Bioclimatic Tropical Villa in Vietnam / T3 Architects + Kanopea Architecture Studio

Architects: Kanopéa Architecture Studio, T3 Architects

Area: 300 m²

Year: 2023

Photographs: Phu Dao

Manufacturers: Daikin, Hafele, Kelvin&Lux, Malloca, Panasonic, SECOIN, Samsung, Toto

Lead Architects: Charles Gallavardin, Tereza Gallavardin, Rafael Lira

Contractor: Harmonie

MEP: Harmonie

Structure Consultants: Harmonie

Design Team: Guillermo Banderas, Hai Ta Quang, Dat Nguyen

Interior Design: Kieu Chinh Nguyen, Huy Nguyen

City: Hồ Tràm

Country: Vietnam

Bioclimatic Tropical Villa, designed by T3 Architects and Kanopéa Architecture Studio in Hồ Tràm, Vietnam, redefines tropical architecture through a sustainable and site-sensitive approach. Completed in 2023, the project employs bioclimatic principles, natural materials, and frugal landscaping to create an energy-efficient, eco-friendly retreat. Its minimalist interiors and innovative design features harmonize with the tropical environment while ensuring comfort and practicality.

T3 Architects and Kanopéa Architecture Studio collaborated to create the Bioclimatic Tropical Villa in Hồ Tràm, Vietnam. Designed for a tropical environment, the villa embraces the challenges of heat, rain, and wind while maintaining a focus on sustainability and integration with its natural surroundings.

© Phu Dao © Phu Dao

The villa’s location within a partially forested site maximizes shade and thermal comfort by positioning the structure under the trees. This orientation aligns the main façade with the forest’s edge, providing unobstructed views of the tropical garden and pool. Separate guest buildings enhance privacy and act as a noise buffer against a nearby road.

Bioclimatic principles shape the villa’s architecture, with an expansive insulated roof providing cover for the home’s various spaces. Natural ventilation cools the common areas through efficient ceiling fans, eliminating the need for air conditioning. Bedrooms are constructed with thermal insulation, utilizing rice husk roofing, lightweight concrete block walls, and double-glazed doors and windows to optimize cooling when air conditioning is necessary.

© Phu Dao © Phu Dao

Sustainability is evident in the villa’s construction materials. Lime plaster, made using local sand from on-site excavations, creates a natural finish that reduces the structure’s carbon footprint. The minimalist interior design incorporates custom cement tiles, solid wood furniture, and plywood ceilings, blending Vietnamese elements with functional simplicity. Lighting by Kobi Studio minimizes light pollution, focusing illumination only on essential areas to preserve the natural environment.

© Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao

The landscape design complements the villa’s sustainable ethos, incorporating native plants and trees that require minimal water and maintenance. A saltwater pool system replaces chlorine with a more eco-friendly alternative, and its depth of 120 cm reduces water usage and equipment costs.

Located 2.5 hours from Ho Chi Minh City, the Bioclimatic Tropical Villa offers a serene escape that reflects the principles of contemporary tropical architecture. By prioritizing sustainability and functionality, the villa serves as a model for low-impact, eco-conscious living.

Project Gallery

© Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao © Phu Dao

Project Location

Address: Hồ Tràm, Vietnam

Location is for general reference and may represent a city or country, not necessarily a precise address.