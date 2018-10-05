Designing for Solitude in Venice by S4A

Taking bustling chaos of the Venice Biennial as its cue, the firm experimented with scale and proportion until — after much prototyping — they were left with a scaled down, minimal retreat embedded within Venice’s Time Space Existence exhibition.

The video offers a look at the final project as well as at earlier prototypes that had been considered for the space, giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how a design comes into fruition.

Time Space Existence is organized by the European Cultural Centre, with the support of the GAA Foundation.

Music: Robins Egg Blue by Podington Bear (CC BY-NC 3.0)

PLANE—SITE: plane-site.com

European Cultural Centre: europeanculturalcentre.eu

Space4architecture: space4architecture.com