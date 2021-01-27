Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do we even need to get started on the importance of clean water?

Of course not! But what we can tell you is that whole house water filters are currently the most popular means of purifying water in households across the country. After all, who wouldn’t like a system that removes impurities all at once? So, if you haven’t invested in one, now is the time!

However, choosing the perfect model for your needs is easier said than done, especially with the plethora of options up for grabs. And that’s why we have reviewed the 13 best whole house water filters for you to take a pick.

Now, let’s get into the deets!

Top Whole House Water Filters

To start things off, we have the iSpring RCC7AK Drinking Water Filter System. This NSF certified unit is a multi-layered system designed to provide maximum protection against more than 1,000 different contaminants. What’s more, the simple installation is perfect for DIY enthusiasts.

Why Did We Like It?

Even before we got our hands on the product, the positive customer feedback helped us put our faith in it. Essentially a reverse-osmosis filter, the RO membrane eliminates most harmful pollutants during filtration. But it also removes some of the beneficial minerals. And this is where lies the biggest advantage of the iSpring RCC7AK.

As opposed to the most common 5-stage water filters, it features a special 6th stage, i.e., the Alkaline Remineralization filtration, which puts the healthy minerals back into the water. On top of that, it renders balanced alkalinity to the water, making it taste better.

Additionally, the filter has 2 pre-filters, namely PP sediment and Carbon Block (CTO) filters for removing the large contaminants. Not only that, but they also protect the RO membrane from harmful chemicals like chlorine and chloramine. Likewise, a fine Carbon KDF (GAC) filter applies the finishing touches before the water reaches the faucet.

While we opted for the European-style faucet accessory, you can also go for the diamond hole saw or filter cartridge variants. With all necessary instructions and attachments, you can easily install it under a standard sink.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only thing we can crib about is the absence of proper customer service if you need any assistance. So, first-time users may want to get it installed by a professional and resolve their queries concerning functionality.

Pros 2.5-gallon holding capacity

Great taste, bottled water quality

Quick fitting connectors and locks prevent leaks

Transparent 1st stage housing for easy visual inspection Cons No customer service

Next up is a heavy duty whole house filtration system from the house of Culligan. The WH-HD200-C has been thoroughly tested for different safety standards. Complete with wide inlet/outlet connectors, it won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, we were impressed with the 1-inch stainless reinforced steel inlet/outlet connector, which is bigger than what you’ll find in standard filters. Apart from increasing the water flow, it reduces the PSI pressure range between 30 to 100, thereby putting less strain on the filter with regular use. This ensures better longevity of the device.

Talking about the other specifications, it’s primarily designed for filtering large solid sediments, rust, scale, odor, and chlorine taste. Furthermore, depending on the filter type, you can get rid of finer particles like sand, salt, and so on. In this regard, this system is compatible with various filter cartridges like the Culligan R50-BBSA, CW25-BBS, CP5-BBS, CW5-BBS, RFC-BBSA.

Another one of its likable features is the battery-operated filter change timer that has a LED indicator. In ideal scenarios, it should blink green for at least 3 months. When it turns red, that’s when you know it’s time to change the filter. Moreover, the bypass shutoff valve lets you change it without turning off the main water supply.

Finally, the package includes everything, from the WR-HD wrench and mounting bracket to the filter monitor and battery.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike its predecessor, the installation process for this one isn’t as easy. While some users have faced problems with the O-ring, others have complained about the difficult fitting of the bracket. Hence, you may need to dedicate more time for fitting purposes.

Pros Suitable for residential use

Faster water flow

LED filter life monitor

2-year warranty Cons Tricky installation

The DuPont WFPF13003B Whole House Water Filtration System is a super-affordable unit that maintains a clean water supply in all plumbing lines. It can pair up with practically any pre-filter cartridge for customized filtering according to the water supply type.

Sale DuPont WFPF13003B Universal Whole House 15,000-Gallon Water Filtration... Filters Up To 15,000-Gallon For Home or Office

Features Universal 500 Series Poly Block Cartridge

Why Did We Like It?

Simplicity is always appealing. Similarly, the DuPont WFPF13003B Whole House Water Filtration System doesn’t make any fancy claims but stays true to its promise. For its relatively simple design, we were utterly surprised with the 1500-gallon filtering capacity.

The standard 3/4-inch inlet/outlet is a match for most residential or office plumbing lines. Not only that, but you can also use almost any regular 10-inch replacement filter. And thanks to the transparent casing, you can keep a watch on the filtering conditions.

For instance, one of the most commonly used combinations is a sediment cartridge ahead of a charcoal cartridge (in separate housings) to remove particulates and odor, respectively.

Overall, this unit comes across as a very effective whole house water filter. If budget is a constraint and you’re not in the mood for a complex mechanism, then this product is worth considering.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the installation process isn’t complicated per se, we thought the mounting stays firm upon applying some silicone faucet grease near the O-rings. We also wrapped the threads in a good amount of Teflon tape for peace of mind.

Pros Improves water clarity and taste

Reduces sediments including rust and silt particles

Comes with 500 Series Poly Block Cartridge

2-year warranty Cons Requires extra adhesive and tapes

If safeguarding hot water appliances is on the top of your priority list. Then we have something that might just fit your needs. The 3M Aqua-Pure AP430SS Whole House Water System is a filter-cum-water treatment unit that has become popular due to its efficiency.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this whole house water filtration system is quite unlike anything we have tested before. The filter body mainly consists of several polyphosphate elements, preventing scale buildup in hot water appliances, no matter the type or style. Hence, you can expect a longer life span for water heaters and their related parts like pipes, downstream plumbing, faucets, showerheads, etc.

For this, all you have to do is install the filter onto the cold water line feeding into the appliances. The 304 stainless steel-head can be easily placed on existing copper pipes. Additionally, it features a corrosion-resistant material that negates the need of frequent replacements. But even if you need so, the filter cartridge has a quick change out mechanism for seamless replacement.

Much like the DuPont WFPF13003B, it’s equipped with a 3/4-inch NPT inlet/outlet connection to reinforce high flow rates. And last but not least, the system has an operating temperature range from 40 to 100-degree Fahrenheit to cater to various appliances.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’d have liked the product better had the package included some of the necessary accessories required for the installation process. Not only will buying them separately add to the cost, but it can also be challenging to find related parts within a short time.

Pros Anti-corrosion stainless steel-head

Aids efficiency of hot water appliances

Suitable for any home size

Easy to replace Cons Package doesn’t include tools and parts

Taking a break from regular water filter systems, we now move onto a replacement filter. The GE FXHTC Whole Home System Replacement Filter works with most brands and models for eliminating maximum contaminants from the water supply.

GE FXHTC Whole Home System Replacement Filter Heavy-duty filtration system Filtered water for...

Includes one filter: Compatible with GXWH40L,...

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to water filters, GE is a name that hardly needs any introduction. And this product is a great example of that reputation. Designed for being universally fit, it works with most high-flow, whole house, drop-in-style systems, which employ a 10-inch filter. Besides, potential buyers can enter the brand and model number to check the compatibility.

Performance-wise, it has been certified by the National Sanction Foundation (NSF) for its sediment, sand, and rust clearing abilities. In fact, it filters the water down to 25 microns, eliminating much of the chlorine smell and taste, which is prevalent in city water. One filter should last well for three months or 30,000 gallons.

The packaging comes with detailed instructions about installation, which will come in handy if you have never replaced a filter before. But post-installation, make sure to flush the water for 10 minutes, wait for an hour and repeat the flush.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You may need to replace the filter almost every month in case of heavy iron or chlorine deposit. And considering that it costs pretty high, you may end up shedding much more. But if budget isn’t an issue, then GE FXHTC Whole Home System Replacement Filter won’t disappoint you.

Pros Feedwater temperature between 40 and 100-degree Fahrenheit

Prolongs the service life of water fixtures

Removes odor and improves taste

Quality certifications Cons Hard Water may require frequent replacement

Another high-performing unit from iSpring is the WGB21B Whole House Water Filtration System. Sporting an efficient 2-stage filtration process, it eliminates more than 90% of contaminants from the city water supply without affecting the water flow.

Why Did We Like It?

At first glance, the iSpring WGB21B 20Stage Water Filtration System comes as a nice compromise between the more advanced and single-stage filters. Similar to the iSpring RCC7AK, the 1-stage consists of a premium 5-micron polypropylene sediment filter, eliminating dirt, dust, rust, and scale particles.

From here, the water enters the second filter, which contains high-quality coconut shell carbon and a compact fabrication technology. Aside from removing cloudiness and bad taste, it filters more than 90% chlorine, pesticides, herbicides, and most industrial solvents.

Furthermore, the pair of replaceable filters provide up to 50,000 gallons of filtered water in a year for a family of four. And the 1-inch inlet/outlet connectors maintain a high water flow with minimum pressure loss.

We also liked how the unit comes pre-assembled into the mounting bracket to reduce installation efforts. All you have to do is take it out of the package and place it in the point-of-entry of the water supply. It’s that simple!

Lastly, the brand provides a filter wrench to facilitate trouble-free change when required.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike a lot of our other recommendations, this one doesn’t come with clear housing, which makes visual monitoring almost impossible. Additionally, the filter connections might require heavy Teflon taping to remain leak-proof. That said, these minor inconveniences are far from being deal-breakers, in our humble opinion!

Pros Pressure release valve releases built-in pressure

Multi-layer PP sediment filter minimizes clogs

Carbon block filter enhances filtration efficiency

Hassle-free installation Cons Lack of visual monitoring housing

Heavy taping required for leak proofing

Halfway through the list, and another 3M Aqua-Pure product makes an entry. As the name suggests, the AP431 is a replacement water cartridge, which is specifically designed to prevent scale buildup in different appliances and plumbing lines.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, this replacement water cartridge functions in a similar way like the 3M Aqua-Pure AP430SS unit. In a minute concentration of 2-3 ppm, the polyphosphate particles prevent scale buildup by restricting the deposition of hard water minerals like dissolved calcium and magnesium on metallic surfaces. And by forming a thin yet uniform protective layer, the particles keep corrosion at bay.

Other than that, the filter has an easy change-out system, meaning you can take it out anytime for maintenance and cleaning. With a high flow rate of 10 gallons per minute, it’s a good choice for both home and office use.

Moreover, it supports a wide water temperature range from 40 to 100-degree Fahrenheit, which is the standard for most hot water appliances. Overall, the 3M Aqua-Pure AP431 is one of the most cost-effective replacement cartridges in the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It may be helpful to know that this water cartridge is designed exclusively for use with the 3M Aqua-Pure AP430SS. And it doesn’t help in removing sediments from the water. So, you may have to use an additional filter for filtering solid pollutants before this one can eliminate the hardness causing minerals.

Pros 25-125 PSI range

Easy change-out system

Large threads protect the filter from installation damages

Cost-effective Cons Limited utility

The Express Water Heavy Metal Whole House Water Filter is a 3-stage system that boasts of eliminating more than 80 contaminants, including chlorine, iron, lead, and more. Complete with 1-inch connections and pressure gauges, it makes for one of the most effective point-of-entry filtration systems.

Why Did We Like It?

Before we get into further details, allow us to shower some praise on its construction. Each of the three housings is made from a blend of highly durable and food-grade ABS and PCE plastic. Not only that, but they are connected with industrial-grade high-capacity flow connectors, which have a capacity of 0.25 gallons per second.

Plus, they are fitted in a freestanding metal frame that makes mounting an optional chore.We let the frame stand during our trial and didn’t face any difficulty while changing the filter.

Now, coming to the most important aspect, the three-stage filtration begins with removing coarse, damaging contaminants like sand, rust, and dirt. This layer is, in turn, made from 4 distinct layers of polypropylene microfiber that filters the water down to 5 microns.

The second layer is a Kinetic Degradation Fluxion (KDF) filter that’s made from a combination of catalytic carbon and ionically charged zinc and copper granules. As a result, it captures heavy metal contaminants like lead, arsenic, sulfur, alongside harmful microorganisms.

Lastly, the vacuum heated Activated Carbon Block filter removes any chemical that can degrade the taste and odor.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Many users have complained of massive pressure loss just after the point where no water comes out of the faucets. Since the manual instructs changing the filters as soon as the pressure becomes zero, you may end up changing them more often than required. We guess it’s a manufacturing defect that doesn’t apply to all the units.

Pros Filtering capacity of up to 100,000 gallons

Pressure gauge monitoring system

Thermally bonded cap

Industrial sealed silicone O-ring for durability Cons Extreme pressure loss in some units

If you’re looking for a true blue heavy water filter system, then this unit from Aquasana may well be the one for you. Owing to the multi-layer filtering process, it gets rid of up to 97% impurities and 99.9% harmful microorganisms.

Why Did We Like It?

Unsurprisingly, it was the mammoth filtering capacity that initially got us interested in the product. But there’s much more than just the numbers that impress. For one, this high-performance system comprises two primary segments, namely carbon and KDF. In addition, it has a UV purifier unit that extracts disease-causing microorganisms like E.coli.

What appealed to us the most is its distinct salt-free technology, which modifies the structure of the minerals instead of removing them altogether. For this, the unit employs a crystallization process that prevents any undue buildup. This way, the filtered water doesn’t miss out on beneficial minerals. So, bonus points awarded!

Moreover, potential customers are free to make their own set from a trio of options. For instance, we chose to try the 10-year filter system, conditioner, and UV processing unit. Likewise, you can select only the filter or a lower capacity filter combo.

Last but not least, our package came with a pro-grade installation kit, which included pre-filters, post-filters, brass fittings, shut off valves, and all other necessary accessories.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Firstly, the Aquasana Whole House Filtering System doesn’t remove dissolved salts or reduces the amount of Total Dissolved Solids. Secondly, the entire set (with the installation set) has a very high price tag with a requirement for frequent filter change. Hence, the budget will be a significant constraint.

Pros Pre-filters remove salt and silt

Mineral stone tank eliminates 97% chloramine

No draining or back flushing required

10-year service life Cons Very expensive

Filters need frequent change

Taking our obsession with 3M Aqua-Pure forward, here’s the AP917HD Sanitary Replacement Water Filter. This quick-change filter cartridge is specifically designed for easy and tool-free installation. With a high filtering capacity, it can cater to regular heavy duty water use.

Sale 3M Aqua-Pure Whole House Sanitary Quick Change Replacement Water... DESIGNED FOR the 3M Aqua-Pure Whole House Sanitary...

EASY TO REPLACE: Sanitary Quick Change (SQC)...

Why Did We Like It?

Having tried the hot water filters, we wanted to see what a regular filter would have in store. And gladly, it didn’t disappoint to a large extent. The quick change-out mechanism means you can practically pop the cartridge in the filter head. Simply hold the cartridge upright and twist it until the side lock of the head makes a click sound.

While we didn’t face any significant difficulty changing the filter, first-timers are advised to go through the instructions manual thoroughly before taking on the job. In case of city water installation, place the filter after the water meter. Similarly, install it before the pressure tank for well water setups.

Apart from the NSF certification for removing sediments, each cartridge has an integrated activated carbon filter with a particulate reduction rating of 5 microns.

Considering the 100,000-gallon capacity and 10 GPM flow rate, we’d say it’s filtering capabilities are more than what we had expected. Also, the carbon block technology removes up to 85% chlorine taste and odor for better quality water throughout the house.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Compared to other 100,000-gallon filters, the 3M Aqua-Pure AP917HD is slightly bigger. So, you may need to make adequate room for installing it. Furthermore, it may need multiple drainings to release the pressure before and after installation.

Pros Reduces sediment and chlorine

20 GPM intermittent peak flow rate

Extends the life of water appliances

Lasts up to a year Cons Pressure release requires multiple flushes

As we approach the end of this list, this three-stage whole house filtration system from Home Master drew our attention. It aims to provide clean and clear water for every faucet without bringing down the water pressure.

Why Did We Like It?

Getting straight down to business, let us walk you through the three stages. Like most three-stage filtration systems, the first stage is a multi-gradient depth sediment filter with four layers, viz., a 25-micron surface, 10-micron layer, 5-micron layer, and 1-micron inner core. These are meant to enhance the filtration process with optimum bacterial and chemical resistance.

Apart from that, the radial flow iron reduction filter is highly-efficient for removing iron up to 3 ppm. However, iron reduction may sometimes lead to a great drop in pressure, which is taken care of in this stage. In tandem with the large 1-inch inlet/outlet ports, the system ensures

The last stage is a radial granular filter with activated coconut shell carbon that gets rid of any foul smell or odor, which is a common byproduct of dissolved chemicals.

Finally, Home Master has an excellent customer service that’ll guide you through every step, be it installation or replacement.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Home Master HMF3SDGFEC Whole House Water Filtration System is meant for use with well water only. Besides, it can’t process iron bacteria-filled or acidic water with less than 7pH value. In that sense, the limitations may make the price feel considerably high.

Pros Large filters reduce maintenance frequency

PSI range between 20 and 90

Comes pre-assembled

Responsive customer service Cons Not for use with chlorinated city water

Pricey

Now that we have ventured into filtering well water, another unit that’s worth mentioning is the AFWFilters Fleck 5600SXT Whole House Iron Filter. Aside from iron removal, this product works for softening water so that your appliances can have a long and healthy life.

AFWFilters Fleck IRON Pro 2 AFW Filters Combination Water Softener... Water softener, iron filter, all in one! High flow...

Fine mesh resin designed for high iron removal &...

Why Did We Like It?

The hazard of iron concentration in well water is not a new phenomenon, and this model from AFWFilters is engineered to tackle just that. First and foremost, the fine mesh resin layer has a high-iron removal rate, meaning you can bid those annoying stains goodbye! Not only that, but it also eliminates solid particles like dust and silt.

However, the most intriguing aspect of this filter is the 5600SXT digital controller that’s based on a meter regeneration system. Simply put, the frequency of the water softening function will be based on the water consumption. The meter will automatically detect if more water is being processed and engage the softening process accordingly.

But in case you want to control the generation process manually, there’s a backlit LCD display with integrated touchpad controls that allows you to configure the unit. Finished with 48-hour internal power backup, it’s a suitable choice for a household of 4+ people.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we don’t have anything against its efficiency, we feel that the installation is a complicated affair, especially for first-time users. So, you may have to spend a few extra bucks to hire professionals for the job. That said, the kit contains everything that’s required.

Pros High 12GPM service flow

5600 valves tested to run for 27 years

LCD control panel

5-year warranty Cons Professional installation required

Are you troubled by scale deposits on fixtures and plumbing lines? Then we have something that will relieve you from the stress. The Express Water WH100SP Anti Scale Whole House Filter offers quick and efficient filtration with minimum user effort.

Express Water WH100SP Anti Scale Whole House Filter – Home Water... Protect Your Home From Scale - Protect the entire...

Water When You Need It - Large easy flow filters...

Why Did We Like It?

Honestly, the food-grade materials that go into the construction of Express Water filters are among the primary USPs. Beyond that, each component is separately tested to meet the NSF/ANSI standards. And with the metal housing being connected to high-capacity flow connectors, there’s nothing more that we could’ve asked for!

It’s a polyphosphate PHO filter, meaning not only can it prevent corrosion and scale formation but also remove the existing buildup of sand, dirt, silt, etc. Beyond that, it works as a water conditioner to cease the accumulation of hardness-causing minerals in the pipes and fixtures. This filter is made of slow dissolve sodium polyphosphate crystal beads, which are responsible for optimum chemical absorption.

Moreover, the filter has a simple drop-and-go design, making filter change a breeze. Just twist off the housing, drop the replacement filter and you’re done. There’s a pressure release button that can be easily accessed for filter removal.

Lastly, the unit comes with a pressure gauge monitor so that you can keep track of the fluctuations. When the pressure is too low, it’s probably time to change the filters.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Apart from removing hardness causing minerals, the filter doesn’t work too well for eliminating magnesium and sulfur. Hence, we suggest getting the water tested before installing this unit as it may not be an all-round solution for filtering water.

Pros Lasts 100,000 gallons or up to 1 year

Solid wall mounting

Large 1-inch connections

45-80 PSI Cons Doesn’t remove all chemicals

Whole House Water Buyers’ Guide

Although all whole house filters work in the same way, not every model is suitable for every household. Sure, the number and type of additional filters will impact the filtration process, but there are certain factors to look out for irrespective of the stages. And in the following sections, we talk about those.

Filters

Starting with the most important feature of a water filter, different filters are designed to combat different contaminants. For instance, if your water has a high level of metal contamination, a copper-zinc mineral filter will suffice. On the other hand, bacterial contamination is best countered by UV filters. We highly recommend testing the water to have a fair idea about what filters to opt for.

Water Flow

The filtered water flow (usually measured in gallons per minute) of a whole house water system will remain the same for all the faucets, showers, and appliances. As such, choose a unit that delivers filtered water according to your consumption.

While smaller households may require a water filter that produces around 10 gallons of water per minute, larger households may need an average of 15 gallons per minute or more.

Filter Longevity

Here again, the filter longevity will largely depend on water consumption. Because filter change is one of the things that you need to do regularly, you can choose a capacity that’s best suited for your immediate needs. For example, users may initially go for a 100,000-gallon capacity and then switch to a 1,00,000-gallon unit for the same system.

Another thing to keep in mind is that although cheaper filters may seem like the best bet, it can prove to be very expensive, especially with frequent changes. Alternatively, a filter that lasts for 5 years or more can get clogged up if the household doesn’t use a lot of water. Thus, you need to strike the right balance between consumption and filter life.

Micron Rating

Unless the water is highly contaminated, filters that block particles larger than 1 micron should be enough. But there are filters, albeit expensive, capable of removing contaminants as small as 0.35 microns.

Verdict

This brings us to the end of today’s guide.

We hope we have been able to provide all the details that will aid decision making. So, take your time and go through everything. Meanwhile, let us take you a step closer to your ideal match by naming the top three units that stood out for us.

While the iSpring RCC7AK Drinking Water Filter System has an intensive 6 stage filtration process, the DuPont WFPF13003B Whole House Water Filtration System is an affordable option.

Likewise, the 3M Aqua-Pure AP430SS Whole House Water System is good for protecting hot water appliances. On a side note, both the GE FXHTC and 3M Aqua-Pure AP431 are great as replacement filters.

With that, allow us to take our leave. Do let us know in the comments down below if you agree with our verdict.

So long!

