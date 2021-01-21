Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Are you interested in gardening but face difficulties because of the paucity of time? A customized smart sprinkler controller may be exactly what you want.

Let’s face it, watering the garden can be a thankless job and you could be spending a lot of time and effort at it. But a customized smart Wifi sprinkler will not only make the job easier, but also help you set customized routines for the week. You can achieve a happy and healthy lawn with one of these controllers installed in your backyard.

The trouble is that there are several interesting choices in the market, and it might seem challenging to select one. To make this task a bit easier for you, we have listed the top 13 Wifi smart sprinkler controllers currently in the market.

So, what are you waiting for! Let’s get going.

Top WiFi Smart Sprinkler Controllers

Orbit can be amongst your top picks if you like a good blend of the traditional and the modern. Its unique weather-based software creates custom programs suited to your needs. Also, it performed brilliantly in our convenience tests, all thanks to its super easy controls, weatherproof casing, and easy connectivity to the internet.

Why Did We Like It?

The best part about this smart sprinkler is that it keeps the traditional sprinkler’s feel but has additional smart usage to it! As a result, it gives its competitors a good run for their money in the smart home market.

With Orbit B-hvye, you do not need to worry about your timings for watering the landscaping. As opposed to conventional non-connected sprinkler timers, this device has an in-built app to handle several timings independently.

Moreover, what we really liked about this product is that it is fuss-free. Go ahead and mount it on an outdoor wall. You would not need any specific accessories for it.

Above all, this product is environment-friendly. It goes through intense checks and is certified for thorough WaterSense and SWAT testing protocols. Therefore, it takes note of weather forecasts, timely shut off during rain, and recalculates the watering schedule accordingly.

Kudos to this device for being smart in the truest sense of it!

What Could’ve Been Better?

There’s no significant drawback to this device that we can point to. But we felt that the weather data can be expanded, even though it outperformed many of its competitors in our tests. Moreover, you need to be careful while setting out locations on the app to take weather forecasts accordingly.

Pros Available in 6 and 12-station models

Multiple online assistant compatibility

Can be installed outdoor

Money and water-saving Cons No auto location detection

After its recent upgrade to third-generation, it should come as no surprise that this product made it to our top recommendations. After careful consideration, we can safely say that it is one of the best smart sprinkler controllers available in the market. Also, it scored very high on its responsiveness to local forecasts, making us trust in its capabilities fully.

Why Did We Like It?

In a time when we like our products to give us customized benefits, this device is a blessing! If you do not want your garden to be overwatered during seasonal variations, no need to be worried anymore.

Just like Orbit B-hvye, Rachio 3 also has an inbuilt water intelligence system to skip watering during times of rain, excess wind, and so on. Additionally, its Intelligence Plus feature comes with hyperlocal accuracy, making the weather prediction very accurate and reliable.

Moving on, the next feature that stood out for us is the temperature scale of the product. It has a wide-scale that ranges between -4°F to 140°F.

On top of that, we found it very easy to install the system with the in-app tutorial that comes with the package. You can easily install it in less than 30 minutes, without any hassle.

So, if you are looking to keep your garden lush green all across the year, we would say this is a safe bet!

What Could’ve Been Better?

We felt that its outdoor encasing could be a little more sturdy. It is primarily packaged as an indoor device, and you should keep this in mind when buying it. Moreover, the battery power can be made even better to support the stellar features that this device provides.

Pros Available both in 8 and 16-zone settings

Outdoor enclosures come with the pack

Compatible with online assistants

Sturdy casing Cons Wiring instructions can be more detailed

Rain Bird has dedicated a long time to refine this product, making it more durable and turning it into a device you can rely on for a lifetime. With its easy to use technology, it makes gardening work effortless. Its inbuilt timer is so convenient to use that you won’t even need any set of instructions to guide you. Super smart and easy!

Sale Rain Bird SST900IN Simple-to-Set Indoor Sprinkler/Irrigation System... This timer is so easy to program you won't need...

Simple zone-by-zone settings allow customized...

Why Did We Like It?

To start with, we were quite impressed by its simple-to-set 9-station irrigation timer. This feature enables different timings of watering to different areas of your garden according to your convenience. It allows you to determine the right amount of moisture that the grass and shrubs receive in your garden.

Additionally, it offers 4 custom settings per day to correctly water your garden slopes in short intervals so that the soil soaks the water better. This in turn helps in avoiding unnecessary runoffs.

Moving on to one of the best parts of this device-its water-saving features. With it, you can divide your yard into zones to be watered at different times. The seasonal adjustments will also help you increase your watering during the hot and dry months and reduce it during rainy seasons.

We cannot help but mention that durability is also one of its strong suits. Infused with a built-in surge protector, this device is well equipped against moisture, bugs, and dirt.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite having a good rating on weather responsiveness, we felt that the adjustments could be more accurate in comparison to the other models. Moreover, they can make the battery more powerful, thereby ensuring that the device can run for longer durations.

Pros Highly durable

Easy to use

In-built water saving

Sealed casing Cons Battery power can be better

Featuring for the second time on our list is another product of Orbit. Its ease of use and accessibility makes it one of our favorites. If you are traveling and are worried that the garden would not receive proper maintenance, breathe easy; this device has got you covered!

Why Did We Like It?

This super sleek and smart device will eliminate all your worries by enabling you to water the garden through its app from any part of the world. It is compatible with both android and iOS operating systems and gives you complete control as per your requirements. Like our previous picks, it takes note of your soil type, slopes, and weather conditions and is thoroughly intuitive while setting up the watering program.

Additionally, it comes in 4 and 8-station variations and provides enough options to be modified to your needs.

One feature that stood out for us is the multi-functionality that this device offers. This feature helps you to operate the timer with or without WiFi connection. Moreover, you can manually override if your internet is dysfunctional and change the watering system.

Lastly, coming to the basics, you won’t require a technician to install this system! All you would need is a screwdriver, a cup of coffee, and a clear mind to go through the instructions.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Orbit 57915 4-Zone is a device that is popular for its ease of use. However, we must warn Alexa users that it needs more work and improvement on this ground.

Also, we found that this device sometimes shifts to ‘automatic mode’ without any direct command. Other than these shortcomings, it’s a top-notch choice!

Pros Easy installation

Good design

Environment-friendly

Sensitive to hyperlocal conditions Cons Takes time to navigate through the app

If you are looking for a smart sprinkler system that saves your time, water, and money, this Rain Bird model is a good bet! With its recent upgrades, this device brings a whole new range of features such as water usage reporting, faster apps accessibility, and so on.

Now let’s dive straight into what we liked best about this product.

Rain Bird ST8O-2.0 Smart Indoor/Outdoor WiFi Sprinkler/Irrigation... New and Improved model 2.0 WiFi timer; features...

WiFi signal conveniently places control of your...

Why Did We Like It?

Undoubtedly, this device is one of the best when it comes to water-saving features. It goes through extensive testing and is EPA certified to ensure a minimum of 20% water saving over other regular devices available in the market.

Also, kudos to this device for being smart and intuitive! It takes note of the soil type, land slopes and allows you to customize watering schedules according to the zones in your yard. You can assign names and pictures to different sections in your yard and set different frequency and run times for watering. Long story short, you get healthier plants, and yes, it is also easy on your pocket!

Moreover, this model comes with an improved and updated Wi-Fi timer that shifts the control completely to you. Go ahead, and switch on the device notifications to be informed about the sprinkling activity in your yard even when you’re traveling.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite the easy accessibility of the app, we found that it often disconnects automatically. A minor glitch that a forced restart immediately fixes.We also felt that tech support can be especially improved.

Pros Simple to use

Smart controller

Quality upgrade

Intuitive app Cons Occasionally disconnects automatically

This exclusive product from Green Electronics will make watering your yard simpler than ever before. You can be a seasoned pro or an amateur trying out gardening in the yard for the first time, and this will help you save both time and resources. Read on to know all about it.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this device is smart with or without the internet. If no weather information can be obtained because of poor WiFi, this machine smoothly switches to historical weather data. Unlike the other devices, you do not need to manually operate it to conserve water when the internet is nonfunctional.

Moreover, this product is extremely efficient when it comes to gathering weather updates. Collecting data from personal as well as national weather stations such as NOAA, METNO, and underground, Rain Machine Touch HD-16 accumulates the best weather data available under the sun. Unexpected rain? No need to worry anymore.

Furthermore, this smart sprinkler undergoes rigorous testing and is WaterSense certified for maximum productivity and performance. Our tests show that water saving is almost up to 80% per week. As a result, what you save on the water bill will pay for this machine in less than two years! Now, that’s what we call a good deal.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, we felt that the app could have been better for a device as well-rounded as this. A software update can be a pretty good measure to fix the occasional bugs and glitches. However, we figured that pulling the plug and then restarting the machine is also a quick fix to this issue.

Pros All personal weather data stored locally

Free and accurate weather data

Easy to Install

Gives real-time data on your garden Cons Occasional glitches on the app

The next item on our list is a product from a Texas-based startup, Sprinkl. As the name suggests, this company has innovated products that help in water conservation in both residential and commercial spaces. Now it shouldn’t come as a surprise how it made it to our list, right?

Why Did We Like It?

It brings the right blend of innovation and smart savings to your garden. With Sprinkl Control SR-400, your yard will get the nurturing that it truly deserves.

The inbuilt control makes installing the device a child’s play. Once you are done installing, the 16 zones smart controller will help water the garden and connect with lighting and other smart home systems. Now, that’s what we call convenience!

Moreover, this device goes easy on your pocket. With seven days of weather data stored, you don’t need to worry about poor WiFi connectivity or snowfall. It takes into account data on rain, and the freeze alert automatically turns off the system as soon as temperature drops. Thus, saving almost 50% of your monthly water bill.

Lastly, what we found quite intriguing is that this company is geared towards giving back to the community. All work, starting from designing to the assembling of all its products, is done in the USA.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For a device as efficient as this, we only wish it was waterproof and had an option to be installed outdoors too. Also, as smoothly as it runs on iOS and Android, it would be great to have a web interface to allow us to access the programs from laptops.

Pros Installation takes under 30 minutes

Efficient autonomous mode

No batteries needed

Helps in conserving water Cons Can include a web interface

Seasoned garden pros, you can now quit worrying as we have one of the best suggestions for you! With Netro Sprite-6, we can say that your home garden will be in good hands. Completely automatic and intuitive, this device will save a good amount of your daytime that you can invest somewhere else.

Why Did We Like It?

As garden enthusiasts, we understand your woes about your plants dying due to irregularities in watering. We tested this product and found out that it is not only designed to water the yard from time to time but also takes into consideration other factors responsible for healthy growth.

It draws from irrigation science to ensure the deep growth of roots. Also, it reduces the watering frequency from time to time to pump more oxygen into the roots.

Moreover, it understands your plants as well as you do.The product prevents watering when the temperature is freezing and also during the night. This, in turn, prevents the soil from getting soggy and that often attracts diseases.

We must also mention that this device comes with a fully loaded Netro Plant database with information on more than 1000 common plant species. Even if you do not know much about some particular plant in the garden, this device has your back. It will determine the watering needs of your yard based on the data collected from its database.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only suggestion that we can make for this device is that it develops more responsive app support via email. However, we found out that the app comes with regular updates to fix glitches like this. So, if you are getting stuck, wait for a few hours before trying again.

Pros Excellent customer service

Very intuitive plant sensor

Easy to install

Easily connects with smart home assistants Cons The in-built app can be made better

As we near the end of our recommendations, now is a good time to introduce the exclusive smart sprinkler controller by Hunter Industries. For those of you who like installing your controller on the outdoor walls, this is a good pick. Also, with this, you can control up to 12 zones in your garden.

Why Did We Like It?

Let’s just start by saying that we loved the durability that this product offers. It comes in a sturdy metal box and also has a contractor-friendly lock on its door. Even though it is an indoor product, they haven’t compromised with the box quality.

Like its peers mentioned on this list, Hunter Pro HC also comes equipped with predictive watering features that set the schedule in accordance with the weather forecast. If it attains any information on rain, strong wind, or high humidity, it immediately adjusts the watering program in your garden. Now, you can sit back, relax, and not worry about your plants being overwatered.

Moreover, the touchscreen interface of this product makes it stand out amongst the rest. Many users complain about facing difficulty with the manual setting of the smart sprinkler controllers. But the full graphic touch screen interface of Hunter Pro HC turns manually too, making using the device a cakewalk.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were impressed with the overall functioning of this smart sprinkler controller. However, some minor changes, such as secure box doors and sturdier wall mounting accessories, would make the framework more solid. Nevertheless, for the affordable price that it comes in, we have to agree that it’s a good deal!

Pros Smart Watermark approved

An added benefit of Hydrawise

Predictive watering settings

Saves time Cons More accessories can be added for wall mounting

If you are someone who’s searching the list for an affordable yet high performing smart sprinkler controller, you cannot go wrong with Aeon Matrix Yardian Pro 12 Zone. Easy to set up, this device is an all-rounder and will take your gardening needs completely under its wings.

Aeon Matrix Yardian Pro Smart Sprinkler Controller with Instant Button... SAVE WATER, SAVE MONEY – save up to 50% of your...

SMART HOME READY – Works with Amazon Alexa,...

Why Did We Like It?

First off, this device steals the show with or without an active internet connection. If there’s a power cut or your phone decides to suddenly malfunction, you don’t need to worry anymore.

There are instant control buttons that you can access from the system to begin or pause certain watering zones in your yard. Also, you can set a specific duration as needed; it’s all under your control.

Furthermore, the new and improved version of this device comes with in-built WiFi with a range like never before. Your home router doesn’t need to be too close to the device for it to perform well. However, you can choose to connect to the RJ45 ethernet port for faster and more stable connectivity.

What we really liked about the device is its weekly update. So, if you lose internet connectivity or your phone is broken for more than a week, the weekly schedule will be repeated. This will happen until things are fixed, and the device is restarted.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We cannot complain at all about its performance, but we sure do have some suggestions! The device comes with a camera feature that seems to be a little redundant. Also, the shape of its casing box and the material can be of better quality. But given the price of the unit, it sure does a good job!

Pros Can be set up in under 15 minutes

Up to date with local municipal water regulations

Effective weather monitor

Two sensor input Cons Product built can be better

Up next, we have the Blossom Smart Water controller which is known for its excellent functioning. With this device, it gets so easy to impress your neighbors and guests alike by watering the yard with just a tap. Your garden will thrive in its glory even when you aren’t around!

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, we were extremely impressed by the Xona technology that Blossom uses. This unique system understands that every garden is diverse, with different sets of shrubs, trees, and plants. Accordingly, it programs itself to make sure that no zone in your garden is over or under watered.

Using your phone or tablet, all you need to do is to make a simple swipe, and the watering needs of the garden will be swiftly met. Also, they are quite responsive with their customer reviews too, whereby they encourage their customers to review their automatic watering schedule to make it better.

Moreover, it is a good choice if you are new to gardening and want to experiment with an affordable sprinkler controller. It’s no-fuss installation is an additional advantage for beginners. All you need to do is to download the app on your phone and get started!

What Could’ve Been Better?

If we take the price point into consideration, this device offers very good performance. However, the manual setup is not up to the mark, and if your internet is not functioning, you might face some difficulty in operating the device.

Pros Easy installation

Compatible with Alexa

Water-saving

One Tap to water Cons The manual functioning can be better

WiFi Sprinkler Controller Buyer’s Guide

Now that you have a complete idea about our top products, let’s take some time to discuss a few points that must be kept in mind when purchasing a smart sprinkler controller. Read on to know all about them.

Device Controls

Before you invest in a particular product, it is wise to decide if you want a controller with onboard controls or one that can be remotely accessed through the app. Think about this carefully, and choose the one that you’re most comfortable with. If you travel frequently, you know what to choose.

Indoor/Outdoor Setup

Would you like to mount the unit indoors or outdoor? If you want to set it up outside, you will need to have a weatherproof box for the device. Some sellers even sell these enclosures as an add-on. If you are more comfortable setting it outside and the device doesn’t have a casing, consider getting one.

Scheduling Timings

How often do you like watering the plants? Once every day or every alternate day? Not every smart controller can handle multiple schedules. So, before you select any, consider this. Some systems even import the local municipal water rules to abide by the local laws. Depending on the needs of your yard, select the perfect one.

Verdict

We have reached the end of our guide, and we hope with this, you can make a smart choice about the right smart sprinkler controller for your garden.

But before we sign off, let’s do a quick recap of our favorites from the list. Orbit Irrigation Products 57950 12 Station Sprinkler Controller is our best pick overall, while Rain Bird SST900IN Indoor 9-Station is perfect if you are looking to conserve water effectively.

And if you’re looking for customizable options, Rachio 8ZULW-C 8 Zone (3rd Generation) would be a good choice.

With this, we take your leave. Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with our verdict.

Until next time!

