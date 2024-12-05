Dojo Saigon / T3 Architects

Architects: T3 Architects

Area: 80 m²

Year: 2020

Photography: Hiroyuki Oki

Lead Architects: Charles Gallavardin, Tereza Gallavardin, Guillermo Medina Banderas

Contractor: Harmonie

MEP: Harmonie

Structure Engineers: Harmonie

Lighting Design: Kobi Lighting Studio

Architect: Hai Ta Quang

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, An Cuong, Cemboard, Daikin, EBLOCK, Panasonic, Trimble Navigation, Viet Nhat Glass, Xingfa

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

Dojo Saigon, completed by T3 Architects in 2020, is a modular and eco-friendly Judo training center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The project integrates Japanese architectural traditions with sustainable principles, preserving the surrounding garden of a French-style villa. It features energy-efficient construction, rainwater management solutions, and a design that allows relocation. This multifunctional space supports Judo practice while addressing urban challenges like flooding and limited accessibility.

T3 Architects have designed Dojo Saigon, the first facility of its kind in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This 80 m² project serves as a Judo training center and co-working office for practitioners, seamlessly integrating Japanese tradition with sustainable architectural practices. Set within the garden of a French-style villa, the project respects the cultural and environmental context of its location.

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki

The term “Dojo” signifies a space dedicated to martial arts practice and inspired the structure’s adherence to traditional Japanese design principles. The Dojo is strategically positioned within the garden to protect the existing villa and optimize natural light and ventilation. This careful orientation also shields the structure from heavy winds and rains, a common occurrence in the region.

The villa itself has been repurposed for circulation and facilities, including a new changing room. To enhance accessibility and safety, T3 Architects introduced a new entrance gate in an adjacent alley, bypassing a hazardous road junction. The surrounding garden was preserved and enhanced to support multiple functions. A welcoming entrance garden, a private space for parents during training, and an outdoor workout area were created. These gardens, with natural soil, aid in rainwater absorption, mitigating flooding issues in the area while offering aesthetic and functional benefits.

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki

Sustainability informed every decision in the project’s development. The Dojo features insulated walls, double-glazed openings, and a roof insulated with rice husk, an eco-friendly and cost-effective material. These elements minimize energy consumption, ensuring the building operates efficiently. In anticipation of changing urban needs, the structure was designed for modularity. Its walls, flooring, tatami mats, and main structure are fully dismountable, allowing the building to be relocated to another site if required.

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki

Dojo Saigon exemplifies innovation, balancing cultural authenticity, environmental stewardship, and functional adaptability. T3 Architects has created a meaningful project that meets both the practical needs of Judo practitioners and the broader challenges of sustainable urban design, all within a competitive budget.

Project Gallery

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki

Project Location

Address: 17 Đường Số 16, Thảo Điền, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Location is for general reference and may represent a city or country, not necessarily a precise address.