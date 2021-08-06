Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

With the increase in various water-borne diseases, most health experts and professionals would advise getting a testing kit to check the water quality.

Unfortunately, choosing a top-quality product that is user-friendly and provides detailed results is easier said than done. There are many factors to consider, and with the market flooded with cheap variants that deliver inaccurate results, the selection process can get a tad complicated.

Furthermore, most people don’t have the luxury of going through different websites to check online reviews. That is why we have compiled a list of the 9 best water testing kits currently available on the market.

And, to make things interesting, we have added a buyer’s guide towards the end of this review-based article. Now, without further ado, let’s get right into it.

Top Water Testing Kits

Document

VARIFY is a very popular US-based brand that manufactures a wide range of water testing products. On that note, let us introduce you to the Premium Drinking Water Test Kit. It promises to deliver accurate results irrespective of whether you are testing the well, tap, or pool water.

Why Did We Like It?

We were thoroughly impressed by what this product offers. For starters, it supports a wide array of parameters and detects the 17 major contaminants in water including, zinc, copper, iron, and bacteria. This ensures that the water is free from impurities, making it safe for drinking.

On top of that, it comes with 100 strips for you to conduct numerous tests at home, and save money. We used them to test different water sources so it is safe to say that this model delivers accurate results easily and quickly.

What’s more, it comes with a waterproof color chart, allowing you to compare results without any difficulty. Lastly, you will be pleased to know that this brand donates a small portion of its sales to a non-profit charity, which is a wonderful gesture.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This water testing kit is an excellent choice for users due to its highly accurate results and easy usage. However, while using it ourselves, we found out that it doesn’t test pesticides, which was slightly disappointing; other than that, it works perfectly.

Pros A wide array of parameters

Comes with a large number of strips

Delivers accurate results

Easy to use Cons Doesn’t test pesticides

API, one of the prominent names in the aquatics industry, has been consistently delivering research-driven and innovative solutions that help take care of users’ fish and aquariums. Unsurprisingly, the Freshwater Master Test Kit from the brand is a model you can’t afford to ignore.

Sale API FRESHWATER MASTER TEST KIT 800-Test Freshwater Aquarium Water... Contains one (1) API FRESHWATER MASTER TEST KIT...

Helps monitor water quality and prevent invisible...

Why Did We Like It?

For us, one of the key highlights of this freshwater testing kit is that it supports all the 6 major parameters and delivers results with unmatched accuracy. Plus, it comes with a wide range of testing options to suit your style and convenience.

You will find that it does a pretty decent job at monitoring the water quality and solves problems that are not visible to the naked eye. Not to mention that it includes 1 color card, 4 glass tubes, and 7 testing solutions, thereby providing an all-round water testing experience right at home.

What’s more, it promises to conduct over 800 tests, thereby allowing you to test your aquarium water on a weekly basis. And, thanks to its affordable price tag, it is an ideal choice for fish owners.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This freshwater test kit does a pretty good job and helps solve various issues. That said, while testing it, we were a little unhappy to find out that it doesn’t include KH and GH tests. Since it claims to be a master kit, it should feature all the important tests for the best user experience.

Pros Available at a reasonable price

Various testing options

Monitors problems that are invisible to the naked eye

Can conduct many tests Cons Doesn’t include KH and GH tests

Our next item is a quality addition from the house of JNW Direct, a brand that strives to manufacture the best kits and testing strips on the market. Naturally, the Direct Pool and Spa Test Strips pack is easy to use and delivers reliable results.

Why Did We Like It?

There are quite a few things that we love about this water testing kit but, what caught our attention was its user-friendly features. The engineers have added clear and simple instructions, which are easy to follow, ensuring that you get reliable results every time.

From total alkalinity to free chlorine, it tests for 7 important parameters to keep your swimming pool free from impurities. Furthermore, it comes with a mobile app that allows you to track, record, and monitor the test strip results which guarantees top-notch accuracy.

Now, users worried about running out of test strips will be happy to see that it has 100 strips for conducting a similar number of tests. Apart from that, it features a downloadable e-book that helps explain the results while providing tips for users to keep the pool water clean.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Without a doubt, it is a perfect choice for those looking to maintain the water quality of their pools, hot tubs, and spas. Having said that, the only gripe we have against this product is its very high ‘total chlorine’ test scale, which is between 0 and 1000 ppm.

Pros Can conduct a lot of tests

Simple and clear instructions

Mobile app allows for optimal result tracking

Delivers reliable results Cons Very high test scale for total chlorine

Founded in 1998 in the US, Watersafe is among the world’s leading suppliers of high-quality water testing kits. And, on that note, we thought of including one of its most popular products on this list. Featuring everything needed to screen water for harmful impurities, the WS425B model is the ultimate choice for testing well water.

Why Did We Like It?

As this water testing kit comes from a brand with nearly 25 years of experience, the Watersafe WS425B doesn’t let us down. The best part is that it tests for a wide variety of impurities such as chlorine, bacteria, pesticides, lead, and a lot more.

It is in accordance with the EPA standards, so you don’t have to worry about its reliability. Plus, it is very easy to use, thanks to its clear and detailed instructions that help test water in a few minutes. Also, the strips are easy to read, which is something we truly appreciate.

Apart from this, it is decently priced, naturally making it one of the top-rated options available on the market. Overall, it is one of the best budget-friendly water testing kits that users can get their hands on.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product is a noteworthy mention on our list, mainly because of its ease of use and affordable price. However, we noticed that the bacteria vial is difficult to read when filled. This was quite disappointing, especially considering all its outstanding features.

Pros Easy to use

Great value for money

Tests a wide variety of impurities

Clear and detailed instructions Cons Bacteria vial is difficult to read when filled

We are halfway through our list, and now it’s time to talk about this highly efficient product from Health Metric. It is a very popular US-based brand known for its wide variety of testing kits. Understandably, the Well Water Test Kit can be your perfect companion for testing different contaminants.

Why Did We Like It?

According to us, this product is better than other conventional water testing kits. This is because the tests are in accordance with the EPA limits as imposed by the federal law, making it stand out from other options on the market. Plus, you need to have a lab or a science degree to use it.

We found that it can test for 8 well water contaminants that cause major illnesses. Also, it comes with clear and detailed instructions to help you get accurate results every time. All you need to do is compare the results with the color-coded card to find out the contaminant levels.

Sounds impressive? Well, there’s more. The results come out in less than 5 minutes, which is a lot faster than most models on this list. In addition, it is available at a budget-friendly price, so you don’t have to break the bank to buy this exceptional water testing kit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While testing it, we noticed that some results were not as detailed as we would like them to be. This makes it a little difficult for ordinary people to understand. But given its affordable price, we are sure that most people wouldn’t complain about it.

Pros Highly affordable

Very easy to use

Comes with detailed instructions

Provides results in a short time Cons Results are not detailed

Next up on this list is another quality product from SJ WAVE, a brand that manufactures and supplies quality filters and water test kits. Moreover, because it is easy to use and known for delivering reliable results, the 16 in 1 Drinking Water Test Kit is everything you need for a water test.

Why Did We Like It?

For us, the main highlight of this product is its 16 testing parameters, which ensure safe drinking water for you and your loved ones. It delivers accurate results within a few minutes, thereby making it a great option for school projects. Plus, you can test the water from various sources, including aquariums, pools, and wells.

Moving on, the testing strips have a shelf life of up to 2 years, thanks to its sealable bag. They are also easy to use and users can follow the detailed instructions to complete the tests in no time.

Apart from that, it contains an e-book, a testing dropper, and a testing tube for collecting water samples without any hassle. And you can enjoy all these features at an economical price, making it worth the investment.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product is undoubtedly one of the most affordable and easy-to-use options on the market. But, we did not like the squares on the test strip as they do not align properly with the values marked on the comparison sheet. Other than that, we didn’t find any other drawbacks.

Pros Comes with an economical price tag

Quick results

Detailed instructions

Test strips have a very long shelf life Cons Poorly designed squares on the test strips

We won’t waste any time introducing you to Health Metric as we have already included a quality product from this brand on our list. Similarly, the Bacteria Test Kit is another top-notch and highly affordable option that deserves your attention.

Why Did We Like It?

Irrespective of whether you are a professional or a layman, anyone can set up the test in a few minutes, thanks to its simple yet detailed instructions. With this product, you can easily find out if the water is safe for drinking; all you have to do is test it on a regular basis.

Not to mention that you get accurate results in the comfort of your home within 48 hours, thereby saving you a lot of hassle. Plus, you can check for contaminants according to the official EPA standards, which gives it the edge over other models.

Besides, it is available in packs of 2s, 3s, and 4s, letting you choose as per your convenience. We also loved its highly responsive customer support team; they do a great job helping users who face problems while using this product.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is one of the most reliable and affordable water testing kits available out there. Although we did not find anything wrong with the results, moisture does tend to seep into the bottles with time which is a slight letdown.

Pros Comes with detailed instructions

Delivers lab-like results

An affordable option

Very responsive support team Cons Moisture tends to seep in

For over 150 years, this American brand has dedicated itself to manufacturing high-grade and versatile test kits that are sold all over the world. Hence, it should not come as a surprise that the Premium Water Quality Test Kit from Safe Home is one of our top recommendations. So, keep reading to know more.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, it is one of the few products that enables you to test in an EPA-certified lab, which ensures accurate output every time you use it. Not to mention, it can test different types of water, such as that used for cooking, bathing, or drinking.

Apart from this, you can even use it to test water from untreated surfaces such as streams, lakes, and springs. Speaking of testing, it is particularly renowned for conducting in-depth tests that deliver reliable results. Plus, it is absolutely safe, which we believe all users will love.

Additionally, it is highly effective in removing contaminants. Also, it is very easy to use; simply collect the samples, send them for testing, and you will get the results in 7-10 business days.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product is not for those on a tight budget as it is by far the most expensive option on our list. Having said that, you won’t regret spending extra bucks on it as it delivers results from an EPA-certified lab, which is known to be 100% accurate.

Pros Delivers accurate results

Can test water from various untreated surfaces

Conducts in-depth testing

Safe and easy to use Cons Tad bit expensive

We have reached the end of our list, but here is another outstanding product from Hofun that you should consider. Equipped with 16 functions, this model has the potential to give tough competition to some of the most expensive options on the market. So, let’s dig a little deeper.

Why Did We Like It?

This testing kit from Hofun can be used to inspect the water quality of various places, including the aquarium, pond, spa, and pool. Furthermore, it tests for 16 contaminants that pollute your drinking water, hot tub, and swimming pool water, which makes it an all-round test kit.

We were delighted to find that the brand did not skimp on the important accessories. In fact, it comes with everything that you can possibly expect from a high-quality testing kit including, a high-grade test tube, a dropper, and 50 test strips.

Apart from this, it delivers highly accurate results, thanks to its scientific-grade water test strip. Oh, and did we forget to mention that it is easy to use? Lastly, it is a budget buy and recommended for those who don’t want to spend much.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite delivering excellent value for money, it has a couple of drawbacks. During our usage, we found that the squares on the test strips don’t fit with the ones on the bottle, thereby leaving users guessing. Further adding to the confusion is the fact that all the squares don’t change colors.

Pros A budget-buy

It comes with all important accessories

Delivers accurate results

Wide usage Cons Some squares on the strips don’t change colors

Water Testing Kit Buyer’s Guide

So, were you able to make a decision after going through our list of recommendations? If not, there’s nothing to worry about, as knowing just the brand names and a few pros and cons is barely enough information while buying the best water testing kit.

There are a few other factors to consider as well which will help you buy the right option based on your requirements. On that note, we have explained all the important factors in detail in this section to help you make an informed purchase.

So, we strongly recommend reading it till the end.

Testing Procedure

The testing procedure has got to be the most important factor that you need to consider while buying a water testing kit. To get reliable results, we recommend going with a unit that lets you send the samples to a testing facility. But, one minor drawback of this procedure is that you have to wait almost a week for the results.

However, if you want the test results in a short period of time, a home test kit would be perfect for you. On the flip side, the results won’t be 100% accurate.

Contaminants

Some units can test for a wide variety of contaminants such as iron, copper, chlorine, and lead, while others test for only 2 or 3 contaminants. If you are aware of the impurity you are testing for, we would suggest going with the latter option.

However, if you want to have a detailed insight into the quality of your water, we recommend going with a kit that tests for a broader range of contaminants.

Water Source

Last but not least, you need to be sure about the type of water you will be testing. In general, most water testing kits are only compatible with a specific source of water. For example, some are recommended for drinking water, while others are for pool or well water.

Now, obviously, there are going to be a lot of differences between the contaminants found in the water you drink and in the water you swim. Therefore, we recommend buying a product that caters to a particular water source.

Verdict

A water testing kit lets you know about the contaminants present in your water in just a few minutes. So, if you want to learn about the quality of a water source, it is essential to buy a reliable water testing kit.

With that, we have reached the end of our review-based guide; hopefully, it will help you make the right choice. However, before wrapping up, we would like to mention our favorites from this list.

The best overall product is the VARIFY Premium Drinking Water Test Kit, mainly because it tests 16 various parameters and is easy to use. Closely following it is the API Freshwater Master Test Kit, which is a budget-friendly model and is capable of monitoring numerous problems.

But, if you are looking for an innovative option that features a mobile app for tracking, we recommend going with the JNW Direct Pool and Spa Test Strips. So, that’s all for now. See you soon!

Related Articles

13 Best Inline Refrigerator Water Filters to Consider

13 Best Refrigerator Water Filters Today | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

Water Filters 101 | Everything You Need to Know

13 Best Water Filters to Consider Right Now

11 Water Filters Types Today & The Ideal Options for Your Home

13 Best Whole House Water Filters

13 Best Water Pitcher Filter

8 Best Water Descaler Softner For Hard Water

9 Best Water Quality Test Kit