Quick Guide to the Best, Cheap Brooklyn Neighborhoods for Renters

Brooklyn is becoming more and more popular every year. It offers business opportunities, tasty food, a top-quality education system, and an amazing cultural scene. For this reason, the housing costs are on the constant rise. The opportunity creates itself, and luxury homes and buildings are being built at a fast pace. Median rent is going higher and higher, which can become a real problem and drive away families on a budget. If you have ever wished to move to Brooklyn yourself, you might be concerned with this information. With this in mind, we will talk today about best, cheap Brooklyn neighborhoods for renters.

Here is your opportunity to find out that there is another option. A cheaper one that still gives you same chance to live a happy and prosperous life with your loved ones.

Best, Cheap Brooklyn Neighborhoods for Renters

To be able to talk about best, cheap Brooklyn neighborhoods for renters, we came up with the list of least expensive neighborhoods. Today, we will talk about:

Crown Heights

Windsor Terrace

Flatbush

Sunset Park

Each of these locations is an opportunity waiting to be discovered. Before you sell your home and move to Brooklyn, let’s look at where you can go.

Crown Heights

If you are searching for a perfect balance between families and younger people, Crown Heights is the place for you. It is just a 30-minute commute away from Manhattan. The 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains are connecting directly to A and C trains, and this will make your life easier.

Median rent is around $2,600 per month, which is cheaper than Clinton Hill or Prospect Heights. Nevertheless, Crown Heights is an equally convenient choice for your family. The reason why this wonderful community is on the list of best, cheap Brooklyn neighborhoods for renters is its diversity and positive vibe. Crown Heights had its rough times in the past, but the crime rate has notably dropped in the past ten years. This neighborhood is now home to a mix of Caribbean and Jewish-Orthodox communities. There are many carnivals and parades in Crown Heights that draw in many people during a year.

Windsor Terrace

Our list of best, cheap Brooklyn neighborhoods for renters now takes you right between Prospect Park and Greenwood Cemetery. Here is where you will find this attractive family-oriented block. On the other hand, if you are a young individual eager to relax and have some fun, take a step into one of the easy-going bars and restaurants, such as Butterfunk Kitchen or The Double Windsor.

Median rent is around $2,500, and an excellent thing about Windsor Terrace is that it has the vibe of Park Slope but without overly expensive rents.

One of the cons might be the commute, although we can’t really say that we can treat it as such. With transit lines F and G, it is relatively easy to commute within Brooklyn. However, if you wish to get to midtown Manhattan, it might take about 1 hour.

Flatbush

Here is where you will find a great combination of low prices and economic and social diversity. Flatbush has become home to many new residents in the past decade. A diverse range of cultures including Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Central American, Caribbean, West Indian, Jewish, Indian, and Asian are living together in one happy community.

One of the best things about this neighborhood is the Flatbush Food Co-op, a grocery line that offers everything you need. They have been in business since 1976, and so far they have always delivered exceptional service and high-quality products.

Caption: Old style Victorian houses in Flatbush are a beautiful place to live

Median rent is at $2,150 per month, which is reasonably priced. Whether you are a fan of old Victorian homes, brick townhouses, or prewar apartment buildings, you will find your place.

Just like Crown Heights, Flatbush had its crime problems. Nevertheless, the crime rate dropped for a whopping 85% in the past two decades, and it became a safe community for raising your family.

Sunset Park

We are coming to an end of our list of best, cheap Brooklyn neighborhoods for renters. We have saved one of the best neighborhoods for last. Sunset Park offers affordable median rents that go as low as $2,000 per month. In return, you get to enjoy a beautiful view of Manhattan and become a part of an old school neighborhood. The exquisite taste of authentic Asian and Latin American cuisine will charm you into moving to Sunset Park.

It is an excellent choice for people commuting to Downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn, accessed by the N and R trains. For the past couple of years, many young people have been moving in, mostly because of the Industry City complex on the waterfront. Plus, there’s an amazing chain of shops and stores that offers a variety of products.

Pack your bags, Brooklyn awaits!

We sincerely hope that you liked our list of best, cheap Brooklyn neighborhoods for renters. If you are attracted to these diverse and friendly communities, go ahead and become a part of them. Still, know that there are many great choices, and this list is just a nudge to push you in the right direction. You are the one who needs to decide where your place under in the Sun will be!