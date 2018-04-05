29 Curb Appeal Landscaping Ideas That Will Transform Your Home

Landscape curbing is nothing short of an art form. I mean, turning a mundane, shriveled and dull landscape into something attractive is not an easy task, of course. But here’s the good news, you don’t really have to burn a hole in your pocket to upgrade the front yard or the patio of your house to give it a fantastic look from the outside. All you need is a creative, a little patience and some time on your hands.

So, if you’ve been thinking of turning your home into a unique and classy piece of art, worry not. I am here to help you with a few incredibly straightforward and fun-to-do curb appeal landscaping ideas that make your home the talk of your block. Are you ready?

What is Curb Appeal?

Before we go into discussing the landscape curb appeal ideas in detail, let’s first know what Curb appeal is all about? For those who aren’t aware, curb appeal is all about the charm and attraction of commercial or residential property as viewed from the street.

Curb appeal is perhaps the first thing that grabs people’s attention towards a house as it can add a lot of functionality to any given property. If you want to give an extra touch of elegance to your house and accentuate the whole space, then curb appeal landscaping, and designing is an end to your search.

Usually, a sufficient curb appeal can be achieved through the decoration of exteriors, working on the landscaping and other simple tasks such as painting, gardening or adding some décor.

Basics of Curb Appeal Landscaping

Drawing the attention of passers-by with an attractive street-side view is not an impossible task to accomplish. But these few basics could help you get started.

Make sure to include a focal point in your yard – be it a bench, fountain, tree, or anything you think goes with your house. Whatever you’re planning on doing, don’t overdo it. Just keep it clean and tidy so that the whole place looks aesthetic and composed. Throw away the old and bring in the new. Always take out the weed, rotten and dead stuff before it catches the attention of onlookers. At the same time, try and update the look of your house with a thing or two that’s in trend, but inexpensive.

Now that you’re aware of the basics let’s get into the landscaping ideas that will instantly give your house a facelift and is quite easy on the eye.

Curb Appeal Landscaping Designs for Your Home Follow

Adding Planters

A sun-kissed garden in the front yard with a variety of flowering plants, herbs, and shrubs can instantly upgrade the look of your home. Just group them up and place them around everywhere on the patio and the yard, and you’re good to go. If your patio is big, you can even add some planter boxes or shutters to the window and match them to the color of your walls.

Also, try and fill your pots with evergreen plants so that your garden is always blooming and pretty. Who wouldn’t want to look at a landscape that’s lush green and colorful?

Photo Courtesy of DAVID TSAY. Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Add a Unique Pathway

Using a pathway not only makes your house more attractive but is also a practical option that adds to its functionality. What I find interesting about this idea is that you can play along with the materials, colors, and shapes of the pathway and get as creative as you like. So, work with different bricks, stones or do some research of your own and get your house a path that stands out from the rest of the neighborhood, thousands of ideas on Pinterest will serve you well and along with professional in the field such as Calvac Paving you`re surely on the right track, simply seek inspiration and you shall find it !

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Focusing on Symmetry Works Wonders

One cannot deny the fact that symmetry is something that human eye is naturally drawn to. Working with the same on your exterior could grab some eyeballs without fail. So, try placing your plants, décor and other landscape arrangements keeping symmetry in mind. It adds a lot of aesthetic value to your home, believe it or not!

via Atlanta Homes Mag

Let the Architecture Speak for Itself

If you don’t have ample space for that yard, or if you aren’t merely a fan of gardening, then let the architecture of your home speak for the whole place. Just add some lawn grass and a few shrubs here and there. Don’t let any of these obstruct the view of the house itself.

This could be a perfect way to give a great outdoor look to your house, especially if you put in a lot of thought in the design of your doors and walls.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Greenery All Around Your Home

You don’t exactly have to set up a garden with carefully chosen plants and landscape design to elevate the outdoors. Instead, you could simply surround it with greenery, especially if you’re living in the suburbs. This gives your home a cottage-in-the-forest look.

I would most definitely love to have a house with outdoors like this. Just think of it; what’s could be more appealing than a house that looks as if it’s situated in a mini-woods?

Photo Courtesy of DAVID TSAY. Dicovered via Country Living

Work on a Pretty Fence

You don’t have to own a charming little coastal cottage or a Hampton’s style saltbox home to have a fence that could be this appealing. You can go with a picket fence around your tiny little home and manage to create as good a vibe if planned carefully. And in case your house oozes more of a stately charm, go with a fence made with wrought iron instead.

Photo Courtesy of DAVID TSAY. Dicovered via Country Living

Invest in a Good Old Porch Swing

Nothing could lift up the charm of your porches like a traditional wooden swing embellished with some cozy pillows and cushions. So, there’s nothing wrong with investing some amount on a beautiful swing set. If you think your porch isn’t good enough for a swing, you could go for a small wooden bench or some rocking chairs instead.

The best part? You can actually build one yourself if you have time on your hand. And oh, don’t forget to throw in some cushions, or add small planters in the corners to add to the overall look.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Using Bright Colors and Shrubbery

This is another idea that involves plants, which of course, is combined with vibrant colors to pep up the curb appeal of your home. Don’t be afraid to experiment with bright colors – perhaps a yellow door, with complimentary awnings in striped red or green, coupled with a whitewashed picket fence. And then, border the outer fencing with thick shrubbery. I am sure you’ll just be in awe of it.

Play with Contrasts

A lot of people hesitate to work with contrasting shades and materials, afraid that the outcome might be overdone. But if done right, contrasting designs can set a stage for what one can expect to find on the inside of your house. Work with the bricks, and paint combinations like black and white for your doors and windows, to give a striking curb appeal to your house.

Photo Courtesy of STEPHEN KENT JOHNSON. Dicovered via Country Living

Reflect Your Personal Style

Why go with something that’s trending in the housing and real estate spaces to elevate the curb appeal of your house? Just go with your gut and don’t be afraid to reflect your personal choices and style through your house. Build your own porch, do gable-style roofing, add a grassy lawn, and go with whatever you think works for you. It’s sure to turn heads of the onlookers, giving them a sense of your style.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Give the Mailbox a Makeover

A lot of people agree with the fact that the mailboxes must compliment the overall look of your home. An oddly placed mailbox affects the overall curb appeal of the house. So, if you have an old mailbox that doesn’t go well with the rest of the outdoors, feel free to give it a makeover.

Build your own mailbox, or get one that expresses your personality. You can also plant a few flowers around to give it some extra charm.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Keep it Simple and Elegant

You cannot deny that simplicity is the best thing, even when it comes to landscape designing. You can go with basic steep gables, simple porch and symmetrical lawns to keep the outdoors classy. It might not be extravagant, but chic enough to garner the appreciation of the bystanders.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Make Your Porch a Multi-Purpose One

I know most of the people keep their porches plain or add some essential furniture where you can chill out during the tea time or idle evenings. Why not go out of the way and turn your porch into a multi-purpose place by adding in a potting station, grilling area, mud room, or small living space. This could be ideal for those houses where you have an annual temperature of 60 degrees on an average – like in Georgia.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Work with Outdoor Lighting

We have talked about adding shrubs, pathways, flowers, and plants, but there’s something else that can make your house look much better, especially during the nights. Yes, I am talking about decorative lights.

Install some decorative lights along the pathways, amidst the lawn, and even on the porch or the patios. You can also make your own hurricane lamps and paper lanterns if you wish to. And as for the curbside appeal? Take up the project and see for yourself.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Arbor It Up!

If you’ve decided to build a pathway to your country home, you might as well set up an arbor at the base/entry of the way to spice up the curb appeal of your home. What’s great about this idea is that you can do it yourself if you have a weekend to spare.

Get some wood and other materials, and once you’re done with building the arbor, you can paint it or stain it to compliment the overall look of your home. You can even embellish it with flowery creepers or vines that go around the arbor to add to the curb appeal of the property.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Don’t Be Afraid to Experiment with Colors

Not just contrasting colors, don’t hesitate to blend the hues and work with a variety of shades on the palette. Go with the color theme that you think best suits your house and work around it. Play around with shades of reds, blues, and whites. And finally, complement them with the hues of green and other vibrant colors in the garden area.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Try Out Drought-Resistant Landscaping

If you want to cut down on your yard work or happen to live in a place where there’s not a lot of rainfall, then you could go with a drought-resistant look. You can accomplish this by replacing the usual lawn and plants with species of cacti or desert plants or go for a simple rock garden.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Edge Your Driveway

If you happen to have a driveway in your home, add a decorative edge to it spruce up the appearance. It won’t take you long and can be done by yourself, without any help from the professionals. Also, you could plant short trees or shrubs along the way to add to the overall curbside appeal.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Work Around with Lush Landscaping

Ditch the designer gardens, potted plants or mowed lawns. Go with citrus groves, trees, and other wild plants instead. This is great for those who live in the countryside and share a love for sustained outdoor living. Not to forget the compliments you’d receive from the passers-by who’d get a glimpse of your home from the sidewalk.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Give a Makeover to Your Porch Railings

This is another weekend-project that could give your house an instant lift. If your home doesn’t happen to have a railing, get to work immediately as it is sure to add to the overall curbside appeal of your house. And if you have one, then pomp it up by adding in a few floral vines and potted plants along the railing, but only after re-painting it.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Try Adding an Edible Landscape

Why don’t you opt for edible shrubbery instead of flowering plants for your front yard instead? It not just adds to the outdoor look of the house, but also helps you grow your own food.

You could go with simple ones like blueberries, or other region-wise seasonal plants that bear fruit. And don’t forget to encourage your neighbors to pick a few for themselves. They’ll love it.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Add Multiple Porches

If you happen to live in the cradle of nature, say, by the lakeside, then you can maximize the footage of the porch by adding multiple porches to your house. You can set up a few indoor herb planters or garden in one, furniture in the other and just leave some of it empty. It’s going to be stunning and enchanting enough to draw the attention of whoever passes by your place.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Experiment with an Outdoor Living Room

Have a lot of space to spare in the front yard? Try building an outdoor living room, or a tea area that can be seen from the street. Keep it simple, with just some furniture, a small table, and some potted plants here and there to give your home an incredibly pretty curb appeal.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Give a Farmhouse Style Look

If you have a vacation home and planning to increase its curbside appeal, try giving it an old-fashioned farmhouse look. Just keep one thing in mind – don’t overdo it. Manage to avoid as many clichés as possible and keep it simple. This will surely do the trick.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Create Smaller Flower Gardens

Instead of going with one big garden in the front yard, go with multiple smaller ones scattered here and there. This style of gardening will make sure that your house remains to the focal point while adding value to the overall curbside appeal.

You can use small pots and containers, or create a soiled area to put in a bunch of plants together. Also, give a thought about the types of flowers you want to plant so that the whole place looks like it’s been wonderfully put together.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Trees Along the Driveway

Is your driveway relatively long? Then, you can simply plant trees right along the path on both the sides, right from the entry to the yard of the house. It surely makes the whole view from the street-side a lot better.

Bradford Pear trees are an ideal choice for the drive-way planting, but you can also go with cherry trees, conical ever green trees or other tall shrubs that matches the garden in your front yard.

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

Living Wall Brightens It Up Like Nothing Else

If you can’t get enough of nature like me, then you might want to try out this idea of creating a living wall to pump up the curb appeal of your home. It’s a great addition to your garage or a side wall and doesn’t really require a lot of supplies to accomplish the look.

Create a Circular Driveway

Circular driveways can be perfect for those homes with a lot of space. Pave the way for a circular path, edge it up and install a fountain or a small garden in the center and you’re good to go!

via mariakillam.com

Redo the Whole Curb

Last but not the least, if you’re yearning for a great curbside appeal, why don’t you just redo the curb instead? Yes, you read that right. Try creating a beautiful garden outside your house to make the entire place look much appealing. If you aren’t up for some flowers, then replace it with some sewn-in grass, add an address display, or a simple rock sculpture – whatever works for you!

Source Unknown. Discovered via Pinterest

