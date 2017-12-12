Title of the call for tender
Cities of Tomorrow
Type of procedure
Ideas competition. Any architecture student or actual architect can participate in the competition, regardless of their nationality. Likewise, people from other disciplines can also participate, such as philosophers, sociologists, researchers, etc. The presence of an architect is not necessary, although it is recommended. Design proposals can be developed individually or by teams (6 team members maximum)
Deadlines
close of registrations, close of applications and/or submission deadline, and where applicable, the latest date on which the documents can be obtained
Registration starts 1st February 2018
Registration closes 30th April 2018
Submission deadline: 1st May 2018
Winners announcement: 1st of June
Submission through Project Earth 2 website www.projectearth2.org
Short description of the competition
Project Earth 2 wants to propose a different approach towards refugees and refugee camps. Rather than conceiving refugee camps as storage facilities to fulfill basic human needs and refugees as temporary inhabitants, we encourage you to zoom out and consider the refugee camps as an instrument and an opportunity to activate deserted areas of Europe. Design refugee camps as stable settlements and as a changing structure that can grow, adapt and develop. How refugee camps can be flexible and grow in an organized way as their population increase? How can they transform from a temporary shelter into a stable settlement, providing proper living conditions and becoming the cities of tomorrow?
Solutions created by participants will be delivered to organizations and NGO working on-site, aiming at implementing them.
Our jury is formed by skilled architects with experience working in institutions such as UNHCR, Architects without borders or New Town Institute (NL)
For further info, please visit https://www.projectearth2.org
Prizes
1st Prize: 1500€
2nd Prize: 1000€
3rd Prize: 300€
People’s choice: 200€
10 Honorable mentions: no economic prize
Publication in blogs and architecture websites
Publication in Open Bank of Design Ideas of Project Earth 2
Contact person for additional inquiries and/or for requesting the documents
Mario Acosta
info@projectearth2.org
https://www.projectearth2.org/citiesoftomorrow