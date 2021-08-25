Draw Like an Artist | Building & Architectural Forms by David Drazil

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Featuring more than 600 sketches depicting a vast array of architecturally and culturally significant buildings, bridges, towers, monuments, and more, Draw Like an Artist: 100 Buildings and Architectural Forms is a must-have visual reference for student and aspiring architects, artists, illustrators, and urban sketchers, available this July!

This contemporary step-by-step guidebook demonstrates fundamental art and architectural concepts like proportion, perspective, and spatial relationships as you learn to draw a wide range of important residential, commercial, historic, and cultural buildings, bridges, towers, and other structures from all over the world and from ancient to modern—all shown from a variety of perspectives and scales. Each set of illustrations takes you from beginning sketch lines to a finished drawing. Author David Drazil’s classic drawing style will make this a go-to sourcebook for years to come.

Learn how to establish basic shapes, articulate lines for structure, forms, and shading, and add defining details by drawing celebrated sites like Fallingwater, Dancing House, Stonehenge, the Jade Belt Bridge, and many more.

