Is DIY Always Financially Viable? Learn When To Avoid DIY

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

We live in a world where everything is DIY. However, is it always worth your time, effort, and money? Maybe not.

The internet is brimming with DIY projects. From home renovations to DIY hair treatments, making stunning outfits, flooring and repairs, and more. While most DIY projects are fun and can help save a couple of bucks, this is not always the case.

If you are considering a DIY project primarily to save the money it will take to hire a professional; you may need to rethink the logistics. In this guide, we will tell you about a few DIY projects that are best left to the professionals.

So if you’re ready, let’s get straight to the deets!

Related Articles

17 Best Gifts for DIY Enthusiasts Right Now

19 Best Gifts For DIY Lovers Right Now

All 17 Online Craft Stores DIY Projects of Any Nature

Learn When To Avoid DIY

DIY or Do-It-Yourself projects are the hot trending thing right now. Wherever you look, you will see people posting fabulous DIY content. Of course, we recommend opting for DIY projects where it makes sense – such as painting jobs, minor repair work, or fixing up a new outfit or makeover.

That being said, there are certain times when you need to steer clear of DIY projects. Although it may initially seem fun and a brilliant cost-saving tactic, it may lead to costly repairs and replacements in the future. There are certain jobs that are best left to the professionals.

Let us take a look at what some of them are:

Major Repair Work

While there is no problem with taking up minor repair work like plumbing issues, minor electrical repairs, decking, or repainting something at home, major repair work can cost you dearly. So, although you may attempt to take care of certain major repair work on your own, a slight error or using the wrong tools can end up creating significant damage.

At the end of the day, you will have to rely on professionals to repair or replace the damaged work. This may end up costing you much more than what you would have paid initially to have the repair work done professionally.

Gas-related repairs are a prime example of DIY work you should not attempt. Repairing gas lines can be fatal as it can cause carbon monoxide poisoning. Moreover, this kind of poisoning occurs silently without warning, so you may not even be aware of its occurrence.

Safety should be your priority – even while contacting a professional for repairs. As such, we recommend leaving gas-related repairs to the experts as they are better equipped to handle this kind of work.

Roofing

Another popular DIY project you will find all over the internet is DIY roofing. Now, don’t get us wrong – minor roofing work like installing, replacing, or cleaning old gutters is excellent for DIY projects. Minor work on roof shingles can also be done on your own without much hassle and can help save a few bucks along the way.

However, major roofing work like replacing the current system and structure or appliances of your home is best left to professionals. Keep in mind that even professional installers are wary of roofing because of the risk involved. It is vital to be as safe as possible or even have a second set of hands to help.

As such, it is best to leave major roofing and repair work to the professionals. You can find the best professional roofers in your area by searching for them online, asking friends and family, or by other methods.

One of the primary reasons it is best to leave major roofing work to the experts is because of the risks and dangers around it. Faulty installation or repairs can lead to damaged or leaking roofs, mold, fire hazards, water damage, and more.

Repairing this damage can end up costing thousands of dollars. It is always better to be safe than sorry – so leave this work to the experts.

Plumbing

Minor plumbing issues like a clogged sink or toilet or regular cleaning and maintenance are excellent tasks to take up as DIY projects. These simple tasks can be done relatively easily on your own without professional help.

However, bigger plumbing tasks such as installations, repairs, and replacements are better left to the experts. These tasks require an in-depth knowledge of plumbing systems, which most homeowners do not have. Furthermore, it is vital to use the correct tools and techniques for these tasks.

Although a lot of people attempt them as DIY projects, things can go south very easily. Then, the only solution is to call for professional help – which can cost you dearly.

Not just that, faulty plumbing installation and repairs can lead to greater damage. Leaking pipes, clogs, mold and mildew, contamination, flooding, rotting wood, and structural damage are some of the most common damages that take place due to faulty repairs and installation.

Redoing Walls

Redoing your home walls can seem like a fun DIY project – at least, that’s how it is portrayed on the internet. However, this isn’t the case. Although it can seem like the easiest thing in the world to rip out your old walls and install new ones, it requires a significant amount of skill, expertise, and precision.

Most building walls support other parts of the building or contain essential electrical wiring. Some walls also have plumbing lines behind them, which are vital for any building. Ripping out your walls in a haphazard manner can lead to major destruction of these crucial elements.

What you might end up with is immense structural damage which can take over thousands of dollars and extensive hours to repair.

Another vital factor to remember is that most of this repair work requires special permits. Going forward with repair work without the permit can be disastrous – you can end up with hefty fines, or worse.

Fortunately, professional plumbers and installers are well aware of the necessary permits that are required to go ahead with this kind of work. Moreover, they are trained to use the appropriate tools for every job – which you likely may not have.

Every building has its own rules, regulations, and guidelines that must be followed when partaking in repair, replacement, and installations. Ensure that you and the hired professional are aware of these rules and abide by them.

Flooring

Like roofing and redoing walls, flooring DIY projects have taken over the internet. However, there is a lot going on behind the scenes that aren’t always visible to audiences watching these DIY videos or reading about them.

Your home flooring may feature tiles, carpet, wood, laminate, or a multitude of other materials. Each of these materials has a different procedure and finished look. Not just that, each material also requires a different set of skills, technical knowledge, and set of tools.

A vital fact to remember is that one minor misstep in the flooring process can result in immense structural damage that can take weeks to repair. Not to mention, the entire process can be overwhelming and cost you hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

While you may think that ripping up your old flooring and laying down a new one is a simple process, there is one essential thing to remember. You may not be ready to see what lies underneath your flooring.

This can be anything – from damaged or rotting wood, a termite infestation, rats and other small critters, warped flooring, and much more. Fortunately, most professionals have faced almost all of these situations and are well equipped to deal with them.

Damaged or rotting subfloors need to be disposed of correctly. Professionals are trained to do this without compromising the safety of your home – but you may not be equipped to handle the safe disposal of rotten subflooring.

Contacting a professional is the best thing you can do in these scenarios. A professional can tackle the mess that comes with flooring and know how to dispose of the waste generated from it correctly. Furthermore, they are skilled and competent enough to complete the process in a fast but precise manner – saving you time, energy, and costly repairs.

Wiring

Although it may seem obvious that wiring work should not be attempted by anyone who isn’t a professional, a lot of homeowners attempt to take them up as DIY projects. Aside from the obvious risk of electrocution and injury, wiring work is exceptionally complex and best left to the professionals.

Attempting wiring work as a DIY project can lead to disastrous results. Not only can you change the polarity of your home wires, but faulty rewiring can also end up cutting off the power supply of a home or building.

Even worse – you can end up getting hurt or injuring those around you. While you may come across dozens of DIY rewiring videos and tutorials online, it is best to leave this complex job to the professionals.

With adequate research and information, you will find several competent professionals in your area to help with rewiring work. Furthermore, it is best to look for a company that has years of experience and comprises talented and skilled professionals.

These professionals should be able to solve any electrical or wiring issue with minimal interference and hassle, keeping safety as their priority.

Landscaping

If you have a garden or plan on redoing your current one, DIY landscaping must have come to mind at least once. Well, you will find dozens of amazing tutorials, blogs, videos, and articles on DIY landscaping tips. We admit – it looks like a lot of fun and an excellent way to spend time with your family or friends.

While we encourage you to take up small landscaping and gardening tasks, bigger landscaping jobs (like planting medium-sized trees and shrubs) are best left to the experts. If you plan on planting seeds or small plants, flowers, and shrubs, doing it the DIY way might be the best option. Not only is it cost-effective, but it also helps you spend quality time with yourself or loved ones.

That being said, major landscaping jobs require a certain level of skill and expertise. While you may attempt them using DIY tips and tricks, there is a high chance of the project going haywire. You may not even realize it initially – but after a season or two, you may notice that the planted trees or shrubs are slowly dying.

When it comes to planting or removing trees, it is imperative to be cautious and safe. Wrongly removing trees can cause permanent damage to your landscape – not to mention, it can interfere with pipelines, water, or electrical lines.

Don’t forget – aesthetic landscaping requires immense talent, creativity, and planning. While you may have a creative side and can draw up a fantastic design, it is best to share your ideas with a professional who can carefully plan it for a garden.

It is essential to aesthetically plan your garden landscape design while causing minimal damage to the existing landscape. For that, you need a professional.

When Can You Consider DIY?

Now that we have elaborated on when you should not consider DIY let us talk about the times you can consider it. Please keep in mind that we are in no way discouraging anyone from taking up DIY projects. However, there are certain situations when it is simply not financially viable.

Here are some situations when DIY projects make sense and should be considered:

It Is Cost-Effective

One of the primary reasons why people opt for DIY is to save money. When hiring a professional to do the work can cost hundreds of dollars, many people need to think twice before going ahead with it.

Fortunately, the internet is filled with all types of DIY projects. As long as the project is doable and helps you save money, it makes complete sense to go forward with it.

Some DIY solutions include:

Homemade house cleaners, window, bathroom, or tile cleaning solutions

DIY outfits and makeovers

Repainting jobs

Clean and maintain appliances or home products

Minor DIY gardening projects

DIY organizers

These are just a couple of DIY projects that are fun, popular, and cost-effective. Let us give you an example – You can always purchase commercial cleaning products from the market. While these might be effective, they can be quite costly. Moreover, they may contain toxic ingredients that you would rather not use in your home.

Opting for vegan or eco-friendly cleaners is an option – but it typically comes at a higher cost. Now, one of the best DIY home cleaners is a solution of baking soda and white vinegar. While this DIY home cleaner may not remove every kind of stubborn grime and dirt, it is effective for most household stains, smells, and marks.

Furthermore, the homemade solution is entirely non-toxic and safe to use at home, even if you have children or pets.

Opting for this kind of DIY project is fun, time-saving, and cost-effective.

The DIY Project Is Enjoyable And Practical

A lot of people opt for overly complex DIY projects that end up stressing them out or costing too much money. What they end up with is an unsatisfactory experience with wasted time and materials. In cases like these, DIY projects make absolutely no sense and should be avoided.

However, if you think you have the necessary skill and equipment to take up a fun DIY project, by all means, go ahead with it! An example of this might be someone who enjoys painting and art and has the right supplies can choose to repaint their walls.

Of course, those who do not have the necessary skill for the job should leave it to the professionals. You might end up with a messy paint job that would take days (or even weeks) to repair. Not to mention the added cost of hiring a professional to fix the mess.

One of the best things about DIY projects is the readily available information online. As such, you can find almost anything online – from DIY arts and crafts to DIY restaurant-quality food, DIY woodwork, and much more.

However, not all these projects are financially viable or enjoyable. Some DIY projects can end up causing you more stress than enjoyment. That’s when you know that it isn’t worth your time or effort and is best left to a professional.

It is vital to gauge DIY projects by this scale. As long as you are having fun with the project and it isn’t stressing you out, it can be an excellent idea. However, steer clear of DIY projects that seem too impractical, require too much raw material or time and effort, and sound more overwhelming than fun.

When You Have The Time And Temperament For It

A lot of DIY projects may seem like fun – until you realize that you have neither the time nor the temperament for it. At the end of the day, it is important to enjoy the DIY project; otherwise, it becomes another chore you have to get through.

While some DIY tasks can take 5 minutes, others may take days or even weeks to complete. Ensure that you have adequate time on your hands and are prepared to take on the task. Without the right temperament, you will likely end up messing up the project and having a dissatisfactory experience.

In that case, taking up the project isn’t worth it, and you should consider leaving it to the experts.

You Want To Create Something Personalized

Another instance when opting for a DIY project makes sense is when you want to customize a gift or create something personalized to your taste. Of course, you will find dozens of stores, both online and physical, that offer customized products. However, creating something out of your own hands has an entirely different emotion to it.

Whether you want to make a customized blanket for a loved one or create personalized jewelry, paintings, or any other item, DIY projects can be a fantastic option.

Of course, we recommend researching adequately, so you have the right tools for the job. Furthermore, it helps to watch a bunch of tutorials beforehand so you can create the best, customized product that money can’t buy.

When You Have Creative Energy

Are you stuck behind a desk all day and have a lot of pent-up creative energy? Instead of hitting the pub or going out for a walk in the park, consider taking up a DIY project.

One of the biggest, most frustrating things about daily life is how mundane it can get sometimes. However, DIY projects can be the best creative outlet for people dying to do something productive with their hands.

If you have some minor repair work at home or know a friend or relative who wants something built, why not do a DIY project out of it? That being said, before committing to the project, ensure that you have the time, energy, tools, and temperament to see it through.

When Should You Avoid DIY?

Now that we have talked about some instances when you can consider DIY let’s talk about times when you should avoid it. Take a look.

When It Compromises On The Quality Of The Product

As we mentioned earlier, one of the primary reasons why people opt for DIY projects is to save money. That being said, if the project ends up with you settling for a lesser priced but also lesser quality item, we think it isn’t worth the task.

Imagine building a deck or a coffee table yourself, only to find that it collapses within a few weeks. What you end up with is extensive damage, wastage of time, resources, and money. While you may have to pay a couple of hundred dollars to hire a professional for the same task, it seems to make more sense than building something low-quality only to have it collapse.

Remember – most of the time; you get what you pay for. So, while you might be thinking that you’re super smart and strategic by saving money on a store-bought item, it may be the opposite. At the end of the day, you will have wasted your time and money on a low-quality item that was not built to last in the first place.

The Cost Of Raw Materials And Equipment Is Significantly Higher Than The Store-Bought Product

If the raw materials and equipment to do a DIY project end up costing more than the store-bought version, is it worth the time and money? Most people would respond with a “no.” Honestly, we agree with the sentiment.

While DIY projects are immensely fun and cost-effective, it is important to consider the logistics. Compare the cost of the store-bought product to the cost, time, and labor it would take for you to “DIY it.” Then, you will be able to correctly gauge whether or not it is worth investing your time and money in.

It Requires A Certain Level Of Skill And Expertise

Some DIY projects are not as easy as “cut it, glue it, let it dry, and you’re done!” Consider the skill set required for the DIY project you are attempting. Projects like decking, building, flooring, redoing walls, extermination, and other such projects are best left to the professionals.

Furthermore, you should consider the safety aspect of the DIY project. While some projects are relatively easy and not risky to undertake, other projects may be quite dangerous. In cases like these, it is best to take the help of a professional.

It Causes You Stress

DIY projects should be fun and exciting. Is it really worth your time and effort if it ends up causing you stress? Most people tend to underestimate the time, energy, cost, and effort DIY projects require. You can blame the internet for it – they make these DIY projects look so simple and so much fun.

However, once you get started with the project, you realize with a dreadful feeling how challenging it is. Not just that, if the DIY project does not end up the way you want it to, it can end up causing even more stress and frustration.

In cases like these, we recommend taking the help of a professional. Although it may cost you some money, you will have peace of mind knowing that the project is being completed by a professional who is equipped to handle the task with expertise.

It Is Too Dangerous

Finally, one of the most important pieces of advice we can give you is – avoid taking up the DIY project if it is too dangerous. DIY work like rewiring, roofing, flooring and other such tasks can be quite dangerous to tackle on your own.

This is even truer if you don’t have the right set of skills or equipment for the job. Climbing up the roof on your own, ripping apart the floors, or attempting to exterminate pests from your home can be hazardous. Furthermore, a lot of these tasks require special permits – which you may likely not have.

It is best to contact a professional and take help for tasks that are not worth your time, effort, or money and are too dangerous to tackle.

Conclusion

So, wondering if you should still Do It Yourself? Sure! When it makes sense to.

It is important to be practical and weigh the pros and cons of anything you do in life. Without sounding too preachy, all we want to advise you is this – take on a DIY project when you are mentally and financially ready to see it through.

As for complex DIY projects, we recommend leaving it to the professionals.

That being said, we encourage you to attempt as many DIY projects as you can. Not only is it a fantastic way to spend your free time, but it is an excellent, cost-effective technique. Not just that, you may just end up learning a couple of new skills along the way.

With that, we have finally reached the end of our comprehensive guide. So, what’s the next DIY project you plan on taking up? Let us know in the comments below.

Until then, ciao!