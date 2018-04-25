If you are tired of using your boring old coffee mug and want something incredibly unique and cool, then fate has brought you to the right place. In fact, we have not one, not two, but 33 amazing coffee mugs which are sure to blow your mind. Moreover, we are quite confident that you will have a hard time deciding on a single mug from this list.

Before we digress and bore you with our babbling, let us begin with the amazing Pistol Mug. Although it may seem quite far-fetched, we promise that our list only gets better.

BLACK&SILVER-Pistol Cup,Gun Mug,Mug Material: Ceramic whiteware

A pistol shaped ceramic coffee mug

Sometimes coffee is just not enough, sometimes you need a little something extra to kick-start your morning, and this is exactly where the ultra-cool Black and Silver pistol coffee mug steps in. What is even more impressive about this coffee mug is the fact that it is entirely made of ceramic. Moreover, the shiny paint job on the gun handle looks amazing in person. However, we suggest you do not put it in the microwave if you want this incredible mug to age gracefully.

At the end of the day, whether you love guns or not, we believe that you will definitely pull the trigger on the purchase button.

Heat Changing Constellation Mug by The Unemployed Philosophers Guild -... 10oz Ceramic Mug - This mug is perfect for tea,...

Heat Activated - Pour in hot liquid and the...

While it may look like a run-of-the-mill coffee mug at first sight, this heat changing constellation Mug is so much more than that. How, you ask? Well, once you pour your favorite hot drink, 11 constellations will magically appear. This 10 oz (295 ml) ceramic mug is not only perfect for your favorite hot beverages, but it will also teach you a thing or two about these constellations.

If you are looking for a cool gift idea for your star lover friend, then this incredible constellation coffee mug should be on the top of your list.

While the previous coffee mugs on our list had some kind of cool gimmick, this coffee mug is very different. In fact, this mug’s cool factor entirely relies on the brilliant craftsmanship. The Valhalla Java Ceramic Tankard Coffee Mug was handcrafted in the USA by the master potters at Deneen Pottery.

This incredible collectible coffee mug is sold by the Death Wish Coffee Company. If you are not familiar with this brand, they are famous for selling the World’s Strongest Coffee. Yes, that’s right! However, that is not the most impressive part of this coffee mug. That honor would have to go to its gargantuan size. In fact, it is capable of holding 18 oz (532 ml) of your favorite beverage.

If you are looking to buy this brilliant handmade Valhalla Java Ceramic Coffee Mug, then we suggest you hurry up as this is a collectible edition and will only be available until the stocks last.

If you are a Halloween aficionado, then this incredibly cool Viking Skull coffee mug will definitely be right up your alley. While the exterior is made of high-quality cold cast resin, the interior is made of stainless steel. Moreover, you do not need to worry about the presence of toxic materials, as Chicvita ensures that this mug is constructed out of food grade resin and edible stainless steel.

This incredible coffee mug is not just about its looks; it is quite practical as well. In fact, it is quite capacious and can hold a maximum of 14.11 oz (417 ml) of your favorite beverage. Finally, the icing on the cake for this coffee mug is its price, and at its current value, it is a steal.

Few coffee mugs are as versatile as this incredibly cool camera lens-shaped coffee mug. How, you ask? Well, this coffee mug has some incredible tricks up its sleeve. First of all, it has an automatic stirring mechanism, and all you need to do is flip a switch and let this coffee mug work its magic. Moreover, it can keep your beverages hot or cold due to its thermos functionality. It even comes with a cover in the shape of a camera lens cap.

This brilliant coffee mug has a decent capacity of 11 oz (300 ml) and is a perfect companion for your work life. Colorshow Design has not skimped on the quality as well. In fact, it is made of food grade stainless steel and BPA free plastic. Now, you might be wondering that with all its features it must cost a fortune. However, that is not the case, and it is one of the most well-priced products featured on our list.

If you are looking for a cool gift idea for your photographer friend, then this is an absolute no-brainer.

Cool Black Ceramic Skull Coffee Mug Cup Goth Evil 12 ounces

4 inches tall, 3 3/4 inches deep and 6 inches wide

While the previous skull coffee mug featured on our list was incredibly ostentatious, this cool Black Ceramic Skull coffee mug goes for a stealth look instead. This coffee mug is not just about the form; in fact, it is quite functional with a sizeable capacity of 12 oz (355 ml).

If you are looking for a great gift idea for your Halloween aficionado friend, then this should easily rank on the top of your list. We believe that this coffee mug will go perfectly with the Death Wish Ground Coffee.

Although this printed coffee mug is nothing quite as quirky as the ones we featured before, it still holds its own when it comes to the cool factor. This particular coffee mug featured on our list has Vincent Van Gogh’s famous “The Starry Night” print on it. And we must say that the print is of incredibly high quality. Moreover, we love the design of the handle as well.

When it comes to practicality, this mug has definitely got you covered with a substantially large 14 oz (414 ml) capacity. Furthermore, it meets or exceeds all FDA requirements for food and beverage safety. On top of that, it is microwave and dishwasher safe! If that is not impressive, then we do not know what is?

If “The Starry Night” print is not to your liking, then Chaluer offers 17 other prints based on famous paintings, and that should easily suffice for most. We believe that this coffee mug will be a great gift idea for your painter friend and you should definitely pick one up for Christmas.

If you are a Harry Potter fan and a coffee aficionado, then this incredible Harry Potter Cauldron Shaped Coffee Mug was built for you. Moreover, it is entirely made of high-quality ceramic and finished with glossy black paint. It even features an incredibly detailed Hogwart’s emblem on the facade. On top of that, this amazing coffee mug can hold 20 oz (591 ml) of your favorite beverage.

However, we must admit that despite its substantial capacity, it is not entirely practical. You will not be able to use this coffee mug in the microwave, nor in the dishwasher. Then again, we are sure that Harry Potter fans will be more than willing to make that sacrifice for this incredible coffee mug.

BigMouth Inc is well known for incredibly creative and funny products, and this hilarious commode-shaped coffee mug is no exception. In fact, people love this idea so much that this is currently one of their highest selling products.

This coffee mug is not just about the creativity; it is also quite practical. In fact, it can hold about 12 oz (355 ml) of your favorite beverage, which should be sufficient for all but the craziest of coffee drinkers. Moreover, you can also use it as a candy or ice cream dish.

BigMouth Inc takes great pride in the high-quality ceramic construction which is easy to clean as well. And after having used quite a few of their products, we definitely have to agree with that.

If you are looking for a funny gag gift idea for your crazy coffee drinker friend, then we believe that this is where your search ends.

While BigMouth Inc’s creativity might be more on the hilarious side, The Unemployed Philosophers Guild’s creativity tends to be more functional. In fact, all of their products are not only practical and fulfill the purpose they were built to serve, but they also teach you a thing or two.

So, you might be wondering what does this particular coffee mug have in store for you? Well, this incredible coffee mug has a cleat for a handle and comes with a length of rope so that you can learn how to tie different knots while you sip your favorite beverage. The best part is that the instructions for all eight classic knots are printed on the exterior of the mug.

Now, you must be thinking that the learning experience must come at a cost. However, that is not the case and not only is the Knots Coffee Mug’s 10 oz (296 ml) capacity sufficient for most coffee drinkers, but it is also microwave and dishwasher safe.

Us humans have always been fascinated by these mythical beasts since time immemorial. Hence, it does not come as much of a surprise that this amazing Dragon skeleton coffee mug cranks up the cool knob all the way to 11. Other than the intricate dragon skeleton emblem, we absolutely love the dragon tail skeleton shaped handle.

This gorgeous coffee mug is not just about its aesthetics; it is quite functional as well. In fact, it has a sizeable capacity of 12 oz (355 ml), and we believe that should be sufficient for all but the craziest of coffee drinkers. Moreover, the exterior is made of high-quality cold cast resin, and the interior construction is that of food grade stainless steel.

If you are looking for gift ideas for your dragon lover friend or a crazy Daenerys Targaryen fan, then this amazing Dragon skeleton coffee mug will be your best bet.

Sale Go Away Funny Glass Coffee Mug 13 oz - Unique Birthday Gift For Men &... The Go Away funny glass coffee mug is a great gift...

High quality USA made, 13 ounce modern glass mug...

Unlike most other Coffee Mugs featured on our list, this one hardly has any ostentatious elements. However, it is the witty text that sets it apart from the rest. In fact, Got Me Tipsy has quite the reputation when it comes to creating glassware with humorous jokes and hilarious quotes.

When it comes to practicality, this coffee mug has got you covered with its rather sizeable 13 oz (385 ml) capacity. Moreover, it is constructed out of high-quality glass which is not only microwave-safe but also dishwasher safe.

If you are looking for an understatedly cool coffee mug for yourself or a special someone, then you will definitely not be disappointed by this product!

Although heat reactive coffee mugs sound incredibly cool, they do not work like a charm always. However, in case of the Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Goku Heat Reactive Coffee Mug, it is a completely different story. In fact, it almost seems like the Heat Reactive concept was built for this idea! This is something die-hard Dragon Ball Z fans will absolutely love.

As soon as you pour your hot beverage, Goku’s golden aura reveals itself, and that is truly a sight to behold! Moreover, this is an official Dragon Ball Z merchandise and one that will be worth collecting if you are into that sort of thing.

American Made Stoneware Pottery Java Gnome Coffee Mug It's love at first sight - a sculpted garden gnome...

Individually handmade on the potter's wheel with...

If you love handmade products, then you definitely need to check out this coffee mug! Not only is it a work of art, but it also exudes quality. Moreover, each Java Gnome Coffee Mug is individually handmade on the potter’s wheel with stoneware clay.

Now, you might be wondering, what’s the catch with this product? Well, we are happy to report that despite its amazing abstract aesthetics, the Java Gnome Coffee Mug does not sacrifice any functionality. In fact, it can hold an incredible 16 oz (473 ml) of your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is lead-free, cadmium-free and entirely safe for food. On top of that, it is microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe! Can you ask for more from a coffee mug? We guess not.

However, it does come with a drawback – its price. Then again, it is the price you pay for exquisite handcrafting, and that makes it well worth it.

BigMouth Inc Anger Management Ceramic Mug BEWARE of counterfeits and knockoffs sold by other...

The BigMouth Inc Anger Management Mug is THE...

Give it up for BigMouth Inc! Only they can create a coffee mug so witty and hilarious! According to BigMouth Inc, this looks like a crushed coffee mug, but it functions as a regular one, and we believe that is the most appropriate way to describe it. In fact, despite its whimsical appearance, it is quite practical and can hold 16 oz (473 ml) of your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is made of high-quality ceramic.

However, that is where its functionality ends, and we must tell you that this is not microwave-safe, nor it is safe for dishwasher use. Despite its drawbacks, we believe that this is an incredible coffee mug and a perfect gift idea for your short-tempered friend.

You would think that the BigMouth Inc Anger Management Ceramic Mug we featured above is the zenith of their creativity. But, that is not the case. In fact, we believe that this is one of their best works. Just like the former product, this one also has a rather substantial 16 oz (473 ml) capacity for your favorite beverage, and it is made from the same high-quality ceramic.

And, just like the BigMouth Inc Anger Management Ceramic Mug, it comes with the same set of drawbacks. However, for a product as amazing as this one, the only logical thing to do is ignore them, wouldn’t you agree?

Whether House Targaryen is your favorite Noble house or not, we believe that everyone has a soft spot for House Stark. Hence, this official Game of Thrones House Stark Mug will surely pique your interest. While it may not be inexpensive by any means, it does come with a rather substantial capacity of 22 oz (651 ml) for your favorite beverages. Moreover, it is made of high-quality ceramic and also comes with a pewter lid which is a replica of the royal crown of Robert Baratheon.

Needless to say, this incredible mug sacrifices some practicality for its ostentatious appearance. You will not be able to use it to heat your beverage in the microwave, nor will you be able to wash it in the dishwasher. However, as crazy Game of Thrones fans ourselves, we do not care for such things, especially when this mug looks so cool! Moreover, since this is an officially licensed HBO Game of Thrones product, it makes for a great collectible.

Do not worry Daenerys Targaryen fans; we have not forgotten about you. In fact, this Game of Thrones House Targaryen Coffee Mug is just as special if not more compared to the House Stark Coffee Mug featured above. Just like the former, this coffee mug comes with a pewter lid which is a replica of the royal crown of Robert Baratheon.

Although this incredible mug could not be more ostentatious if it tried, it is still quite practical for its extravagant appearance. In fact, this mug can hold an incredible 22 oz (651 ml) of your favorite beverage. However, we must admit that this is where its practicality ends and you will not be able to use it in the microwave nor wash it in the dishwasher. Then again, we believe that every Daenerys Targaryen fan will be more than willing to make that sacrifice to own this amazing mug.

Whether you are a game of thrones aficionado or someone in search of an incredible gift idea for a crazy Daenerys Targaryen fan, we believe that this incredibly ostentatious mug will be your best bet. Moreover, even if you do not plan on using it as your regular coffee mug, it will still make for a great collectible.

Although this is not an official Breaking Bad mug, it is definitely something that fans of the show will love. This Laboratory grade borosilicate glass mug is designed like a beaker. It even features easy to read graduations which measure up to 11.83 oz (350 ml). Moreover, its design is further accentuated by the Silk-screening imprint of “Respect the Chemistry”, which is derived from the opening credits of Breaking Bad. In case you were worried about the paint chipping off, Cool TV Props guarantees that it will not chip or fade.

This incredible glass beaker mug’s practicality does not end there. In fact, it is not only microwave-safe, but it is also safe for dishwasher use. If you are looking for a great gift idea for a Breaking Bad fan or a Chemistry lover, then we suggest you purchase this amazing “Respect The Chemistry” Glass Beaker Mug without a second thought.

While the last coffee mug was not exactly an official Breaking Bad merchandise, this amazing Breaking Bad Heisenberg Mug is. Fans of the show will remember the iconic drawing of Heisenberg made by Tuco’s cousins. Ever since its inception, this drawing has made it to countless Breaking Bad products, but we feel that it looks the coolest on this coffee mug, wouldn’t you agree?

Although it may not be as capacious as some of the other coffee mugs featured on this list, it can still hold a rather respectable 11 oz (325 ml) of your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is entirely safe for microwave and dishwasher use. Since this is an official Breaking Bad merchandise, we believe that it is a great gift idea for Breaking Bad fans and it also makes for a good collectible item.

Let us now take a step back from the serious TV shows into something more cheerful. Enter the epic Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Official Mug. Not only does it look incredibly cool, but it is also one of the most practical coffee mugs we have featured on this list. Don’t believe us?

Well, let us then talk a bit about its functionality. This amazing coffee mug can hold 19 oz (562 ml) of your favorite beverage. Impressive, isn’t it? However, that is not all; the Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Head Mug is made of high-quality ceramic and features an intricate black and white paint job. Moreover, it is also safe for microwave use as well as for the dishwasher.

Whether you are a fan of Tim Burton’s Nightmare before Christmas or not, we believe that this coffee mug is a brilliant product to own. On top of that, it is rather inexpensive for what it offers, and we believe it will be well worth your money.

If you love the rustic charm of copper, then you surely need to check out this incredible Tankard Mug by Alchemade. It features an elaborate pattern on the exterior which definitely makes this Tankard Mug feel expensive. The design only becomes more impressive when you consider the fact that it is entirely handcrafted. Moreover, this Tankard Mug is made from 100% pure copper with a nickel lining.

In case you are wondering about the safety concerns, then Alchemade has got you covered with a high-quality food-grade lacquer coating. This incredible Tankard Mug is quite cavernous, with a maximum capacity of 20 oz (591 ml).

However, before you smash the purchase button, we must admit that this product will not appeal to all types of coffee drinkers. In fact, it is only fit for cold beverages, and if you love drinking cold coffee or iced tea, then this product makes sense for you. In case its price tag seems too high for you, Alchemade also has other copper Tankard Mugs which feature a simpler design but also come with a substantially lower price tag.

If you are a Halloween aficionado who loves all things Halloween, then this incredibly creepy ossuary style coffee mug will surely appeal to your tastes. The coolest part of this mug is not the intricately designed skeletons standing on skulls; rather, it is the incredible handle which is shaped out of bones.

Do not worry though; these bones are not real of course. In fact, all the exterior elements are made from high-quality cold cast resin. The interior, on the other hand, is made of food grade stainless steel. Moreover, the stainless steel inner liner helps in keeping your drink cool or hot, and it is easy to wash as well.

Just like the CHICVITA Viking Stainless Steel Skull Coffee Mug featured earlier on our list, it is quite capacious and can hold a maximum of 14.11 oz (417 ml) of your favorite beverage. Although it may look incredibly ostentatious, it is actually quite practical for everyday use.

While this Incredible Thor’s Hammer Sculptured Mug may not have an ostentatious design like some of the other coffee mugs featured on our list, it still manages to break the cool scale with its understated look. In fact, we believe that this is one of the coolest coffee mug ideas to be ever conceived. We love the silvery matte exterior finish along with the high gloss handle.

The best thing about this mug is that it does not sacrifice on practicality despite its amazing aura. In fact, it can hold an incredible 20 oz (591 ml) of your favorite beverage. Moreover, the Thor’s Hammer Sculptured Mug is completely microwave-safe, and it is safe for dishwasher use as well. And that makes it impressive to say the least.

Now, you might be wondering what the catch is with this product? Well, it is not exactly inexpensive. However, it is not atrociously priced as well, and we believe for fans of Thor, this product is a no-brainer. But, before we move on to the next item on our list, we must tell you that you can only lift this coffee mug if you have a pure soul. *Wink*

While the Thor’s Hammer Sculptured Mug had an understated elegance about it, this coffee mug is as brash and ostentatious as the Incredible Hulk himself. Just like the Hulk, this is a gigantic mug with an incredible capacity of 22 oz (650 ml).

Although it is significantly cheaper than the Thor’s Hammer Sculptured Mug, the Incredible Hulk Green Oversized Jumbo Hand Mug cannot match its practicality. In fact, it is not safe for microwave use, and it is also not suitable for the dishwasher. The Thor’s Mug, on the other hand, offers both these functionalities. Therefore, this mug’s comparatively inexpensive price tag does come at a cost.

However, we are quite sure that fans of the Incredible Hulk will not mind any of those drawbacks. Moreover, the impracticality kind of suits the character of the Hulk, wouldn’t you agree? And we believe that with this Incredible Hulk Green Oversized Jumbo Hand Mug you will soon Hulk Smash your way up the corporate ladder.

Sale Marvel Deadpool 3D ceramic mug Highly detailed

Makes a great gift

Marvel fans, we have yet another fantastic coffee mug for you! This incredible Deadpool Mug will surely turn heads wherever you drink your cup of coffee. Moreover, it is not just about its looks; this incredible coffee mug offers so much more. It is constructed out of high-quality ceramic and finished in glossy black and red paint, just like Deadpool’s mask.

While it may look totally ostentatious, it does offer the practicality of a standard coffee mug. In fact, it has a rather sizable capacity of 12 oz (355 ml) for your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is safe for dishwasher use. However, since it is made of thin ceramic, we would only advice you to put it on the top rack of the dishwasher.

Even if you are not planning on using it on a regular basis, the Marvel Deadpool Head Coffee Mug makes for a great collectible. Needless to say, it also makes a great gift for any Marvel Deadpool fan.

Do not worry DC universe fans; we have not forgotten about you. In fact, we have three incredible products lined up just for you, starting with this incredible Paladone DC Comics Superman Logo Shaped Mug. While it may not have the whimsical appearance of some of the other coffee mugs featured on this list, there is no denying the fact that it looks incredibly cool. Moreover, its unique shape is also quite functional as it prevents your favorite beverage from spilling out even if you are clumsy while drinking out of it.

However, that is where the Paladone DC Comics Superman Logo Shaped Mug’s functionality ends, and it is neither microwave-safe nor is it safe to wash it in the dishwasher. But it does have a few redeeming qualities which make it worthy of our list. In fact, this high-quality ceramic mug is an officially licensed product which makes it a great collectible item. Moreover, it is also a great gift idea for a Superman fan.

Most DC Comics fans will unanimously agree that Batman is one of the coolest characters from the DC Universe. Whether you are on the Batman team or not, there is no denying the fact that this incredible coffee mug is one of the coolest products featured on our list. Unlike the Superman logo shaped Mug featured above, this product is much more functional.

How, you ask? Well, it is made of high-quality ceramic and finished with an incredible glossy paint job which is 100% BPA free. Moreover, it is marked safe for dishwasher use. On top of that, it is also microwave safe. However, if you want your Batman Head Mug to stand the test of time, then we suggest you hand wash it instead of washing it in the dishwasher.

If you are looking for a great gift idea for a crazy Batman fan, then we highly recommend this product.

Now that Flash has an incredibly popular TV show on Netflix, his fame has gone through the roof. And it only makes this incredible DC Comics Splatter Paint Flash Logo Ceramic Mug that much more special. Although this coffee mug does not have a quirky design, its incredible paint job coupled with the high-quality ceramic make it one of the best coffee mugs featured on our list.

This incredible coffee mug is quite practical as well. In fact, it comes with a rather sizeable capacity of 14 oz (414 ml) for your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is safe for microwave use and can be washed in the dishwasher. On top of that, it is made of durable toxin-free ceramic.

Finally, it is one of the most inexpensive products featured on our list, which is surprising considering the fact that this is an official DC Comics merchandise. Whether you are looking to upgrade your boring old coffee mug or buying it is a fan of the Flash, we cannot recommend it enough.

Few coffee mugs are as well sculptured as this incredible Disney Poisoned Apple Sculptured Mug inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Its high-quality ceramic construction coupled with its unique design, which Disney likes to call the “Just-dipped poisoned apple skull design”, makes it that much more special.

While it does offer a rather sizeable capacity of 14 oz (414 ml) for your favorite beverage, that is where its functionality ends. Needless to say, it is not safe for microwave use nor can you wash it in the dishwasher. Then again, even if this incredible coffee mug was safe to use for those purposes, we believe that most people would avoid it, just to preserve its incredible sculptured design.

Whether you are looking for a head-turning coffee mug or a unique Disney collectible product, we believe that you will be more than happy with this purchase. Do not worry; you will not get poisoned after drinking from this amazing mug.

Disney Parks Beauty and the Beast Chip Ceramic Mug Sculptured mug with raised design elements

Angled rim, indented ''chip'' on side

If you thought that the last Disney coffee mug was impressive, then wait till you check out this incredibly cute Beauty and the Beast Chip Ceramic Mug. Just like Chip from the timeless Beauty and the Beast movie, this incredible mug has an angled rim with an indented “chip” on the side.

Needless to say, the Beauty and the Beast Chip Ceramic Mug goes for form over function, and that means it is not microwave or dishwasher safe. But, to be fair, if you are buying this for functionality, you are missing the point entirely. In fact, this product can be an incredible showpiece and a great conversation starter. Moreover, since this is an officially licensed Disney product, it makes for a rather fine collectible as well.

The ever-increasing popularity of Rick and Morty means that we had to feature a coffee Mug inspired by the TV show. As any true Rick and Morty fan will be familiar with the TV show’s incredible attention to detail and thoughtfulness, the story of this coffee mug is more of the same. In fact, you cannot only use it as a regular coffee mug but also showcase it as a collectible because of its cool and intuitive display box.

However, we must say that it may not be large enough for most heavy coffee drinkers. Then again, we do not think any Rick Morty fan would actually care about that.

Whether you are planning to buy it as a collectible or looking for a gift idea for a Rick Morty fan, we cannot recommend it enough.

Universal Studios Homer Simpson Donut Holder Mug Universal Exclusive

Mug Has an Opening in the bottom to hold Cookies...

What better way to end our list, than with this incredibly unique Homer Simpson Donut Holder Mug. While it may only have a capacity of 8 oz (237 ml) for your favorite beverage, it more than makes up for it with the incredibly witty donut holder, which is actually Homer Simpson’s mouth.

This incredible coffee mug is made of high-quality ceramic and finished with a brilliant glossy paint job. While it may not exactly be practical, it was never meant to be. In fact, this product makes for a great collectible as it is an officially licensed Universal Studios merchandise.

In our opinion, this incredible coffee mug is not only an excellent conversation starter, but it is also a great gift idea for a Simpsons fan. If that is exactly what you are looking for, then we suggest you go right ahead and purchase this product.



Before we bid adieu, we must say that it was a gargantuan task compiling just 33 really cool coffee mugs from an endless ocean of amazingly unique and creative products. If you enjoyed reading this article as much as we did writing it, then be sure to explore our website to discover more cool ideas.