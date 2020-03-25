13 Best Water Filters to Consider Right Now

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Let’s face it: life would not be possible without the blessing of water. Yet that very liquid can become a death warrant for us.

Water that is contaminated with industrial and biological pollutants can pose a severe health hazard for us humans. And considering the rapidity with which waterborne diseases spread, this is a matter of grave concern.

For this reason, you must use a water filter. Whether at home or in the office, making sure that the water you’re drinking is clean can mean the difference between life and death.

So, to make sure that you don’t have to struggle with searching, we’ve brought for you a list of the best water filters that are available on the market. And to make the process smoother, we’ve even included a lengthy buyers’ guide at the end.

So without further ado, let’s take a dip!

Best Water Filters

As far as water filters go, this is one of the best. This model from APEC Water Systems is decidedly one of those products that are meant for the health-conscious. As it’s very name clearly spells out, this device puts water through a rigorous, five-stage filtration process before allowing it to leave the faucet.

Why Did We Like It?

As is mentioned above, this product is an excellent example of what US craftsmanship can achieve. Manufactured entirely in the USA, this superb product guarantees the safety of you and your loved ones.

With the ability to filter fifty gallons of water per day, this product’s capacity is beyond question. The premium long lasting filters make sure you get clean and pollutant-free water in every sip. What’s more, the device even comes with a 100% lead-free designer faucet, together with FDA certified food grade tubing.

This makes sure that you receive contaminant free water at all times. Plus, the high-quality connect fittings ensure leak-free operation. Not that you’ve got anything to worry about with the two-year extended company warranty. Easy to install, maintain, and use, this is one water filter system that is worth the money.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, there’s nothing wrong with the product itself. The only difficulty that people might face with this product is that it takes up a lot of space under the sink. This might make it difficult for under-sink installation in individual homes. However, this can easily be solved by mounting the device on a wall. So we’re not complaining!

Pros Reverse osmosis technology provides the cleanest water

Reverse osmosis technology provides the cleanest water Long-lasting build

Long-lasting build Leak-proof fittings

Leak-proof fittings Double carbon blocks for extra filtration Cons Challenging to install under the sink

Another all-American brand, Apex has been providing quality drinking water to American homes for over two decades, and the MR-1050 is yet another example of their superior technological prowess and innate craftsmanship.

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re like anybody else, then you’ve probably wasted a lot of dollars on drinking water bottles. However, with the MR-1050 installed, you won’t have to worry about the purity of your drinking water ever again.

This cost-effective water filter sits snugly on your countertop, attaches to any faucet, and voila! You have clean drinking water for yourself and your loved ones. This alkaline filter removes most common contaminants from water, and some uncommon ones like cryptosporidium and giardia cysts as well.

The device is easy to install, making it perfect for DIY installation. It also has a tremendous filtration capacity: each of its filters can purify up to 750 gallons of water before needing a replacement. It even adheres to the NSF and FDA guidelines; this ensures a spotlessly clean drinking water experience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we haven’t used the filter for long, some customers have complained of algal growth on the filtration unit. This could be a cause of concern. Another point that has us miffed is that the device can only be used with cold water, and doesn’t handle hot water. Other than that, there are no significant problems with the device.

Pros Cost-effective device

Cost-effective device Removes common tap water contaminants

Removes common tap water contaminants Works with standard faucets

Works with standard faucets Entirely made in the US Cons Possibility of algal growth

Possibility of algal growth Works only with cold water

Often, the volume of water that you need filtering in a day cannot be handled by regular capacity filters. If that’s the case with you, then this high capacity filter from CuZn might be the one that can solve all your problems. With over 50,000 gallons capacity, this is genuinely a filter that can make your day, every day!

Why Did We Like It?

Needless to say, the first thing that attracted us to this product was the huge filtration capacity. At 50K gallons, this filter is enough to provide you with five years of operation before requiring a change.

The device is simple to install and connects easily with your kitchen’s water line. It’s so easy you can do it with a simple wrench. And if you need extra help, then there are video instructions that can help you with the installation.

The device utilizes a triple-stage filtration process that purifies the water but leaves beneficial minerals intact for consumption. It even sports a bacteriostatic filtration system that ensures the product remains safe from mold and bacterial growth.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite the stellar filtration volume, this product cannot be used with private well water systems. It’s only meant for use with municipal water, and cannot soften hard water. But that’s only to be expected; this is marketed as a water filter and not a water softener. No surprises there actually.

Pros 50K gallon water handling capacity

50K gallon water handling capacity Easy to install and use

Easy to install and use No third faucet problem

No third faucet problem Three-stage filtration process Cons Cannot handle hard water

All of us know well that water filters are a necessity, yet we often refrain from installing them. The prime reason for this is the hassle that comes with installing filters. But the PFM400H from PUR makes filtering easy with its compact filter that fits directly on the faucet and gives you purified water, every time.

Why Did We Like It?

If compactness and ease of use is the name of the game for you, then this filter can be the right choice. Small yet durable, the device screws onto your kitchen faucet, and you’re ready to get clean drinking water.

Another feature that we found interesting in this filter is the CleanSensor Monitor technology. This feature enables the user to gauge the level of operation that the filter is able to provide. The monitor even indicates when the filter needs replacement.

The device is certified to remove over seventy polluting materials from drinking water, such as heavy metals like arsenic and lead. Using activated carbon and ion-exchange processes, the filter provides you with water that you can drink without any doubt. All in all, a pretty neat product at the price.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The filter life, undoubtedly. At a total capacity of 100 gallons, the filter in the device will need replacing every two to three months. This means an extra expenditure for the user. But we reckon that for the price, this is still a steal deal.

Pros Easy to fix and use

Easy to fix and use Removes a large number of contaminants

Removes a large number of contaminants Cost-effective solution

Cost-effective solution Fits directly on the faucet Cons Needs frequent replacement

Big Berkey is a big name in the water filter industry, and this stainless steel, tabletop water filtration system is one of the most convenient water filters on the market. This product is perfect for large families that have a substantial water requirement every day.

Why Did We Like It?

At first glance, we were really impressed by the stainless steel build of the product. The very fact that the product is made of rust-proof steel ensures that no contaminants get into the water from the filter body.

The tabletop design of the filter imparts a sense of portability to the device. Whether you want to use it in the kitchen or need it on the dining table, this device is sure to serve you whenever and wherever required.

Apart from that, we were also impressed with the filtration capacity of the product. The tank can hold up to 2 gallons of water, and the filtration rate is up to 3.5 gallons per hour. This makes the presence of multiple filtration elements an added advantage.

If that still doesn’t have you convinced, then the device has been tested OK by EPAaccredited laboratories. Which means a Big Berkey conforms to the highest possible safety standards.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Frankly speaking, the device itself is beyond reproach, but the price at which it’s available may be considered a bit too high. This makes it unsuitable for buyers’ looking for a budget option. Also, it doesn’t work with saltwater.

Pros Polished stainless steel build

Polished stainless steel build Multiple elements usable

Multiple elements usable Good filtration rates

Good filtration rates Can use ceramic elements Cons Rather hefty price tag

Rather hefty price tag Doesn’t work with salt water

Are you a hiking and camping enthusiast? Do you like to lose yourself among the great outdoors? If yes, then you know how difficult it is to get drinkable water when on a trip. Thankfully, this mini water filter from Sawyer Products does the trick nicely and gets you the clean water that you truly deserve.

Why Did We Like It?

For camping aficionados like us, there’s no better option than this device from Sawyer products. Weighing at just two ounces, this filter is extremely effective in killing off biological contaminants and making the water fit for drinking.

But that’s not where this device stops. Capable of filtering up to 100,000 gallons of freshwater, this filter easily attaches to standard drinking bottles. This enables you to sip on the device like a straw and drink water whenever you are ready to.

The product has a hollow-fiber membrane that offers a high flow rate and kills off close to 100% of all microorganisms. By doing so, the filter provides you with sparkling clean drinking water. Just dip the device into the water source and start drinking. And to top it all off, the device comes with its own water pouch. How cool is that!

What Could’ve Been Better?

At such a low price point, we can’t expect more than the filter delivers. The only point of contention that we have is the product cannot be frozen. Freezing might end up damaging the hollow fiber membrane that is the heart of the device. Other than that, there’s nothing else to complain about.

Pros Portable and affordable

Portable and affordable Attaches with most standard bottles

Attaches with most standard bottles Immediate filtration capabilities

Immediate filtration capabilities Housing made of ABS plastic Cons Possible damage at low temperatures

If you don’t want to go through the trouble of attaching a filter to your water supply line, and instead are looking for a more portable option, then the Brita Small Water Filter Pitcher is just right for you. Smart, affordable, and lightweight, this is one of those devices that gets the job done without contributing to the fuss.

Why Did We Like It?

We’ve had the good fortune to test a large number of water filters in our time, and we must say this one is one of the simplest and most effective devices there is. The device is ideal for any location and ensures quick and easy filtration.

The locking lid helps to prevent the water from spilling, and there’s even an electronic filter change indicator in place, which lets you know when it’s time for the filter to be changed. And with a 40-gallon filtering capacity for each screen, you’re good to go.

Using the filter is hassle-free: just pour in the water, screw on the lid, and you’re ready to get your glass of pure drinking water. And at such an affordable price range, there’s very little you can ask for.

What Could’ve Been Better?

But whatever little there is to ask for, we shall ask, and it’s this: the pitcher can hold only five cups of water at a time. This means you’ll have to spend considerable time refilling the jug. This is a real let-down, in our opinion.

Pros BPA free product

BPA free product Smart filter change indicator

Smart filter change indicator Filters most contaminants, including Chlorine Cons Holds only five cups of water at a time

Often, it becomes too much of a hassle to install separate water filters in different locations of the house. If you are facing this problem, then the iSpring WGB32B whole house water filtration system is the right choice for you. Capable of removing up to 95% of water contaminants, this is a device that’s well worth the investment.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the most significant advantages of this product is that it installs at the main water supply of your house. Which means all the water flowing through every faucet of your home is purified automatically. You no longer have to contend with smelly water that has sediments in it.

The device removes most contaminants from water, along with pesticides, sediments, and volatile organic compounds. The high-quality build of the device and three-stage complete filtration system provides total peace of mind to the homeowners.

But wait! It doesn’t end there. The product has a filtering capacity of 100,000 gallons, and can easily last for two years without replacement. And with a filtration rate of 15 gallons per minute, you can expect steady pressure in your pipes. Now, what more could you want!

What Could’ve Been Better?

To be honest, we’d have preferred it if the connections of this product were a little better. We’ve experienced some leakage, and this had to be patched up with Teflon tape. So if you face the same problem, you know what to do.

Pros Provides steady water pressure

Provides steady water pressure Removes most contaminants

Removes most contaminants DIY installation

DIY installation Lifetime free tech support Cons Connections may leak

Usually, whole house water filters cost more than standalone units. However, this Aquasana product provides excellent value for money in the form of ten-year service life. With a high-performance filtration system and easy maintenance capability, this is a device that can literally serve you for decades.

Why Did We Like It?

If you are looking for a low-maintenance, high-performance water filter that can churn out thousands of gallons over its lifetime, then your search ends here. The Aquasana whole house water filter has been designed to fulfill all your needs.

The device comes with a 1000,000-gallon filtration capacity, which means it can last anywhere close to ten years. Not only that, but the instrument also comes with a pro-grade installation kit, which includes all essential components you need to get it going.

Low on maintenance, this KDF and Carbon filtration system is designed to remove all contaminants such as Chlorine, heavy metals, and VOCs from your drinking water. Which means you no longer have to live in fear of smelly, discolored water anymore. Just replace the pre- and post-filters every three months, and you’re good to go.

What Could’ve Been Better?

In such an excellent product with prolonged longevity, we had expected the capability of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) Removal. Sadly, this product does not have that capability. But if your water doesn’t have a very high amount of TDS, you can certainly consider going for this filtration system.

Pros Long operational life

Long operational life Low maintenance device

Low maintenance device Ships with a pro-grade installation kit

Ships with a pro-grade installation kit Removes 97% chlorine from drinking water Cons Does not remove TDS

We’ve already presented you with another iSpring product earlier in the list. And the WGB22B is yet another quality product from the same brand. With a two-stage filtration system and 100,000 gallons of filtration capacity, this device is certainly worth the money.

Why Did We Like It?

Without a doubt, iSpring is one of the better brands when it comes to water filters, and this product is a testament to the quality of the company’s product lineup. The device is a two-stage filter that is meant to provide the first line of defense for your home.

The product has been designed to protect your entire household from water contaminants, and thus acts as a safeguard against waterborne diseases such as cholera and dysentery. It’s easy to install and requires minimal maintenance for continued operation.

Whether it’s your kitchen or the bathroom, the WGB22B provides every corner of your home with top-quality, contaminant-free water. And that too at a cost that doesn’t pinch your pocket too much. Overall, a great buy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We could’ve given this product full marks, but for the fact that this doesn’t include a water softener, we’re not able to do so. Also, the device is not designed to remove TDS, so if your water has a high TDS content and is unusually hard, you’d need to install a separate water softener.

Pros Minimal pressure loss

Minimal pressure loss Maximum filtration efficiency

Maximum filtration efficiency Twin stage filtration technology

Twin stage filtration technology Simple installation and minimal maintenance Cons Cannot soften hard water

Cannot soften hard water Doesn’t remove TDS

So far, we’ve only considered models that work well with city water. However, this product from Home Master can handle well waters as well. Equipped with a 3-stage filtration mechanism, this device makes sure that every drop of water you consume at home is free of contaminants.

Why Did We Like It?

Usually, when we test out water filters, we are faced with the problem that most of the available models don’t allow us to filter well water. So we were pleasantly surprised to find that this device is meant specifically for well water filtration.

We were impressed with the massive filter housings that this device sports. Each housing has 1-inch ports, which make for a 15-gallon per minute water pressure in the pipes. With such force, you never have to worry about a weak water flow from your faucet again.

Another aspect of this product that attracted us was the excellent purification mechanism that removes up to 95% of all contaminants. This includes heavy metals, chemical contaminants, and sediments.

Further, the oversized filters improve the flow rate, and this, in turn, means that your device needs lesser maintenance. And the multi-gradient replaceable sediment filter has a filtration capacity that goes down to one micron, one of the finest in this price range.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only thing that we wanted in this device was the capability to filter city water. This, however, seems to be lacking. Other than that, this is a great product that can serve any household connected to a well water supply.

Pros Large filter housings with one-inch ports

Large filter housings with one-inch ports Top-class filtration mechanism

Top-class filtration mechanism Improved flow rate

Improved flow rate Finest quality filtration Cons Doesn’t work well with city water

This whole house water filter on our list comes from the house of Express Water, one of the well-known brands in the filtration industry. And the product we have for you now is another three-stage device that puts your water through carbon, sediment, and KDF filters. This ensures that the water which comes out of your faucet is perfectly clean.

Express Water Heavy Metal Whole House Water Filter – 3 Stage Home... Take the Contaminants Out of Your Home - Drink...

Exactly what you need - Get clean water from any...

Why Did We Like It?

The very first aspect of the product that charmed us was the three-stage filtration system. With a combination of Active Carbon Block filtration, Sediment filtration, and Kinetic Degradation filtration, this device makes sure you get a clean water supply.

Plus, the device incorporates a fast flow filtration technology that supplies up to 0.25 gallons of water per second! Now, if that’s not enough pipe pressure for you, then we seriously don’t know what is.

With a 100,000-gallon filtration capacity, this device will readily give you one to two years of low-maintenance filtration service. Of course, this may vary based on the average use from household to household.

Finally, we’d like to mention that this device has one of the easiest filter replacement methods available. Easy to remove as well as mount, changing the filters on this product is as easy as pie. Perhaps easier!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Nothing! This is an excellent device that can fulfill all your water filtration needs. However, we must mention that the price tag for this product is a bit steep. Hence not everyone can afford it with ease.

Pros Three-stage filtration system

Three-stage filtration system Low on maintenance

Low on maintenance High pipe pressure ensures proper flow rates

High pipe pressure ensures proper flow rates 100,000-gallon filtration capacity Cons Rather steep price tag

We’re finally at the last item on our list, and this one is arguably the most convenient whole house water filtration system on the market. With a simple seven-step installation process, this is a perfect device for DIY enthusiasts.

Why Did We Like It?

The sheer blue cylindrical make of the product is what attracted us to this device in the first place. But not one to judge a book by its cover, we delved deeper into the multiple features of this device.

And came out a clear fan of the product. Perhaps the industry’s first filtration system that incorporates the Sanitary Quick Change technology, this product offers you clean water at an affordable cost.

Using carbon block technology, this device removes up to 95% of chlorine tastes and odors. This means you get clean, contaminant-free water without any disruption. Plus, the device requires very little maintenance and even helps to extend the life of other water-utilizing appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers. And all this comes at a highly affordable price.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The utility of this device would have been enhanced had it come with a ‘clogged’ indicator and a pressure indicator. This would’ve made the task of monitoring and maintaining the device easier.

Pros Incorporates SQC technology

Incorporates SQC technology Gives better quality water

Gives better quality water Protects home appliances Cons No clogged indicator

No clogged indicator No pressure indicator

Water Filter Buyers’ Guide

Still confused about which water filter to get? Don’t worry; it’s not you alone who’s feeling at a loss. When it comes to choosing the right water filter for your home, most people have to think twice before they settle on a model.

Which is natural if you think about it. A water filter is not a luxury but a necessity, and the health of your loved ones depends on this device. So, to make sure you can make the right decision, we’ve compiled this informative buyers’ guide.

Once you go through this guide, you’ll have all the information necessary to buy the best water filter that gives you near distilled water, but with the minerals included. The following are some of the essential factors that you need to keep in mind once you start your filter hunt.

Water Usage Patterns

Different houses have different water usage patterns. While most homes need more water in the mornings when everyone is leaving for work or study, it might be different in your case.

Based on your water usage patterns, you need to choose the filter according to the filtration capacity. Check out the gallons per minute of the filter. For regular usage, a ten gallons per minute flow rate is sufficient. But in case you have a larger family that calls for greater water consumption, you should look for a higher capacity device.

Place Of Installation

This is the next important point that you need to consider carefully. What kind of filter do you need for your house? Do you require a countertop filter, a faucet filter, or perhaps a whole house filter?

Based on your requirements, the location where you are going to install the device will vary. Filters used in kitchens are usually installed either below the kitchen sink (like the APEC model on our list) or directly onto the faucet (as is the case with the PUR model).

However, if you need your entire house’s water supply to be filtered, it’s best to go with any of the whole house water filter models on our list. These devices should be attached to the main water line coming into your house and can filter large amounts of water quickly.

Type Of Filter

Filters come in multiple varieties, such as active carbon block filters, reverse osmosis filters, and UV filters. Based on the type of water contaminant you need to remove, the filter type will change.

So before you settle on the filter type, you need to carry our preliminary tests of your water to assess its quality. Based on the outcomes of the tests, you need to buy a product that will be effective in removing the contaminants that are there in your water supply. For example, if you have a high bacterial infestation in the water, then UV filters are essential.

Filter Capacity And Longevity

Remember, not all filters are created equal. Different filters have different filtration capacities and longevity. This is primarily determined by the total amount of water that the filter can handle.

Usually, filters that can handle 100,000 gallons of water can last a regular household for a year or two before requiring replacement. For long term usage, you should go for a 1000,000-gallon filter. This can last as long as ten years before requiring any form of maintenance.

Ultimately, the filter capacity and longevity come down to usage patterns. If your water usage patterns are frugal, then your filter will last longer. If, on the other hand, your house has extensive water requirements, the filter will need faster replacement.

Filter Maintenance

At home, there are a large number of chores to perform. Add to that water filter maintenance, and the tasks can quickly spiral out of hand. In fact, water filters that require more maintenance often remain dysfunctional for more extended periods.

Maintenance is a long term game, and if you’re a homeowner, you want to keep this to a minimum. So when you buy a filter, make sure to choose one that requires very low maintenance and gives you prolonged usage.

The Micron Ratings

Another critical factor that you need to pay attention to when selecting a filter is the micron rating. Simply put, this represents the size of the pores that your filter uses to allow the water to pass.

Naturally, the smaller the pores, the finer the filtration capability. Hence, based on the results of your water tests, you need to select the proper filter that has the right micron ratings. As a general rule, the best filters should block anything more massive than 0.35 microns.

Keep in mind, however, that the finer the micron rating, the more expensive the filter becomes. And this brings us to the next point on our list, which is perhaps the prime concern of most homeowners.

Your Budget

Health is wealth, and naturally, none of us are ready to compromise on the safety of ourselves and our near and dear ones. But buying a water filter can set you back by several hundreds of dollars.

So, before making a choice, consider every factor minutely and then settle for the device that best suits your water type. This will help you to select a water filter that has only the required features. Otherwise, you risk buying an expensive device beyond your means, with features that you probably don’t need.

Verdict

And with that, we come to an end of our discussion about the 13 best water filters. We hope you’ve enjoyed going through this list as much as we enjoyed compiling it.

Before we leave, we would like to share with you our top picks from the list. If you are looking for comprehensive protection, then consider going with any of the whole house water filters on our list.

For a compact option, we suggest going with the PUR Chrome model on our list. And if you’re looking for a stainless steel portable device, then the Big Berkey model on the list can be your best bet.

On that note, we’ll take your leave. By the way, if you have any queries or additions, don’t hesitate to let us know.

Till next time!