Coconut Club & Park in Phnom Penh / T3 Architects

Architects: T3 ARCHITECTS

Area: 1920 m²

Year: 2021

Photography: Bruce Vincentiis

Manufacturers: COTTO, Hafele, K-Cement, SCG

Lead Architects: Charles Gallavardin, Tereza Gallavardin, Dominique Desmet

Main Contractor: OCIC

Structural Design Consultant: OCIC

MEP Design: OCIC

Architect: Rafael Lira

Interior Designer: Huy Nguyen

Client: Canadia Bank

City: Phnom Penh

Country: Cambodia

Coconut Club & Park, a recreational facility by T3 Architects in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, completed in 2021, embodies sustainable design with bioclimatic architecture and low-maintenance greenery. Blending hospitality, wellness, and outdoor activities, the space prioritizes energy efficiency and natural cooling while enhancing visitor comfort with lush surroundings and thoughtful material choices.

The Coconut Club & Park, designed by T3 Architects, is a family-focused recreational hub in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, spanning 1920 m². This versatile facility integrates hospitality, wellness, and entertainment, offering an organic restaurant, a river-view bar, a spa, a kids’ club, and a multi-purpose event space. Surrounding these amenities are outdoor activities such as bicycle trails, water play areas, slides nestled in tropical plants, and an observation tower, providing various options for visitors of all ages.

The project incorporates bioclimatic design principles to minimize reliance on air conditioning, with cooling systems limited to specific spaces such as the spa and meeting rooms. The building’s location between a lush tropical garden and the riverfront enhances cross-ventilation, while bamboo sunshades and overhangs reduce heat gain and manage natural light. These features ensure energy efficiency and improve overall comfort for users.

Nature is integral to the design, with plants and trees rooted in the surrounding natural soil to reduce maintenance and avoid the need for sophisticated irrigation systems. The fast-growing Veronia Eliptica plant creates a natural green curtain, providing shade and sun protection with minimal upkeep, particularly suited to the region’s tropical climate.

The structural design emphasizes sustainability through the use of unfinished concrete for its longevity and reduced carbon footprint. Bamboo ceiling panels enhance the interior aesthetic with a tropical feel, while discreetly hiding electrical systems. Ceiling fans are strategically placed to maintain thermal comfort when natural ventilation is insufficient, ensuring usability throughout the year. Combining sustainable design and thoughtful integration of nature, the Coconut Club has become a popular destination in Phnom Penh. Its riverfront location, lush surroundings, and emphasis on comfort and functionality make it an inviting retreat for relaxation and recreation.

Project Gallery

Project Location

Address: Koh Pich Street, Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Location is for general reference and may represent a city or country, not necessarily a precise address.