Diamondback 2016 Insight 2 Hybrid Bike Review

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Hybrid bikes have come a long way since their inception. However, with so many options available, it’s tough to select the right one.

Diamondback is a reliable and well-known name in the bike circuit. And with the Insight 2 Hybrid, they’ve succeeded in delivering a stellar product at an affordable price. At least, that’s what the general consensus is.

But does it truly live up to all the hype that’s been circling it? Or is it just another hybrid meant to fade into anonymity? That’s what we’re going to find out in today’s review. What’s more, we are also going to take a look at the factors you need to consider before buying it.

So, let’s take a ride and see what’s what!

Diamondback Insight 2 Hybrid Bike Review

The Insight 2 Hybrid is the latest iteration of the Insight line of bikes from Diamondback, and after trying it out for a month, we have to say that we’re impressed. The bike is made from durable materials, and at such an affordable price point, is perfect for those looking for a personal ride around town.

The following are some of the significant reasons why we love this product.

Highly Affordable

Hybrid bikes are generally expensive, and this prevents a lot of customers from getting one. After all, you don’t want to break the bank to buy a bike now, do you?

But with the Insight 2 Hybrid, Diamondback takes care of this concern for the customers. Highly affordable, this is a bike that offers premium features at a reasonable price. This means you won’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get hold of the Insight 2.

Premium Quality Build

Just because it’s priced modestly doesn’t mean that the manufacturers have compromised on the quality of the product. The bike frame itself is made of butted 6061 aluminum that’s reinforced with industrial-grade alloy blade forks for enhanced stability and durability.

What’s more, the bike comes with 700c wheels that are protected using Kenda Kwick Trax tires. And on top of that, it also incorporates Tektro Aries alloy-made disk brakes that ensure your on-road safety and provide impeccable stopping capabilities.

Advanced Gearing System

The Insight 2 Hybrid features an advanced Shimano Altus gearing system that can give up to 24 different speed configurations. This means you have the option of cruising around at whatever speed you deem fit.

The bike also comes equipped with Shimano EF-51 speed shifters that make switching between speeds an effortless task. Add to that the advanced crankset with chain-guard, and you’ve got a bike that’s as safe as it’s fast. Now that’s a combo you don’t find easily!

Hi-Tech Saddle

Ask any bike rider, and they’ll confess that a regular bike saddle isn’t exactly that comfortable. This is why most bikers remove the regular seat and replace it with a gel-topped variant before taking the bike out for the first ride.

That’s why, when we found that Diamondback has already included a gel-topped saddle in the Insight 2, we fell in love instantly. This shows that the company thinks about its customers’ comfort and takes the required steps to ensure the same.

Multiple Size Options

Another pain-point that most bikers have to face is the bike size, which doesn’t always match their physique. Thankfully, this product comes in four standard size options ranging from 16 to 22 inches.

This means that whatever the height, you can be sure to find a model that suits your needs. Also, even though the product is available in different sizes, the components and parts used are of the same, top-notch quality throughout; this ensures a uniform riding experience across the entire spectrum of riders.

Handles Any Terrain (Almost)

Perhaps the one thing we like the most about this hybrid is its extreme versatility. Perfect for on-road as well as off-road trips, this is a bike that can easily take you around the city as smoothly as on the road less traveled.

We’ve taken the Insight 2 on reasonably rough rides, and we’re delighted with its performance. The bike handles off-road routes as easily as the city streets, and can easily take you wherever you need to go.

We attribute this versatility to the sturdy and durable wheels with double-walled, stainless steel rims. These provide the rider with extreme stability during rough rides. Plus, the extra-thick tires cushion the rider on rough tracks and off-road trips.

Do note, however, that we don’t recommend taking this bike on a mountain adventure. For that, it’s best you stick to a dedicated mountain bike.

Extremely Lightweight Build

The next aspect of this bike that we need to highlight is the extremely lightweight, yet tough build. As mentioned before, the frame is made from 6061 butted aluminum that provides strength and stability, yet is very lightweight.

This ensures that you don’t have any trouble picking the bike up when you need to. What’s more, due to the lighter build, this bike rides faster and handles better than most comparable options. Not to mention that it looks incredibly sleek and stylish in the process.

Quick Assembly

Most hybrid bikes take a lot of time to assemble; not so with this one. It already comes with all components tuned to perfection, which means you won’t have to do anything extra. Simply attach the wheels, seat, and handlebars, and you’re good to go. The entire process takes less than twenty minutes and can be done by beginners and experienced riders alike.

Highly Comfortable

Comfort is one of the factors that we care about deeply when assessing a bike, and that’s what we did with this model. Thankfully, we’re pleased to report that it rides effortlessly on city roads and slightly off-road tracks.

The flat, adjustable handlebars make handling a breeze. Coupled with the gel-topped saddle and ergonomic frame design, this makes riding the Insight 2 an experience you’ll never want to let go of.

Suitable For All Riders

The final point that made us like this product is it’s unmatched usability. The bike is crafted with advanced technology, yet is simple to use and handle. This means that novice, as well as advanced riders, can all benefit from the features of this bike.

Considering the above benefits, it’s no wonder that this model has become the bike of choice for thousands of bikers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite the many great features that this bike boasts of, it does have its fair share of shortcomings as well. Of these, the most significant one is the lack of shock absorbers. In such a well-made product, we expected shock absorbers to be present, so this was quite a dampener for us.

Also, the fact that the pedals of this bike are made of low-grade plastic is not exactly praiseworthy. This is not something that’s expected of a brand as renowned as Diamondback. We sincerely recommend that the manufacturers address this issue in the next iteration.

Pros Comes with a durable and strong aluminum frame

Available in multiple sizes as well as colors

Thick tires that perform superbly on wet or rough terrain

Multiple speed options with fast-braking facility

Assembly takes very little time Cons Paddles are made of low-quality plastic

Doesn’t have shock absorbers

Diamondback Hybrid Bike Buyers’ Guide

We now know why the Insight 2 is one of the best hybrids in the market. But does that mean it’s right for you?

To make this decision easier, we’ve compiled the following buyers’ guide that you can use. This guide applies not only to this particular model but also to understanding hybrid bikes better in general.

Let’s take a look at the factors you need to consider when buying a hybrid.

Build Material

As common sense dictates, the first aspect you need to look into when buying a hybrid bike is the material it’s built of. Usually, like the Insight 2, most hybrids are constructed of aluminum, which is a natural choice on account of its lightweight durability.

You can, however, find hybrids made of stainless steel frames. Though heavier, these appeal to the trendy city riders due to their added style quotient. And if lightness is the only thing on your mind, you can go for a carbon-fiber frame(though it’ll be costlier).

Tire Type

Hybrid bikes come with a large variety of tire sizes and types. The choice of tire depends on the performance parameter you desire and also on the terrain you’ll use it on.

If you’re looking for more speed, we suggest you go for light, narrow tires that cover more ground. For extra stability and durability, it’s best to go with tires that boast chunky treads. This option is also best for those looking to do a bit of dirt-track biking.

You can also choose from puncture-resistant tires that ensure that you don’t have to face a flat in the middle of the road. For city-commuters, it’s best to stick with road-style tires that offer a smooth on-road performance.

Brake Type

The next aspect that you need to consider is the brake type. Hybrids usually come with V-brakes which are attached to the frame and constrict the wheel to stop the vehicle. On the other hand, if you want optimal performance on rough terrains, then a disc brake is the best.

You can, of course, choose to fit your bike with SRAM braking systems that are fluid based. In the end, it all depends on the road you’ll be traveling on and the kind of braking power you’ll need.

Accessories

The final factor that you need to pay attention to is the kind of accessories and add-ons that your bike has. In general, add-ons such as racks and panniers are ideal for commuting to work.

If you plan to take the bike on a weekend ride, you might also want a water-bottle and pump holder, which are essentials for long trips. We suggest you check the frame for add-on eyelets before making the final decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

In this section, we’ve answered some common questions that you might have regarding the Insight 2 Hybrid model.

What’s the tire size on this model?

The tire size of the Insight 2 Hybrid is specified as 700c, which roughly translates to about 27 inches. The model uses a Kenda Kwick tire that’s 32mm in width.

Does it have a kickstand?

Sadly, this bike doesn’t come with a kickstand. However, if you need one, you can always get it fitted afterward.

Is There An Assembly Manual Available?

Of course! The Insight 2 comes with an Owner’s Manual and Assembly Guide. What’s more, the bike package includes all the necessary tools needed to assemble it.

Verdict

After careful consideration, we can confidently say that the Insight 2 Hybrid by Diamondback is indeed one of the better hybrids on the market. It’s sleek, stylish, and doesn’t compromise on quality.

On top of everything, the product takes care of the rider’s safety as well as comfort, and performs equally well on city roads and slightly off-road tracks. This makes it suitable for riders of all experience levels.

And though we could’ve given it full marks if it had included shock absorbers and high-quality pedals, you can’t have perfection. It’s human-made after all! Plus the bike is affordable, which itself is something to think about.

So, should you get one? We say go for it. In this price range, you won’t get a better option.

And with that, we’ll leave you to enjoy your ride!

Related Articles

13 Best Gravel Bikes Under $1,500 of 2020

8 of the Best Commuter Bikes Under $500 in 2020 Reviewed

5 Best Bike Racks for Jeep Wrangler Right Now