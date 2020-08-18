Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Gone are the days when VGA cables were widely used to transmit videos to any screen.

But in case you still have the old PC or any other device that uses a VGA cable port, you can connect to the other devices with the help of VGA to HDMI converters. These converters ensure that viewing and hearing will never be the same again. You can rest assured that even weak analog signals can be converted into high-quality pictures.

Similarly, the audio can be amplified as well to deliver the best output. Coming in a compact design, it is capable of working with numerous tools, be it gaming consoles or projectors. Therefore, you get a wholesome performance from a simple converter.

But how do you choose from among so many products in the market? That is why we have come to your aid with our list of the 11 Best VGA to HDMI Converters in 2020.

So, plug in and get ready to know everything about the best options.

Best VGA to HDMI Converters

The Foinnex sounds like Phoenix, and while it may not have risen from the ashes, it does pose a formidable challenge for rival brands. The FOINNEX VGA to HDMI Adapter/Converter Cable with Audio 1080P provides a performance worth remembering that has endeared it to most buyers in the market.

FOINNEX VGA to HDMI Adapter/Converter Cable with Audio,1080P,Convert... FOINNEX 6FT VGA to HDMI adapter cable offers you a...

Cost-effective: No need any extra HDMI cables....

Why Did We Like It?

This is a compact tool that is naturally lightweight. This not only makes it easy to carry around but can also be stored away efficiently. Furthermore, it is compatible right out of the box, and you can use the plug and play function with your TV, gaming consoles, laptops, and projectors.

Moving on, you will not need any additional installations or applications to make it work. This is because it comes with innovations and upgrades that support both new and old technology. Along with this, it delivers good quality pictures in 720P, 1080P as well as 1080i resolution.

Besides, it performs fast conversions that saves you valuable time. And this performance is sustained due to the robust materials that have gone into its making. As a result, it can withstand abrasions and brave the elements so that it does not break down, therefore offering a long lifespan.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As you are using it, you may notice that the mouse pointer is lagging. This may not seem like a big issue to some, but it could be a nagging point for many buyers. Apart from this, you will need a USB-C charger to make this model fully compatible.

Pros Versatile

Compact

Lightweight

Greater reach

Compatible with various resolutions Cons The mouse pointer may lag on occasions

USB-C charger required

This is perhaps the most colorful model on the list, given that the cables come in different colors. The SYTIVE VGA to HDMI Converter Cable is an efficient solution to your problems, and you are sure to find the functions to your liking. This has made it a formidable option and placed it among the top brands.

Why Did We Like It?

Even if you have different ports on your television and computer, you do not need to worry as this tool has got you covered. By using the cable, you can send audio and video signals from the VGA port plugged in your computer to your television having the HDMI cable.

While one end of the cable has an HDMI connection, the other end is all-encompassing with VGA, USB, and an audio link. All you need is to plug-in the audio cable into the respective port of your computer and the VGA cable into the VGA port. Then, sit back and enjoy.

Moreover, it supports 1920x1080p resolution, so you get the best picture quality. Also, you get the plug and play mode with most of the Windows operating systems. Plus, the gold-plated connectors are corrosion-resistant and ensure a reliable output for a long time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The cable is not long, and this could be a point of contention. Due to the short cable, you may have to restrict your movements and could also have to rewire your connection to make the necessary adjustments. Along with this, it does not support HDMI to VGA conversions.

Pros 3.5mm headphone jack

Built-in chips

USB power cable

Easy setup

Quality audio Cons Short cable

Does not support HDMI to VGA

The word GANA in Hindi stands for music, and this product is sure to be music in many ears. The VGA to HDMI GANA 1080P Full HD looks like a bodybuilder in the world of converters and is equipped with an array of functions. Thus, a strong performance is a guarantee.

Why Did We Like It?

This unit is fast and does not face any such problems in converting VGA signals to HDMI. Also, it is effortless to use, and you can use it out of the box, thanks to the plug and play function. Due to this, it saves you the trouble of needing to buy any additional equipment to make it compatible.

Moreover, it supports both audio and video features and works well with Windows as well as other operating systems. Plus, even if the source device has a low resolution, you do not need to worry. It merely converts it to a higher resolution for better picture quality.

Another great feature is that it works with TV, laptops, gaming consoles, and other accessories. Added to this, it is versatile and durable while also providing robust connectivity. This durability is down to the gold plating that protects it against rust.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The problem with this device is that it may get a little warm after continuous use. This may have a bearing on the stability in the long run, so it is not the best of scenarios. Besides, it only converts VGA to HDMI and not the other way around.

Pros Quality audio and video feature

Corrosion-resistant

Boosts connectivity

12 bit per channel

2-channel audio Cons Does not convert HDMI to VGA

May get a little warm

It has a long winding name that you will not be able to utter in one breath. But the good thing is that the Gofanco Prophecy HDMI to VGA Frame Rate Converter Scaler and Adapter with Audio – 1080p has features that will also take your breath away. It is one of the top products in the market.

Why Did We Like It?

This model is compatible with TV, Xbox, laptop, and Projector, which makes it highly versatile. On top of this, you can use it straight out of the box due to the plug and play feature that makes it easy to use. Furthermore, you will not need to purchase additional appliances to make it work.

Plus, it is compact, making it portable and ensuring it does not take up much room. Along with this, it is equipped with the latest technology that allows you to use both old as well as new devices. On top of this, it works fine with various resolutions.

This means that even if the source has a resolution of 800×600 or 920×1080, you are likely to get quality images. Added to this, it boosts the audio quality, too, so that you get a wholesome performance. Finally, it has a durable construction providing exceptional longevity.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It does not score well when it comes to user-friendliness. This could pose to be a deterrent for most buyers who will prefer something a little less complicated. Moreover, the picture quality is not high, which does not do it any favors and may prompt you to look elsewhere.

Pros Versatile

Lightweight

Compact

Works with low and high resolution

Easy connectivity Cons Not user-friendly

Picture quality is not great

Many things in life are out of sync, but with the perfect gadget, your work-life can become more manageable. This is what the ESynic VGA to HDMI Converter 1080P Audio HD Video does and a lot more. Coupled with the gold-plated design and a sleek look, this makes for a fantastic model.

Why Did We Like It?

It can link items that have analog signals to the ones that have digital HDMI. This makes it easy to use, which is also down to the plug and play feature so that you can use it right out of the box. Added to this, you will not need to spend extra to purchase additional components to make it compatible.

Furthermore, it handles both audio and video well and is capable of working with Windows and other operating systems. It can also boost the resolution, and therefore, it is excellent for linking your PC, laptop, Xbox, and projector. This makes it very versatile and betters’ connectivity.

Moving on, to maintain a good connection, it comes with a metal connector. This connector is gold plated, which prevents corrosion and allows it to withstand daily wear and tear. Finally, it has a built-in chipset that provides better output.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You may have to update your motherboard to use it. By upgrading your motherboard, you can then use a compatible graphics card that will support this unit. Along with this, there may be issues with the resolution, which is not the ideal scenario, and so many users may not want to compromise.

Pros Works with almost all operating systems

Versatile

Corrosion-resistant

Sturdy

Easy to use Cons May have to update the motherboard

Problems with the resolution

Yes, the cable does matter and what better product to understand that than the Cable Matters VGA to HDMI Converter with Audio Support. As the name suggests, you get a range of wholesome functions that will provide the best audio and video feed. This has helped it rise the ranks quickly in the market.

Sale Cable Matters VGA to HDMI Adapter for Monitor and TV (VGA to HDMI... VGA TO HDMI cable adapter connects a laptop or...

VIDEO RESOLUTION SUPPORT up to 1080 full HD and...

Why Did We Like It?

As with some of the other brands, you do not need any additional appliances to make it compatible. You do not even need to be technically adept because it is straightforward to use. This is also made possible by the instructions that are simple enough to understand.

Furthermore, it has a male VGA port and a female HDMI that makes it versatile for many devices, including HDTV, projector, laptop, and computer. Along with this, it is fast, and so issues of lagging or delay may well be a thing of the past. The significant upgrade, however, is that the video and sound quality are both enhanced.

This means that even if the source is 720P, it will improve it to 1080P resolution. Apart from this, it has a 38-inch long integrated USB cable and a VGA cable tail that is 5-inches long. Moreover, it is very light, which makes it portable.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You may encounter a strange problem while using it that concerns your Wi-Fi. If you have it too close to your router, then it could impact the quality of the signal, which is a problem. Besides, there are also concerns with durability, and it could affect performance in the long run.

Pros Versatile

Easy to use

Prevents lags

Good sound quality

Female HDMI and male VGA Cons May affect the Wi-Fi

Could show durability issues

While most tools in his category are black, some like the Moread HDMI to VGA, Gold Plated Adapter that has done things a little differently. Like the blue pin that adds a touch of flamboyance to an otherwise solid look, you can expect some new functions that will make your work fun.

Why Did We Like It?

All you need to do is link the two devices, and this tool will take care of the rest. You are also spared the need to purchase additional components to make it compatible. This makes it efficient when working with Linux, Windows, or any other operating system.

Thus, you will get vibrant images along with clear audio to provide you with an unforgettable experience. On top of this, it has audio conversion features thanks to the male VGA input and the female HDMI output. This means that it is versatile as well and can work well with regular accessories.

Therefore, your TV, laptop, projector, or Xbox will work just fine and allow you to get high resolutions ranging from 720P to 1080P. Apart from this, it flaunts a sturdy construction and can handle the day-to-day bumps and scratches quite well to provide a long lifespan.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You may require high power HDMI ports as the low power ports may not be compatible. This could be a cause of concern, and you may need to spend extra to make it consistent. Also, it does not work in reverse and only converts VGA to HDMI.

Pros Flexible

Vibrant video

Clear audio

Versatile

Supports various resolutions Cons Does not work in reverse

Low power HDMI ports may not be compatible

People wear their crest with pride, and you are sure to have similar feelings with the IOCrest 1080P VGA to HDMI Audio Video Cable Converter. It looks elegant and has the functions to back it up so that you get an uninterrupted performance for a long time.

Sale IOCrest 1080P VGA to HDMI Audio Video Cable Converter Active Output... Converts VGA Source to HDMI Display

Supports Audio Function for HDMI Monitor and TV

Why Did We Like It?

This product has gained dominance over other tools due to its simplicity. Therefore, you are not required to install any programs or opt for newer accessories to make it compatible. This saves you the burden of technically sound, and all you need is to attach the male point to the VGA and the female HDMI to the display port.

Moving on, even the directions manual is easy to understand, making your task easier. Furthermore, this is a versatile unit and is capable of functioning with everyday things such as your TV and laptop. However, the significant factor in its favor is that it is fast and efficient.

So, you are unlikely to face lags or delays, which is sure to amplify your experience. On top of this, it can improve the resolution. Thus, even if the source is 720P, it can boost it to 1080P or 1080i for better picture quality.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The audio is not very clear, which is an inconvenience. As you use it, you may encounter a hissing sound, which could bother most users and is not likely to go away. Besides, the adapter quality is reduced, and the designers could have quickly addressed this issue.

Pros Easy to use

Fast

HDCP compliant

Works with audio and video

Versatile Cons Unclear audio

Poor adapter quality

Everything about life nowadays is brisk, and frankly speaking, you cannot afford it if your product does not match up to the standards. So, the Brisk Links VGA to HDMI Adapter Converter is one of the tops buys in the market that can have a positive impact on your entire experience.

Why Did We Like It?

All you need to do is plug it in, and watch as your experience is enhanced from the word go. There is a reason that this is a favorite among the people, and this is because it produces a seamless performance. You can have the luxury of viewing digital images while the source device is playing analog content.

Along with this, it is affordable as well, which has made it extremely desirable to the buyers. So, this means that you will not need to replace any old appliance with a newer model to make it work. This is thanks to the male VGA point and the female HDMI cable that does the work for you.

As a result, it is flexible and compatible with most devices like laptops, computers, TV, and projectors. Thus, it can handle both audio and video functions with aplomb. This also means it can tackle various resolutions from 720P to 1080P.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A few issues have been reported, one of which is that it may not be compatible with dual monitors. This could be a problem if you are looking to multi-task. Also, it does not support HDMI to VGA conversions and works just one way.

Pros Clear digital images

Versatile

Works with audio and video

Supports different resolutions

High speed Cons Does not support HDMI to VGA

May not work with dual monitors

How often have you heard the phrase – rate something on ten? This tool sounds similar, but the best part is that it is highly rated among people. The VGA to HDMI Onten 1080P Adapter takes care of many problems that plague other models. This makes it a reliable option for many users.

Why Did We Like It?

With this unit, you can easily connect old to new devices without having to purchase any modern computer, laptop, or TV. Plus, it is a compact product that is lightwell as well, making it easily portable. Furthermore, this means that you can store it efficiently without the hassle of it taking up too much space.

Moving on, you can use it straight out of the box, thanks to the plug and play function. This has the added benefit of ensuring that you will not need any additional accessories or equipment to make it work. Apart from this, it works well with lower resolutions such as 800×600 or 920×080.

It then converts it into high-quality 720P, 1080P, or 1080i signals to deliver the best result. Moreover, this conversion is smooth and does not cause much trouble. On top of this, it is sturdily built to provide consistent performance and a long lifespan.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The picture quality could be a bit bland, and this is down to the color quality. This is one aspect where it may lose potential buyers and is something that could have been avoided. Besides, it only converts VGA to HDMI, which many people may not like.

Pros Connects old to new devices

Compact

Portable

Easy to use

Durable Cons Does not support HDMI to VGA

Colour may be a bit bland

The Giveet 1080P VGA to HDMI Converter looks simple, but there can be no doubts about its efficiency. It considerably reduces your time connecting all the ports, which has a positive impact on your work. With it, you never have to worry, and you can use it right out of the box without much hassle.

Why Did We Like It?

With this unit, you will have no problems connecting devices that transmit analog signals to those that are compatible with digital HDMI. On top of this, it is effortless to use, and you can set it up right out of the box without needing to assemble the components.

Besides, the designers have included all the accessories to spare you the need to buy anything extra. Along with this, it has both audio and video features while also being compatible with Windows 7,8 and 10. You will also be happy to note that it can accept lower resolutions like 800×6000 and then boost it to around 1920×1080.

Moving on, it is highly versatile and can work well with many devices such as your laptop, TV, projectors, and monitors. You are also likely to enjoy the fact that it is flexible, which helps to improve connectivity. Finally, it has a gold plating to prevent corrosion.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The USB cable is short, and this could cause you problems. For one, you could have issues connecting it, and also your movement may be compromised. Apart from this, the resolution is not the best and needs improvement to provide better picture quality.

Pros Easy to use

Versatile

Corrosion-resistant

Supports audio and video

Can be used with a low resolution Cons The resolution could be improved

USB cable is short

VGA to HDMI Converter Buyers’ Guide

Having narrowed down the list, there are a couple of pointers that we must mention to better your chances of bringing home the right tool. It is based on the following facts that we have formulated our list. By keeping these in mind, you can distinguish between the top brands and their products.

Durability

Any model must be able to face the daily challenges of getting the work done. It must be ready to tackle not just the weather but also the occasional bumps and scratches. It should have the ability to deliver a lengthy lifespan so that you get a consistent performance regularly. As a result, it must be sturdily built to ensure it does not break down.

Ease of Use

It should be easy to use even if you are not technologically adept at handling various applications. The instructions should be detailed quickly to make it understandable. Also, you must be aware of how each function works without having to spend much time trying to figure it out.

Audio-Video Quality

The unit must produce good audio and video quality without compromising on either. It must be compatible with various resolutions and must boost lower resolutions into higher ones. It should also be able to generate excellent audio quality without any disturbance to enhance your experience.

Verdict

We hope that our list has eased some of your prior concerns.

VGA to HDMI converters are all the rage as these allow you to link various devices. This can come in handy not only in saving precious time but also in reducing the need to purchase new appliances. These converters are perfect for bringing together the old and the latest in an ideal match.

Thus, to help you a bit more, we have selected our favorites from the recommendations. For us, the FOINNEX VGA to HDMI Adapter/Converter Cable with Audio, is the best buy on the market right now, thanks to its top-notch functions.

The SYTIVE VGA to HDMI Converter Cable follows it and also presents a desirable option. Another great model is the VGA to HDMI GANA 1080P Full HD, which has been generating a lot of buzz.

So, pick the one you like the most to enjoy stunning audio and visual display. Till next time!

