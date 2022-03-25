Bissell 3624 vs. 2694 | SpotClean Portable Cleaners Compared

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Are you frustrated with all the stubborn stains and spots on your carpet? Then maybe it’s time you got yourself a quality carpet cleaner.

Often referred to as spot cleaners, these products have gained quite a bit of popularity over the years. The reason? They are comparatively smaller than vacuums and are intended for thorough and quick cleaning fresh stains on various surfaces, including carpets, car seats, rugs, and other upholstered surfaces.

So, going for such a device would indeed be a wise decision. However, with the availability of a ton of options on the market, choosing the right unit can be quite challenging.

That’s why we have tried to make it simpler for you by comparing two of the best portable cleaners on the market: the Bissell 3624 and 2694. Without any further delay, let’s jump right in!

Comparison Of The Key Specifications of Bissell 3624 and Bissell 2694

Let us first take a look at the differences between the key specifications of both the products.

Specifications Bissell 3624 Bissell 2694 Cleaning Formula: Pro Max Clean + Protect Formula Spot & Stain + Oxy formula Stain Type: All stains including mud and wine All stains including mud and wine Surface Type: Rugs, stairs, upholstery, carpet Rugs, stairs, upholstery, carpet Tools: 6-inch stair tool HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, stain tool, deep stain tool, 3-inch tough stain tool Heating Technology: No Built-in HeatWave technology Capacity of tank: 96 ounces 37 ounces Hose Length: 5 feet 4.5 feet Cord Length: 20 feet 15 feet Power Rating: 5.7 amps 3 amps Power Source: Electricity (Corded) Electricity (Corded) Weight: 13.2 pounds 9.2 pounds Measurements: 10” x 14” x 14” 6.5” x 12” x 14.5”

What Does Bissell SpotClean Pro 3624 Have To Offer?

As a piece of cleaning equipment from a brand that has been in the business for 140 years, the 3624 Portable Carpet Cleaner exceeds our expectations. Equipped with a slew of practical features, it is capable of offering top-notch cleaning solutions to remove embedded dirt and stubborn pet stains.

Straight off the bat, it comes with the powerful Pro Max Clean + Protect formula to permanently remove tough spots. Plus, it sports a 3” tough stain tool that offers scrubbing action and superior suction to clean pet hair on car interiors, upholstery, and carpets.

Now, the 6” stair tool creates a wide cleaning path and makes it easy to clean stairs. At 13.2 pounds, it is one of the lightweight options on the market, and hence it is easy to carry it to hard-to-reach areas to remove stains and spots.

What’s more, it is backed by a 2-year warranty, which means you don’t have to incur additional expenses for repair or replacement within the first 2 years. Overall, it is one of the best portable carpet cleaners that any homeowner can hope to get their hands on.

What Could’ve Been Better?

During our period of usage, we didn’t come across any significant downsides to this product. However, if we had to nit-pick, we would say that it’s a bit loud, so we recommend not using it when the children are asleep. But, other than this minor issue, the Bissell 3624 works perfectly to deliver satisfactory results.

Pros Backed by a 2-year warranty

Offers top-notch deep cleaning solutions

Easy to carry around

Cleans hard-to-reach areas with ease Cons A little loud

What Does The Bissell SpotClean ProHeat 2694 Have To Offer?

Versatile, portable, and packed with all the essential features, the Bissell SpotClean ProHeat Carpet Cleaner is a budget option that offers top-quality deep cleaning on a wide range of surfaces. Easy to use and popular for delivering optimal results, this carpet cleaner helps you get rid of spots and stains permanently.

The heatwave technology is what caught our attention right from the start; it helps maintain a consistent water temperature while cleaning, thereby ensuring optimal cleaning results. We also liked its deep stain tool, which dispenses cleaning formula deep into the carpets to eliminate tough stains.

Apart from this, it features the HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose tool, which rinses the hose after use to remove built-up pet hair, dirt, and odor. This increases the lifespan of the hose and the device itself.

Another feature that truly deserves appreciation is its lightweight design, which makes it easy to fill and empty the tanks. Not to mention, it makes the product easy to store as well; you can keep it in a closet or even under the sink if you wish.

Finally, it is backed by a 2-year warranty, which means Bissell has faith in its own products. This is no short of a bonus, in our books.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We noticed that it has a short hose which makes it difficult to maneuver; this was our only gripe against this otherwise exceptional spot cleaner. Other than that, we were mostly pleased with what it brings to the table.

Pros Backed by a 2-year warranty

Comes at an affordable price

Delivers optimal results

Lightweight and easy to use Cons Short hose

Bissell 3624 vs. Bissell 2694: In-Depth Comparison

In this section, we have provided an in-depth comparison of these products to help you understand which one is a notch higher than the other.

1. Versatility

As far as versatility is concerned, both the Bissell 3624 and the Bissell 2694 excel in cleaning stains and pet hair from various surfaces. That said, the Bissell 3624 SpotClean Pro does a better job at deep cleaning than the Bissell 2694 SpotClean ProHeat.

So, in terms of versatility, the Bissell SpotClean Pro 3624 is the winner.

2. Portability

When it comes to portability, both the units are lightweight and score well. However, at 2.3 pounds, the Bissell SpotClean ProHeat 2694 is more lightweight and portable than the Bissell SpotClean Pro 3624.

3. Ease Of Maintenance

Honestly, neither of the two devices needs much maintenance other than cleaning of the dirty water tank, the hose, and the nozzle. You can wash the water tank with a detergent solution and hot water to remove all the built-up dirt and lingering odor.

Now, with the availability of the HydroRinse self-cleaning tool in Bissell 2694, it makes the job a lot easier after a session of thorough and deep cleaning. For the 3624 version, you can use normal hot water in a bucket, let the device suck it up, and clean the hose and the nozzle in the process.

So, as far as ease of maintenance is concerned, Bissell SpotClean ProHeat 2694 is the winner.

4. Ease Of Use

Again, both the 3624 and the 2694 are super easy to use anytime and anywhere. All you need to do is pour in some shampoo and hot water in the tanks, plug in the cord, unroll the hose and then connect an appropriate tool. That’s all; your devices are ready to remove stains.

Now, coming to the tank capacities, the 3624 features a 96-ounce tank, while the 2694 features a 37-ounce tank. So, naturally, the 3624 can clean multiple sections of your rugs and carpets on a single filling. With the 2694, you will need to refill the tank several times to clean the area.

That said, with the availability of various cleaning tools with both these models, cleaning your rugs and carpets shouldn’t be a hassle. So, in terms of ease of use, it’s a tie between both models.

5. Performance

Now, let’s talk about performance. Featuring a 5.7 amp motor, the Bissell SpotClean Pro 3624 exceeds our expectations by delivering top-notch suction. It is capable of removing both fresh and set-in stains permanently from your rugs, upholstery, and carpets.

On the other hand, the Bissell SpotClean ProHeat 2694 comes with a 3 amp motor that provides reasonable suction but is not as good as the Bissell SpotClean Pro 3624. Hence, the 2694 model is not as efficient in sucking up dirt as the 3624; you might need to use it multiple times to clean the stains.

So, the winner here is the Bissell 3624.

How To Maintain Your Carpet Cleaner?

Here are some tips on how you can properly maintain your carpet cleaner. Ensure that the device is unplugged from the power source before you start cleaning it.

1. Take Care Of The Brushes

First and foremost, you need to clean the brushes. Make sure that you pull out any debris, pet hair, or fibers stuck in them. Once you remove most of the dirt, detach it from the machine and clean it with tap water.

2. Clean The Nozzle

Cleaning the nozzle is also important; remove all the grime and dirt from the nozzle and then clean it with fresh water just like you did with the brushes. After that, use a clean piece of cloth and exert pressure to get rid of any dirt that is stuck in the area.

3. Clear The Tank

You must never store a carpet cleaner before you rinse and clean it first. You can do this by emptying the tank first to get rid of the cleaning solutions. Then fill it up again, but this time with just freshwater, so that you can effectively flush out the cleaning solutions from the tank to prevent clogging.

4. Wipe The Exterior

Ensure that there is no buildup of dirt and dust on the exterior of your device, as it may result in overheating. Use a damp piece of clean cloth and wipe the exterior of your device to remove any buildup of dirt or dust before use.

Verdict: Bissell 3624 vs. 2694 – The Winner

Carpet cleaners are undoubtedly a piece of must-have equipment, given their efficacy in removing stains and spots from various upholstery surfaces.

So, if you don’t own one already, we suggest you get one soon. But let’s address the main question- which model is the winner?

Well, we would have to side with the Bissell SpotClean Pro 3624, clearly because of its stronger motor and larger tank capacity. However, the Bissell SpotClean ProHeat 2694 could be a good choice if you are on a modest budget.

But other than its affordability and the Heat Wave technology, the former outperforms the latter in most aspects. There’s also another highly functional model, the Spotclean Pet Pro Bissell, which has all the major features that both the 3624 and 2694 have. Hence, you can check it out if needed.

That brings us to the end of our article. Do let us know in the comment section if you agree with our verdict.

Until next time, bye!

Related Articles

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Vs. Hoover Turbo Scrub

Bissell Crosswave 1785A Vs. 2306A – Wet Dry Uprights Vacuums Compared

Bissell 9595A Vs. 1831 [CleanView Upright Vacuums Compared]

Cool Robot Vacuum Names For Your Little One

6 Best Central Vacuum Inlet Valve Replacements

15 Best Lightweight Vacuum Cleaners for Elderly

14 Best Wet/Dry Handheld Vacuums

11 Best Steam Cleaners For Hardwood Floors

Dyson AM07 vs Dyson AM06 Fan Comparison

Shark NV682 vs. NV683 vs. NV752 | Upright Vacuum

Vornado 530 vs 630 vs 660 | Room Air Circulator Fans

Bissell BigGreen 86T3 vs. BG10 | Carpet Cleaner

Deik vs. Dyson V8 & V7 Stick Vacuum

13 Best Canister Vacuums for Pet Hair

ILIFE A4s vs. iRobot Roomba 690 Compared | Robot Vacuum Face-Off

Shark ION ROBOT 700 vs 720 vs 750 | Robot Vacuums

ECOVACS Deebot N79 vs. N79s | Robot Vacuums

Lasko 7050 vs. U15701 vs. 655704 | Floor Fan Comparison

PureClean PUCRC95 Automatic Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Oreck Commercial ORB550MC vs. Orbiter Ultra Multi-Purpose

iRobot Roomba 675 vs. 680 vs. 690 | Robot Vacuums

Bissell 1806 Vs. Bissell 1940 | Steam Mops Compared