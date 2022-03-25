Bissell 1806 Vs. Bissell 1940 | Steam Mops Compared

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

When it comes to steam mops, there are none quite like the Bissell 1806 and Bissell 1940.

Putting these two steam mops against each other brings out areas where one may excel over the other. How are they similar or different from each other?

Our guide will compare these two in detail to help you make the most informed decision. Read on to understand the key unique features of each model and find the most suitable steam mop for you.

Similarities Between The 1806 And 1940

Before getting into the unique differences of each steam mop, we should understand where you won’t have to compromise. These similarities shouldn’t have an effect on your experience using a steam mop, regardless of the model you go with.

1. Assembly

Both steam mops need to be assembled after they have been delivered. However, the process is not complicated for both models.

Understanding where each piece fits with each other is easy as they are all packaged separately in their own compartments. There are detailed instructions included in the user manual, so there isn’t any confusion while assembling.

At most, you should have a screwdriver in hand to fit some parts together. Otherwise, both steam mops can be simply snapped together with ease. Overall there is no difficulty in putting together either of the options.

2. Design

As both these models are innovations of Bissell PowerFresh, they do not differ too much in their overall design. Each unit essentially a three-part build- a handle at the top, a middle section for the water tank, and a flat base.

Additionally, the looped handle design doubles as storage for the power cord to be coiled on with a pop-out shaft. Furthermore, the low-profile design of the steam mops can reach underneath furniture easily.

Both steam mops weigh around 6 pounds so carrying them around isn’t too difficult. Additionally, they are both without a power switch. Once the unit is plugged in the model begins heating up automatically.

Furthermore, the steam mops have a similar head design. The head swivels along the floor to reach difficult spots like under sofas and baseboards. Teamed with the ergonomic handle, there is no difficulty in squeezing the steam mop into tough to reach areas.

3. Usage

Whether you go with the 1806 or 1940 the compatibility with different floor types is essentially the same.

On one hand the Bissell 1940 is more versatile; consequently, it can be used on hard floors like marble, stone, vinyl, sealed hardwood, ceramic tiles, and laminate. On the other hand, the 1806 similarly handles sealed hardwood as well. While the two may differ slightly in their compatible surfaces, the differences are minimal.

After the water tanks have been filled and the unit is plugged in, it is ready to be used. Both steam mops are able to heat up the water within 30 seconds. You won’t have to stand around and wait for the steam to generate with either Bissell options.

Bissell 1806 Vs. 1940 Steam Mops In Detail

Now that you are aware of the similarities of each steam mop, what makes them so unique from each other? Keep in mind the following points before deciding which steam mop is better.

1. Power Supply

Before all else, the power output of each steam mop is a key difference that can determine how well the model functions. A higher power output can give off a thicker steam for heavy-duty cleaning.

In the steam mop market there is a standard 1,000-1,800 watts of power output across models. The 1940 takes the cake in terms of power output with a 1,500-watt output. As a result it is capable of providing a thicker steam output.

In comparison, the Bissell 1806 works at 1,450 watts of power. There is not too much of a difference between these two, but the difference between each mop is still there. If you require a stronger steam mop, the Bissell 1940 is a better option.

2. Water Tank

Another key feature of any steam mop is the size of the water tank. How often you need to stop and refill the water in the tank is determined by the water tank capacity. As such, having a larger volume is desirable so you can use the mop for longer.

Between the Bissell 1940 steam mop and the 1806 there is a considerable difference in the water tank capacity. To refill either mop there is an included measuring cup in both models. Using the measuring cup can help with precise refill to maximize the water tank capacity. However, this is where the similarities end.

Where the 1940 has a 16oz. water tank, the 1806 Bissell only has a 12oz. water tank. The four-oz. difference is enough to affect the user experience when using the steam mop. It can result in a few minutes of extra usage that save precious time and energy in refilling the tank.

How easy the water tank is accessed and refilled is another factor to consider. A more complex process can make refilling a tedious task, especially in a steam mop that needs to be refilled regularly.

In the 1806 Bissell mop, there is a built in tank that can be a tad bit challenging to access. There is not much working room to pour the water into the compartment. In comparison, the 1940 has a removable water tank that is easier to refill and access.

3. Steam Settings

Both Bissell steam mops have two viewing ports where you can view the amount of steam being produced. What’s more, they are both capable of being functional within 30 seconds of being plugged in.

The 1806 powerfresh deluxe comes with three buttons on, including a power switch and the other two are steam settings. It has only two steam levels-high or low steam, which might lower the versatility of the steam mop to some degree if you need to have a more powerful steam.

Comparatively, the Bissell 1940 steam mop has three steam settings on its digital control pad, ranging between high, medium, and low. Having a better control over how much steam is produced can allow for more versatile use.

While some floor materials may be sensitive to steam and require a light steaming, others may require a thicker steam to be cleaned properly.

4. Handling

Maneuvering the steam mop around can make or break a decision to pick up a particular model. If it is not easily moved around a room then what is the purpose of having a steam mop?

The difference between both of the model’s weight is not enough to justify choosing one over the other. On one hand, the 1806 weighs around 5.7 pounds, while the 1940 comes in at six pounds.

Once assembled, the height of each mop can affect user experience in terms of how high it is. The Bissell 1806 has dimensions of 9.5 x 13 x 46 inches so it may be more comfortable for those who are taller.

Alternatively, the Bissell 1940 measures 11.6 x 7.1 x 28.6 inches so if you are taller, this may not be as comfortable as a steam mop should be to use.

Additionally, there are other features of each steam mop that help it perform efficiently across different surfaces. This is another area wherein the unique differences of each mop can justify getting one over the other.

The Bissell 1940 comes with a swivel steering head that glides around furniture and obstacles along the floor. It has a low profile that can fit underneath sofas and furniture so reachability is never an issue.

5. Performance

How effectively germs and bacteria are removed is the most important factor when choosing which steam mop is better for you.

As both of these mops are designed for sealed hardwood, ceramic, and other hard floor types, their effectiveness in cleaning is an important factor to consider.

When simply mopping there is little to no difference. Both models have two microfiber pads to collect certain dirt particles. Using microfiber pads ensures the hardwood floors aren’t damaged when passing the mop over it.

Soft pads are used for floors that are sensitive to scratches. Additionally, tougher pads are used to dig out those sticky messes and stains.

Fragrance discs are another consideration if you need to remove odors from stains and spills. In the 1806 there is a small slot to accommodate fragrance discs to handle these odors.

Accommodation for fragrance discs is a feature that is missing on the Bissell 1940. In case you need to have a steam mop that is able to handle odors, the 1806 is the clear winner in this context.

6. Special Features

Both of these steam mops are part of the Power Fresh steam mop lineup from Bissell. A characteristic feature of this lineup is the easy scrubber that comes with the unit for deeper cleaning. Each Power Fresh unit has a unique scrubber attachment included.

For the Bissell 1806 the included brush has been branded as a SpotBoost brush located behind the nozzle. When not being used, this spot brush can be flipped up and out of the way. However, once any tough stains need to be removed, it can quickly be flipped down and used.

On the other hand, the Bissell 1940 has an Easy Scrubber attached for removing tougher stains. Additionally, in terms of extra attachments there is a carpet glider brush for deeper cleaning in both units as well.

Using the carpet glider brush extends the functionality of the Bissell 1940 and 1806 beyond just hard floors. Germs and bacteria trapped under the carpet fibers can be reached with this brush attached.

7. Cord Length

Taking into account how long the power cord is on these two steam mops is important to make sure your mop has the necessary reach required. This is an area where each unit differs and can affect your decision.

Of course, the power cord is stored on the popout shaft feature on the handle in both units. However, the 1806 has the advantage in terms of cord length here.

With 25 feet of power cord to work with, there is little to be desired in the Bissell 1806’s reachability. In comparison, the Bissell 1940 only has 23 feet of power cord available.

If working with larger areas, having a longer power cord can come in handy. However, for use in small rooms and areas, the Bissell 1940 can be sufficient enough in providing coverage.

Conclusion

There are not many differences when comparing the Bissell 1940 and the Bissell 1806. They are both capable of being operational within 30 seconds, and perform with similar results when cleaning.

However, the Bissell 1940 pulls slightly ahead due to its special features and three-steam settings that make using it a more convenient experience. On the other hand, the 1806 has a longer cord and a dedicated spot brush that can come in handy.

Regardless of whichever model you go with, Bissell steam mops will always give a quality performance. Either unit is a great purchase to help remove germs and bacteria.

