19 Brilliant Darth Vader Coffee Mugs to Collect on the Dark Side

Few movie villains get as much love as Darth Vader does. His iconic helmet has adorned all types of clothing, bed-sheets, bath towels, glassware, and many more. In honor of the fallen Dark Lord, we have prepared 19 epic coffee mugs to help you embrace the dark side. So, without further ado, let us begin with the incredibly luxurious Pewter Darth Vader Coffee Mug by Royal Selangor.

1. Luxury at its finest – The Incredible Darth Vader Pewter Mug by Royal Selangor

What better way to start off our list than with this amazing Royal Selangor Hand Finished Star Wars Darth Vader Mug? For those of you who do not know about this incredible company, let us tell you a few words about them. They are world famous for handcrafted pewter objects. In fact, they are the largest pewter company in the world. While that may not be particularly interesting to you, their recent partnership with the Star Wars franchise should surely be up your alley.

We were blown away by the quality of the construction. It truly is a masterpiece. Moreover, what is even more impressive is the fact that it is entirely handcrafted. We believe that the quality of the metalwork is worthy of adorning a luxury car interior.

When it comes to the functionality, it has a decent capacity of 12 oz (355 ml), and we believe that should suffice for most coffee drinkers. However, that is all it has to offer in the practicality department. Needless to say, it is neither safe for microwave use, nor is it suitable for washing in the dishwasher. In fact, you need to be great care while cleaning this mug. It is only advisable that you wipe the mug with a damp cloth.

While this is the most expensive mug featured on this list, we believe that it is worth every penny. Moreover, the fact that it is an official collectible item makes it a tad bit easier on the wallet. If you do not mind paying the extra for this amazing product, then we highly recommend it.

2. The Amazing Sculptured Darth Vader Helmet Mug by Vandor

Vandor is known for creating amazing movie merchandise, and this product is no different. This coffee mug is made of high-quality ceramic and finished with a premium coat of glossy black paint. Moreover, we love the beautifully sculptured facade in the shape of Darth Vader’s mask.

The best part of this mug is that it is not only aesthetically pleasing, but it is also quite functional. In fact, it can hold an incredible 18 oz (532 ml) of your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is marked safe for microwave use. Now that is something you do not expect from an ostentatious product like this. However, it is not safe for dishwasher use, and only hand washing is recommended for this coffee mug. Then again, we believe that most people would hand wash it even if it was marked safe for washing in the dishwasher.

If you are looking for a great gift idea for a Darth Vader fan, then this product makes great sense, and we highly recommend it.

3. A Brilliant Replacement for Your Boring Everyday Coffee Mug – The Beautiful Darth Vader Coffee Mug

If the last coffee mug featured on our list was a little too ostentatious for your taste, then this simple but cool product might just be what you were looking for. Just like the former, this beautiful coffee mug is made of high-quality ceramic and finished with a premium glossy black paint job. Moreover, it also has a high-resolution print of Darth Vader and the Imperial logo.

When it comes to the functionality, this is as good as it gets. In fact, it has an incredible capacity of 20 oz (591 ml), which should easily suffice for every coffee drinker out there. Moreover, it is not only safe for microwave use, but it is also suitable for washing in the dishwasher. If you are worried about the print chipping away, then we must tell you that Vandor products are known to stand the test of time.

Whether you are buying this as a replacement for your boring old everyday coffee mug or as a gift for a Star Wars aficionado, the only logical thing for us to do would be to give you the green signal.

4. The Amazing Darth Vader Travel Mug by Tervis

When it comes to travel mugs, Tervis offers an unmatched blend of quality and price. And, this incredible tumbler does not stray from that notion. This travel mug features a high-quality Co-polyester construction which is free from harmful substances like BPA and Melamine. We love the incredibly high-quality wrap which features a formidable figure of Darth Vader holding his red lightsaber.

While the design may be really cool, it is surely not the best part of this travel mug. That honor would have to go its incredible functionality. In fact, it can hold an incredible 24 oz (710 ml) of your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is not only suitable for the microwave, but it is also safe for washing in the dishwasher. It is even safe for the freezer. Finally, this product comes with an unconditional lifetime guarantee, and that should surely seal the deal for you.

Needless to say, this product makes great sense as a regular coffee mug. It is also a brilliant gift idea for any Star Wars fan. If the 24 oz capacity is not to your liking, then this travel mug is also available in a more manageable 16 oz size.

5. Understated Elegance – The Darth Vader Oval Mug by Vandor

If you loved the third coffee mug on our list, then you surely need to check out this amazing product. This is yet another Darth Vader Coffee Mug from Vandor, and just like the last one, it is also made of high-quality ceramic and finished with a premium coat of glossy black paint. Moreover, we love the Darth Vader print which blends in nicely with the incredible paint job.

When it comes to the functionality, the story remains the same. In fact, it has a rather substantial capacity of 18 oz (532 ml) for your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is not only safe for microwave use, but it is also dishwasher safe. Although the high-quality paint job should fare well against the test of time, we would advise you to hand wash the mug to preserve its sheen.

If you are looking for a great replacement for your boring old coffee mug, then we suggest you purchase it without a second thought.

6. The Ultimate Darth Vader Travel Mug by Tervis

While the last Tervis product had Darth Vader featured alongside other Star Wars characters, this one is solely dedicated to the Dark Lord himself. In fact, we love the high-quality print with Darth Vader’s mask, and we believe that Tervis has done a brilliant job with the design.

Just like the former, it is made of high-quality Co-polyester which is free from harmful substances like BPA and Melamine. When it comes to the practicality, this incredible travel mug has got you covered with its rather substantial capacity of 24 oz (710 ml). Moreover, it is not only marked safe for washing in the dishwasher, but it is also microwave-safe. On top of that, you can store this tumbler in the freezer as well. If that is not impressive, then we do not know what is.

Whether you choose to buy this travel mug as your everyday coffee mug, or as a gift for a Darth Vader fan, we can only give you the thumbs up. Moreover, its unconditional lifetime guarantee offer is the cherry on top.

If you love heat reactive mugs, then you surely need to check out this product. We absolutely love the cool transition which happens as soon as a hot beverage is poured into this coffee mug.

Just like other Vandor products, this travel mug is made of high-quality ceramic and finished with a coat of premium glossy black paint. Since this is a travel mug, it also features a plastic sliding lid which helps in preventing spills.

When it comes to the functionality, this travel mug’s performance is a mixed bag. While it does have a sizeable capacity of 20 oz (591 ml), it does not offer much else. In fact, since this is a heat reactive mug, it is neither safe for the microwave, nor is it suitable for washing in the dishwasher. In case the functionality aspect matters to you, then we suggest you take a look at the Tervis travel mugs featured earlier on this list. They are both safe for microwave and the dishwasher.

If you are in love with the heat reactive feature and do not mind its drawbacks, then go right ahead and purchase it. You will not be disappointed by the quality.

8. Simple But Funny Darth Vader Ceramic Mug by Silver Buffalo

If you are not a fan of ostentatious products, then this simple but witty mug should surely be up your alley. This coffee mug is made of high-quality ceramic which is not only durable but also free from any toxins. Moreover, it is finished in glossy black paint with a funny print of the different expressions of Darth Vader.

When it comes to the functionality, this mug is everything you could ask for. It comes with a large capacity of 20 oz (591 ml), which should suffice for even the craziest of coffee drinkers. Moreover, it features an easy grip handle which feels quite sturdy. Needless to say, it is safe for microwave use, and it is also suitable for washing in the dishwasher.

If you are looking for a no-nonsense Darth Vader mug, then you will not go wrong with this product.

9. Beautiful and Elegant Darth Vader “The Dark Side” Ceramic Coffee Mug

Who said simple could not be cool? Take a look at this understatedly cool coffee mug. Impressive isn’t it? Moreover, this product is made of high-quality ceramic, which feels quite durable.

When it comes to the paint job, we were especially impressed by the brilliant two-tone combination. The red and black looks quite stunning, doesn’t it? Moreover, the paint quality is surely the best at this price point. After all, this is a Vandor product. We expect nothing less.

What is even more impressive is the fact that this coffee mug has all the functionality of an everyday coffee mug. While the capacity is not cavernous like some of the products featured on this list, it can hold a decent 12 oz (355 ml) of your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is safe for microwave use, and it is also suitable for washing in the dishwasher.

Whether you choose to purchase this product as a gift for a Star Wars fan or as a replacement for your regular coffee mug, we highly recommend it.

10. The Who’s Your Daddy” Darth Vader Coffee Mug

While it may not be a particularly interesting product, it makes great sense for any father who is a Star Wars aficionado. After all, not every Star Wars fan is looking for a flashy and ostentatious coffee mug.

This coffee mug is made of high-quality ceramic and finished with a premium coat of white paint. Moreover, we love the quality of the print as well.

When it comes to the functionality, it does a good job, but it is let down by its average capacity of 11 oz (325 ml). Although this is not exactly a small mug, it is surely not as capacious as some of the other products featured on this list.

Unsurprisingly, the “Who’s Your Daddy” Darth Vader Coffee Mug is microwave-safe and suitable for the dishwasher as well.

All in all, this is a great mug, albeit for a niche audience.

This is yet another simple coffee mug; however, that does not mean that it is not cool. In fact, it features a subtle but incredibly witty quote “I Like My Coffee on The Dark Side” on the side. Moreover, this coffee mug is made of high-quality ceramic and finished with a premium coat of white paint. Just like the last product, the quality of the black print is great and feels like it will easily stand the test of time.

The story of its functionality is exactly the same as the former. Which means that it has an average capacity of 11 oz (325 ml). Needless to say, it is microwave-safe, and it is suitable for the dishwasher as well.

If you cannot decide between this and the last coffee mug featured on this list, then let us let you that this product comes with a 100% Moneyback Guarantee, in case you are not satisfied with it. Moreover, you also get the option of leaving a free customized gift message. Unless you are really inclined to buy the former, we suggest you put your money down on this coffee mug.

12. The Incredible Geeki Tikis Darth Vader Mug Inspired by Hawaiian Tikis

If you are tired of coffee mugs, in general, and want something really unique and cool, then you should surely check out this amazing product. This mug is made of high-quality ceramic and finished with a premium coat of glossy black paint. What is even more impressive is the incredibly detailed ceramic carving which makes this mug reminiscent of Hawaiian Tikis made from wood.

Despite its whimsical design, this mug is actually quite practical. In fact, it has a rather sizeable capacity of 14 oz (397 ml), which should easily suffice for most coffee drinkers. Moreover, it is safe for microwave use, and it is also suitable for washing in the dishwasher. However, it is recommended that you put it on the top shelf of the dishwasher.

Sure, this mug lacks a handle, and that might make it less functional than some of the other products featured on our list. However, the ceramic is thick enough, and you can hold the top edge comfortably while drinking your favorite hot beverage.

Finally, this product is an officially-licensed Star Wars merchandise, and that makes it a great collectible as well. If you have set your mind on purchasing this product, then be sure to check out Geeki Tikis’ amazing lineup of mugs inspired by other iconic Star Wars characters. We bet the Geeki Tikis Stormtrooper mug will be perfect along with this product, wouldn’t you agree?

Take a look at this amazing Watercolor Print Star Wars Ceramic Coffee Mug. It is a work of art, isn’t it? This coffee mug is made of high-quality ceramic and finished with a premium coat of white paint. However, it is not the quality of the ceramic, nor the paint job which is impressive; rather it is the incredible watercolor print on top.

While it may not be a mug solely dedicated to Darth Vader, it features some of the most amazing Star Wars characters including Boba Fett, Yoda, Chewbacca, Darth Maul and a Stormtrooper. Each of the characters has a brilliant watercolor print, and together, they create quite a mesmerizing effect.

This coffee mug is as functional as it is beautiful. Sure, it does not have the capacity of some of the cavernous mugs featured on our list. But, we believe that its 11 oz (325 ml) capacity should suffice for most coffee drinkers. Moreover, it is microwave-safe, and it is suitable for the dishwasher as well.

Whether you are planning on buying this product as a gift for a Star Wars aficionado, or as a replacement for your everyday coffee mug, the only logical thing for us to do would be to give you a big thumbs up.

14. The Incredibly Cute Darth Vader Goblet/Mug

While the word “cute” will never pop up in a conversation about Darth Vader, this amazing goblet/mug is nothing but cute! In fact, we are quite confident that it will cheer up anyone who comes across it.

The Star Wars Darth Vader Ceramic Goblet/Mug is made of high-quality ceramic and finished with a premium coat of glossy black paint.

Unfortunately, despite its top-notch construction, this cute mug is anything but functional. In fact, its capacity of 10 oz (283 ml) is the smallest among all the products featured on this list. Moreover, it is not safe for microwave use, nor is it suitable for washing in the dishwasher.

However, other than its incredibly cute design, it does have another redeeming quality which certainly justifies purchasing this product. It is an official Star Wars merchandise and one worth buying as a collectible.

15. The Official Star Wars Darth Vader Ceramic Coffee Mug

Darth Vader fans, we have yet another official Star Wars merchandise for you. However, unlike the previous product, it is much more functional and can be used as an everyday coffee mug. More on that later.

This incredible coffee mug is made of high-quality ceramic and finished with a brilliant coat of glossy black paint. Moreover, this mug is in the shape of Darth Vader’s mask, and features raised dimensional elements, which make it look truly incredible.

When it comes to the functionality, this coffee mug can hold a rather substantial 16 oz (473 ml) of your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is completely safe for microwave use, and it is also suitable for washing in the dishwasher. On top of that, it is an official Star Wars merchandise, and that makes it a great collectible item as well.

Whether you choose to buy this product as a gift for a Star Wars aficionado, or as your regular coffee mug, we highly recommend it.

16. The “Join Us Or Die” Darth Vader Ceramic Coffee Mug by Vandor

Here is yet another incredibly functional yet cool ceramic coffee mug from Vandor. Just like every other Vandor product, this is also made of high-quality ceramic. Moreover, it is finished with a premium coat of glossy black paint, which feels like it will easily stand the test of time. This coffee mug also features a high-resolution print of Darth Vader on one side and the iconic Star Wars logo on the opposite side.

Unsurprisingly, this is one of the most practical coffee mugs featured on this list. In fact, it has an incredible capacity of 20 oz (591 ml), which should easily suffice for even the craziest of coffee drinkers. Moreover, it is completely safe for microwave use, and it is also dishwasher safe. On top of that, it features a very comfortable handle which makes it even more convenient to hold.

This incredible coffee mug makes great sense as an everyday coffee mug for any Star Wars fan, and we highly recommend this product.

17. Incredibly Witty Mash-up Between Darth Vader and E.T. – The Coffee Mug for Star Wars and E.T. Fans

While this product may not be appealing for all, it will surely pique the interest of fans of E.T. and Star Wars. And, we believe there are plenty of people who love both these movies.

This incredible coffee mug is made of high-quality ceramic, which feels durable enough to stand the test of time. Moreover, it features a brilliant coat of glossy white paint and is topped off by a whimsical print of Darth Vader floating towards his Death Star on a bicycle.

When it comes to the functionality, this coffee mug does a respectable job. While it may not be as capacious as some of the other products featured on this list, it does offer a decent 11 oz (325 ml) capacity for your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is marked safe for dishwasher use, and it is also suitable for the microwave. On top of that, just like the Vandor mug featured above, this product also has a comfortable C-Handle to make things even more convenient.

Whether you buy this product as a gift or as a replacement for your everyday coffee mug, we can only give you a big thumbs up.

18. The Amazing Sculptured Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Mug

Take a look at this incredible sculptured Darth Vader coffee mug. At first glance, it is hard to say whether this is a showpiece or a mug. This ingenious coffee mug is actually an official Star Wars merchandise and one that will surely impress any of your Star Wars aficionado friends.

Just like any other official Star Wars product, the Sculptured Darth Vader Helmet mug is made of high-quality ceramic and finished with a coat of glossy black paint. What is even more impressive than the quality of the construction is its incredible 3D ceramic features. This mug really looks like a scaled-down version of Darth Vader’s Helmet, wouldn’t you agree?

Unfortunately, the only functional parts of this coffee mug are its large capacity of 20 oz (591 ml) and the removable lid, which helps keep your beverage cooler or warmer for longer. Needless to say, this coffee mug is not microwave-safe, nor is it suitable for the dishwasher. Then again, we believe that most buyers will not care for such things.

While it may not make sense as an everyday coffee mug, it makes for a great collectible item. In fact, we believe that the Darth Vader Helmet Mug will look amazing beside the Stormtrooper and Boba Fett Helmet Mugs.

Darth Vader fans, we have saved the best for last. Feast your eyes upon this incredible Darth Vader Stein/Mug. Impressive, isn’t it? Unlike the previous product which was shaped like Darth Vader’s helmet, this mug is in the form of Darth Vader’s entire body.

Just like any other official Star Wars merchandise, this mug/stein is made of high-quality ceramic and finished with a premium coat of glossy black paint. However, we feel that the metal hinge could be better.

Needless to say, the only functional part of this stein/mug is the cavernous capacity of 22 oz (651 ml), which should easily suffice for even the craziest of coffee drinkers. Unfortunately, it is neither safe for dishwasher use, nor is it microwave safe. Moreover, the lack of a rubber gasket around the rim of this mug means that you will cringe every time the lid shuts close. Then again, we believe that Star Wars fan will be more than happy to live with these drawbacks. And since this is an official Star Wars merchandise, most people will purchase it as a collectible item.

That brings our article to an end.

