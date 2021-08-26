11 Best Work Lights For Any Construction Job [Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Are you looking for the perfect work light to invest in for your construction job site? You’ve come to the right place!

Since most construction worksites do not have a fixed light source, it is rather challenging to work there after sunset. In this context, work lights come in very handy for keeping the working process smooth even as the evenings roll in.

These lighting solutions come in a variety of different structures and features and are readily available on the market. So, how do you decide on which product to invest in? Well, that’s exactly what we’re here to help you out with.

In this article, we have compiled and reviewed 11 of the best lights for all kinds of construction job sites. This comprehensive guide will provide you a holistic understanding of each option and thereby simplify your decision-making process.

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s get right to it, shall we?

Top Lights For Construction Jobs

Document

This floodlight by GLORIOUS-LITE is a versatile workstation light that can be installed both indoor and outdoors. It’s extremely well-suited for a variety of construction sites and other places, such as gardens, garages, workshops, factories, and so on. Plus, it comes with a UL and CE-certified 3-prong plug and a 120-degree beam angle.

Why Did We Like It?

The 50W work light from Glorious-Lite is constructed with 64 high-quality LED chips that provide up to 5,000 lumens of brightness. This is equivalent to the brightness provided by a 400W halogen bulb; hence, saving almost 85% of your electricity bill. It’s the fish-scaled film of this light that improves reflectivity and overall illumination compared to other traditional work light sources.

Constructed with an aluminum shell and a multiple groove design that improves air contact, this unit effectively spreads the heat away from the light source. This enhanced heat dissipation mechanism when coupled with its sturdy structure and durable tempered glass elongates the lifespan of this product immeasurably.

What’s more, the lightweight and portable design enables users to carry this light around to different locations, making it ideal for dynamic construction job worksites. Additionally, the 1P66 waterproof rating makes it safe to be installed both indoors and outdoors.

Equipped with an adjustable head, you can rotate it vertically up to 270 degrees and 360 degrees on the axis.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Quite a few customers noticed that the base of this light is rather poorly mounted. This, consequently, makes it unstable and wobbly; therefore, less than ideal to install on rough or uneven terrains or surfaces. Apart from that, a few customers received this product with a few missing components making it tricky to install it in the first place.

Pros Compact, portable and convenient

Provides high-quality LED brightness

IP66 waterproof-rated

Energy-saving configuration

Moveable head and versatile usage Cons Unstable base

Olafus has developed a unique LED work light that emits 6000K Daylight White light. The build of this product has been upgraded and improved over the years to take your lighting needs to the next level. It’s excellent for a variety of purposes and can serve as emergency repair lighting, outdoor lighting, and workspace lighting in construction job sites.

Why Did We Like It?

This LED work light by Olafus is built with a sturdy and steady aluminum base and a built-in handle on the top. This enables you to illuminate a versatile set of environments by either hanging it up or placing it on the ground.

Furthermore, this light has the ability to meet different illumination demands and offers two different brightness modes, emitting 2,500 lumens and 5,000 lumens respectively. The first mode consumes about 25-watts of electricity while the second consumes 50-watts. Hence, overall, it consumes drastically less power than its halogen and incandescent substitutes and saves energy in the long run.

What’s more, this light is also equipped with an IP65 waterproof rating that enables it to withstand varied weather conditions. The on/off and brightness switch on this light is also covered in a plastic box in order to keep it away from water. Lastly, the adjustable head lets you position this at any angle, while its innovative cooling system dissipates heat away from the light source effectively.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The AC wire of this light is not UL-approved and hence tends to harbor a couple of defects sometimes. In a handful of cases, it caused intermittent light failure before dying out completely. This happens because the tiny wires inside the larger cord break internally. Hence, although visibly fine, the light does not function.

Pros Has an IP65 waterproof rating

Upgraded, flexible, and easily adjustable design

Effective heat dissipation system

Emits bright light in 2 modes

Energy-efficient and portable Cons Wire defects

This work light by PowerSmith is compact, versatile, and easy to use. It has the ability to come in very handy in a versatile array of construction job sites as well as other spaces such as attics, crawlspaces, RVs, etc.

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re looking for an affordable and lightweight work light for construction job purposes, then this product is the one for you. It can be placed on the ground and positioned upward or can be hung from the handle above to provide adequate illumination to any space. This product has been tested and verified to emit 1080-lumens in 5000k bright light.

Furthermore, the LED lights on this device never require replacement because of their long-lasting lifespan. The adjustable and flexible structure of this light enables you to place it in a variety of versatile environments. Besides that, the weather-proof design and sealed on/off switch make it safe to operate both indoors and outdoors.

Equipped with a fully adjustable head, you can position this light at almost any angle to efficiently illuminate your surroundings. Last but not least, it also comes with a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty that legitimizes its quality and gives you the confidence to invest in this product.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some customers found the structure of his work light to be clunky and awkward. When adjusting or tilting the light head, you can hear the metal rubbing against itself sometimes. Overall, it has a comparatively weak structure that is prone to rupture.

Pros Extremely affordable

Comes with a 2-year manufacturers warranty

Weatherproof build with impact-resistant glass

Adjustable and versatile stand

Lightweight and portable Cons Clunky and weak structure

LUTEC is a world-renowned manufacturer with over 50-years of experience producing and developing lighting solutions. They have more than 800 approved patents around the world and have won multiple design awards for their merchandise. This portable LED work light stand by them has won the reddot design award and is thereby one of their most popular products.

Why Did We Like It?

Constructed with high-quality aluminum+PC material, this model is one of the most adaptable work light models out there. The sturdy tripod stand offers great balance and extends from 5-feet to 6-feet to meet all your lighting requirements. Moreover, the LED lamp heads perched on top of the stand are flexible and 330-degree rotatable allowing you to angle them in any position you want.

Apart from that, the high-powered LED lights on this model have a 9000-lumen brightness that provides high-intensity illumination. Simultaneously, the smart heat dissipation system gives this work light enhanced durability that is further backed by the 3-year warranty offered by the company.

As if that wasn’t enough, this work light is also contractible and can be folded up and carried around from place to place. The built-in handle and cord wrap system makes this incredibly portable. Finally, this light is also ETL-approved and has an IP54 waterproof rating allowing you to use this both indoors as well as outdoors.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A few customers charged the company about receiving broken or missing parts of this work light model. In most cases, however, once the complaint is lodged with customer service, they offer either a refund or replacement of the product.

Pros Firm structure and sturdy base

Simple assembly process with adjustable height

Compact and portable

IP54 waterproof rated and high-end heat dissipation system

3-year warranty provided Cons Delivered with broken parts

HOMCOM is a popular home supply manufacturer in the USA. This innovative light source developed by them comes with an extendable tripod stand and a detachable double-headed LED lamp. It allows you to extend your work timings into the evening and is perfect for illuminating any basement, garage, outdoor area, or worksite.

Why Did We Like It?

The crowning hallmark of this work light is its adjustable head and its elongating tripod stand. Unlike other lights we have reviewed so far, this comes packaged with a steel stand that is easily height adjustable as well as foldable. The light heads, alternatively, are detachable from the stand and can tilt 270-degree vertically and 360-degree on the axis. This property thereby provides you great flexibility during setup.

What’s more, this powerful LED light source emits a total of 10,000 lumens that is enough to illuminate a variety of factory, basement, warehouse, and construction sites. Besides that, this light is ETL-certified and weather-proof. This means it can be safely set up both indoor and outdoor and is suitable to withstand a variety of climatic conditions including rain.

If that wasn’t enough, the wire and stand of this light source are constructed with incredibly durable materials and powder coated for extra protection. Finally, the versatility and transportability of this product make it suitable for almost every imaginable work-site circumstance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

In some circumstances, this work light was delivered with a few missing parts such as the bolts required to install the tripod stand. If that is the case, however, you can easily purchase substitute bolts from any local hardware store near your home.

Pros Wind, rain, and weather-resistant construction

Powerful lighting solution

Adjustable height and foldable tripod stand

Safe-touch remains cool during operation

Dual-head light can be used separately Cons Delivered with missing parts

LEDMO is a light manufacturing company that offers high-quality energy-saving products and stellar customer service across the USA. It pledges to provide you with unique and innovative lighting solutions at reasonable prices along with fast and prompt delivery of all its products.

Why Did We Like It?

This work light comes with a stand and detachable twin-head LED lights. The integrated bulbs on this fixture emit 10,000 lumens of light and consume only about 100 watts of power. And its impressive heatsink technology dissipates the heat, increasing its lifespan, which is further backed by the 5-year warranty provided by LEDMO.

That’s not all; constructed with sturdy die-cast aluminum alloy, and indestructible tempered glass, this product has a floodlight quality that is usable in varied environments. Additionally, the flexible knob allows you to rotate the light 360 degrees on its shaft and 270 degrees vertically to provide optimal lighting to your surroundings.

What’s more, this stand is height-adjustable, and foldable, enabling you to extend it from its 30-inch portable size up to its 76.8-inch full size. Finally, the twin lights are detachable from the stand and can be hung up or used separately to meet your job’s light requirements.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Customers have complained about not having received any instruction manual or diagram with their product. This makes installation an unnecessarily complicated and challenging process. A few also complained about receiving poor-quality fixtures. Since the brand does not provide a replacement for them, people found it difficult to set this light up.

Pros Adjustable and portable structure

Versatile design and application

Powerful and energy-saving light source

Equipped with a 5-year manufacturer warranty

Durable construction with IP65 waterproof rating Cons Installation instruction manual not provided

Flimsy fixtures

As we mentioned above, Olafus is a popular home utility and light manufacturing brand operating within the USA. This high-performing and energy-saving work light we have on our list is one of their most highly rated models in the market. It can efficiently light up a variety of workspaces including garages, workshops, construction sites, and so on.

Why Did We Like It?

This compact yet powerful work light is an extremely handy product not only for professional lighting purposes but also to have around the home. Although it consumes only 60-watts of power, it has the ability to replace your 400-watt halogen bulbs and thereby saves you almost 85% on electricity consumption.

Furthermore, the durable die-cast aluminum and engineered plastic material of this light give it a prolonged lifespan that can last up to 50,000 hours. Additionally, the IP66 weatherproof rating of this model makes it perfect for outdoor usage and further strengthens its overall durability.

Equipped with a high-functioning heat dissipation system, this lighting remains cool even during extended operation. Lastly, it also has an adjustable design that lets you move it 360-degrees on its axis while providing an anti-glare 120-degree beam of light.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the specifications of this light state that it is highly flexible and adjustable, users found it difficult to position it at a downward angle. It can either be tilted upward or straight ahead but not downward. Hence, if you’re planning to keep this light source at a height then this is not the product for you.

Pros Lightweight, compact, and portable

Energy-saving design

Shock and vibration-resistant

IP66 waterproof rated

Effective heat dissipation system Cons Not as adjustable as specified

DAYATECH has come up with one of the most powerful and long-lasting work lights in the industry. The blinding illumination provided by this model is unmatched by most other lights in the industry and thereby perfect for illuminating a variety of construction jobs.

Why Did We Like It?

This model by DAYATECH is one of the most powerful work lights available in the market. It impressively emits about 20,000-lumens of light while consuming only 120-watts of power. Hence, not only is this one of the brightest lights on our guide today but is also one of the most energy-efficient.

Constructed with an innovative rib design, this model effectively disseminates the heat away to remain cool during long hours of operation. This quality makes the light safe to use in a multitude of environments and even around kids! Moreover, the dual head of the lamp detaches from the stand for quick disassembly and can be separately utilized and easily transported.

But that’s not all! The rugged die-cast aluminum construction and IP64 waterproof design of this product give it long-lasting durability. Additionally, the tiltable head and quick lock-and-release fixtures on this stand enable you to position the light to your liking for optimal illumination and performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this work light is easy to assemble it often has certain installation fixtures missing from the kit. Apart from that, the base of this light is rather unstable and hence not fit to be placed on all surfaces, especially outdoors.

Pros Flexible and easily adjustable configuration

Efficient heat dissipation system

Long-lasting and durable design

IP65 Waterproof rated and weather-resistant

Detachable and portable lights Cons Unstable base

Stanley is an up-and-coming light manufacturer that aims to develop innovative products in order to improve the visibility of your work. This unique multi-directional LED light is one-of-a-kind and has the ability to illuminate your life and your surrounding work environment effectively.

Why Did We Like It?

This unique and high-quality work light comes with two effective brightness modes; one that emits 5,000-lumens and the second that emits 2,500-lumens. Additionally, the 3 light heads of this model offer you the flexibility to meet the lighting demands of your surroundings.

Furthermore, this model of the work light is tripod adaptable, meaning you can separately purchase the Stanley tripod and fix this on it for greater versatility. The light itself is completely foldable and very portable which is perfect for jobs that require you to carry it on the go. It also offers great flexibility in assembly allowing you to position it in multiple angles for optimal illumination of your workspace.

If that wasn’t enough, this work light also has a waterproof rating making it safe and durable to use outdoors. Equipped with an efficient heat dissipation system and a 5-year limited warranty, it ensures all users a dependable and long-lasting performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A few models of this work light have been reported to have a loose connection with the power outlet. Consequently, every time the power cord or plug is shifted around the light flickers. However, this defect has only been observed in a handful of models and does not hamper the overall performance of the product.

Pros Effective heat-releasing mechanism

Long and durable lifespan with a 5-year warranty

Has 2 illumination modes

Flexible and tripod adaptable Cons Loose plug connection

Last up, on this guide, we have the highly durable and portable Dephen work light. It offers simple and easy operation and a wide variety of mounting options to its users. This is thereby the perfect temporary light to invest in for construction job illumination purposes.

Why Did We Like It?

This is the perfect on-the-go work light to invest in if you’re looking for one that is lightweight, portable, and incredibly easy to use. Equipped with a stainless steel guard around the build, this light is drop-resistant and practically unbreakable. This further enables the product to withstand shocks, vibrations, or rough handling in the workplace.

Apart from that, the steel hook on top of the bulbs allows you to hang it from the ceiling to receive 360-degree illumination. However, you can also simply place it on the floor or a worktable to temporarily light a space up. The power cord is UL-listed and offers long-lasting durability while the IP65 water rating enables you to use it outdoors.

What’s more, this light is also energy-efficient and can easily work as a substitute for a 550W incandescent, 130W CFL, or 200W MH. The brand additionally offers a 5-year warranty to guarantee its durable performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only drawback of this light is that it is a little too small or compact in structure. Although the light emitted by it is quite bright and powerful, a bigger size would have been better at illuminating the surroundings. Hence, a few customers felt that the small size decreases overall value-for-money.

Pros 5-year limited warranty

Stainless steel protective guard makes it drop-resistant

Power and energy-saving performance

Highly transportable

Durable and requires minimal maintenance Cons Small structure

Construction Work Light Buyer’s Guide

Still confused about which of the above lights to invest in? We have compiled a buyer’s guide listing out some primary factors for you to consider. These will help you narrow down the options and help you make the right choice for the job! So, let’s get right to it, shall we?

Type Of Light

As you can probably tell by now, there are many different kinds of work lights available on the market. Although most of the ones on our guide have a stand, there is an option between an extendable tripod stand and a standard base stand. There is also a third option of a hanging bulb light that you can suspend from ceilings or other elevated places.

The choice between the different types of lights available depends entirely on the working conditions of your job. If you need the light source to come from an elevated height, the tripod stand and ceiling light are your two most suitable options. However, if the workspace has no place for you to hang the light then the tripod stand is your best bet.

Power Source

While most work light models usually come equipped with an AC plug, some have inbuilt rechargeable batteries. The choice between these two will depend largely on the availability of plug points in your workspace.

While power-corded lights can be operated for longer periods, battery-powered ones can double up as battery banks that enable you to charge devices on the go. Hence, depending on your personal preference and the functionality of the product, you can choose one that will be most useful.

Portability

If work requires you to constantly be on the run, you might want to invest in a work light that has a lightweight and portable design. This decision will again depend on the nature of your job and how you plan on using this specific product.

Verdict

So, with that, we come to the end of our comprehensive guide on work lights. As you can tell, there is a very diverse variety of options available on the market right now, and each is built to serve specific purposes.

Before we log off for today, we wanted to leave you with some of our top recommendations. The Olafus ‎LA-D50-93GDDW-US01-A, for starters, is one of the best standard work lights to purchase on a budget.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for lights that specifically come with a telescoping stand, then the LUTEC 6290Pro model is definitely worth considering.

And that’s all we have for you today. See you next time!

Related Articles

11 Best Tool Belt [Review & Buyer’s Guide]

15 Best Gifts For Civil Engineers Everywhere

5 Best Lightweight Hard Hats Comfortable for Construction Workers

10 Best Online Construction Management Degrees to Pursue

9 Best Soaps and Cleaners for Construction Workers

5 Best Lunch Boxes and Coolers for Construction Workers

8 Cool and Funny Architect T-Shirt to Enjoy

19 Best Torpedo Levels

7 Best Home Fire Escape Ladder

13 Best First Aid Kit

16 Best Torpedo Levels

9 Best Home Fire Escape Ladder

25 Best Gifts for Construction Workers This Year