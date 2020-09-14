9 Best Wood Chipper Shredders

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Don’t you hate it when you fail to get a clean look for your lawn after hours of work?

If it’s strewn with thick branches, you might consider using an electric wood chipper, which has numerous functions to handle an array of tasks. You get excellent output on most occasions, and it’s straightforward to use.

Rather than opting for any other product, you can work with wood chippers and even access tight spots for a wholesome performance. You get excellent battery backup, while the high runtime ensures you can carry on uninterrupted for long hours. The ease of use makes it user-friendly, and if you want, you can opt for more eco-friendly versions of the same tool.

So, it’s clear that there’s a lot to choose from, but how do you make the right choice? To help you, we have formulated a list of the nine best products in the market.

Without further ado, let’s begin, shall we?

Best Wood Chipper Shredder

The Snow Joe Electric Wood Shredder is one of the market’s top units and with valid reason. It has numerous quality functions and a powerful motor driving them, which has led to it topping the charts. No surprises then that it has received mostly positive reviews from users!

Sale CJ601E 14-Amp Electric Wood Chipper/Shredder POWERFUL: 14 amp motor effectively chips and...

MULCHING: Ideal for turning branches and twigs...

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, the 14 Amp motor has sufficient power to tackle a variety of jobs. You can use it for chipping or shredding branches even as thick as 1.5-feet, thanks to 4300 RPMs, which is one of the highest going around. As a result, it saves valuable time, ensuring you can quickly complete the job.

Plus, the 6-inch wheels make it portable and incredibly easy to operate. You can virtually move it from one spot to another, thereby getting a wholesome performance. Additionally, the locking knob prevents injuries, so it doesn’t accidentally start-up, and you get a safe operation.

It’ll also please you to know that yard waste is significantly reduced, and you don’t have to spend much time cleaning up. It’s low maintenance, meaning you can use it for a long time without encountering any issues. Finally, it has an instant start function for a smooth experience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It’s a bit noisy, which doesn’t bode well for you or your neighbors. While it isn’t a significant issue, it’s better to use earplugs to make the operation more manageable. Besides, you’ll have to purchase safety goggles because occasionally, a stray twig can come towards you, which isn’t ideal.

Pros Locking knob

Portable

Reduces yard waste

Instant start

Maintenance-free Cons A bit noisy

You’ll need safety goggles

The WORX Electric Leaf Mulcher has several similarities with some of the other models in the market, but it also includes some necessary upgrades. It delivers reliable performance and has cemented a place for itself. So, it has generated mostly positive reviews, putting it on most people’s wish list.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, the 13 Amp motor can mulch 53 gallons of leaves per minute, thereby significantly reducing the time you need to spend working. It comes with a state-of-the-art Flex-A-Line blade-less mulching system, which effectively reduces the leaves in an 11:1 mulch ratio.

Furthermore, after completing work, the mulch goes right into the discharge bag, making it easy to throw it away and keep your surroundings clean. However, the significant upgrade comes in terms of the stability you get while working.

It’s interesting how WORX has added weight but kept the portability intact. The unit weighs 20lbs but keeps the fatigue to a minimum, enabling you to move it from one place to another.

Moreover, it’s robust and can last a long time without you having to worry about performance issues. Meanwhile, you get easy installation, and the compact nature gives you the option of disassembling it for storage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The trimmer string available with the unit is not as heavy as you may like. It’s also shorter than usual, which may prove to be an inconvenience in the long run. Additionally, it generates a lot of dust, and you’ll have to use a separate plastic bag to gather up the debris.

Pros 11:1 mulch ratio

Sturdy

Portable

Easy installation

Disposes of 53 gallons of leaves per minute Cons Light trimmer string

Generates a lot of dust

The GreatCircleUSA Wood Chipper Shredder is generating enough buzz, thanks to the array of beautiful functions it comes in. It offers the perfect blend of versatility and power to tick most of the right boxes so far. As a result, it’s turning quite a few heads in the market.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, the 4-stroke OHP gas engine can reduce 3″ diameter wood with ease. It provides a 15:1 reduction ratio and can turn even the most sturdy branches into reliable wood chips for your convenience. On top of that, the debris goes directly into the discharge bag, so you don’t have to waste time cleaning it up.

Now, for greater efficiency, it includes steel chipping blades that have enough durability to withstand the pressures of daily use. It’s well complemented by the 4-Y hammers and ensures you can quickly complete your work. And we assure you that you can use it on a range of tasks due to the multi-function ability.

As a result, it features – shredding, chipping, and mulching – making the unit extremely versatile. Moreover, the entire operation is safe, and the product has been designed in a manner to prevent accidents. You can therefore use it without any worry.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We have received reports stating the bolts could shear off regular use, which may not please prospective buyers. And you have to keep a close eye out to make sure all the components are held in place. Apart from that, there’s no kill switch, and you’ll have shut it down using the fuel switch, which takes time.

Pros 4-Y hammers

Multi-function ability

Safe operation

Versatile

15:1 reduction ratio Cons Bolt could shear off

No-kill switch

The SuperHandy Wood Chipper Shredder has stuck to the basics while making the necessary additions to be regarded among the top products in the market. SuperHandy has paid a lot of attention to user-friendliness, and you’ll find most of the features to your liking. No surprises then that it has received a positive response from customers.

Why Did We Like It?

Right away, you’ll notice the 4-stroke gas-powered engine capable of driving the numerous functions the unit comes with. The power helps to make it multi-functional, thereby adding to the versatility. For instance, you get a fantastic reduction ratio helping to break down the mulch into a balance of 15:1.

And talking about ease of use, we have to mention the 3-in-1 function of mulching, shredding, and chipping. You can handle an array of tasks with aplomb rather than having to spend money on buying different units. Moreover, with the auto-feeding system, it’s highly user-friendly without you having to monitor it continually.

There’s also a low oil sensor that comes in handy for making the entire operation safe. It lets you know when the oil has reached below safe limits so you can refill the engine and get back to work. Additionally, at full capacity, it operates at 3600 RPM, making it incredibly useful.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Having used it ourselves, we have seen it tends to be quite loud, which may be a worry. The long working hours might become taxing, and your neighbors may find it irritating as well. Along with that, the discharge bag isn’t the best, and it may develop holes after regular use.

Pros Versatile

3-in-1 function

Auto-feeding system

Low oil sensor

3600 RPM Cons Loud

Poor discharge bag

We are at the halfway point of our list, but there are many quality products we are yet to cover. Our next recommendation for you is the Landworks Wood Chipper Shredder, which is a favorite among users. It can perform numerous functions quickly, making it stand out in the market.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, it comes with the necessary power to reduce the mulch in a 15:1 ratio because of the 4-stroke engine. You can get a lot of work done in a short time, meaning you won’t have to spend your weekend working for long hours.

But even if you do, you won’t be disappointed, thanks to the comfortable design making the entire operation more manageable. You’ll also be pleased by the multi-function capacity, ensuring you get tremendous versatility while working. It has a 3-in-1 ability allowing you to use it for mulching, shredding, and chipping wood with ease.

It’s incredibly easy to use with the instructions detailed clearly for convenience. So, you won’t have to spend much time with either the installation or the disassembly and can store it away in a corner due to the compact design. Finally, it’s safe to use as well, and the system protects you from cuts or accidents.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it isn’t a significant issue, the discharge outlet isn’t the best, and you may encounter the debris coming towards you on occasions. So, it’s best to purchase a safety goggle and gloves to keep yourself protected at all times. Plus, the discharge bag fills up quickly, and you’ll have to empty it frequently.

Pros Versatile

Powerful

Safe

3-in-1 operation

Easy to use Cons You’ll need safety goggles

Poor discharge bag

If your primary concern is power, then they’re very few units better than the Earthwise Electric Leaf Shredder. But there’s no reason to worry as it has all the necessary functions to control the energy and deliver the desired output on most tasks. As a result, it has built a reputation for itself among buyers.

Earthwise LM71313 Amp 13-Inch Corded Electric Leaf Mulcher/Shredder,... Powerful leaf shredder with a 13-Amp motor that...

Leaf mulch shredder with a 19" funnel opening and...

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, it delivers an exceptionally high reduction ratio, which makes it a highly potent unit. The power is derived from the 13 Amp motor, and the mulch is subsequently reduced to a rate of 16:1. It’s one of the highest among all the products, or in other words, it has a mulching capacity of 55 gallons per minute.

Furthermore, it comes with wheels making it portable and efficient to move from one lawn area to another for a complete performance. You can access the tight spots with ease and, thanks to the tripartite functions of mulching, shredding, and chipping, you can complete your work quickly.

Plus, it has a sliding lever for an easy transition so you can continue to work uninterrupted. And as you’re using it, the debris goes directly into the discharge bag, meaning you don’t have to clean up later. Besides, there are eco-friendly versions of the model available as well.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It doesn’t come with safety goggles, and believe us; you’re going to need them. The debris often comes flying towards you, and it’s essential to purchase gloves as well. Meanwhile, it’s reasonably loud, and while you can use earplugs, some of your neighbors may have a problem with it.

Pros Portable

3-in-1 functions

Sliding control lever

Eco-friendly

Discharge bag Cons No safety goggles

Loud

We are nearing the end of our list, but there are a few more quality products we have to go through. Next up for you is the Patriot Wood Chipper, which may look like an innocuous unit but doesn’t be fooled. It delivers a power-packed performance under most circumstances, making it capable of topping rival brands.

Patriot Products CSV-3100B 10 HP Briggs & Stratton Gas-Powered Wood... The chipping power of the 10 hp Briggs engine...

Make short work of branches up to 3 inches in...

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, it has a 10HP engine meaning you can quickly complete your work and use the 3-in-1 function for optimum results. As seen with other units, the multi-function ability ensures you can use it for mulching, shredding, and chipping to get a nice clean lawn in various situations. However, despite having a lot of power, it doesn’t make much noise.

It comes with a lo-tone muffler, which keeps the noise to a minimum to make sure neither you nor your neighbors have any problem if you work for extended periods. Another great addition is the side discharge feature, which isn’t usually seen with other models and keeps the debris away from you for safe operation.

Likewise, with the large wheels, it’s highly portable, and you can use it in areas beyond the ambit of other units. In that regard, you’ll love the Y-hammer system delivering a cracking performance and reducing the need to buy additional components.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We have received reports stating the engine is difficult to start as it doesn’t feature an instant start function. You’ll have to pull the rope to get it up and running, which isn’t easy to do and requires considerable effort. Besides, the hopper is small, and you’ll need to slow feed it for the best results.

Pros Reduces noise

Large wheels

3-in-1 function

Y-hammer system

Fast Cons Difficult to start the engine

Small hopper

The SuperHandy Mini Wood Chipper has made all the right noise in the market with features like an excellent reduction and adjustable discharge chute. However, that’s not all, and it has sufficient ability to make for a valuable acquisition to the work shed.

Why Did We Like It?

Right away, you’ll notice the exceptional reduction ratio of 15:1, significantly reducing yard waste and keeping the mulch to a minimum. It has a 4-stroke gas-powered engine that delivers the energy needed to complete any task and adds to the versatility. However, the significant inclusion is that of the adjustable discharge chute.

It makes the entire operation more reliable while effectively taking care of the debris by keeping it away from you. Consequently, you get control combined with the power to form a potent combination, and, thanks to the extra-large hopper, you won’t have to spend much time feeding the unit.

It can deal with a large amount of wood at a time, providing outstanding efficiency and allowing you to work uninterruptedly. Apart from that, SuperHandy has paid a lot of attention to user-friendliness, and it’s incredibly easy to use. Both the installation process and disassembly is smooth.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After regular use, the bolts tend to come off, leading to the blades affecting the housing. You’ll have to keep a close eye and make regular checks to ensure the components are in perfect shape. Moreover, it’s challenging to find the right replacement blades that fit the unit, which is an inconvenience.

Pros Portable

Powerful

Versatile

Easy to use

Extra large hopper Cons Bolt may come off

No replacement blades

The Landworks Mini Wood Chipper delivers a power-packed performance under most situations, helping it climb the ladder quickly. It has made quite a name for itself in the market and has generated mostly positive responses. You can rest assured that you’ll get your money’s worth, making it incredibly reliable.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, it comes with a 4-stroke engine delivering sufficient power to handle various tasks. Therefore, you get to experience the multi-functional capacity of the unit, thanks to the 3-in-1 function. As a result, it can effectively mulch, shred, and chip away at wood to offer exceptional versatility.

Furthermore, the adjustable discharge makes the entire operation more manageable. It gets the debris away from your line of sight, making the procedure safe, and enhancing the performance. Moreover, because of the 15:1 reduction ratio, the mulch is reduced quickly for an uninterrupted output.

You can quickly complete your work and move onto other tasks, and this is made possible by the extra-large hopper. So, there’s no need for a low-feed rate. Besides, the device is easy to use, making it user-friendly, and you won’t have to spend much time with the installation or disassembly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It would be best if you kept a close eye on the blades because they tend to wear out, which is true of any unit. Therefore, you’ll have to conduct frequent sharpening or opt for replacement blades if money isn’t your concern. Additionally, you may have some difficulty cutting thicker branches, which is an inconvenience.

Pros 15:1 reduction ratio

Easy to use

Versatile

Powerful

3-in-1 function Cons Blades need frequent sharpening

May have problems cutting thicker branches

Wood Chipper Buyer’s Guide

Before you venture into the market, we would like to give you a couple of pointers to help you pick the right unit. Electric wood shredders have many components that could make it difficult for you to distinguish between the top products and the merely good ones.

We are here to discuss the essential aspects based on which we have formulated our list. A piece of knowledge about these functions will place you good stead and help you make an informed choice.

Durability

Your tool must be durable to handle the wear and tear of daily use. As an electric wood shredder, it will have to deal with mulching, shredding, and wood chipping. It shouldn’t be any surprise that only quality materials must be used for construction to ensure it doesn’t break down.

Buying any tool is an investment, and you cannot afford to spend resources to buy a new one ever so often. You must enjoy both the product and the components that come with it for a long time.

In that regard, the manufacturers can’t afford to make any compromises. So, having a steel or metal construction is of primary importance to deliver faultless output.

Ease of Use

Electric wood shredders come in various sizes to handle an array of tasks, but that should not mean designers have to compromise with user-friendliness. The primary objective of any unit is to reduce your workload, and therefore you must be able to control it effectively to get the best results.

You should be able to adjust the components and the central unit, while the functions must be understandable, almost at a glance. You should know what each part does rather than pondering over how to get it right. Plus, the installation process and the disassembly must be written clearly to ensure it’s uncomplicated.

There is no point in having a plethora of functions if the users find it challenging to use. Rather any good model must keep the basics right and then add the necessary features to deliver a better performance.

Power

Finally, it must have sufficient energy to make sure that you get through your work quickly. Shredding and removing wood is tedious, so you can’t afford to go about it leisurely.

You have a lot of work to do, and your unit must be up to speed to ensure you get a cracking performance. More power doesn’t always guarantee a better understanding, and you must have the ability to control the intensity you need on various tasks. As a result, your tool will be versatile, enabling you to handle small-scale and large-scale projects.

Verdict

We hope you have a much better idea regarding electric wood chippers and can make an informed choice.

These nifty units are all the rage right now and have the necessary functions to help you get a perfectly clean backyard. You won’t have to spend much time working and may even have fun on occasions.

But before signing off, we have decided to assist you a bit more by narrowing down the top products in different categories. If you’re looking for the best overall performance, you can opt for the Snow Joe Electric Wood Shredder, while the WORX Electric Leaf Mulcher is exceptionally versatile.

Apart from that, there’s none better than the GreatCircleUSA Wood Chipper Shredder when it comes to power. All that’s left is for you to choose the unit most suited to your needs.

That’s all for now. Until next time, Ciao!

