Casa sperimentale: a modular architectural marvel at risk of being lost

Casa Sperimentale, created by architects Giuseppe Perugini, Uga de Plaisant, and Raynaldo Perugini, stands as a distinctive example of experimental architecture in Fregene, Italy. Built over seven years from 1968, the structure integrates modular design with prefabricated elements, enabling reconfiguration and adaptability. Elevated on concrete frames, the “Treehouse” reflects a break from traditional Brutalism by emphasizing organic, flexible forms. Although once a cultural hub, the building has faced years of neglect and vandalism. Digital preservation efforts by architects and researchers seek to capture its innovative design and prevent its legacy from fading into obscurity.

The Casa Sperimentale, also known as Casa Albero or “Treehouse,” is an architectural landmark located in Fregene, Italy, a coastal town near Rome. Designed by the Italian architects Giuseppe Perugini, Uga de Plaisant, and their son Raynaldo Perugini, the structure was built between 1968 and 1975 as a weekend retreat. Situated among pine trees, the house exemplifies an innovative approach to design, characterized by modularity, prefabrication, and an organic architectural style that differed from conventional Brutalist structures.

The house’s concept emerged during a period when the Perugini family sought to experiment with architectural forms, using Casa Sperimentale as a platform to test new ideas. Though often categorized as Brutalist due to its concrete construction, the building deviated from traditional Brutalist design. Rather than imposing rigid, monolithic forms, Casa Sperimentale emphasized flexibility, allowing its components to be rearranged, altered, or expanded over time. This adaptability was central to its design philosophy, which sought to integrate modular prefabrication and novel construction techniques.

The structure itself is composed of four distinct elements: the main house, a spherical guest house, a set of cubic modules, and a curved concrete fence enclosing the property. The main house is an elevated structure, featuring reinforced concrete frames, standardized plates, and glass inserts. Designed to resemble a suspended object, it appears to float among the trees, with its modular components bolted together, facilitating reconfiguration. The 5-meter diameter sphere and the cubic guest houses served as additional living spaces, each self-contained with essential amenities.

Giuseppe Perugini’s earlier work and his association with the Association for Organic Architecture (APAO), which he co-founded with Bruno Zevi in 1944, significantly influenced the design of Casa Sperimentale. Rejecting the classical monumental forms that were prevalent under fascism, the APAO promoted an organic, collective approach to architecture, taking cues from Baroque architecture and principles derived from Francesco Borromini’s works. This perspective allowed the house to be an evolving project, as Raynaldo Perugini described it as an “unfinishable endless house.” Much like a life-sized puzzle, the design permitted constant transformation, similar to assembling blocks in a game.

During its prime, Casa Sperimentale was at the heart of a vibrant cultural scene in Fregene. The town was known for its artistic and bohemian community during the 1960s and 1970s, frequented by notable figures from the film and fashion industries. Renowned filmmaker Federico Fellini used the pine forest surrounding the property as a backdrop for several films, including “The White Sheikh” and “La Dolce Vita.” However, after the deaths of the original architects, the house fell into disrepair and was vandalized, with graffiti now covering parts of its concrete exterior.

Despite its deteriorating condition, Casa Sperimentale has gained renewed attention through social media, where its striking and unusual design has attracted visitors and photographers. Recognizing the house’s architectural significance, efforts have been made to document and digitally preserve it. Patrick Weber and Sabine Storp, architects and researchers from The Bartlett, collaborated with photographer Andy Tye and ScanLAB to create a detailed digital record of the building. This project aimed to capture the structure’s current state and raise awareness of its importance as an experimental piece of architecture. The documentation was exhibited at the Weissenhof Gallery in Stuttgart as part of the “100 Years of Bauhaus” program, showcasing the enduring influence of innovative design.

Weber and Storp highlighted the need to preserve Casa Sperimentale, describing it as “an outstanding example of experimental architecture.” They emphasized that the building should be studied and documented to ensure its lessons are not lost to future generations. “[It is] an outstanding example of experimental architecture,” the researchers said. “It deserves to be comprehensively researched and documented so that its story is not lost and so that professionals and students around the world can learn from it before it is lost forever to the ravages of neglect.” Their efforts reflect a broader concern for the preservation of Brutalist architecture across Europe, where many similar structures face the threat of neglect, demolition, or redevelopment.

The future of Casa Sperimentale remains uncertain, with parts of its structure showing signs of failure. Though various initiatives have been proposed to secure its preservation, no definitive solutions have been implemented. Casa Sperimentale continues to stand as a testament to the potential of experimental architecture to challenge and redefine conventional design practices. However, it also serves as a reminder of the fragility of such creative ventures, which can easily fade into obscurity without adequate protection and appreciation.

Gallery

Location

Address: Via Marina di Campo, 00054 Fregene, Roma, Italy

