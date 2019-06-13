Suburban Remix | Creating the Next Generation of Urban Places

Washington, DC (January 16, 2018)—The considerable social, economic, and environmental costs of suburban sprawl have been widely reported, but suburbs hold new potential for the 21st century. As ground zero for some of the most disruptive changes stemming from accelerating wealth inequities, a rapidly aging population, and growing racial and ethnic diversity, suburbs today face an era of unparalleled opportunity. Without damaging a blade of grass on a single lawn, suburbs across North America can transform tired strip malls and office parks into a new generation of compact, walkable places that support the dreams of an increasingly diverse population.

Suburban Remix (Publication Date: February 1, 2018) shows an optimistic future for suburbia and explains how to get there, with case studies from a variety of suburban settings. Edited by Jason Beske and David Dixon, both highly seasoned thought leaders in urban planning and design, this contributed volume brings together experts in planning, urban design, real estate development, and urban policy. Their insights demonstrate how suburbs can renew their appeal as places to live, work, play, and invest by adopting methods used successfully in cities.

The book opens with an overview of the importance of walkable urban places and describes how demographic, social, and economic shifts, already under way, will create a far more urban future for suburbia. It goes on to explain why market forces have reversed course to favor urban environments and how this dynamic is playing out across housing, office, and retail markets.

Case studies and analyses show how suburbs have already begun creating compact new urban places to produce health, economic, and environmental benefits, and contribute to solving a growing equity crisis. Whether next-generation suburbs grow from historic village centers (Dublin, Ohio) or emerge de novo in communities with no historic center (Tysons, Virginia), the stage is set for a new chapter of development—suburbs whose proudest feature is not a new mall but a lively town center that celebrates the community’s diversity.

Suburban Remix is an essential collection that provides the vision, leadership, and guidance needed to make the coming walkable urban future happen in a suburb near you.

Jason Beske, AICP, is an urban planner and urban designer with public and private experience and a frequent speaker and instructor at planning conferences. David Dixon, FAIA, leads planning and urban design for Stantec’s Urban Places, an interdisciplinary team that helps cities and suburbs alike thrive by harnessing the growing demand for urban life.