Title of the call for tender

Cities of Tomorrow

Type of procedure

Ideas competition. Any architecture student or actual architect can participate in the competition, regardless of their nationality. Likewise, people from other disciplines can also participate, such as philosophers, sociologists, researchers, etc. The presence of an architect is not necessary, although it is recommended. Design proposals can be developed individually or by teams (6 team members maximum)

Deadlines

close of registrations, close of applications and/or submission deadline, and where applicable, the latest date on which the documents can be obtained

Registration starts 1st February 2018

Registration closes 30th April 2018

Submission deadline: 1st May 2018

Winners announcement: 1st of June

Submission through Project Earth 2 website www.projectearth2.org

Short description of the competition

Project Earth 2 wants to propose a different approach towards refugees and refugee camps. Rather than conceiving refugee camps as storage facilities to fulfill basic human needs and refugees as temporary inhabitants, we encourage you to zoom out and consider the refugee camps as an instrument and an opportunity to activate deserted areas of Europe. Design refugee camps as stable settlements and as a changing structure that can grow, adapt and develop. How refugee camps can be flexible and grow in an organized way as their population increase? How can they transform from a temporary shelter into a stable settlement, providing proper living conditions and becoming the cities of tomorrow?

Solutions created by participants will be delivered to organizations and NGO working on-site, aiming at implementing them.

Our jury is formed by skilled architects with experience working in institutions such as UNHCR, Architects without borders or New Town Institute (NL)

For further info, please visit https://www.projectearth2.org

Prizes

1st Prize: 1500€

2nd Prize: 1000€

3rd Prize: 300€

People’s choice: 200€

10 Honorable mentions: no economic prize

Publication in blogs and architecture websites

Publication in Open Bank of Design Ideas of Project Earth 2

Contact person for additional inquiries and/or for requesting the documents

Mario Acosta

info@projectearth2.org

https://www.projectearth2.org/citiesoftomorrow