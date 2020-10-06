Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

When it comes to setting up our bathroom, we want only the best!

There’s hardly any soul that doesn’t find peace in this space. From showers to faucets and sinks, there’s a lot of thinking that goes into picking every related accessory. And the same is true for windows. After all, striking the right balance between privacy and exposure in your bathroom is no easy job.

So, if the wide range of blinds and curtains has left you scratching your head, then you have come to the right place! We’ve listed some key points to be kept in mind while making that decision.

Now, without any further ado, let’s begin!

Blinds Or Curtains For Your Bathroom?

Both bathroom curtains and bathroom blinds come with their own sets of advantages and disadvantages in terms of maintenance, privacy, fittings, and so on. In the following sections, we discuss some of the pros and cons to help you decide.

Blinds

Many homeowners consider blinds to be a practical option, simply because they offer greater control over privacy and the amount of light coming in. But that’s not all; the varied materials and colors can do wonders for your bathroom decor.

Pros

Let’s take a look at the various advantages of having blinds in your bathroom.

Maintenance

Although blinds aren’t resistant to all mold and grime, they require less time and effort on your part for maintenance. Unlike curtains, you don’t need to take them off the window, unless you’re going for a thorough cleaning session. Just run a cloth over the closed slats every now and then to get rid of the dust and moisture.

Moreover, choosing the right kind of material will further cut down on your cleaning efforts. For instance, aluminum blinds are built for rust-resistance and long-lasting use. Plus, they are available in multiple colors to suit varied setups. But if you aren’t in the mood for metal, less absorptive acrylic blinds will also do the job without requiring much cleaning effort.

And in case of damage, you can replace an individual slat or two without replacing the whole unit.

Privacy

When it comes to privacy, we only have good things to say. Since blinds don’t dance to the rhythm of the wind but stay firm, you can keep the windows open without compromising privacy.

Furthermore, there are different setup options that allow more light and air to enter. By mounting the blinds at the bottom half (a little above mid-way) of the window, you can leave plenty of space at the top for light to enter.

Besides, the natural bright light will come in handy when putting on makeup or shaving. And after a long day at work, close the blinds to enjoy a peaceful shower time.

Roller blinds, in particular, virtually eliminate all light from entering the window. They feature a curtain-like design, which will please those who want full privacy without hanging traditional curtains.

If you’re in the mood to spend more, opt for automatic, remote-controlled blinds for having customized light and air intake on your fingertips.

Fitting

Measuring your windows for fitting blinds is a relatively simple process. Just hold your measuring tape from one end of the other, and you’re done. Thus, custom-made blinds fit your windows like nothing else. Moreover, there are no complicated considerations, like the fabric shrinking.

Cons

It’s now time to assess the potential disadvantages of having blinds in your bathroom.

Maintenance

Although it is a good option to amp the decor, materials like wood aren’t bathroom-friendly by any means. Tiny cracks in wooden blinds allow the moisture to settle, which ultimately leads to warping. And once that happens, there’s no other option apart from replacing them altogether.

Hence, we’d recommend going for bamboo slats or a faux wooden finish that render similar looks, minus the hassle.

Privacy

Sheer or light-filtering blinds can hamper your privacy to an extent. Sheer blinds offer less resistance to outside view, especially at night. Likewise, light-filtering blinds create a silhouette when you stand near the window.

Fitting

Fitting window blinds include more or less the same initial steps, viz. marking and installing the window brackets. However, you have to be careful while installing the top rail of the blind since improper fitting can affect its smooth movement.

Curtains

Although curtains may sometimes be considered a more conventional option, the variations in fabric, patterns, designs and textures are more than capable of matching modern setups.

Pros

So, why are curtains preferred? Let’s take a look!

Maintenance

You don’t have to spare additional time for washing your curtains; just put them in the washing machine on your weekly laundry day. On top of that, stubborn stains and grease can usually be cleaned with two simple things – hot water and soap. We’d advise going for a thinner fabric, as it’s resistant to mold and is easier to wash.

Another advantage of having curtains is that there’s no need to take off the whole thing if you notice a small tear. Using a needle and thread, you can sew the said area. And if you’re feeling creative, use fabric patches to convert your boring curtain into a piece of modern artwork!

Privacy

Curtains made from a thick fabric like poplin or acrylic provide optimum privacy even against bright lights. But if you want to go for a thinner material, there’s the option of layering multiple curtains, so that you don’t have to sacrifice light and air. In addition, the various patterns also aid privacy by minimizing shadows.

Fitting

Don’t worry if you’re not an expert at measuring. In case you have bought a slightly bigger curtain compared to your window, you can use various tools (like pleater tapes or hooks) to create pleats. This way, the extra fabric gets adjusted.

Plus, it also helps block more light, which reduces the chance of creating a silhouette, even if the fabric is thin or sheer.

Cons

Here are the most common problems that homeowners face when installing curtains in their bathroom.

Maintenance

Heavy duty fabrics require considerable cleaning effort, and they don’t dry as quickly either. Beyond that, there’s the risk of bleeding colors, resulting in color transfer between clothes in the washing machine.

Furthermore, there are many such variants, which are ‘dry-clean only’, thereby putting more strain on your pocket. And we aren’t even talking about the time lost traveling back and forth to the dry cleaners!

Privacy

Thinner curtains may be easy to maintain, but they aren’t as effective in protecting privacy, especially with the breeze. Thus, you have to ensure that the windows are closed on windy days. This can also result in a hotter bathroom as the steam from hot water gets trapped inside.

Fitting

As far as fitting is concerned, there are two main concerns that we’d like to address. Firstly, if you’re buying off the shelf curtains, getting the correct fit can be rather tricky. While larger curtains can still be fixed using pleats, shorter curtains will serve virtually no purpose if not layered.

Secondly, titling windows present a different challenge altogether as you’ll have to figure out the ideal rail placement to accommodate the curtains properly.

Final Words

Now that you have a fair idea about blinds and curtains, we are sure taking that final call will be somewhat easy.

If you ask us, we’d say that the choice largely depends on your needs. While blinds facilitate greater user control, bathroom curtains can be layered to create the perfect balance between privacy and light.

No matter what you choose, here’s a pro tip before we wrap up today’s guide. Dark colors and deep shades make the interior more uplifting, while lighter shades are ideal for promoting a sense of calm. On the other hand, neutral shades are more adaptable to future changes in your bathroom’s color scheme.

Till next time, stay safe!

