150 ml and can be conveniently used in rooms up to 215 square feet. Sounds good? Well, there’s more.

Like most other Urpower essential oil diffusers, it automatically turns off when it runs out of water, thereby preventing overheating and damage. Finally, we liked its budget-friendly price tag, which makes it a perfect gift for family and friends.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Again, we didn’t come across any significant downsides to this product. However, we were not at all impressed by the packaging material that has been used. When it came to us, the upper part of the box was completely bent. This was a bit disappointing since it makes products susceptible to damage during the shipping process.

Pros Sports an eye-catching design

Budget-friendly price tag

Can be switched between two modes as per requirements

An ideal gift option Cons Below par packaging material

If you are looking for an affordable yet quality essential oil diffuser, you simply can’t afford to miss out on the OD-101. For those who don’t know, this is an Urpower 2nd version essential oil diffuser and promises to produce more mist than its predecessors. And from our experience, we bet that you will be happy with its performance.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, we were impressed by the build quality of this product. It is made of high-quality PP plastic, free from harmful chemicals and substances, thereby ensuring the safety of children in any indoor space.

The ultrasonic design enables it to control the mist for long hours using only a few drops of your favorite essential oils, helping you relax and fall asleep faster. Plus, it turns off automatically when it runs out of water, which is a common feature in most Urpower diffusers.

Apart from this, one of the best things about this product is that it features 7 color-changing lamps for you to choose the light from and set the vibe. Also, before we forget, the affordable price tag deserves mention, which ensures that it delivers exceptional value for money.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As this product has a relatively smaller tank, it needs to be refilled more often, which is a hassle. Plus, while testing it, we found out the essential oils accumulate at the bottom and are quite difficult to remove if you want to change the fragrance.

Pros Value for money

Impressive build quality

Comes with various color changing lamps

Highly efficient Cons Smaller tank

The OD-501 is another highly versatile device, which can be used as a LED night light, a humidifier, and an aromatherapy diffuser. Hence, it comes with a list of practical features that work well to relieve stress and lift your mood after a long day at work.

Why Did We Like It?

The one thing that caught our attention right from the very beginning was its large 500 ml tank capacity that allows the device to work for at least 10 hours. Rest assured, there will be no interruption in its operation when you are getting quality sleep. On top of that, it turns off automatically when it runs out of water to prevent damage and overheating.

Another highly beneficial feature is its advanced ultrasonic technology, which breaks the essential oil into fine particles without heating to keep the integrity of the oil’s molecular structure intact. This, in turn, allows you to absorb the essential oils better.

From relieving stress to covering the smell of pets, it offers many benefits that users will absolutely love. Not to mention, it can be used as a humidifier and a LED night light as well.

Lastly, it is backed by a 12-month warranty, so you don’t have to incur additional expenses for repair or replacement within the first year.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While testing this product, we came across some minor drawbacks. Firstly, there is no option to keep it on a single light color; it keeps changing through all the 7 options, which can be a bit distracting. We also noticed that it makes a slight bubbling noise, which may not be to the liking of some users.

Pros Backed by a 12-month warranty

Long run time

Ensures healthy bodily absorption of the oil

A versatile option Cons No option to keep it on a fixed light color

We are halfway through our list, and the OD-301 is yet another top-quality product that is equipped with all the necessary features to help lift your mood. So, let’s take a closer look at what this essential oil diffuser has to offer.

Why Did We Like It?

Frankly speaking, we absolutely loved what this product has to offer. For starters, it comes with Urpower’s advanced ultrasonic technology feature, which breaks the oils into fine particles without the use of heat. This ensures that the molecular structure of the oil remains intact for healthy bodily absorption.

What’s more, it has a tank capacity of 300 ml, enabling the device to work for a minimum of 8 hours each time. Worried about overheating? Well, this unit takes care of it by automatically shutting itself down when it runs out of water. It has a coverage of 200 square feet, which is appropriate for most bedrooms.

At 12 ounces, it is one of the lightest options on the list; you can carry it to your gym and office without a hassle. And finally, its LED night light sports all the 7 rainbow colors, which is a big deal for children that are afraid to sleep in the dark.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While testing this product from Urpower, we faced a bit of an issue while opening the lid of this device to add oils or water. Moreover, it doesn’t have arrows on the sides, making it even more difficult to figure out which direction to turn to open it.

Pros Highly efficient

Lightweight and compactly designed

Sufficient run time

Provides decent room coverage Cons Difficult to open the lid

The OD-702 is a good choice for those looking for a model that looks different from a conventional diffuser. But don’t for once think that it’s all form and no function. Featuring a massive 700 ml water tank, this model can run for more than 20 hours to help you release all the fatigue.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, it sports a unique square design that makes it stand out from conventional diffusers. The dark wood base ensures that it adds a touch of elegance to your office and home.

We also liked the time settings, which allow you to enjoy its performance for as long as you want, be it for 1 hour, 6 hours, or the entire night. The product has a tank capacity of 700 ml, which lets you run it for 10 hours in high continuous mist mode and 20 hours in low mist mode. This ensures there is no interruption while you are relaxing.

Those of you who are worried about safety will love the fact that it shuts down automatically when it runs out of water to prevent any untoward incidents from happening. Overall, it is one of the top-rated essential oil diffusers on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product does a decent job for most parts. However, it fails to impress us when it comes to the instruction manual. It was poorly written and the instructions were not described clearly enough. As such, it might be difficult to set up if you are using it for the first time.

Pros Sports a unique design

Comes with a massive tank capacity

Can be used as a LED night light

Mist mode can be adjusted as per requirements Cons Poorly written instruction manual

Now, let us take a look at OD-103, which is as promising as most other options on our list. Coming in a pack of 2, and that too at an affordable price, this model is one of the most sought-after essential oil diffusers on the market. Keep reading to know why.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, it comes in a pack of 2, which means you get 2 essential oil diffusers to use in 2 different rooms. Since it is affordable, you can choose to gift a diffuser to your loved ones as well.

It is extremely quiet; hence you can put it on your bed stand and enjoy the relaxing effects while dozing off to sleep. Don’t worry; it shuts down automatically when it runs out of water, ensuring that it doesn’t overheat and cause any damage to itself.

It features two adjustable mist modes, which lets you choose between continuous mist and intermittent mist as per your requirements. Apart from using it as an essential oil diffuser and a LED night light, you can use it as a humidifier as well. It works perfectly to add moisture to your room, thereby relieving the discomfort caused by dryness.

Lastly, it is backed by a warranty, which is something you don’t get to see with many other models on this list.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Without a doubt, this product is one of the best essential oil diffusers on the market, especially because of its affordable price and different light colors. But that said, while testing it, we felt it was a little noisy for its size, which may be an issue for children and elderly people.

Pros Comes at an affordable price

Backed by a warranty from the manufacturer

A versatile option

Turns off automatically when it runs out of water Cons Tad bit noisy

Next up on this list is the 300ml Essential Oil Diffuser, which comes with 6 bottles of essential oils of different fragrances for rejuvenating aromatherapy sessions. As such, this model is widely popular among aromatherapists and working professionals alike. Let’s move onto the next few sections to learn more about the impressive features of this product.

Why Did We Like It?

Perhaps, the key highlight of this product is the range of oils that it features that include sweet orange, peppermint, lavender, and a few more. These essential oils are 100% pure with no fillers or additives in them.

As far as the design is concerned, the wood grain base gives it a pretty unique look, which makes it an ideal showpiece for your home or office. This product sports 15 lighting modes, which, you can tweak as per your requirements to set the desired mood.

It turns off automatically when it runs out of water to ensure that it doesn’t overheat and damage itself, which is a bonus, in our opinion. Apart from just relieving stress and lifting the mood, this device ensures that it works as an odor remover by covering the smell of smoking or pets.

Lastly, it is available at a more affordable price than its competitors.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some users had complained that there was no power cable in the box when the product arrived. So, make sure that you check the packaging thoroughly to ensure that none of its accessories are missing. Other than that, the users were pleased with its overall performance.

Pros Available at an economical price

Spectacular oil scents

Sports an aesthetically pleasing design

Efficient in removing odor Cons Doesn’t come with a power cable

Since we are nearing the end of the list, here’s another product that you should consider. Let us introduce you to the Classical Essential Oil Diffuser, which is a notch higher than most other products on this list. Reason? Well, keep reading to find out.

Why Did We Like It?

First, this product is Urpower 2nd version essential oil diffuser, which means it produces more mist than its old version. Therefore, it is an ideal choice for being used in hotel rooms, workplace cubicles, and bedrooms.

We also liked the varieties of essential oils that this product comes with, including lemongrass, tea tree, eucalyptus, sweet orange, peppermint, and lavender. All these oils release a relaxing fragrance to help you enjoy a soothing aromatherapy session. What’s more, it is made of BPA-free plastic; hence it is absolutely safe for children.

Apart from an essential oil diffuser, it also works as a humidifier by adding moisture to the air, thereby ensuring that you get proper sleep. All the exceptional features make this model highly valuable and definitely worth considering.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This oil diffuser is a lot smaller than we would like it to be. It holds only 100 ml of water and works for just 6 hours, which we feel is not enough for a product in this price range. But, having said that, it is outstandingly classy looking and undoubtedly packs a punch for its size.

Pros Made using non-toxic plastic

Sports an outstanding design

Comes with highly functional essential oils

Works as a humidifier as well Cons Smaller than expected

This list would have remained incomplete without the inclusion of this exceptional essential oil diffuser. It is a cost-effective option that provides pleasant aromas to create a relaxing environment anywhere. Featuring a set of 8 essential oils, this product truly exceeds our expectations.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved what this unit had to bring to the table. Firstly, it is a multi-functional device which means it is not just an essential oil diffuser but also a warm LED night light. Not to mention, you can adjust its night light feature between dim and bright as per your preference.

Now, it truly stands out in terms of design; it is made using top-quality wood-grain coated plastic, which feels like real wood. Hence, it can be a great choice for gifts or a showpiece that you can flaunt in your office or bedroom.

Moving on, as far as the tank capacity is concerned, it is 230 ml, which enables the humidifier to run for up to 7 hours each time in low mist mode. Also, it is very easy to set up; just read the instructions properly, and you can assemble it in a jiffy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

During our period of usage, we noticed that it tends to turn off even when there is a little bit of water left in the tank. This was slightly disappointing since it is easy to use and emits the perfect amount of scent for small rooms and offices.

Pros Can be used as an essential oil diffuser and a LED night light

Unique design

Easy to set up

Highly functional Cons Tends to turn off despite having sufficient water

Urpower Essential Oil Diffuser Buying Guide

Think you know everything about essential oil diffusers to buy the right model? Well, think again! Knowing just the specifications and a few pros and cons is simply not enough; you need to consider a few other factors to make an informed purchase.

So, on that note, we have explained these important factors in detail in this section to accelerate your decision-making. So, without further ado, let’s take a look.

1. Auto-Shutdown

Always go for a unit that has the auto-shutdown feature. Devices with this feature turn off automatically when they run out of water in order to prevent overheating and damage. Since it is pretty difficult to keep a check on the water level of the device, the auto-shutdown feature helps a great deal.

2. Timer

The timer is a very important factor that you should ensure your device has when purchasing. This feature makes it convenient to control the duration of the operation and oil usage, thereby ensuring that it works when needed. This helps lengthen the longevity of the unit to a great extent.

3. Size Of The Room

The size of the room is another crucial factor that you need to put into consideration when purchasing an essential oil diffuser. The bigger the room, the longer it will take to fill up with the soothing fragrance of the oil. So, if you have a bigger room, try going for a model with a big water tank for flawless performance.

4. LED Night Light

An essential oil diffuser is not just a device that helps you unwind, but it also helps beautify your room. Nowadays, most models sport LED lights that are customizable and work like night lights. So, if you are someone who is into aesthetics, we strongly suggest going for a model that features LED lights.

Verdict

With that, it finally brings us to the end of this review-based guide.

We hope that, by now, you have got a clear idea about what to look for in an essential oil diffuser to purchase the right one. But hold on! We are not going to let you go that easily; before we sign off, we will let you in on our favorites from the list.

The OD-503 is the best model overall as it offers brilliant performance at a reasonable price. Plus, it features a fairly large tank, which ensures that it can run up to 10 hours.

Moving on. the VOD-133 is equally efficient with adjustable mist modes. However, if you are looking for a unit that sports a durable build quality, we strongly suggest going with the OD-101.

So, that is it for this guide and do let us know in the comment section if you agree with our reviews and verdict. Until next time, ciao!

Related Articles

19 Best Essential Oil Diffusers for Large Rooms

10 Best BPA Free Diffusers Right Now

10 Best Fragrance Oils to Enjoy This Year

10 Best Black Seed Oils

13 Best Nebulizing Diffusers